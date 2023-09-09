|
|IOWA
|IOWAST
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
AMES, Iowa (AP) Jaziun Patterson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Iowa’s defense made a final stand in the last two minutes, and the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 20-13 on Saturday to take back the CyHawk Trophy and give Kirk Ferentz his 200th win as a Division I coach.
“This was just an unbelievable team win,” Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara said. “(Ferentz) cares about us so much. To be a part of this team with the 200th win, I’m truly honored.”
The Cyclones (1-1) scored with 2:53 left to make it a seven-point game, and they got the ball back a minute later after forcing a three-and-out. But they turned over the ball on downs when Ethan Hurkett stuffed Cartevious Norton for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1, and McNamara took a knee twice to run out the clock.
“Growing up, watching this game, it’s the stuff you dream about,” Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean said.
Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican presidential candidates showed up for the 70th meeting of the cross-state rivals. The state holds the first nominating caucus next year.
The Hawkeyes, who lost 10-7 to the Cyclones in Iowa City last year, have won seven of the last eight meetings and lead the series 47-23.
“I’m really proud of my football team,” eighth-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I think it’s the best we’ve played in this football game since I’ve been here.”
Ferentz owns a 188-115 record in 25 seasons with the Hawkeyes. His other 12 wins came at Maine.
“I feel very honored and appreciative,” Ferentz said. “Whether it’s in football or in life, when you have something of significance, nobody gets there alone. Nobody gets into (coaching) for that reason (200 wins). It’s the people.”
Iowa (2-0) put together drives of 70 and 80 yards on its first two possessions, taking a 10-0 lead on Patterson’s 4-yard run.
The lead grew to 17-0 on Sebastian Castro’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:29 left in the first half. Castro stepped in front of Rocco Becht’s pass intended for Norton and ran it in for the Hawkeyes’ nation-leading 10th pick-six since 2020.
“It was just a bad read by me,” Becht said. “I should have been playing the hook-curl behind it, so I take that one on me.”
Castro’s pick gave Iowa control.
“It was like slow motion,” Castro said. “I saw it the whole way. It’s something I’ll never forget. I saw the ball coming really slow. I brought it in, and I was like, ‘Bring it home.’ ″
Iowa State cut the margin to 20-13 when Becht threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins with 2:53 left in the game.
TAKEAWAY
Iowa’s offense didn’t crack 300 yards in either of its first two games. It’s still better than last year, when it didn’t hit the 200-yard mark in its first two games.
Before the season, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was given a set of designated performance objectives in order to maintain his job. One of those was to average at least 25 points a game. The Hawkeyes are averaging 22 points through two games.
MISSING DEKKERS
Saturday marked the most significant test so far for Becht, who became the starter after projected starter Hunter Dekkers was suspended amid a gambling investigation. Becht struggled most of the game, going 23 of 44 for 203 yards with an interception. He also was hurt by four drops.
UP NEXT
Iowa hosts Western Michigan on Saturday.
Iowa State visits Ohio on Saturday.
