20:00
John Harrar vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Trey Galloway gains possession)
19:42
Jamari Wheeler shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
19:42
+1
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:42
+1
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-2
19:32
Izaiah Brockington turnover (traveling)
19:20
Myreon Jones personal foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
19:07
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
19:05
Nittany Lions defensive rebound
18:53
John Harrar misses two point layup
18:51
Race Thompson defensive rebound
18:45
Aljami Durham turnover (bad pass) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
18:41
Race Thompson blocks Izaiah Brockington's two point layup
18:39
Nittany Lions offensive rebound
18:33
Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
18:31
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
18:23
+2
Trey Galloway makes two point layup
0-4
18:07
John Harrar turnover (traveling)
17:49
Race Thompson misses two point dunk
17:47
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
17:42
+3
Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot (Izaiah Brockington assists)
3-4
17:28
Trent Buttrick personal foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
17:19
+2
Aljami Durham makes two point layup
3-6
17:04
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
17:02
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
16:52
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
3-8
16:40
+2
Trent Buttrick makes two point layup
5-8
16:23
Seth Lundy shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
16:23
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-9
16:23
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-10
16:07
+2
Izaiah Brockington makes two point jump shot
7-10
15:42
+2
Jerome Hunter makes two point layup
7-12
15:25
Trey Galloway personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
15:25
TV timeout
15:17
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
15:15
Jamari Wheeler offensive rebound
15:07
Izaiah Brockington turnover (lost ball) (Armaan Franklin steals)
15:01
Armaan Franklin turnover (lost ball) (Izaiah Brockington steals)
14:37
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
14:35
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
14:20
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
14:18
John Harrar defensive rebound
14:02
Myles Dread turnover (lost ball)
13:39
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot (Aljami Durham assists)
7-14
13:16
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
13:16
Jamari Wheeler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:16
+1
Jamari Wheeler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-14
13:10
Seth Lundy personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
12:56
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
12:54
Hoosiers offensive rebound
12:54
Izaiah Brockington personal foul (Jerome Hunter draws the foul)
12:44
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (traveling)
12:33
Sam Sessoms turnover (lost ball) (Khristian Lander steals)
12:27
Armaan Franklin turnover (lost ball) (Izaiah Brockington steals)
12:04
Sam Sessoms misses three point jump shot
12:02
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
11:46
Izaiah Brockington shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
11:46
TV timeout
11:46
+1
Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-15
11:46
+1
Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-16
11:37
Khristian Lander personal foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
11:32
Jamari Wheeler misses three point jump shot
11:30
Khristian Lander defensive rebound
11:17
Trent Buttrick blocks Aljami Durham's two point layup
11:15
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
11:06
+2
Myles Dread makes two point layup (Myreon Jones assists)
10-16
10:35
+2
Aljami Durham makes two point layup
10-18
10:18
Khristian Lander personal foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
10:06
+3
Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot
13-18
9:42
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
9:40
Race Thompson offensive rebound
9:40
Jamari Wheeler personal foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
9:40
+1
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-19
9:40
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:40
John Harrar defensive rebound
9:23
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
9:21
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
9:15
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
9:13
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
9:08
Sam Sessoms misses two point layup
9:06
Race Thompson defensive rebound
8:52
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
8:50
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
8:45
+3
Myreon Jones makes three point jump shot (Myles Dread assists)
16-19
8:16
+3
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
16-22
7:56
Trent Buttrick turnover (traveling)
7:56
TV timeout
7:35
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
7:33
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
7:15
+2
John Harrar makes two point layup (Myles Dread assists)
18-22
6:57
Rob Phinisee turnover (bad pass) (Myles Dread steals)
6:43
John Harrar turnover (bad pass)
6:12
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
6:10
Trey Galloway offensive rebound
6:03
+2
Race Thompson makes two point dunk (Trey Galloway assists)
18-24
5:39
Myreon Jones misses two point jump shot
5:36
Nittany Lions offensive rebound
5:19
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
5:16
John Harrar offensive rebound
5:16
Armaan Franklin personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
4:59
+2
Sam Sessoms makes two point layup
20-24
4:35
+3
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
20-27
4:30
Jim Ferry technical foul
4:30
Nittany Lions turnover
4:30
+1
Aljami Durham makes technical free throw 1 of 2
20-28
4:30
+1
Aljami Durham makes technical free throw 2 of 2
20-29
4:12
+3
Sam Sessoms makes three point jump shot
23-29
3:50
Armaan Franklin turnover (bad pass) (Sam Sessoms steals)
3:47
+2
Myreon Jones makes two point layup (Myles Dread assists)
25-29
3:47
Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Myreon Jones draws the foul)
3:47
TV timeout
3:47
+1
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
26-29
3:20
+3
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
26-32
2:55
+2
Myreon Jones makes two point jump shot
28-32
2:32
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
28-34
2:21
+2
Myles Dread makes two point jump shot
30-34
2:11
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (bad pass) (Sam Sessoms steals)
2:10
Aljami Durham personal foul (Sam Sessoms draws the foul)
2:10
Sam Sessoms misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:10
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
1:49
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
30-36
1:33
+3
Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Trent Buttrick assists)
33-36
1:13
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
1:11
Myles Dread defensive rebound
1:05
John Harrar misses two point jump shot
1:03
John Harrar offensive rebound
1:02
John Harrar turnover (bad pass)
0:38
+2
Rob Phinisee makes two point jump shot
33-38
0:35
|
Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Myles Dread shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|