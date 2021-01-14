|
20:00
Micah Peavy vs. Jericho Sims (Longhorns gains possession)
19:50
Jericho Sims turnover (traveling)
19:29
Jericho Sims blocks Mac McClung's two point layup
19:27
Red Raiders offensive rebound
19:21
Kyler Edwards misses three point fadeaway jump shot
19:21
Longhorns defensive rebound
19:01
Andrew Jones offensive foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
19:01
Andrew Jones turnover
18:42
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
18:40
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
18:35
Marcus Santos-Silva shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
18:35
+1
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
18:35
Greg Brown III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:35
Mac McClung defensive rebound
18:07
Kyler Edwards misses two point jump shot
18:05
Kevin McCullar offensive rebound
17:55
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup (Kevin McCullar assists)
2-1
|
17:47
+3
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot
2-4
|
17:33
Kyler Edwards offensive foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
17:33
Kyler Edwards turnover
17:18
Matt Coleman III turnover (bad pass) (Mac McClung steals)
17:14
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point layup
17:12
Longhorns defensive rebound
16:58
+3
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot
2-7
|
16:49
Courtney Ramey personal foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
16:34
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
16:32
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
16:23
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
16:21
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
16:17
Tyreek Smith blocks Greg Brown III's two point layup
16:15
Longhorns offensive rebound
16:06
+2
Andrew Jones makes two point driving layup
2-9
|
15:48
Greg Brown III blocks Jamarius Burton's two point layup
15:46
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
15:36
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
15:34
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
15:29
Kyler Edwards blocks Greg Brown III's two point layup
15:27
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
15:20
+3
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot
5-9
|
15:09
+2
Kai Jones makes two point dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
5-11
|
14:56
Greg Brown III shooting foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
14:56
TV timeout
14:56
+1
Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-11
|
14:56
+1
Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-11
|
14:42
+3
Andrew Jones makes three point pullup jump shot
7-14
|
14:19
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point layup
14:17
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
14:06
Kevin McCullar shooting foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
14:06
+1
Matt Coleman III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-15
|
14:06
+1
Matt Coleman III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-16
|
13:50
+2
Kevin McCullar makes two point pullup jump shot
9-16
|
13:41
Andrew Jones misses two point floating jump shot
13:39
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
13:35
Greg Brown III turnover (double dribble)
13:27
+2
Mac McClung makes two point reverse layup
11-16
|
13:21
Marcus Santos-Silva shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
13:21
+1
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-17
|
13:21
Courtney Ramey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:21
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
13:03
+2
Mac McClung makes two point floating jump shot
13-17
|
12:49
+3
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
13-20
|
12:39
Mac McClung misses two point driving layup
12:37
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
12:20
+2
Courtney Ramey makes two point driving layup
13-22
|
11:56
Kai Jones shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
11:56
TV timeout
11:56
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-22
|
11:56
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-22
|
11:30
Courtney Ramey misses two point fadeaway jump shot
11:28
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
11:27
Kevin McCullar personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
11:14
Kyler Edwards blocks Kai Jones's two point layup
11:12
Mac McClung defensive rebound
11:01
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point layup
17-22
|
10:49
+2
Andrew Jones makes two point floating jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
17-24
|
10:29
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point driving dunk
19-24
|
10:08
+2
Jericho Sims makes two point dunk
19-26
|
10:08
Kyler Edwards personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
10:08
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:08
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
10:07
Greg Brown III offensive foul
10:07
Greg Brown III turnover
9:48
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:46
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
9:44
Jericho Sims shooting foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
9:44
+1
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-26
|
9:41
+1
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-26
|
9:14
+3
Matt Coleman III makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
21-29
|
8:44
Jericho Sims blocks Micah Peavy's two point layup
8:42
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
8:29
Micah Peavy shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
8:29
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:29
+1
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-30
|
8:08
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
23-30
|
7:44
+3
Courtney Ramey makes three point step back jump shot
23-33
|
7:13
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
7:11
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
7:09
TV timeout
6:49
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
6:47
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
6:38
Matt Coleman III turnover (out of bounds)
6:24
Courtney Ramey personal foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
6:24
+1
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-33
|
6:24
+1
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-33
|
6:05
Jericho Sims misses two point turnaround hook shot
6:03
Andrew Jones offensive rebound
5:52
Marcus Santos-Silva blocks Donovan Williams's two point driving layup
5:50
Matt Coleman III offensive rebound
5:41
Matt Coleman III misses two point jump shot
5:39
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
5:32
+3
Kevin McCullar makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
28-33
|
5:30
Kevin McCullar technical foul
5:30
+1
Matt Coleman III makes technical free throw 1 of 2
28-34
|
5:30
+1
Matt Coleman III makes technical free throw 2 of 2
28-35
|
5:19
+2
Jericho Sims makes two point dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
28-37
|
4:49
+2
Mac McClung makes two point fadeaway jump shot
30-37
|
4:39
Donovan Williams offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
4:39
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
31-37
|
4:39
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
32-37
|
4:27
Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
4:25
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
4:19
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
4:17
Longhorns offensive rebound
4:16
Mac McClung personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
4:16
+1
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-38
|
4:16
+1
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-39
|
3:57
Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (traveling)
3:40
Jamarius Burton personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
3:40
Jamarius Burton personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
3:40
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:40
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:40
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:40
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
3:15
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point driving hook shot
3:13
Kai Jones defensive rebound
3:00
+3
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot
32-42
|
2:55
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
2:53
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
2:42
+2
Andrew Jones makes two point fadeaway jump shot
32-44
|
2:15
Longhorns technical foul
2:15
Brock Cunningham shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
2:15
Longhorns technical foul
2:15
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses technical free throw 1 of 2
2:15
+1
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-44
|
2:15
+1
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2
33-44
|
2:15
+1
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-44
|
2:15
+1
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-44
|
2:00
+3
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot
35-47
|
1:49
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:47
Kyler Edwards offensive rebound
1:47
Royce Hamm Jr. personal foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
1:47
Kyler Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:40
Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Royce Hamm Jr. draws the foul)
1:47
+1
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
36-47
|
1:40
Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Royce Hamm Jr. draws the foul)
1:40
+1
Royce Hamm Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-48
|
1:40
Royce Hamm Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:40
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
1:19
Kai Jones shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
1:19
+1
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 1 of 3
37-48
|
1:19
Mac McClung misses regular free throw 2 of 3
1:04
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
1:19
+1
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 3 of 3
38-48
|
1:04
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
1:02
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
0:51
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
0:49
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
0:40
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
0:38
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
0:22
Mac McClung turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Jones steals)
0:03
Matt Coleman III misses two point pullup jump shot
0:01
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
