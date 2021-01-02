NTEXAS
LOYCHI

1st Half
NTEXAS
Mean Green
19
LOYCHI
Ramblers
22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Zachary Simmons vs. Cameron Krutwig (Ramblers gains possession)  
19:42   Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bell steals)  
19:36   James Reese misses three point jump shot  
19:34   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
19:13 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 0-2
19:00   Zachary Simmons misses three point jump shot  
18:58   Ramblers defensive rebound  
18:44 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point floating jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 0-4
18:24 +2 Thomas Bell makes two point hook shot 2-4
18:03   Javion Hamlet personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
17:53   Lucas Williamson misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:51   Thomas Bell defensive rebound  
17:41   Javion Hamlet misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:39   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
17:17   Thomas Bell blocks Aher Uguak's two point driving layup  
17:15   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
17:11 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point putback layup 2-6
17:11   Mean Green 30 second timeout  
17:00 +2 James Reese makes two point pullup jump shot (Zachary Simmons assists) 4-6
16:38   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
16:36   James Reese defensive rebound  
16:08 +3 James Reese makes three point pullup jump shot (Javion Hamlet assists) 7-6
15:46   Thomas Bell personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:32   Tate Hall turnover (out of bounds)  
15:17   James Reese turnover (lost ball)  
14:56 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point driving layup 7-8
14:37   Rubin Jones turnover (bad pass)  
14:25 +3 Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Cooper Kaifes assists) 7-11
14:01 +2 Zachary Simmons makes two point hook shot 9-11
13:43   Cooper Kaifes turnover (bad pass)  
13:28   Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot  
13:26   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
13:16   Keith Clemons turnover (lost ball)  
12:49   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
12:31 +2 Thomas Bell makes two point turnaround jump shot 11-11
11:59   Marquise Kennedy misses two point pullup jump shot  
11:57   Mean Green defensive rebound  
11:57   Tom Welch personal foul  
11:57   TV timeout  
11:39 +2 James Reese makes two point pullup jump shot (Mardrez McBride assists) 13-11
11:22   Thomas Bell blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point reverse layup  
11:20   Zachary Simmons defensive rebound  
11:12   Braden Norris shooting foul (Mardrez McBride draws the foul)  
11:12 +1 Mardrez McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-11
11:12 +1 Mardrez McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-11
10:54   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
10:52   James Reese defensive rebound  
10:41   Rubin Jones turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
10:37   James Reese shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
10:37 +1 Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-12
10:37   Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:37   Zachary Simmons defensive rebound  
10:19   Javion Hamlet misses three point pullup jump shot  
10:17   Keith Clemons defensive rebound  
10:08   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
10:06   Javion Hamlet defensive rebound  
9:52   Zachary Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Keith Clemons steals)  
9:36   Tate Hall misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:34   Zachary Simmons defensive rebound  
9:14   James Reese turnover (lost ball)  
8:53   Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot  
8:51   JJ Murray defensive rebound  
8:34   Rubin Jones turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
8:28   Lucas Williamson misses two point layup  
8:26   Terence Lewis II defensive rebound  
8:19   Javion Hamlet misses two point layup  
8:17   Terence Lewis II offensive rebound  
8:18 +2 Terence Lewis II makes two point tip shot 17-12
8:18   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
8:18   TV timeout  
7:53   Keith Clemons turnover (bad pass)  
7:31   Javion Hamlet misses two point floating jump shot  
7:29   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
7:22   Cooper Kaifes turnover (lost ball) (JJ Murray steals)  
7:22   Thomas Bell misses three point jump shot  
7:20   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
6:54 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists) 17-14
6:38   Javion Hamlet turnover (bad pass) (Tom Welch steals)  
6:15   Cooper Kaifes misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:13   Mardrez McBride defensive rebound  
5:56   Thomas Bell misses two point pullup jump shot  
5:54   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
5:49   Marquise Kennedy misses two point layup  
5:47   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
5:41 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point tip shot 17-16
5:38   Mean Green 30 second timeout  
5:22   Mardrez McBride misses two point floating jump shot  
5:20   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
5:09 +3 Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 17-19
4:29   Mean Green turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:02 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 17-21
3:40   JJ Murray misses two point driving layup  
3:39   Mean Green offensive rebound  
3:39   TV timeout  
3:33   Zachary Simmons misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
3:10   Cooper Kaifes turnover (lost ball) (Mardrez McBride steals)  
2:56   James Reese misses three point jump shot  
2:55   Thomas Bell offensive rebound  
2:55   Thomas Bell personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
2:43   Zachary Simmons blocks Lucas Williamson's three point pullup jump shot  
2:41   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
2:24   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
2:22   Thomas Bell defensive rebound  
2:22   Aher Uguak personal foul (Thomas Bell draws the foul)  
2:03   Javion Hamlet misses three point pullup jump shot  
2:01   Thomas Bell offensive rebound  
1:47   Thomas Bell turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)  
1:40   James Reese shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
1:40   Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:40 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-22
1:25   Zachary Simmons turnover (bad pass)  
0:57   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
0:55   Terence Lewis II defensive rebound  
0:49   Javion Hamlet turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
0:45   Mardrez McBride blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup  
0:45   Mardrez McBride defensive rebound  
0:45   Jump ball. Marquise Kennedy vs. Javion Hamlet (Mean Green gains possession)  
0:45   Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball)  
0:26   Javion Hamlet misses two point floating jump shot  
0:24   Javion Hamlet offensive rebound  
0:20 +2 Javion Hamlet makes two point hook shot 19-22