---
J. Patterson
9 RB
86 RuYds, RuTD
J. Higgins
9 WR
95 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|19
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|4
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|235
|290
|Total Plays
|51
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|87
|Rush Attempts
|29
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|123
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|23-44
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-24
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.3
|6-51.8
|Return Yards
|35
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|3--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-30
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|123
|PASS YDS
|203
|112
|RUSH YDS
|87
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|290
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|12/22
|123
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Patterson 9 RB
|J. Patterson
|10
|86
|1
|59
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|15
|28
|0
|11
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|7
|3
|58
|0
|35
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|4
|3
|32
|0
|23
S. Anderson 6 WR
|S. Anderson
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|3
|2
|8
|0
|8
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
H. Large 88 FB
|H. Large
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
K. Brown 3 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 10 LB
|N. Jackson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lee 8 DB
|D. Lee
|4-5
|0.0
|0
K. Fisher 37 LB
|K. Fisher
|3-2
|0.0
|0
A. Graves 95 DL
|A. Graves
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|3-3
|0.0
|0
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|2-4
|0.0
|0
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|2-3
|0.0
|0
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|1-2
|0.0
|0
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|1-2
|0.0
|0
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|0-4
|0.0
|0
J. Pittman 55 DL
|J. Pittman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|2/2
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|6
|46.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Wetjen 21 WR
|K. Wetjen
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Becht 3 QB
|R. Becht
|23/44
|203
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|21
|59
|0
|11
|
A. Sama III 24 RB
|A. Sama III
|8
|24
|0
|9
R. Becht 3 QB
|R. Becht
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Higgins 9 WR
|J. Higgins
|12
|8
|95
|1
|16
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|11
|8
|50
|0
|11
B. Brahmer 18 TE
|B. Brahmer
|4
|2
|23
|0
|12
D. Jackson 16 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
A. Bitter 85 WR
|A. Bitter
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 4 DB
|J. Cooper
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|3-2
|0.0
|0
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|3-2
|0.0
|0
J. Ellis 44 LB
|J. Ellis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|2-2
|0.0
|0
M. Verdon 7 DB
|M. Verdon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Willich 14 LB
|C. Willich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Howard 25 DB
|T. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Orange 95 DL
|D. Orange
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Ezeogu 88 DE
|I. Ezeogu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Singleton 56 DL
|J. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Petersen 52 DE
|J. Petersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Bacon 50 LB
|C. Bacon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Sadowsky V 33 LB
|J. Sadowsky V
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Contreraz 19 K
|C. Contreraz
|2/3
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|6
|51.8
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|3
|-1.3
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at ISU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31(14:30 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; L.Lee at ISU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(13:56 - 1st) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for E.Dean.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 35(13:53 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; D.Craig at ISU 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - IOWAST 38(13:15 - 1st) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 38. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ISU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(12:32 - 1st) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for A.Bitter.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45(12:29 - 1st) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by J.Higgins at ISU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at IOW 47.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 47(11:47 - 1st) R.Becht pass complete to IOW 47. Catch made by J.Higgins at IOW 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Lee; Q.Schulte at IOW 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(11:21 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to IOW 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins; L.Lee at IOW 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 27(10:43 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to IOW 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Black; D.Craig at IOW 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 25(10:03 - 1st) R.Becht pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by E.Dean at IOW 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Jackson at IOW 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(9:34 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to IOW 18 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Schulte; N.Jackson at IOW 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWAST 18(8:57 - 1st) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for J.Higgins.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWAST 18(8:52 - 1st) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for ISU.
4 & 7 - IOWAST 26(8:44 - 1st) C.Contreraz 36 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-D.Knobloch Holder-T.Perkins. L.Lee blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(8:40 - 1st) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin at IOW 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 28(8:01 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim at IOW 29.
|+59 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 29(7:27 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to ISU 12 for 59 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(6:42 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to ISU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim; J.Petersen at ISU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWA 10(6:08 - 1st) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWA 10(6:03 - 1st) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for IOW.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - IOWA 18(5:59 - 1st) D.Stevens 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(5:56 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins; Q.Schulte at ISU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(5:20 - 1st) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 36. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lee at ISU 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 40(4:49 - 1st) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by A.Bitter at ISU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ISU 45.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 45(4:09 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher; C.DeJean at ISU 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWAST 41(3:25 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 59 yards to IOW End Zone Center-D.Knobloch. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(3:19 - 1st) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by E.All at IOW 20. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Tampa at IOW 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 24(2:41 - 1st) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 24. Catch made by H.Large at IOW 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin; J.Sadowsky at IOW 26.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - IOWA 26(1:52 - 1st) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini. PENALTY on ISU-M.Purchase Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(1:47 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; J.Cooper at IOW 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 46(1:15 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; J.Ellis at IOW 48.
