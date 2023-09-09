|
|
|AP
|TENN
No. 9 Tennessee rallies past stubborn Austin Peay, 30-13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Just when No. 9 Tennessee's pass defense looked like it had solved its problems from a year ago, Austin Peay happened.
The Volunteers'30-13 win over the Governors (0-2) came with a yield of 260 passing yards and a touchdown, eerily similar to last year when they ranked 128th of 133 FBS teams.
In last week's win over Virginia, Tennessee (2-0) was effective in limiting the Cavaliers to 106 yards in the air.
The challenge will be to clean things up in time for next week's trip to Florida in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
“We need a sense of urgency in how we come back,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “We've got to make strides. Obviously, the environment will be bigger next week.”
Austin Peay played a wide-open, up-tempo, free-wheeling game. The Governors converted on fourth down three times in the first half - twice with runs, one of them a 45-yard burst by quarterback Mike DiLiello - and once by penalty.
“We got back to play Austin Peay football,” Governors coach Scotty Waldron said. “No doubt about it. We wanted to play physical; we played fearless.”
DiLiello completed 29 passes for 260 yards and a TD.
“Our game plan was to get our guys in space and get our play-makers in space,” DiLiello said. “We did a great job with that.”
AGGRESSIVE PUSH
While the Governors had success through the air, Tennessee had a defensive push that rolled up 14 tackles for loss, seven of which were sacks.
Vols linebacker Aaron Beasley led the way with five tackles for loss.
“I thought (Beasley) tackled well,” Heupel said. “He was violent.”
Beasley said he has taken on more since Keenan Pili was injured last week and will be out for a while.
“I was interchanged at both linebacker spots,” Beasley said. “I’ve picked up more of a load.”
RECEIVER STRUGGLES
The short passing game was the primary tool used against the Austin Peay defense.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III completed 21 passes for 228 yards and two scores. The long reception traveled 43 yards, mostly after the catch, by tight end McCallan Castles.
“We used the short passing game to get things going,” said Milton. “We had the defense going from sideline to sideline.”
The problems were manifested in three penalties (two holding and one offense pass interference), a fumble by Ramel Keyton and a few drops.
SLOW START
The start of the game was delayed by inclement weather.
The Vols struggled getting anything going early. The score was tied at 6 before Milton ran for a 6-yard score 15 seconds before halftime and threw for a 5-yard TD to Keaton with 1:30 gone in the second half
“I didn’t feel we were unfocused,” Heupel said. “We’ve got to learn, reset and grow.”
When Austin Peay held Tennessee without a touchdown in the first quarter, it ended a streak of 20 consecutive quarters - dating to the fourth quarter of last year's loss to Georgia - in which the Vols had scored a TD.
THE TAKEAWAY
Austin Peay: Austin Peay’s wide-open offense, which didn’t have time to function against the Vols, showed signs of being able to execute against a normal FCS defense. Size and speed deficiencies were too much to overcome.
Tennessee: The wild card in the offense could likely be Cooper Mays. The senior center had knee surgery during summer camp and missed the first two games of the season. Because of his absence, which caused several linemen to play out of their normal position, the run game was stifled a bit and quarterback Joe Milton had trouble getting into a rhythm. Mays should be back next week for the trip to Florida, allowing a new sense of stability to come to the trenches.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Governors were aggressive and the Vols struggled to make good things happen. Though it wasn’t a loss, it will make the Vols’ status as a Top 10 team much more precarious as they prepare to roll into The Swamp next weekend with a huge target on their back for a bunch of Gators who will be hungry.
UP NEXT
Austin Peay: Host East Tennessee State on Saturday.
Tennessee: At Florida on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. DiLiello
12 QB
260 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 36 RuYds
|
J. Milton III
7 QB
228 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|339
|456
|Total Plays
|75
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|228
|Rush Attempts
|34
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|260
|228
|Comp. - Att.
