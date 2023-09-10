|
|
|OREG
|TXTECH
Nix, No. 13 Oregon rally past Texas Tech 38-30 as Shough loses to former team
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Tyler Shough was trying one final time against his former team to match a Bo Nix-led drive to a field goal with another of his own for Texas Tech.
No. 13 Oregon's defense had an answer.
Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, Jeffrey Bassa had a 45-yard interception return for a score in the final minute and the Ducks rallied for a 38-30 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night.
Shough threw for three TDs and ran for 101 yards but was responsible for four turnovers as the Red Raiders' school-record 23-game winning streak in home openers ended.
“Trying to do everything I can to win, and those things happen,” Shough said. “You want to eliminate those the best you can. I've got to find a way to get it done at the end of the day.”
The Red Raiders are 0-2 for the first time since 1990 after losing in double overtime at Wyoming in their opener, and Shough has lost both games he started and finished this season after winning the first eight in two injury-plagued seasons after leaving Oregon in 2021.
Shough's third turnover was the biggest, when Shough (pronounced shuck) was down 31-30 after Cameron Lewis' 34-yarder with 1:10 remaining.
Brandon Dorlus smashed Shough just as he was throwing on second down near midfield, and the ball went straight to Bassa, who stepped over Shough and ran free to the end zone with 35 seconds left.
“We talk about being composed in moments like those moments and making sure we lean on what our players know the best,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “We’re not going out there calling exotic defenses in those scenarios. What can we execute with speed ... without overthinking it?”
The Ducks (2-0) had twice rallied in the fourth quarter behind Nix, who led a 17-play drive with four third-down conversions for a touchdown to get within two then answered Shough's go-ahead drive with a methodical four-minute march to Lewis' third and final field goal.
“You want to go get points, you want to go take the lead, obviously if you can, you want to limit them getting the ball back,” Nix said. “As an offense, we're champing at the bit to get the ball back to go down and score with five minutes left in the game.”
Oregon was down nine and facing third-and-11 near midfield when Nix weaved through tacklers and stayed on his feet long enough for a 13-yard gain. Two passes and another run converted the others.
“We have an unbelievable quarterback on our team that is an unbelievable leader and unbelievable human,” Lanning said. “And he’s a friggin’ ballplayer. Go pull up that film on Bo Nix and tell me he can’t win games.”
Shough got Texas Tech to the Oregon 33 with 8 seconds to go. His desperation throw to the end zone came up 2 yards short, and was intercepted by Bryan Addison.
Gino Garcia was 2 of 6 for the season when he made a 45-yard field goal to give Texas Tech a 30-28 lead with 5:13 remaining.
Shough rallied from a 22-yard loss on a strip sack and lost fumble and an interception to direct a three-play, 83-yard drive for a 27-18 lead after Nix was stuffed on fourth-and-1.
Nix answered with four third-down conversions on a touchdown drive before the Ducks went ahead 28-27 on Lewis' 23-yard field goal after Malik Dunlap almost pulled off a toe-tapping interception in the end zone.
Shough kick-started the Texas Tech offense by running 58 yards on a designed draw to set up the game's first touchdown, and Nix answered with a 72-yard scoring toss to Troy Franklin.
Shough was 24 of 40 for 282 yards. Nix was 32 of 44 without an interception as Oregon finished plus-four on takeaway. Franklin had 103 yards receiving on six catches.
NFL CONNECTIONS
Nix passed former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl winner with Kansas City, on the career list for yards passing. Nix is at 11,490 to Mahomes’ 11,252.
Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert, the younger brother of former Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, converted a 2-point coversion with a toss to Terrance Ferguson out of the swinging gate formation. The play put Oregon up 15-7 late in the first quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: Nix and the Ducks converted several gritty third-down conversions in the second half after falling behind by nine, which helped offset a sloppy night of penalties. Oregon had 14 penalties for 124 yards, including pass interference and false start calls.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders figured to be able to put the disappointing of the loss to Wyoming behind them with a high-profile home opener, and they did. While the 0-2 start stings, Texas Tech was in position for an important bounce-back win.
UP NEXT
Oregon: Hawaii is 3-0 against Oregon going into a visit next Saturday. The most recent meeting was in 1994.
