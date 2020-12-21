NMEX
BOISE

1st Half
NMEX
Lobos
26
BOISE
Broncos
36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Bayron Matos vs. Mladen Armus (Lobos gains possession)  
19:43   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)  
19:36   Abu Kigab misses two point layup  
19:34   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
19:21 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists) 3-0
18:48 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 3-2
18:12   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
18:10   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
18:02 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 3-4
17:45   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
17:43   Broncos defensive rebound  
17:43   Bayron Matos personal foul  
17:20   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
17:18   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
17:05 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point layup 5-4
16:40   Rod Brown personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
16:33 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point hook shot 5-6
16:20   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
16:18   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
16:02   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound  
15:53 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 5-9
15:34   Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot  
15:32   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:26   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Keith McGee defensive rebound  
15:15   Makuach Maluach misses two point layup  
15:13   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
14:56   Mladen Armus misses two point layup  
14:54   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
14:37 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot 7-9
14:12   Mladen Armus turnover (lost ball) (Keith McGee steals)  
14:04   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
14:02   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
13:38   Derrick Alston offensive foul  
13:38   Derrick Alston turnover  
10:30   TV timeout  
13:23   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Lukas Milner steals)  
13:01 +3 Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 7-12
12:48   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
12:46   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
12:41   Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Kuac steals)  
12:32 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 10-12
12:04   Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball)  
11:56   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
11:54   Lukas Milner defensive rebound  
11:39 +2 Lukas Milner makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 10-14
11:15 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup 12-14
10:51 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 12-17
10:32   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Broncos defensive rebound  
10:30   Rod Brown personal foul  
10:30   TV timeout  
10:15 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Max Rice assists) 12-19
10:04 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point turnaround jump shot 14-19
9:28   Emmanuel Akot offensive foul (Logan Padgett draws the foul)  
9:28   Emmanuel Akot turnover  
9:08   Emmanuel Akot blocks Makuach Maluach's two point layup  
9:06   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
9:04   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
9:04 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-20
9:04   Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:04   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
8:49   Mladen Armus blocks Javonte Johnson's two point layup  
8:47   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
8:36 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point dunk (Derrick Alston assists) 14-22
8:20 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 16-22
7:59   Valdir Manuel personal foul  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:44 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point turnaround jump shot 16-24
7:15   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (bad pass) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
7:08   Abu Kigab offensive foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
7:08   Abu Kigab turnover  
6:49 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot 19-24
6:25 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot 19-26
5:59 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point hook shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 21-26
5:39   Emmanuel Akot turnover (out of bounds)  
5:14   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Naje Smith steals)  
5:14   Naje Smith misses two point layup  
5:12   Rayj Dennis offensive rebound  
5:12 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point tip shot 21-28
5:12   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
5:04 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup (Rayj Dennis assists) 21-30
4:09 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists) 23-30
3:56   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
3:42   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
3:40   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
3:31   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
3:29   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
3:22   Rayj Dennis personal foul  
3:22   TV timeout  
3:22   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:22   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:22   Keith McGee offensive rebound  
3:20   Keith McGee misses two point layup  
3:18   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
3:17   Naje Smith personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
3:17 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-30
3:17   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:17   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
3:12   Derrick Alston misses two point layup  
3:10   Derrick Alston offensive rebound  
3:06 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point putback dunk 24-32
2:50   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
2:48   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
2:38   Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (Kurt Wegscheider steals)  
2:33   Rod Brown offensive foul  
2:33   Rod Brown turnover  
Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
2:03   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
2:01   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
1:41 +2 Kurt Wegscheider makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists) 26-32
1:18   Abu Kigab misses two point layup  
1:16   Keith McGee defensive rebound  
0:58   Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)  
0:52 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point dunk 26-34
0:31   Jump ball. Bayron Matos vs. Max Rice (Broncos gains possession)  
0:31   Bayron Matos turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)  
0:03 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup 26-36
0:03   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)  
0:03   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
0:03   Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:03   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
0:01   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (bad pass)  

2nd Half
NMEX
Lobos
27
BOISE
Broncos
41

Time Team Play Score
19:56   Emmanuel Kuac misses two point jump shot  
19:54   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
19:21   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
19:19   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
19:03   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)  
19:00   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)  
19:00 +1 Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-37
19:00   Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:00   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
18:37   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)  
18:30 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point dunk 26-39
18:03   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
18:01   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
17:43   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
17:41   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
17:31   Abu Kigab personal foul  
17:25   Derrick Alston personal foul  
17:14 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point layup 28-39
16:56   Emmanuel Akot turnover (double dribble)  
16:49   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
16:47   Lobos offensive rebound  
16:41   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
16:39   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
16:39   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
16:32   Rayj Dennis misses two point layup  
16:30   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
16:23   Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:23 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-40
16:04 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 30-40
16:04   Naje Smith shooting foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
16:04   Makuach Maluach misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:04   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
15:41   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
15:39   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
15:13 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists) 32-40
14:53   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
14:53   Derrick Alston offensive rebound  
14:53   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
14:51   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
14:43   Mladen Armus personal foul  
14:30 +2 Kurt Wegscheider makes two point layup (Rod Brown assists) 34-40
14:28   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
14:26   Lukas Milner offensive rebound  
14:26   Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Lukas Milner draws the foul)  
14:26   Lukas Milner misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:26 +1 Lukas Milner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-41
14:01   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot  
13:59   Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound  
13:52   Kurt Wegscheider misses two point layup  
13:50   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
13:50   Rayj Dennis personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
13:50   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:50   Max Rice defensive rebound  
13:33 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 34-43
13:18   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
13:16   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
13:07   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
13:05   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
12:55 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup 34-45
12:46   Max Rice personal foul (Kurt Wegscheider draws the foul)  
12:46   Kurt Wegscheider misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:46   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
12:21   Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot  
12:19   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
12:12   Valdir Manuel offensive foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
12:12   Valdir Manuel turnover  
11:45   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
11:27   Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)  
11:21 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 34-47
11:21   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
11:21   TV timeout  
11:21 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-48
11:03   Mladen Armus personal foul (Valdir Manuel draws the foul)  
11:03 +1 Valdir Manuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-48
11:03 +1 Valdir Manuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-48
10:43 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup (Abu Kigab assists) 36-50
10:24 +3 Javonte Johnson makes three point jump shot 39-50
10:07   Valdir Manuel blocks Mladen Armus's two point layup  
10:05   Broncos offensive rebound  
10:03 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 39-52
9:43   Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot  
9:41   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
9:33 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists) 39-54
9:10   Bayron Matos personal foul  
9:12   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
9:10   Broncos defensive rebound  
9:10   Bayron Matos personal foul  
8:54