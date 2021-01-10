|
20:00
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Derrick Walker (Teddy Allen gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Hoosiers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:15
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Lat Mayen turnover (lost ball) (Race Thompson steals)
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Trey Galloway makes two point layup (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|
4-2
|
17:31
|
|
|
Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
6-2
|
17:07
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Teddy Allen's two point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Dalano Banton offensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|
6-5
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
Rob Phinisee makes three point jump shot (Race Thompson assists)
|
9-5
|
16:35
|
|
|
Teddy Allen turnover (lost ball) (Rob Phinisee steals)
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Dalano Banton blocks Rob Phinisee's two point layup
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee offensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Walker steals)
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses two point layup
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot (Anthony Leal assists)
|
12-5
|
15:11
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Trey McGowens offensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee makes two point layup (Aljami Durham assists)
|
14-5
|
15:01
|
|
|
Lat Mayen shooting foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
|
|
15:01
|
|
+1
|
Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-5
|
14:43
|
|
+3
|
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|
15-8
|
14:27
|
|
|
Trey McGowens shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
14:27
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-8
|
14:27
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-8
|
14:14
|
|
|
Derrick Walker turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
Jerome Hunter makes three point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
20-8
|
13:30
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Derrick Walker shooting foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Derrick Walker turnover (bad pass) (Jerome Hunter steals)
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Kobe Webster shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Derrick Walker defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Walker makes two point layup (Teddy Allen assists)
|
20-10
|
12:19
|
|
|
Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Hoosiers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:08
|
|
+3
|
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot (Derrick Walker assists)
|
20-13
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham makes two point jump shot
|
22-13
|
11:33
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
+3
|
Khristian Lander makes three point jump shot (Race Thompson assists)
|
25-13
|
11:08
|
|
|
Derrick Walker turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:53
|
|
+3
|
Rob Phinisee makes three point jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
|
28-13
|
10:30
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson misses two point layup
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Khristian Lander defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+3
|
Rob Phinisee makes three point jump shot
|
31-13
|
9:48
|
|
|
Race Thompson shooting foul (Shamiel Stevenson draws the foul)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:48
|
|
+1
|
Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-14
|
9:48
|
|
+1
|
Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-14
|
9:32
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Shamiel Stevenson makes two point layup
|
31-16
|
8:59
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Trey Galloway shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-17
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-18
|
8:26
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
+3
|
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Shamiel Stevenson assists)
|
31-21
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Trey Galloway makes two point jump shot
|
33-21
|
7:37
|
|
|
Race Thompson shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-22
|
7:25
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|
36-22
|
7:07
|
|
+3
|
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot (Trey McGowens assists)
|
36-25
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
|
38-25
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Shamiel Stevenson makes two point dunk (Trey McGowens assists)
|
38-27
|
6:41
|
|
|
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Jerome Hunter makes two point jump shot
|
40-27
|
6:00
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Shamiel Stevenson's two point layup
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee offensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee makes two point layup
|
42-27
|
5:11
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
|
42-29
|
4:58
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
42-30
|
4:40
|
|
|
Lat Mayen personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Derrick Walker misses two point layup
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Anthony Leal turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point jump shot
|
42-32
|
3:35
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Walker makes two point layup (Trey McGowens assists)
|
42-34
|
2:21
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Dalano Banton offensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses two point layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Jerome Hunter makes two point layup
|
44-34
|
1:15
|
|
|
Teddy Allen turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Leal steals)
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball) (Trey McGowens steals)
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Hoosiers kicked ball violation
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Dalano Banton personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Trey Galloway makes two point dunk
|
46-34
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|