|+35 YD
3 & 2 - IOWA 48(0:37 - 1st) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 48. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 48. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 17.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(15:00 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to ISU 6 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Howard at ISU 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 6(14:22 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to ISU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Singleton; M.Purchase at ISU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 4(13:42 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to ISU End Zone for 4 yards. J.Patterson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:39 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(13:39 - 2nd) A.Sama rushed to ISU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Graves at ISU 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(13:06 - 2nd) A.Sama rushed to ISU 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lee; N.Jackson at ISU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(12:22 - 2nd) A.Sama rushed to ISU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lee; N.Jackson at ISU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 37(11:42 - 2nd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 37(11:38 - 2nd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ISU 37.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 37(10:59 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 45 yards to IOW 18 Center-D.Knobloch. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 18. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon at IOW 23.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(10:51 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 18 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Willich at IOW 18.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IOWA 18(10:09 - 2nd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWA 18(10:04 - 2nd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|Punt
4 & 15 - IOWA 18(9:58 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 51 yards to ISU 31 Center-L.Elkin. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 31. Tackled by C.DeJean at ISU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(9:49 - 2nd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by J.Higgins at ISU 31. Gain of 7 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWAST 38(9:18 - 2nd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWAST 38(9:11 - 2nd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWAST 38(9:07 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 50 yards to IOW 12 Center-D.Knobloch. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(8:59 - 2nd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for E.All.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 12(8:55 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim; C.Bacon at IOW 12.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IOWA 12(8:13 - 2nd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara sacked at IOW 9 for -3 yards (B.Freyler) PENALTY on IOW-IOW Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 13 - IOWA 9(7:46 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 53 yards to ISU 38 Center-L.Elkin. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 38. Tackled by C.DeJean; T.Hall at ISU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(7:33 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at ISU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 37(6:52 - 2nd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for J.Higgins.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 37(6:50 - 2nd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for B.Brahmer.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 37(6:44 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 63 yards to IOW End Zone Center-D.Knobloch. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(6:37 - 2nd) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 20. Gain of 15 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(6:11 - 2nd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 35(6:05 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa; C.Bacon at IOW 36.
|Int
3 & 9 - IOWA 36(5:26 - 2nd) C.McNamara pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 29. Intercepted by J.Cooper at ISU 29.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(5:19 - 2nd) A.Sama rushed to ISU 24 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at ISU 24.
|Int
2 & 15 - IOWAST 24(4:36 - 2nd) R.Becht pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 30. Intercepted by S.Castro at ISU 30. S.Castro for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(4:29 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; S.Castro at ISU 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 28(3:59 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Graves; J.Higgins at ISU 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 29(3:19 - 2nd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 29. Catch made by B.Brahmer at ISU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at ISU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(2:38 - 2nd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for J.Higgins.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 41(2:33 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean; E.Hurkett at ISU 43.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 43(1:52 - 2nd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 43. Catch made by J.Higgins at ISU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Lee at IOW 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(1:29 - 2nd) R.Becht pass complete to IOW 43. Catch made by D.Jackson at IOW 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; D.Lee at IOW 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(1:05 - 2nd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for C.Hansen.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 30(1:01 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to IOW 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher; L.Lee at IOW 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - IOWAST 25(0:53 - 2nd) R.Becht scrambles to IOW 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Graves at IOW 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - IOWAST 32(0:09 - 2nd) C.Contreraz 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Knobloch Holder-T.Perkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Shackford kicks 47 yards from ISU 35 to the IOW 18. Fair catch by D.Craig.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim at IOW 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 24(14:21 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 24. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 24. Gain of 2 yards. L.Williams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 26(13:42 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 26. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at IOW 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 26(12:59 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 44 yards to ISU 30 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(12:52 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at ISU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 31(12:10 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Craig at ISU 35.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - IOWA 35(11:32 - 3rd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 35. Catch made by B.Brahmer at ISU 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at ISU 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(11:01 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at ISU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWA 45(10:23 - 3rd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for E.Dean.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - IOWA 45(10:21 - 3rd) R.Becht scrambles to ISU 48 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Castro at ISU 48.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWA 48(9:51 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 37 yards to IOW 15 Center-D.Knobloch. Fair catch by C.DeJean.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(9:45 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 15. Catch made by S.Anderson at IOW 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at IOW 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(9:13 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at IOW 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 30(8:35 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin at IOW 38.
