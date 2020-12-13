|
20:00
|
|
|
John Harrar vs. Hunter Dickinson (Eli Brooks gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Eli Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
John Harrar misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:39
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point layup (Hunter Dickinson assists)
|
0-2
|
18:18
|
|
|
John Harrar turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses two point layup
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:14
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson shooting foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-4
|
16:51
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point layup
|
3-6
|
16:22
|
|
|
John Harrar misses two point layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
+3
|
Mike Smith makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
3-9
|
15:52
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:52
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
6-9
|
14:18
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
|
6-11
|
13:47
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick offensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses two point layup
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick shooting foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Eli Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-12
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Eli Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-13
|
12:13
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
+3
|
Sam Sessoms makes three point jump shot
|
9-13
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Eli Brooks makes two point jump shot
|
9-15
|
10:30
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Myles Dread steals)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Myles Dread offensive foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Myles Dread turnover
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
|
|
9:46
|
|
+3
|
Izaiah Brockington makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
12-15
|
9:12
|
|
|
Wolverines turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Brandon Johns Jr. assists)
|
12-17
|
8:26
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Chaundee Brown Jr. assists)
|
12-19
|
8:06
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-19
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-19
|
7:53
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Mike Smith defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot
|
14-21
|
7:21
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-22
|
6:58
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-23
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-24
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
17-24
|
6:03
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Franz Wagner blocks Myreon Jones's two point layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila blocks Hunter Dickinson's two point layup
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point layup
|
19-24
|
4:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
+3
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
|
19-27
|
4:21
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. blocks Izaiah Brockington's two point layup
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers personal foul (Izaiah Brockington draws the foul)
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Johns Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|
19-30
|
2:49
|
|
+3
|
Mike Smith makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
|
19-33
|
3:10
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Mike Smith offensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
+3
|
Mike Smith makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
|
19-33
|
2:28
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point layup
|
21-33
|
2:14
|
|
+3
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
|
21-36
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones makes two point layup (Sam Sessoms assists)
|
23-36
|
1:33
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Eli Brooks blocks Sam Sessoms's two point layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Abdou Tsimbila makes two point dunk (Sam Sessoms assists)
|
25-36
|
0:49
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (bad pass) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup
|
27-36
|
0:04
|
|
|
Mike Smith offensive foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|