2nd Half
NTEXAS
Mean Green
30
LOYCHI
Ramblers
35

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
19:41   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
19:34   Thomas Bell blocks Aher Uguak's two point reverse layup  
19:32   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
18:55   Cameron Krutwig misses two point floating jump shot  
18:55   Javion Hamlet defensive rebound  
18:55   Zachary Simmons misses two point dunk  
18:55   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
18:55   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
18:53   Thomas Bell defensive rebound  
18:43   Thomas Bell misses three point jump shot  
18:41   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
18:32   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
18:28   Thomas Bell shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
18:28   Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:06   Aher Uguak personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
18:28 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-23
18:06   Aher Uguak personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
17:49 +2 Javion Hamlet makes two point floating jump shot 21-23
17:30 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists) 21-25
17:20   Zachary Simmons offensive foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
17:20   Zachary Simmons turnover (illegal screen)  
17:07   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
17:05   Mardrez McBride defensive rebound  
16:55   Braden Norris shooting foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
16:55 +1 Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-25
16:55 +1 Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-25
16:34 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists) 23-27
16:14   Javion Hamlet turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
16:10   Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass) (James Reese steals)  
16:02   Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
16:02   Terence Lewis II personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
16:02   JJ Murray personal foul  
15:39   Rubin Jones shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
15:39   TV timeout  
15:39 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-28
15:39 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-29
15:25   Thomas Bell turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)  
15:02   Keith Clemons turnover (lost ball)  
14:51   Zachary Simmons turnover (lost ball)  
14:30   Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (James Reese steals)  
14:14   Thomas Bell turnover (bad pass)  
13:56   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
13:52   Ramblers offensive rebound  
13:52   Ramblers turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:41 +2 Javion Hamlet makes two point floating jump shot 25-29
13:15 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup 25-31
13:04   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
12:55   Javion Hamlet misses two point driving jump shot  
12:53   Zachary Simmons offensive rebound  
12:47 +2 Zachary Simmons makes two point putback layup 27-31
12:35 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 27-33
12:08   Tom Welch personal foul (Terence Lewis II draws the foul)  
11:57 +2 Thomas Bell makes two point floating jump shot (Terence Lewis II assists) 29-33
11:30   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
11:26   Mean Green defensive rebound  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:15   Javion Hamlet misses two point driving layup  
11:11   Ramblers defensive rebound  
10:53   Aher Uguak misses two point layup  
10:51   Thomas Bell defensive rebound  
10:23   Mean Green turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:07 +3 Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 29-36
9:44   James Reese turnover (bad pass) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
9:38 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Marquise Kennedy assists) 29-38
9:38   Zachary Simmons shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
9:38 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-39
9:16 +2 Zachary Simmons makes two point floating jump shot (Javion Hamlet assists) 31-39
8:52 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup 31-41
8:31   Javion Hamlet turnover (bad pass) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
8:26   Thomas Bell shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
8:26   Mean Green 30 second timeout  
8:26 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-42
8:10   Aher Uguak turnover (bad pass) (Zachary Simmons steals)  
8:06   Lucas Williamson personal foul  
7:53 +3 James Reese makes three point jump shot (Javion Hamlet assists) 34-43
7:28   Thomas Bell shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:28 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-44
7:28 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-45
7:19 +2 Javion Hamlet makes two point driving layup (James Reese assists) 36-45
7:19   Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
7:19 +1 Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-45
6:57   Cameron Krutwig turnover (lost ball) (Rubin Jones steals)  
6:53   Braden Norris personal foul (Rubin Jones draws the foul)  
6:53   Rubin Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:53   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
6:24 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup 37-47
5:54   Javion Hamlet misses two point driving layup  
5:52   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
5:46 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point alley-oop dunk (Marquise Kennedy assists) 37-49
5:46   Mean Green 60 second timeout  
5:21   Javion Hamlet misses two point driving layup  
5:19   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
5:04 +3 Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 37-52
4:48 +3 Javion Hamlet makes three point pullup jump shot 40-52
4:20   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
4:18   James Reese defensive rebound  
3:56   Javion Hamlet misses two point pullup jump shot  
3:54   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
3:26   Tate Hall misses two point driving layup  
3:24   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
3:03