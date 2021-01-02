|
20:00
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons vs. Cameron Krutwig (Ramblers gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bell steals)
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
James Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:00
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Ramblers defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point floating jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|
0-4
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Bell makes two point hook shot
|
2-4
|
18:03
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Thomas Bell defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Thomas Bell blocks Aher Uguak's two point driving layup
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|
|
17:11
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point putback layup
|
2-6
|
17:11
|
|
|
Mean Green 30 second timeout
|
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
James Reese makes two point pullup jump shot (Zachary Simmons assists)
|
4-6
|
16:38
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
James Reese defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
+3
|
James Reese makes three point pullup jump shot (Javion Hamlet assists)
|
7-6
|
15:46
|
|
|
Thomas Bell personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Tate Hall turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
James Reese turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point driving layup
|
7-8
|
14:37
|
|
|
Rubin Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:25
|
|
+3
|
Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|
7-11
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Zachary Simmons makes two point hook shot
|
9-11
|
13:43
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Keith Clemons turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Bell makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
11-11
|
11:59
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Mean Green defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Tom Welch personal foul
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
James Reese makes two point pullup jump shot (Mardrez McBride assists)
|
13-11
|
11:22
|
|
|
Thomas Bell blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point reverse layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Braden Norris shooting foul (Mardrez McBride draws the foul)
|
|
11:12
|
|
+1
|
Mardrez McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-11
|
11:12
|
|
+1
|
Mardrez McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-11
|
10:54
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
James Reese defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Rubin Jones turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
James Reese shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|
|
10:37
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-12
|
10:37
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Keith Clemons defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Keith Clemons steals)
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
James Reese turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
JJ Murray defensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Rubin Jones turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses two point layup
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Terence Lewis II defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet misses two point layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Terence Lewis II offensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Terence Lewis II makes two point tip shot
|
17-12
|
8:18
|
|
|
Ramblers 30 second timeout
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Keith Clemons turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes turnover (lost ball) (JJ Murray steals)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Thomas Bell misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Tom Welch defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Tom Welch makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists)
|
17-14
|
6:38
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet turnover (bad pass) (Tom Welch steals)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Mardrez McBride defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Thomas Bell misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy misses two point layup
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point tip shot
|
17-16
|
5:38
|
|
|
Mean Green 30 second timeout
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Mardrez McBride misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Tom Welch defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|
17-19
|
4:29
|
|
|
Mean Green turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|
17-21
|
3:40
|
|
|
JJ Murray misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Mean Green offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes turnover (lost ball) (Mardrez McBride steals)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
James Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Thomas Bell offensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Thomas Bell personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons blocks Lucas Williamson's three point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Thomas Bell defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Aher Uguak personal foul (Thomas Bell draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Thomas Bell offensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Thomas Bell turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
James Reese shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-22
|
1:25
|
|
|
Zachary Simmons turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Terence Lewis II defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Mardrez McBride blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Mardrez McBride defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Jump ball. Marquise Kennedy vs. Javion Hamlet (Mean Green gains possession)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Javion Hamlet offensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
+2
|
Javion Hamlet makes two point hook shot
|
19-22