NMEX
BOISE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Bayron Matos vs. Mladen Armus (Lobos gains possession)
|19:43
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)
|19:36
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point layup
|19:34
|
|Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound
|19:21
|
|+3
|Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists)
|3-0
|18:48
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|3-2
|18:12
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|18:10
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|18:02
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|3-4
|17:45
|
|Rod Brown misses two point layup
|17:43
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|17:43
|
|Bayron Matos personal foul
|17:20
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|17:05
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point layup
|5-4
|16:40
|
|Rod Brown personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|16:33
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point hook shot
|5-6
|16:20
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|16:18
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound
|15:53
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|5-9
|15:34
|
|Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|15:26
|
|Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|
|Keith McGee defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point layup
|15:13
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|14:56
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point layup
|14:54
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|14:37
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot
|7-9
|14:12
|
|Mladen Armus turnover (lost ball) (Keith McGee steals)
|14:04
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|14:02
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Derrick Alston offensive foul
|13:38
|
|Derrick Alston turnover
|10:30
|
|TV timeout
|13:23
|
|Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Lukas Milner steals)
|13:01
|
|+3
|Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists)
|7-12
|12:48
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|12:41
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Kuac steals)
|12:32
|
|+3
|Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|10-12
|12:04
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball)
|11:56
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|
|Lukas Milner defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|+2
|Lukas Milner makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|10-14
|11:15
|
|+2
|Bayron Matos makes two point layup
|12-14
|10:51
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|12-17
|10:32
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|10:30
|
|Rod Brown personal foul
|10:30
|
|TV timeout
|10:15
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Max Rice assists)
|12-19
|10:04
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point turnaround jump shot
|14-19
|9:28
|
|Emmanuel Akot offensive foul (Logan Padgett draws the foul)
|9:28
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover
|9:08
|
|Emmanuel Akot blocks Makuach Maluach's two point layup
|9:06
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Javonte Johnson personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|9:04
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-20
|9:04
|
|Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:04
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Mladen Armus blocks Javonte Johnson's two point layup
|8:47
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|8:36
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point dunk (Derrick Alston assists)
|14-22
|8:20
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot
|16-22
|7:59
|
|Valdir Manuel personal foul
|7:59
|
|TV timeout
|7:44
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point turnaround jump shot
|16-24
|7:15
|
|Jeremiah Francis III turnover (bad pass) (Rayj Dennis steals)
|7:08
|
|Abu Kigab offensive foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|7:08
|
|Abu Kigab turnover
|6:49
|
|+3
|Keith McGee makes three point jump shot
|19-24
|6:25
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot
|19-26
|5:59
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point hook shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|21-26
|5:39
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover (out of bounds)
|5:14
|
|Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Naje Smith steals)
|5:14
|
|Naje Smith misses two point layup
|5:12
|
|Rayj Dennis offensive rebound
|5:12
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point tip shot
|21-28
|5:12
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point layup (Rayj Dennis assists)
|21-30
|4:09
|
|+2
|Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists)
|23-30
|3:56
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|3:42
|
|Rod Brown misses two point layup
|3:40
|
|Naje Smith defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|3:29
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|3:22
|
|Rayj Dennis personal foul
|3:22
|
|TV timeout
|3:22
|
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:22
|
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:22
|
|Keith McGee offensive rebound
|3:20
|
|Keith McGee misses two point layup
|3:18
|
|Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|3:17
|
|Naje Smith personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|3:17
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-30
|3:17
|
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:17
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point layup
|3:10
|
|Derrick Alston offensive rebound
|3:06
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point putback dunk
|24-32
|2:50
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|2:48
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (Kurt Wegscheider steals)
|2:33
|
|Rod Brown offensive foul
|2:33
|
|Rod Brown turnover
|2:01
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|1:41
|
|+2
|Kurt Wegscheider makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists)
|26-32
|1:18
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point layup
|1:16
|
|Keith McGee defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)
|0:52
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point dunk
|26-34
|0:31
|
|Jump ball. Bayron Matos vs. Max Rice (Broncos gains possession)
|0:31
|
|Bayron Matos turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)
|0:03
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup
|26-36
|0:03
|
|Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)
|0:03
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:03
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Emmanuel Kuac turnover (bad pass)
|19:56
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses two point jump shot
|19:54
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|19:21
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot
|19:19
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|19:03
|
|Emmanuel Kuac turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)
|19:00
|
|Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)
|19:00
|
|+1
|Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-37
|19:00
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:00
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|18:37
|
|Emmanuel Kuac turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)
|18:30
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point dunk
|26-39
|18:03
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|17:43
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|
|Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound
|17:31
|
|Abu Kigab personal foul
|17:25
|
|Derrick Alston personal foul
|17:14
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point layup
|28-39
|16:56
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover (double dribble)
|16:49
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|16:47
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|16:41
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|16:39
|
|Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|16:39
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)
|16:32
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point layup
|16:30
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|16:23
|
|Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:23
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-40
|16:04
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot
|30-40
|16:04
|
|Naje Smith shooting foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|16:04
|
|Makuach Maluach misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:04
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|15:41
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot
|15:39
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|15:13
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists)
|32-40
|15:13
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists)
|32-40
|14:53
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|14:53
|
|Derrick Alston offensive rebound
|14:53
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|Mladen Armus personal foul
|14:30
|
|+2
|Kurt Wegscheider makes two point layup (Rod Brown assists)
|34-40
|14:28
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|
|Lukas Milner offensive rebound
|14:26
|
|Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Lukas Milner draws the foul)
|14:26
|
|Lukas Milner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:26
|
|+1
|Lukas Milner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-41
|14:26
|
|+1
|Lukas Milner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-41
|14:01
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot
|13:59
|
|Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Kurt Wegscheider misses two point layup
|13:50
|
|Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|13:50
|
|Rayj Dennis personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|13:50
|
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:50
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|34-43
|13:18
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|13:16
|
|Rod Brown offensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Rod Brown misses two point layup
|13:05
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|12:55
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point layup
|34-45
|12:46
|
|Max Rice personal foul (Kurt Wegscheider draws the foul)
|12:46
|
|Kurt Wegscheider misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:46
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
|12:19
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Valdir Manuel offensive foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|12:12
|
|Valdir Manuel turnover
|11:45
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)
|11:21
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|34-47
|11:21
|
|Javonte Johnson personal foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|TV timeout
|11:21
|
|+1
|Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-48
|11:03
|
|Mladen Armus personal foul (Valdir Manuel draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|+1
|Valdir Manuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-48
|11:03
|
|+1
|Valdir Manuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-48
|10:43
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup (Abu Kigab assists)
|36-50
|10:24
|
|+3
|Javonte Johnson makes three point jump shot
|39-50
|10:07
|
|Valdir Manuel blocks Mladen Armus's two point layup
|10:05
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|10:03
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|39-52
|9:43
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot
|9:41
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists)
|39-54
|9:10
|
|Bayron Matos personal foul
|9:12
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|9:10
|
|Bayron Matos personal foul
|8:54
|