|29-41
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-74
|10-88
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|260
|PASS YDS
|228
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|228
|
|
|339
|TOTAL YDS
|456
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. DiLiello 12 QB
|M. DiLiello
|29/39
|260
|1
|1
|
T. Goodman 1 WR
|T. Goodman
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. DiLiello 12 QB
|M. DiLiello
|21
|36
|0
|45
|
C. Evans Jr. 5 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|7
|21
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
K. Thomas 8 WR
|K. Thomas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodman 1 WR
|T. Goodman
|3
|3
|70
|1
|52
|
T. Shackelford 4 WR
|T. Shackelford
|10
|7
|58
|0
|26
|
K. Thomas 8 WR
|K. Thomas
|7
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
C. Evans Jr. 5 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|4
|3
|31
|0
|22
|
M. Singleton 2 WR
|M. Singleton
|5
|5
|30
|0
|15
|
J. Barnes 10 WR
|J. Barnes
|3
|3
|28
|0
|16
|
B. Hawkins 7 WR
|B. Hawkins
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Goco 23 TE
|J. Goco
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Odom 3 WR
|K. Odom
|5
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Howard 4 LB
|S. Howard
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Doss 1 DB
|C. Doss
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lyles 20 DB
|J. Lyles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIver Jr. 13 DB
|J. McIver Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruttlen Jr. 2 DB
|M. Ruttlen Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bates 9 DL
|T. Bates
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chapman 6 DB
|K. Chapman
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 12 DB
|J. Ward
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCray 46 DL
|J. McCray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Knifeley Jr. 10 LB
|H. Knifeley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 27 DB
|X. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hutson III 99 DL
|P. Hutson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mckinney 98 DL
|J. Mckinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Long 8 LB
|T. Long
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 3 DL
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Paul 28 DL
|G. Paul
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trujillo 91 K
|M. Trujillo
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stephens 35 K
|R. Stephens
|4
|40.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Thomas 8 WR
|K. Thomas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|21/33
|228
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright 0 RB
|J. Wright
|13
|118
|0
|31
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|13
|95
|0
|38
|
D. Sampson 6 RB
|D. Sampson
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|3
|7
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Keyton 9 WR
|R. Keyton
|6
|5
|52
|1
|17
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|8
|5
|51
|0
|20
|
M. Castles 34 TE
|M. Castles
|2
|1
|43
|1
|43
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|7
|4
|30
|0
|20
|
J. Wright 0 RB
|J. Wright
|3
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Sampson 6 RB
|D. Sampson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Thornton Jr. 1 WR
|D. Thornton Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Beasley 6 LB
|A. Beasley
|8-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Telander 22 LB
|J. Telander
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 1 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 99 DL
|K. Garland
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. West 42 DL
|T. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 53 DL
|D. Hobbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 90 DL
|D. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 97 DL
|J. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 7 LB
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Josephs 19 DL
|J. Josephs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 96 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearce Jr. 27 DL
|J. Pearce Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Perry 40 LB
|K. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Herring 44 LB
|E. Herring
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 19 K
|C. Campbell
|3/3
|37
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ross 98 P
|J. Ross
|4
|43.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|2
|20.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|2
|9.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Turbyville kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the APY End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25(15:00 - 1st) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 25. Catch made by K.Odom at APY 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at APY 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AP 24(14:36 - 1st) T.Goodman steps back to pass. T.Goodman pass incomplete intended for T.Shackelford.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - AP 24(14:22 - 1st) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 24. Catch made by K.Thomas at APY 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at APY 33.
|+45 YD
4 & 2 - AP 33(13:39 - 1st) M.DiLiello rushed to TEN 22 for 45 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AP 22(13:13 - 1st) M.DiLiello pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by T.Shackelford at TEN 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; T.McDonald at TEN 16.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - AP 16(12:30 - 1st) K.Thomas rushed to TEN 13 for yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 13. PENALTY on APY-C.Kirton Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - AP 31(12:03 - 1st) M.DiLiello pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by K.Thomas at TEN 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 27.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - AP 27(11:19 - 1st) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for K.Thomas.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - AP 35(11:12 - 1st) M.Trujillo 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APY Holder-APY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 1st) M.Trujillo kicks 65 yards from APY 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(11:06 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25(10:59 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Smith at TEN 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TENN 30(10:26 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TENN 30(10:20 - 1st) J.Ross punts 30 yards to APY 40 Center-M.Salansky. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AP 40(10:11 - 1st) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 40. Catch made by T.Goodman at APY 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at APY 49.
