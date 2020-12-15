|
20:00
|
|
|
Elijah Ifejeh vs. Jonathan Aku (Savion Flagg gains possession)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford turnover (lost ball) (Keon Clergeot steals)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
JonDarius Warren offensive foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
JonDarius Warren turnover
|
|
18:19
|
|
+3
|
Savion Flagg makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|
0-3
|
17:56
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot misses two point dunk
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point layup
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point tip shot
|
0-5
|
17:31
|
|
|
Savion Flagg personal foul (Isiah Kirby draws the foul)
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Gus Okafor defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Kirby makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Savion Flagg makes two point jump shot
|
2-7
|
16:23
|
|
|
Isiah Kirby shooting foul (Savion Flagg draws the foul)
|
|
16:23
|
|
+1
|
Savion Flagg makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-8
|
16:06
|
|
|
Gus Okafor turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Jaxson Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Aggies offensive rebound
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Isiah Kirby personal foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Gus Okafor offensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku shooting foul (Gus Okafor draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:29
|
|
+1
|
Gus Okafor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-8
|
15:11
|
|
+3
|
Hassan Diarra makes three point jump shot (Emanuel Miller assists)
|
3-11
|
14:56
|
|
+3
|
Gus Okafor makes three point jump shot (Keon Clergeot assists)
|
6-11
|
14:54
|
|
|
Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Byron Smith personal foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Jaxson Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Lions defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Jamon Kemp misses two point layup
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot
|
6-13
|
13:04
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Byron Smith defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller personal foul (Byron Smith draws the foul)
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Lions defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo personal foul (Pape Diop draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
JonDarius Warren offensive foul (Savion Flagg draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
JonDarius Warren turnover
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
11:25
|
|
+3
|
Savion Flagg makes three point jump shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|
6-16
|
10:54
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku personal foul (Byron Smith draws the foul)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jamon Kemp offensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Jamon Kemp makes two point layup
|
8-16
|
10:15
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Pape Diop defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Byron Smith turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Jamon Kemp shooting foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:47
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-17
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Pape Diop makes two point layup (Jamon Kemp assists)
|
10-17
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
10-19
|
8:27
|
|
|
Andre Gordon personal foul (Keon Clergeot draws the foul)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Jamon Kemp offensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses two point layup
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Jamon Kemp personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:59
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-20
|
7:59
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-21
|
7:47
|
|
|
Isiah Kirby turnover (bad pass) (Quenton Jackson steals)
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point dunk (Hassan Diarra assists)
|
10-23
|
7:28
|
|
|
Lions turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo offensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Gus Okafor misses two point layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|
10-25
|
6:19
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
6:01
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Gonzalez makes three point jump shot (Isiah Kirby assists)
|
13-25
|
5:36
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot personal foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Gus Okafor defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Elijah Ifejeh turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Gus Okafor turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Brandon Gonzalez misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point layup
|
13-27
|
3:54
|
|
|
Elijah Ifejeh shooting foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-28
|
3:32
|
|
+3
|
Keon Clergeot makes three point jump shot (Max Romanov assists)
|
16-28
|
3:00
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Max Romanov makes two point hook shot
|
18-28
|
2:11
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Brandon Gonzalez misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson offensive foul (Pape Diop draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller blocks Max Romanov's three point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Lions offensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Jump ball. Keon Clergeot vs. Hassan Diarra (Lions gains possession)
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson shooting foul (Pape Diop draws the foul)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Pape Diop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
1:04
|
|
|
Pape Diop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Nick Caldwell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Jay Jay Chandler assists)
|
19-30
|
0:16
|
|
|
Jamon Kemp shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-31