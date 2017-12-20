Drive Chart
FRESNO
HOU

Fresno State aims for 10th win in Hawaii Bowl

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 20, 2017

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has rejuvenated the Bulldogs' program, similar to how he made California competitive against the Pac-12 powers.

The Bulldogs, historically a struggling program against major competition, head to the Hawaii Bowl to play a competitive Houston program that has a good track record when facing Power 5 opponents.

Tedford is the coach who gives the Bulldogs (9-4) the confidence they need. He led Cal to eight bowl games, winning a school-record five of them.

Fresno State has the opportunity to win a 10th game in the Dec. 24 contest, which was unfathomable to start the season as Tedford took over a program that went 1-11 last year and fired coach Tim DeRuyter four games before then end of the season. The eight-win difference from last year is the greatest increase in the FBS this year.

Tedford played and coached at Fresno State before returning this season.

"Our approach has been about one game at a time the whole time," he said. "It hasn't been about the number of wins. Not everybody has an opportunity to get double-digit wins. We have the opportunity to do that.

"It's still about one game. Now, because it could be No. 10, will that be nice as far as how history records this 2017 year? Yes. But it's still about one win. It's about one more opportunity for us to play together. It's about a chance to send the seniors out successfully. We're looking at it that way, mainly."

Houston (7-4) is also playing under a new coach, Major Applewhite, who is coaching in his first bowl. Making his task even more challenging, Applewhite will handle the offensive play calling in the Hawaii Bowl.

The Cougars are in search of a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Brian Johnson to Florida. Applewhite does not plan to fill Johnson's spot until after the Hawaii Bowl.

"There's a fine line between waiting too long and there's also a fine line between going too fast," Applewhite said. "There's some good prospects. We just want to take our time."

Applewhite is counting on Houston to continue its strong finish to the regular season. The Cougars won three of their past four games.

They have played two Power 5 opponents this season. They beat Arizona, which will be playing in the Foster Farms Bowl. Their 27-24 loss to Texas Tech in September snapped a streak of victories over Power 5 teams that included Oklahoma, Florida State, Louisville twice and Pitt.

The Cougars have overcome the adversity brought to Houston by Hurricane Harvey in early September. Applewhite mentioned the chance to finish the season in a paradise tropical location such as Hawaii is a fitting way to end the turbulent season that also featured three close losses to Texas Tech, No. 25 Memphis (42-38) and Tulsa (20-17).

"I've been to Hawaii and know the hospitality is first-rate, so they'll have an outstanding time," Applewhite said. "I just told the guys that (there are other teams that) go out there with this goal and, at the end of the year, don't get there. So, don't take anything granted.

"Let's finish strong with our finals. Let's finish strong this semester, and then let's go get ready for a great Fresno State team."

Fresno State has not won a bowl game since 2007, when it beat Georgia Tech 40-28 in the Humanitarian Bowl in Boise, Idaho. Its most recent bowl game did not go well -- a 30-6 loss to Rice in Hawaii in 2014 that dropped the school to 10-13 in bowl games.

Houston is 11-13 in bowls and will be playing in one for the fifth straight year.

The Cougars appear to have fit pieces together on the offensive side of the ball while starting their third quarterback this season in D'Eriq King. King, a sophomore, has been more efficient and less turnover-prone than Kyle Allen or Kyle Postma. He has provided Houston with a dynamic dual threat since making his first start Nov. 4 against East Carolina.

King completed 73 percent of his passes for 832 yards with four touchdowns and one interception and rushed 29 times for 212 yards and five touchdowns. He has 15 pass plays of 20 or more yards, including touchdowns of 61, 62 and 75 yards.

"One of the coaches I worked for said, 'If you're not giving it to people that score, what are you doing?' We are going to continue to feature guys like D'Eriq. He's a very tough player," Applewhite said.

Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is a 290-pound sophomore who is the Defensive Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference and won the Outland Trophy on Thursday night as the nation's best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Oliver owns 37.5 tackles for loss in 24 career games.

He will try to attack steady Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion, formerly of Oregon State. McMaryion has only four interceptions in 303 passing attempts.