|Sack
2 & 1 - AP 49(9:33 - 1st) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello sacked at APY 43 for -6 yards (K.Garland)
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - AP 43(8:46 - 1st) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 43. Catch made by K.Odom at APY 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at APY 41.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AP 41(8:08 - 1st) R.Stephens punts 40 yards to TEN 19 Center-E.Myers. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 19. Tackled by J.McIver; X.Smith at TEN 24.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 24(7:58 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 24. Catch made by J.Wright at TEN 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; T.Long at TEN 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(7:36 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Long; S.Howard at TEN 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TENN 37(7:16 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for M.Castles.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 37(7:10 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TENN 37(7:03 - 1st) J.Ross punts 50 yards to APY 14 Center-M.Salansky. K.Thomas MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-W.Burrell at APY 13. Tackled by APY at APY 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 13(6:52 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to APY 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Howard; K.Chapman at APY 8.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 8(6:31 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to APY 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Howard at APY 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 11(6:03 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TENN 18(5:57 - 1st) C.Campbell 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-J.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 1st) J.Turbyville kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the APY End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25(5:51 - 1st) M.DiLiello rushed to APY 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas at APY 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - AP 22(5:07 - 1st) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 22. Catch made by T.Goodman at APY 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at APY 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AP 31(4:24 - 1st) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for K.Thomas.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - AP 31(4:19 - 1st) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for APY. PENALTY on TEN-O.Norman-Lott Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 36(4:13 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to APY 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at APY 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AP 36(3:41 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to APY 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at APY 38.
|Sack
3 & 8 - AP 38(2:53 - 1st) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello sacked at APY 29 for -9 yards (A.Beasley) PENALTY on APY-B.Odom Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 17 - AP 29(2:38 - 1st) R.Stephens punts 40 yards to TEN 31 Center-E.Myers. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 31. Tackled by X.Smith; R.Stephens at TEN 44.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(2:23 - 1st) J.Small rushed to APY 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by S.Howard at APY 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(2:08 - 1st) J.Small rushed to APY 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lyles at APY 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TENN 35(1:51 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 35(1:41 - 1st) J.Small rushed to APY 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.McIver at APY 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 24(1:25 - 1st) J.Small rushed to APY 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman at APY 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 20(0:49 - 1st) J.Small rushed to APY 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Long; G.Paul at APY 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 19(0:30 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to APY 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Long at APY 17.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TENN 17(15:00 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AP 17(14:54 - 2nd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for T.Shackelford. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AP 32(14:46 - 2nd) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 32. Catch made by M.Singleton at APY 32. Gain of 15 yards. M.Singleton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 47(14:16 - 2nd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for T.Shackelford.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - AP 47(14:08 - 2nd) C.Evans rushed to TEN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TEN 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - AP 48(13:42 - 2nd) C.Evans rushed to TEN 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hobbs at TEN 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - AP 44(12:52 - 2nd) M.DiLiello rushed to TEN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at TEN 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AP 42(12:13 - 2nd) M.DiLiello rushed to TEN 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - AP 33(11:32 - 2nd) M.DiLiello pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by T.Shackelford at TEN 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at TEN 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - AP 33(10:46 - 2nd) M.DiLiello rushed to TEN 21 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Slaughter at TEN 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AP 21(10:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on APY-H.Wilkes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - AP 26(9:54 - 2nd) M.DiLiello pass complete to TEN 26. Catch made by M.Singleton at TEN 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - AP 27(9:09 - 2nd) M.DiLiello pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by T.Shackelford at TEN 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at TEN 16.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - AP 16(8:25 - 2nd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for C.Evans.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - AP 24(8:20 - 2nd) M.Trujillo 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Myers Holder-T.Goodman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) M.Trujillo kicks 57 yards from APY 35 to the TEN 8. D.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Ellis at TEN 16.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 16(8:06 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 16. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 16. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lyles at TEN 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(7:47 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lyles at TEN 37.
|+38 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 37(7:30 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to APY 25 for 38 yards. Tackled by C.Doss at APY 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:08 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 25. Catch made by R.Keyton at APY 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Lyles at APY 11. PENALTY on TEN-S.White Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 25 - TENN 40(7:02 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 40. Catch made by J.Warren at APY 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman at APY 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - TENN 29(6:37 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 29. Catch made by B.McCoy at APY 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at APY 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 19(6:07 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 19. Catch made by S.White at APY 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by APY at APY 16. PENALTY on TEN-TEN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - TENN 26(5:54 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 26. Catch made by R.Keyton at APY 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Doss at APY 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TENN 27(5:01 - 2nd) C.Campbell 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-J.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 2nd) J.Turbyville kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the APY End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25(4:55 - 2nd) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 25. Catch made by J.Goco at APY 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at APY 26.
|-5 YD
2 & 9 - AP 26(4:12 - 2nd) M.DiLiello rushed to APY 21 for -5 yards. Tackled by TEN at APY 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - AP 21(3:25 - 2nd) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 21. Catch made by M.Singleton at APY 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Walker; K.Perry at APY 25.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - AP 25(2:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on APY-APY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - AP 20(2:32 - 2nd) R.Stephens punts 47 yards to TEN 33 Center-E.Myers. Downed by APY.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(2:19 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by S.White at TEN 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Doss at TEN 34.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 34(2:02 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Ruttlen at TEN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 49(1:52 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by J.Wright at TEN 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Howard at TEN 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 49(1:32 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at APY 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(1:19 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 35. Catch made by R.Keyton at APY 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; C.Doss at APY 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 26(0:55 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to APY 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Paul; J.Ward at APY 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(0:47 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 21. Catch made by S.White at APY 21. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Ruttlen at APY 15. PENALTY on TEN-R.Keyton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 14 - TENN 25(0:40 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to APY 8 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Ruttlen; K.Chapman at APY 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TENN 8(0:32 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 8(0:27 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to APY 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Howard; T.Bates at APY 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 6(0:20 - 2nd) J.Milton scrambles to APY End Zone for 6 yards. J.Milton for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on APY-J.McIver Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) J.Turbyville kicks 50 yards from TEN 50 to the APY End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25(0:15 - 2nd) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 25. Catch made by T.Shackelford at APY 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at APY 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Trujillo kicks 64 yards from APY 35 to the TEN 1. D.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Goodman at TEN 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 34(14:51 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by J.Wright at TEN 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Howard at TEN 41.
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 41(14:34 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to APY 33 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.McIver at APY 33.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(14:16 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to APY 2 for 31 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; J.McIver at APY 2.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 2(13:57 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to APY 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Long; K.Chapman at APY 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 5(13:35 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 5. Catch made by R.Keyton at APY 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Keyton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 3rd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 3rd) J.Turbyville kicks 30 yards from TEN 35 to the APY 35. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AP 35(13:30 - 3rd) C.Evans rushed to APY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott; A.Beasley at APY 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - AP 38(13:01 - 3rd) M.DiLiello rushed to APY 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at APY 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AP 36(12:13 - 3rd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for T.Shackelford.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AP 36(12:08 - 3rd) R.Stephens punts 34 yards to TEN 30 Center-E.Myers. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 30(11:54 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton sacked at TEN 23 for -7 yards (J.McCray)
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - TENN 23(11:29 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bates at TEN 26.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TENN 26(11:02 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for J.Small.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TENN 26(10:57 - 3rd) J.Ross punts 44 yards to APY 30 Center-M.Salansky. Fair catch by K.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AP 29(10:50 - 3rd) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 29. Catch made by B.Hawkins at APY 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at APY 34.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - AP 34(10:24 - 3rd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for APY. PENALTY on TEN-K.Hadden Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 49(10:17 - 3rd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for K.Thomas. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AP 49(10:06 - 3rd) T.Goodman steps back to pass. T.Goodman pass incomplete intended for K.Odom.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - AP 49(9:58 - 3rd) C.Evans rushed to TEN 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at TEN 44.
|Sack
4 & 3 - AP 44(9:11 - 3rd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello sacked at APY 48 for -8 yards (W.Walker)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 48(9:03 - 3rd) J.Milton rushed to APY 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by APY at APY 40.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TENN 40(8:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 45(8:28 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to APY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Ruttlen at APY 42.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 42(8:10 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 42. Catch made by R.Keyton at APY 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Chapman at APY 25.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:53 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 25. Catch made by S.White at APY 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Doss at APY 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 5(7:30 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to APY 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Howard; J.Ward at APY 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TENN 4(6:42 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 4. Catch made by S.White at APY 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by APY at APY 1. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for J.Small.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TENN 4(6:42 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TENN 12(6:38 - 3rd) C.Campbell 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-J.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 3rd) J.Turbyville kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the APY End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AP 25(6:33 - 3rd) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 25. Catch made by B.Hawkins at APY 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at APY 34.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - AP 34(6:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on APY-J.Armstrong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AP 29(5:51 - 3rd) M.DiLiello rushed to APY 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Telander at APY 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - AP 32(5:23 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to APY 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas at APY 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 39(5:05 - 3rd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for K.Odom.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AP 39(4:58 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to APY 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.West at APY 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - AP 45(4:35 - 3rd) M.DiLiello rushed to APY 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.West at APY 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AP 50(4:03 - 3rd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello sacked at APY 44 for -6 yards (J.Josephs)
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - AP 44(3:15 - 3rd) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 44. Catch made by M.Singleton at APY 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - AP 48(2:30 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to TEN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott; E.Herring at TEN 45.
|Sack
4 & 5 - AP 45(1:42 - 3rd) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello sacked at APY 45 for -10 yards (A.Beasley)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(1:37 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 45. Catch made by B.McCoy at APY 45. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by H.Knifeley at APY 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - TENN 47(1:18 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to APY 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.Hutson at APY 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TENN 38(0:56 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - TENN 38(0:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on APY-P.Hutson Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 34(0:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 39(0:39 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to APY 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Young at APY 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 32(0:21 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to APY 32. Catch made by R.Keyton at APY 32. Gain of 14 yards. R.Keyton FUMBLES forced by C.Doss. Fumble RECOVERED by APY-S.Howard at APY 18. Tackled by TEN at APY 18.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 18(0:16 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to APY 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at APY 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AP 22(15:00 - 4th) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for K.Odom.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - AP 22(14:52 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 22. Catch made by K.Thomas at APY 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TEN at APY 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AP 40(14:33 - 4th) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for K.Thomas.
|Sack
2 & 10 - AP 40(14:28 - 4th) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello sacked at APY 33 for -7 yards (J.Pearce)
|Penalty
3 & 17 - AP 33(13:35 - 4th) PENALTY on APY-APY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 22 - AP 28(13:09 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass INTERCEPTED at TEN 38. Intercepted by K.Hadden at TEN 38. K.Hadden ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(13:03 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Howard at TEN 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 39(12:45 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Howard at TEN 44.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 44(12:21 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Bates at TEN 42.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TENN 42(11:37 - 4th) J.Ross punts 48 yards to APY 10 Center-M.Salansky. Fair catch by K.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AP 10(11:31 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 10. Catch made by J.Barnes at APY 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden at APY 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - AP 16(11:06 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 16. Catch made by C.Evans at APY 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Telander at APY 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - AP 17(10:42 - 4th) M.DiLiello rushed to APY 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hobbs at APY 20.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - AP 20(10:01 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 20. Catch made by T.Shackelford at APY 20. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at APY 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 46(9:32 - 4th) C.Evans rushed to APY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Telander at APY 48.
|+52 YD
2 & 8 - AP 48(9:10 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 48. Catch made by T.Goodman at APY 48. Gain of 52 yards. T.Goodman for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 4th) M.Trujillo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 4th) M.Trujillo kicks 65 yards from APY 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:01 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by D.Sampson at TEN 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McIver at TEN 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 34(8:43 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bates at TEN 37.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(8:26 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 37. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by APY at APY 43.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 43(8:08 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to APY 43. Catch made by M.Castles at APY 43. Gain of 43 yards. M.Castles for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 4th) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 4th) J.Turbyville kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the APY End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AP 25(8:03 - 4th) PENALTY on APY-APY Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - AP 20(8:03 - 4th) C.Evans rushed to APY 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Garland at APY 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - AP 21(7:37 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 21. Catch made by T.Shackelford at APY 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by W.Burrell at APY 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AP 36(7:13 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 36. Catch made by M.Singleton at APY 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Telander at APY 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - AP 40(6:43 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 40. Catch made by C.Evans at APY 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Telander at APY 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AP 48(6:21 - 4th) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello sacked at APY 41 for yards (J.Josephs) PENALTY on APY-H.Wilkes Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 25 - AP 33(6:03 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 33. Catch made by J.Barnes at APY 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at APY 39.
|+22 YD
2 & 19 - AP 39(5:42 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to APY 39. Catch made by C.Evans at APY 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at TEN 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AP 39(4:56 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by T.Shackelford at TEN 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at TEN 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - AP 37(4:29 - 4th) M.DiLiello rushed to TEN 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 26.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AP 26(4:01 - 4th) M.DiLiello pass complete to TEN 26. Catch made by J.Barnes at TEN 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AP 10(3:35 - 4th) C.Evans rushed to TEN 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jenkins at TEN 11.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - AP 11(2:59 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-C.Herring Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - AP 6(2:33 - 4th) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello pass incomplete intended for T.Goodman. PENALTY on TEN-O.Norman-Lott Roughing the Passer 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & Goal - AP 3(2:32 - 4th) M.DiLiello steps back to pass. M.DiLiello sacked at TEN 5 for -2 yards (T.Baron)
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - AP 5(2:08 - 4th) M.DiLiello rushed to TEN 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Garland at TEN 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - AP 2(1:46 - 4th) M.DiLiello rushed to TEN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Herring; R.Harrison at TEN 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - AP 1(1:02 - 4th) M.DiLiello rushed to TEN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at TEN 1.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 1(0:54 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McKinney at TEN 4.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 4(0:08 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Howard at TEN 10.