Georgetown, DePaul looking to end losing streaks
DePaul and Georgetown are struggling in the early stages of the Big East season, but they know how to fix their problems.
The Blue Demons and host Hoyas will aim to exercise those strategies on Wednesday when they meet in Washington, D.C., with one of them guaranteed to end a lengthy losing streak.
Georgetown (3-8, 1-5 Big East) enters play having lost five in a row, one more than similarly skidding DePaul (1-4, 0-4 Big East). Both teams came close to turning the tide in their most recent games.
"That is a positive, but we lost," Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said after Saturday's 74-69 nonconference loss at Syracuse. "That's five in a row. I'm disappointed in the fact that we lost. I thought my team, especially in the second half, fought hard. We still have to be able to get the ball in the paint."
The Hoyas climbed to within three points of Syracuse down the stretch after trailing by as many as 16. Torrid second-half shooting (14-for-28) and steady contributions from Jamorko Pickett (17 points) and Jahvon Blair (16) kept Georgetown in pursuit before fading.
Consistent with their recent results, the Hoyas lost the rebounding battle 38-32, including 12-7 on the offensive glass.
"We've got to shore up our defense and make sure that we rebound the ball much better than we did. ... We need everybody to do their part for us to win," Ewing said.
DePaul also wilted in the late stages in Monday's 60-53 home loss to No. 25 Connecticut. After grabbing a 53-52 lead with 4:27 to go, the Blue Demons went scoreless the rest of the way.
DePaul committed seven of its 24 turnovers over the final 5:41. Coach Dave Leitao dubbed turnovers the team's "Achilles (heel)."
Off to an 0-4 start in conference play for the second straight season, the Blue Demons have tinkered with rotations after navigating a series of COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements to begin the season.
Darious Hall scored a team-high 10 points in his first start Monday. Romeo Weems provided an early spark with two 3-pointers in the first half, but didn't score after that.
"I think it's good to continue to mix and match lineups whether they start, in the middle, or how we finish to put people in a position to be successful," Leitao said. "So, I think having the ability to mix and match is important to find that out, but you don't want to have to do that or manage that in the middle of a Big East season."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|0
|0
|Field Goals
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|0
|0
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|DePaul 1-4
|72.6 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Georgetown 3-8
|71.5 PPG
|45.9 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Salnave
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Butz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Paulicap
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Lopez Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Weems
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ongenda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Favre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCauley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Elvis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pickett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ighoefe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Wahab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Azinge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sibley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Holloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
-
VCU
GWASH84
77
Final ESP+
-
STBON
FORD68
54
Final ESP+
-
FURMAN
CIT94
88
Final
-
NCW
NORFLK58
80
Final
-
ND
18UVA68
80
Final
-
NCST
FSU0
0145 O/U
-4
6:30pm
-
RI
UMASS0
0153.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ARK
LSU0
0160.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
AUBURN
UGA0
0157 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm SECN
-
NWEST
21OHIOST0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MERCER
CHATT0
0150 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
DUQ
DAYTON0
0132.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
LSALLE
GMASON0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
TULSA
WICHST0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
NWST0
0153 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
CARK
SFA0
0152.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0147 O/U
-7
7:30pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
UIW0
0144 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
SELOU0
0133.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
16LVILLE
WAKE0
0136 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
NMEX
DIXIE0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
BOISE
WYO0
0149 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TEXAM
MISSST0
0131.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm SECN
-
15TXTECH
4TEXAS0
0131 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
NCGRN
WCAR0
0
PPD ESP+
-
ECU
CINCY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
3NOVA
XAVIER0
0
PPD FS1
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0
PPD ESPU
-
SAMFORD
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
DEPAUL
GTOWN0
0
PPD FS1
-
PITT
GATECH0
0
PPD
-
14ILL
NEB0
0
PPD BTN