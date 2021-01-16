|
20:00
|
|
|
Bayron Matos vs. Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Rebels gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
0-2
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Bayron Matos makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists)
|
2-2
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Grill makes two point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
2-4
|
17:13
|
|
|
Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
17:04
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot
|
2-7
|
16:35
|
|
|
Rod Brown turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hamilton steals)
|
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
2-10
|
16:25
|
|
|
Lobos 30 second timeout
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point layup
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup
|
2-12
|
15:19
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Marin steals)
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton offensive foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton turnover
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Javonte Johnson personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|
4-12
|
14:11
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Nicquel Blake assists)
|
4-15
|
13:58
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel misses two point layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Caleb Grill shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|
|
13:21
|
|
+1
|
Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-15
|
13:21
|
|
|
Rod Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
Nicquel Blake makes two point layup
|
5-17
|
12:48
|
|
|
Rod Brown misses two point layup
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Moses Wood blocks Valdir Manuel's two point layup
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|
5-19
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Valdir Manuel makes two point hook shot
|
7-19
|
11:58
|
|
+3
|
Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot
|
7-22
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|
10-22
|
11:12
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Rod Brown makes two point layup (Emmanuel Kuac assists)
|
12-22
|
10:41
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses two point layup
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Javonte Johnson personal foul (Cheikh Mbacke Diong draws the foul)
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Johnson makes three point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists)
|
15-22
|
10:01
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. offensive foul (Jeremiah Francis III draws the foul)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. turnover
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Lobos offensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot
|
17-22
|
9:13
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Devin Tillis offensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Bayron Matos misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Francis III steals)
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|
17-25
|
7:37
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Bayron Matos personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin misses two point layup
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Caleb Grill shooting foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|
|
6:35
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-25
|
6:35
|
|
+1
|
Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-25
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point alley-oop dunk (Bryce Hamilton assists)
|
19-27
|
5:59
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Nicquel Blake assists)
|
19-29
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists)
|
21-29
|
4:51
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake turnover (bad pass) (Nolan Dorsey steals)
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul (Valdir Manuel draws the foul)
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton offensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup
|
21-31
|
3:12
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hamilton steals)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Rod Brown misses two point layup
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton offensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup
|
21-33
|
1:49
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Rod Brown offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Rod Brown makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|
23-33
|
1:37
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists)
|
26-33
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|
26-35
|
0:20
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Moses Wood defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Rod Brown personal foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-36
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-37
|
0:10
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Moses Wood turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|