Copyright 2017 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
FRESNO
4 Pass
15 Rush
74 YDS
1:47 POS
No Gain
3RD & 1 HOU 1
15:00
33-J.Hokit to HOU 1 for no gain (10-E.Oliver).
+1 YD
2ND & 2 HOU 2
0:00
6-M.McMaryion scrambles runs ob at HOU 1 for 1 yard.
No Gain
1ST & 2 HOU 2
0:02
22-J.Mims pushed ob at HOU 2 for no gain (3-R.Chevis).
Penalty
3RD & 5 HOU 2
0:07
6-M.McMaryion incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Jordan. Penalty on HOU 14-I.Johnson Pass interference 7 yards enforced at HOU 9. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 5 HOU 9
0:12
6-M.McMaryion incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Johnson.
No Gain
1ST & 5 HOU 9
0:22
33-J.Hokit incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Johnson.
Penalty
1ST & 10 FRESNO 9
0:37
Penalty on HOU 10-E.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 14. No Play.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 HOU 25
0:54
6-M.McMaryion complete to 22-J.Mims. 22-J.Mims runs ob at HOU 14 for 11 yards.
+13 YD
3RD & 1 HOU 38
1:15
6-M.McMaryion complete to 8-D.Scott. 8-D.Scott pushed ob at HOU 25 for 13 yards (2-K.Williams).
+5 YD
2ND & 6 HOU 43
1:26
22-J.Mims to HOU 38 for 5 yards (12-D.Hines).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:35
42-C.Novikoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:35
10-E.Oliver runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
01:33
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 3
Rushing 0 0
Passing 3 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-6 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 65 78
Total Plays 22 19
Avg Gain 3.0 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 13 11
Rush Attempts 9 8
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 1.4
Net Yards Passing 52 67
Comp. - Att. 7-13 6-11
Yards Per Pass 4.0 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-12
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-45.7 3-44.7
Return Yards 23 0
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 0/0 1/2
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 9-4 00--0
Houston 7-4 70--7
o52.0, HOU -3.0
Aloha Stadium Honolulu, HI
 52 PASS YDS 67
13 RUSH YDS 11
65 TOTAL YDS 78
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 52 0 1 78.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 2436 14 5 137.4
M. McMaryion 7/12 52 0 1
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 81 2 0 513.5
J. Hokit 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 528 7
J. Hokit 4 9 0 8
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 614 6
J. Mims 3 5 0 5
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 253 2
M. McMaryion 1 1 0 1
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 471 5
R. Rivers 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Scott 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 562 1
D. Scott 3 19 0 13
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 500 3
J. Jordan 2 18 0 21
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 130 0
J. Mims 1 11 0 11
K. Riddering 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 1
K. Riddering 1 4 0 4
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 918 8
K. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Allison 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Allison 3-1 0.0 0
T. Okeke 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Okeke 2-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 2-0 0.0 0
G. Helmuth 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Helmuth 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
J. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Hughes 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
67 42.5 1
B. Cusick 3 45.7 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
J. Mims 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.4 1 0
R. Rivers 1 1.0 1 0
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 67 0 0 105.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 1058 6 1 167.9
D. King 6/11 67 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 348 8
D. King 2 7 0 4
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 375 3
M. Car 1 3 0 3
E. Oliver 10 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
E. Oliver 1 1 1 1
D. Catalon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 621 8
D. Catalon 4 0 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Dunbar 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 921 3
S. Dunbar 1 48 0 48
L. Bonner 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 869 4
L. Bonner 5 19 0 13
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 205 2
C. Lark 0 0 0 0
D. Catalon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 87 1
D. Catalon 0 0 0 0
K. Corbin 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 164 0
K. Corbin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hines 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
D. Hines 3-1 0.0 1
K. Williams 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
J. Winchester 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Winchester 2-0 0.0 0
J. Carter 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
R. Chevis 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Chevis 1-0 0.0 0
A. Myres 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Myres 1-0 0.0 0
M. Adams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
E. Oliver 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Oliver 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Novikoff 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/13 41/41
C. Novikoff 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 41.8 1
D. Roy 3 44.7 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 FRESNO 22 0:56 3 -3 Punt
11:28 FRESNO 23 1:00 3 49 INT
8:53 FRESNO 28 1:26 4 2 Punt
6:36 FRESNO 18 1:25 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:47 FRESNO 32 1:47 12 67
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 25 0:36 3 -2 Punt
13:08 HOU 37 1:33 4 63 TD
10:20 FRESNO 28 1:21 3 0 FG Miss
7:24 HOU 40 0:40 3 3 Punt
5:00 HOU 15 3:05 6 14 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores