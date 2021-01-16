|
20:00
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood vs. Chase Courtney (Rams gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
James Moors offensive rebound
|
|
20:00
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:14
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
|
2-3
|
18:42
|
|
|
James Moors misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Omari Moore offensive foul
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Omari Moore turnover
|
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Adam Thistlewood makes two point driving layup
|
4-3
|
17:51
|
|
|
Richard Washington turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point pullup jump shot
|
6-3
|
17:23
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (Omari Moore steals)
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses two point layup
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell offensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell misses two point layup
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
16:33
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
9-3
|
16:23
|
|
|
James Moors personal foul (Omari Moore draws the foul)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens shooting foul (Jalen Dalcourt draws the foul)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:51
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-4
|
15:35
|
|
|
Omari Moore blocks Adam Thistlewood's two point jump shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (P.J. Byrd assists)
|
12-4
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Dalcourt makes two point jump shot
|
12-6
|
13:55
|
|
|
James Moors misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Kendle Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd turnover (Sebastian Mendoza steals)
|
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes two point layup
|
12-8
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas makes two point jump shot (John Tonje assists)
|
14-8
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point layup
|
14-10
|
11:59
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas personal foul (Spartans draws the foul)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd shooting foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:44
|
|
+1
|
Trey Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-11
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Byrd makes two point floating jump shot
|
16-11
|
10:57
|
|
+3
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes three point jump shot
|
16-14
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas makes two point floating jump shot
|
18-14
|
10:12
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
John Tonje personal foul (Omari Moore draws the foul)
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Rivera makes two point layup
|
20-14
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point hook shot
|
20-16
|
9:00
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood offensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
+3
|
Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
23-16
|
8:43
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point putback layup
|
23-18
|
8:39
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
8:15
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|
26-18
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|
26-21
|
7:34
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (Richard Washington steals)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
John Tonje personal foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-22
|
6:47
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|
29-22
|
6:01
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (John Tonje assists)
|
32-22
|
5:16
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell personal foul
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Trey Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point putback layup
|
34-22
|
4:04
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses two point layup
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
John Tonje defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
John Tonje offensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
John Tonje turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses two point layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin offensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Kendle Moore personal foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-23
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-24
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
36-24
|
2:24
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
David Roddy misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Richard Washington shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
David Roddy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-24
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point tip shot
|
37-26
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point layup
|
39-26
|
1:05
|
|
|
Ralph Agee turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:47
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists)
|
42-26
|
0:32
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point jump shot
|
42-28