|+23 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 38(8:02 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to IOW 38. Catch made by E.All at IOW 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at ISU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(7:20 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to ISU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 37(6:42 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by D.Vines at ISU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 30(6:09 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to ISU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler T.Tampa at ISU 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(5:27 - 3rd) C.McNamara pass complete to ISU 24. Catch made by E.All at ISU 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Ezeogu at ISU 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 19(4:45 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to ISU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase T.Howard at ISU 16.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IOWAST 16(4:07 - 3rd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - IOWAST 24(4:01 - 3rd) D.Stevens 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(3:57 - 3rd) A.Sama rushed to ISU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at ISU 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 23(3:22 - 3rd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 23. Catch made by A.Bitter at ISU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at ISU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWA 30(2:38 - 3rd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for J.Higgins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 30(2:36 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 57 yards to IOW 13 Center-D.Knobloch. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 13. Tackled by T.Crosby at IOW 13.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(2:22 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at IOW 9.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - IOWAST 9(1:43 - 3rd) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for S.Anderson.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - IOWAST 9(1:38 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler M.Verdon at IOW 10.
|Punt
4 & 13 - IOWAST 10(0:59 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 47 yards to ISU 43 Center-L.Elkin. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 43. Tackled by T.Hall at ISU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(0:49 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to IOW 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(0:05 - 3rd) A.Sama rushed to IOW 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by Y.Black at IOW 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 42(15:00 - 4th) A.Sama rushed to IOW 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson Y.Black at IOW 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(14:17 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to IOW 39. Catch made by J.Noel at IOW 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at IOW 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(13:36 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 28(13:30 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for ISU.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 28(13:27 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - IOWA 36(13:23 - 4th) C.Contreraz 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Knobloch Holder-T.Perkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 4th) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Wetjen returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon J.Jean-Louis at IOW 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(13:13 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper J.Ellis at IOW 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 18(12:36 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis B.Freyler at IOW 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - IOWAST 23(11:58 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at IOW 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(11:24 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Verdon at IOW 35.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 35(10:46 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Orange at IOW 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 32(10:06 - 4th) C.McNamara steps back to pass. C.McNamara pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 32(10:00 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 48 yards to ISU 20 Center-L.Elkin. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(9:52 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for ISU.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 20(9:49 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 20. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Schulte at ISU 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 25(9:17 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Higgins at ISU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at ISU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(8:40 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett J.Pittman at ISU 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 40(8:03 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 40. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Castro at ISU 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(7:29 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 48. Catch made by J.Higgins at ISU 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Lee at IOW 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(6:51 - 4th) A.Sama rushed to IOW 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at IOW 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 29(6:10 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to IOW 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Graves at IOW 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(5:26 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by D.Stanley at IOW 28. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lee at IOW 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 22(4:50 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to IOW 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins N.Jackson at IOW 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(4:11 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to IOW 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans L.Lee at IOW 15.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - IOWA 15(3:34 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to IOW 15. Catch made by J.Noel at IOW 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 11. PENALTY on ISU-D.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - IOWA 25(3:16 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for ISU.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - IOWA 25(3:11 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by J.Noel at IOW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 16.
|+16 YD
4 & 9 - IOWA 16(2:58 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to IOW 16. Catch made by J.Higgins at IOW 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Higgins for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 4th) C.Contreraz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 4th) J.Gilbert kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:53 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper J.Ellis at IOW 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(2:08 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Cooper at IOW 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWAST 34(2:01 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis M.Purchase at IOW 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IOWAST 34(1:55 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 35 yards to ISU 31 Center-L.Elkin. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(1:48 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for B.Brahmer.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 31(1:43 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 31. Catch made by J.Higgins at ISU 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean D.Lee at ISU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWA 40(1:26 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for ISU.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 40(1:23 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at ISU 38.