|
20:00
|
|
|
Sheldon Stevens vs. Justin Smith (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Francis Lacis misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor offensive foul
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor turnover
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:30
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jump ball. Desi Sills vs. Kevin Obanor (Razorbacks gains possession)
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor blocks Justin Smith's two point layup
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:44
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point putback layup
|
0-6
|
17:31
|
|
|
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Kareem Thompson makes two point layup
|
2-6
|
16:48
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
RJ Glasper defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Francis Lacis offensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Francis Lacis misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Max Abmas personal foul
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Obanor makes two point jump shot (Kareem Thompson assists)
|
4-6
|
15:34
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point putback layup
|
4-8
|
15:14
|
|
|
Desi Sills blocks Kareem Thompson's two point layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Desi Sills turnover (bad pass) (Max Abmas steals)
|
|
14:57
|
|
+3
|
DeShang Weaver makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
|
7-8
|
14:43
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
RJ Glasper personal foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point layup
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup
|
7-10
|
14:03
|
|
|
Justin Smith blocks Max Abmas's two point layup
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver blocks JD Notae's two point layup
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
DeShang Weaver makes two point jump shot
|
9-10
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Max Abmas personal foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive foul (Max Abmas draws the foul)
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
RJ Glasper makes two point jump shot
|
11-10
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
JD Notae shooting foul (Carlos Jurgens draws the foul)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Carlos Jurgens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point dunk (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
12-12
|
11:59
|
|
+1
|
Carlos Jurgens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-10
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point dunk (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
12-12
|
11:31
|
|
|
RJ Glasper misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
RJ Glasper defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson personal foul (RJ Glasper draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Francis Lacis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
RJ Glasper shooting foul (Vance Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson blocks Max Abmas's two point jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
+1
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-13
|
10:38
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson blocks Max Abmas's two point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson blocks Moses Moody's three point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver defensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Obanor makes two point jump shot
|
14-13
|
9:51
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kevin Obanor vs. Khalen Robinson (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson personal foul
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Kareem Thompson makes two point jump shot
|
16-13
|
9:20
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (bad pass) (DeShang Weaver steals)
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Obanor makes two point layup (Carlos Jurgens assists)
|
18-13
|
8:34
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
RJ Glasper makes two point layup
|
20-13
|
8:01
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup
|
20-15
|
7:29
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Carlos Jurgens draws the foul)
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Carlos Jurgens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Davonte Davis assists)
|
21-18
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Carlos Jurgens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-15
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Davonte Davis assists)
|
21-18
|
6:58
|
|
|
Francis Lacis misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (lost ball) (Carlos Jurgens steals)
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (RJ Glasper draws the foul)
|
|
6:45
|
|
+1
|
RJ Glasper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-18
|
6:45
|
|
|
RJ Glasper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (lost ball) (Max Abmas steals)
|
|
6:22
|
|
+3
|
DeShang Weaver makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
|
25-18
|
6:04
|
|
|
Davonte Davis turnover (lost ball) (Max Abmas steals)
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Max Abmas makes two point layup
|
27-18
|
6:00
|
|
|
Davonte Davis shooting foul (Max Abmas draws the foul)
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Max Abmas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
28-18
|
5:42
|
|
|
Jump ball. Moses Moody vs. Carlos Jurgens (Razorbacks gains possession)
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor personal foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-19
|
5:09
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
+3
|
Kareem Thompson makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
|
31-19
|
4:33
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (JD Notae assists)
|
31-22
|
3:53
|
|
+3
|
RJ Glasper makes three point jump shot
|
34-22
|
3:39
|
|
|
Max Abmas shooting foul (Vance Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
JD Notae blocks Kareem Thompson's two point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
+1
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-23
|
3:16
|
|
|
JD Notae blocks Kareem Thompson's two point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
DeShang Weaver defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
RJ Glasper misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup
|
34-25
|
2:46
|
|
|
RJ Glasper shooting foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
34-26
|
2:37
|
|
|
Sheldon Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Carlos Jurgens defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Justin Smith personal foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-26
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-26
|
1:49
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (lost ball) (Carlos Jurgens steals)
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
JD Notae blocks Carlos Jurgens's two point layup
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Obanor makes two point layup
|
38-26
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point layup (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
38-28
|
1:18
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (bad pass) (Sheldon Stevens steals)
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-28
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-28
|
0:44
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Kareem Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Vance Jackson Jr. steals)
|
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
40-30
|
0:05
|
|
|
Carlos Jurgens misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|