No Text
Drive Chart
|
|
|TXTECH
|SFLA
No Text
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:16
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
38
Touchdown 0:16
9-Q.Flowers complete to 8-T.McCants. 8-T.McCants runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
01:07
pos
34
37
Point After TD 1:31
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
31
Touchdown 1:31
16-N.Shimonek complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
02:47
pos
33
31
Point After TD 4:26
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
31
Touchdown 4:26
9-Q.Flowers complete to 11-M.Valdes-Scantling. 11-M.Valdes-Scantling runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:36
pos
27
30
Field Goal 5:07
96-C.Hatfield 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
60
yds
04:23
pos
27
24
Point After TD 9:30
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown 9:30
9-Q.Flowers scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
03:07
pos
24
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:55
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 5:55
24-T.King runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:45
pos
23
17
Point After TD 8:34
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 8:34
9-Q.Flowers complete to 3-D.Salomon. 3-D.Salomon runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
121
yds
02:45
pos
17
16
Point After TD 11:25
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 11:25
16-N.Shimonek complete to 14-D.Cantrell. 14-D.Cantrell runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USF 98-M.Love Offside declined.
6
plays
28
yds
02:57
pos
16
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
35-E.Nadelman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 0:51
9-Q.Flowers complete to 8-T.McCants. 8-T.McCants runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
25
yds
00:24
pos
10
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 0:34
16-N.Shimonek complete to 2-K.Coutee. 2-K.Coutee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
116
yds
03:48
pos
9
3
Field Goal 7:17
35-E.Nadelman 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
03:30
pos
3
3
Field Goal 10:52
96-C.Hatfield 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
67
yds
04:08
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|27
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|19
|12
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|522
|561
|Total Plays
|94
|82
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|250
|Rush Attempts
|35
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|389
|311
|Comp. - Att.
|32-59
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|9.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-27
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-107
|10-100
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.8
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|106
|92
|Punts - Returns
|3-25
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-81
|3-66
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Kicking
|6/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|389
|PASS YDS
|311
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|250
|
|
|522
|TOTAL YDS
|561
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Shimonek 16 QB
|N. Shimonek
|32/59
|416
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stockton 4 RB
|J. Stockton
|18
|103
|0
|24
|
T. King 24 RB
|T. King
|10
|35
|1
|8
|
C. Batson 13 WR
|C. Batson
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Coutee 2 WR
|K. Coutee
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Nisby 32 RB
|D. Nisby
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
N. Shimonek 16 QB
|N. Shimonek
|4
|-25
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coutee 2 WR
|K. Coutee
|11
|187
|1
|37
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|5
|84
|1
|34
|
J. Stockton 4 RB
|J. Stockton
|2
|32
|0
|21
|
A. Wesley 22 WR
|A. Wesley
|2
|29
|0
|26
|
D. Cantrell 14 WR
|D. Cantrell
|4
|26
|1
|12
|
C. Batson 13 WR
|C. Batson
|4
|23
|0
|14
|
T. King 24 RB
|T. King
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Carr 41 DL
|T. Carr
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
Q. Shorts 1 WR
|Q. Shorts
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Bowman 8 WR
|D. Bowman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. High 88 WR
|J. High
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ja. Johnson 7 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 40 LB
|D. Allen
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dorsey 15 DB
|V. Dorsey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 13 DL
|K. Hill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DL
|B. Washington
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 9 DL
|T. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Morgan 5 DB
|O. Morgan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Yontz 90 DL
|Q. Yontz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Thomas 99 DL
|M. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 25 DB
|D. Coleman III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Shorts 1 WR
