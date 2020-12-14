|
20:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre vs. Keve Aluma (Wabissa Bede gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre blocks Justyn Mutts's two point layup
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford blocks Clyde Trapp's two point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Nick Honor defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
PJ Hall defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Nick Honor turnover (bad pass) (Justyn Mutts steals)
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
0-3
|
15:58
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses two point layup
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|
0-5
|
15:52
|
|
|
PJ Hall shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
|
|
+1
|
Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-6
|
15:27
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul (Chase Hunter draws the foul)
|
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|
2-6
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre blocks Tyrece Radford's two point layup
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Hokies offensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Hokies turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts blocks Jonathan Baehre's two point layup
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Jalen Cone turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Baehre steals)
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts blocks Jonathan Baehre's two point dunk
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Chase Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
+2
|
Chase Hunter makes two point layup
|
4-6
|
13:33
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Baehre steals)
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor shooting foul (John Newman III draws the foul)
|
|
13:29
|
|
+1
|
John Newman III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-6
|
13:29
|
|
+1
|
John Newman III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-6
|
13:07
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
|
6-9
|
12:50
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
David N'Guessan offensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
David N'Guessan misses two point layup
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
David N'Guessan offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
David N'Guessan turnover (lost ball) (Aamir Simms steals)
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Jalen Cone defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
John Newman III defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
11:12
|
|
|
Jump ball. Keve Aluma vs. Jonathan Baehre (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Baehre steals)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway shooting foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-10
|
10:32
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Keve Aluma personal foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
PJ Hall makes two point hook shot
|
10-10
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Wabissa Bede makes two point layup
|
10-12
|
9:28
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
|
10-15
|
9:05
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway personal foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Aamir Simms blocks Cordell Pemsl's two point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses two point layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne offensive foul (Jonathan Baehre draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne turnover
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
John Newman III personal foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp personal foul (Jalen Cone draws the foul)
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover (bad pass) (John Newman III steals)
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts shooting foul (Jonathan Baehre draws the foul)
|
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Baehre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-15
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Baehre makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-15
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point dunk
|
12-17
|
6:25
|
|
|
John Newman III shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Jalen Cone personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Clyde Trapp makes two point layup
|
14-17
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point layup
|
14-19
|
5:04
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Aamir Simms blocks Cordell Pemsl's two point layup
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
+3
|
Clyde Trapp makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|
17-19
|
4:06
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Mutts makes two point hook shot
|
17-21
|
3:18
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
+3
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot
|
20-21
|
2:45
|
|
|
Aamir Simms personal foul (Cordell Pemsl draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl technical foul
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl turnover
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
21-21
|
2:45
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Cordell Pemsl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-22
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Cordell Pemsl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-23
|
2:35
|
|
+3
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Clyde Trapp assists)
|
24-23
|
2:15
|
|
|
PJ Hall shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-24
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-25
|
2:02
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:55
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
24-28
|
1:55
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
PJ Hall personal foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-29
|
1:10
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
+3
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot
|
27-29
|
0:39
|
|
|
Hokies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes blocks Tyrece Radford's two point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Hokies offensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Cordell Pemsl makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|
27-31
|
0:06
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper shooting foul (Cordell Pemsl draws the foul)
|
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
Cordell Pemsl makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-32
|
0:01
|
|
|
Nick Honor turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|