|Q. Shorts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter 6 QB
|M. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 11 LB
|R. Jeffers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Hatfield 96 K
|C. Hatfield
|2/2
|33
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Panazzolo 85 P
|D. Panazzolo
|5
|34.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Batson 13 WR
|C. Batson
|3
|8.3
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Flowers 9 QB
|Q. Flowers
|17/34
|311
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Flowers 9 QB
|Q. Flowers
|14
|106
|1
|29
|
D. Tice 6 RB
|D. Tice
|16
|65
|0
|11
|
D. Johnson 2 RB
|D. Johnson
|16
|51
|0
|9
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|1
|30
|0
|30
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|3
|133
|1
|64
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|6
|88
|2
|26
|
D. Salomon 3 WR
|D. Salomon
|4
|47
|1
|17
|
D. Johnson 2 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Hall 73 OL
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Mayes 55 OL
|E. Mayes
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Dillon 85 TE
|E. Dillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Alaka 12 WR
|T. Alaka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hoggins 19 CB
|R. Hoggins
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sanchez 43 LB
|A. Sanchez
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sawtelle 54 LB
|N. Sawtelle
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Senat 10 DT
|D. Senat
|5-0
|3.0
|0
|
D. Abraham 20 S
|D. Abraham
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Nichols 3 CB
|D. Nichols
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGee 21 S
|K. McGee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilkins 23 CB
|M. Wilkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hector 60 DT
|B. Hector
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 18 S
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Hampton 14 DB
|M. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 94 DE
|K. Livingstone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 41 DE
|G. Reaves
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Culpepper 27 DB
|N. Culpepper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Love 98 DE
|M. Love
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ferguson 37 S
|N. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 55 DE
|J. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Antoine 14 WR
|D. Antoine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Nadelman 35 K
|E. Nadelman
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hernandez 44 P
|J. Hernandez
|3
|47.7
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 2 RB
|D. Johnson
|3
|22.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 2 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
-
SDGST
ARMY
14
7
2nd 11:31 ESPN
-
TROY
NTEXAS
50
30
Final ESPN
-
WKY
GAST
17
27
Final CBSSN
-
25BOISE
OREG
38
28
Final ABC
-
MRSHL
COLOST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
ARKST
35
30
Final ESPN
-
AKRON
FAU
3
50
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
SMU
51
10
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
FIU
28
3
Final ESPN
-
UAB
OHIO
6
41
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
WYO
14
37
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
SFLA
34
38
Final ESPN
-
APLST
TOLEDO
0
061.0 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
HOU
0
049.0 O/U
-1.5
Sun 8:30pm ESPN
-
UTAH
WVU
0
056.0 O/U
+6.5
Tue 1:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
NILL
0
047.0 O/U
+5.5
Tue 5:15pm
-
KSTATE
UCLA
0
062.5 O/U
+3.0
Tue 9:00pm ESPN
-
USM
FSU
0
049.0 O/U
-17.0
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
IOWA
BC
0
045.5 O/U
+2.5
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
PURDUE
0
065.5 O/U
+3.0
Wed 8:30pm FOX
-
TEXAS
MIZZOU
0
060.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
UVA
NAVY
0
055.0 O/U
-1.5
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
22VATECH
19OKLAST
0
063.0 O/U
-4.0
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
18WASHST
16MICHST
0
046.0 O/U
-1.0
Thu 9:00pm FS1
-
13STNFRD
15TCU
0
049.0 O/U
-2.5
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
TXAM
0
064.5 O/U
+3.0
Fri 1:00pm ESPN
-
24NCST
ARIZST
0
059.5 O/U
+6.5
Fri 3:00pm CBS
-
UK
21NWEST
0
051.0 O/U
-7.5
Fri 4:30pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
UTAHST
0
061.5 O/U
-4.0
Fri 5:30pm CBSSN
-
8USC
5OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:30pm ESPN
-
LVILLE
23MISSST
0
063.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWAST
20MEMP
0
066.0 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
11WASH
9PSU
0
055.0 O/U
-2.0
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
6WISC
10MIAMI
0
045.0 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
MICH
SC
0
043.0 O/U
+7.5
Mon 12:00pm ESP2
-
12UCF
7AUBURN
0
067.0 O/U
-9.5
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
14ND
17LSU
0
051.5 O/U
-3.0
Mon 1:00pm ABC
-
3UGA
2OKLA
0
060.0 O/U
+2.0
Mon 5:00pm ESPN
-
4BAMA
1CLEM
0
047.0 O/U
+3.0
Mon 8:45pm ESPN