Texas Tech: The first-ever meeting with Tarleton State is next Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Nix
10 QB
359 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 46 RuYds
|
T. Shough
12 QB
282 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 101 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|472
|456
|Total Plays
|75
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|174
|Rush Attempts
|31
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|359
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|32-44
|24-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|14-124
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|44
|33
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-44
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|359
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|472
|TOTAL YDS
|456
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|32/44
|359
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|9
|46
|0
|16
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|11
|38
|1
|9
|
N. Whittington 6 RB
|N. Whittington
|7
|21
|0
|7
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|4
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|9
|6
|103
|1
|72
|
N. Whittington 6 RB
|N. Whittington
|6
|6
|60
|0
|31
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|8
|7
|50
|0
|25
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|7
|4
|37
|1
|14
|
P. Herbert 88 TE
|P. Herbert
|3
|3
|34
|0
|21
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|3
|2
|30
|0
|30
|
T. Holden 5 WR
|T. Holden
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
G. Bryant Jr. 2 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bassa 2 LB
|J. Bassa
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Jackson 5 DB
|K. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Johnson 0 DB
|T. Johnson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Williams 33 DB
|E. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Florence 6 DB
|J. Florence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 9 LB
|J. Hill
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Tuioti 44 LB
|T. Tuioti
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Uiagalelei 10 DE
|M. Uiagalelei
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Basso 43 LS
|L. Basso
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 22 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 47 LB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taimani 55 DL
|T. Taimani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boettcher 28 LB
|B. Boettcher
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Winston 32 LB
|E. Winston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shipley 90 LB
|J. Shipley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|3/3
|34
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 2 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|24/38
|282
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|23
|101
|1
|58
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|6
|66
|0
|35
|
A. Willis 24 RB
|A. Willis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|7
|5
|83
|1
|34
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|5
|4
|45
|0
|22
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|4
|4
|37
|1
|15
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|7
|4
|31
|1
|18
|
D. McCray 10 WR
|D. McCray
|3
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|4
|4
|18
|0
|7
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 1 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 13 LB
|B. Roberts
|4-6
|0.5
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Owens 18 DB
|T. Owens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ramirez 3 LB
|B. Ramirez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jordan 27 DB
|B. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Esters III 11 LB
|C. Esters III
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 10 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burris 91 DL
|B. Burris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 14 LB
|J. Adedire
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Smith 40 LB
|W. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanford 28 DB
|J. Sanford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 12 DB
|B. Lux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 7 LB
|S. Linton
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Cole 6 LB
|M. Cole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baskerville 9 DB
|C. Baskerville
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Garcia 99 K
|G. Garcia
|1/2
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|2
|44.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCray 10 WR
|D. McCray
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Irving rushed to ORE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at ORE 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 33(14:28 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by B.Irving at ORE 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at ORE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 38(13:56 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 38(13:54 - 1st) B.Irving rushed to ORE 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at ORE 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 47(13:25 - 1st) B.Irving rushed to ORE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at ORE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 49(12:58 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 49(12:54 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jordan at ORE 49.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREG 49(12:16 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OREG 49(12:12 - 1st) L.Dunne punts 36 yards to TT 15 Center-L.Basso. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(12:05 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 15. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 15. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Jackson at TT 21.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXTECH 21(11:34 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for D.McCray.
|+58 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 21(11:27 - 1st) T.Shough rushed to ORE 21 for 58 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at ORE 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(10:52 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by M.Tharp at ORE 21. Gain of yards. M.Tharp for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - TXTECH 31(10:41 - 1st) T.Shough rushed to ORE 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at ORE 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 22(10:11 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 22. Catch made by M.Price at ORE 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 18(9:42 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 18. Catch made by M.Price at ORE 18. Gain of 18 yards. M.Price for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) G.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(9:37 - 1st) J.James rushed to ORE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre; B.Roberts at ORE 28.
|+72 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 28(9:08 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 28. Gain of 72 yards. T.Franklin for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 1st) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:58 - 1st) T.Shough scrambles to TT 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Florence at TT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 28(8:30 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TXTECH 28(8:24 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 23 for -5 yards (T.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXTECH 23(7:44 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 37 yards to ORE 40 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(7:41 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by TT at ORE 47.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OREG 47(7:12 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix sacked at ORE 44 for -3 yards (S.Linton; B.Roberts)
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 44(6:33 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 44. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 25.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(6:00 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by T.Holden at TT 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Esters at TT 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 3(5:29 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to TT 3. Catch made by T.Franklin at TT 3. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap; T.Owens at TT 2.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - OREG 2(4:58 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to TT 2. Catch made by J.James at TT 2. Gain of yards. J.James for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ORE-M.Harper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - OREG 12(4:49 - 1st) B.Irving rushed to TT 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts; J.Pierre at TT 8.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OREG 8(4:09 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-J.Conerly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - OREG 13(3:51 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to TT 13. Catch made by T.Johnson at TT 13. Gain of 13 yards. T.Johnson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:45 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Herbert steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Ferguson at TT 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 1st) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:45 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:38 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 17 for -8 yards (B.Boettcher) T.Shough FUMBLES forced by B.Boettcher. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-T.Shough at TT 17.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - TXTECH 17(2:53 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for X.White. PENALTY on ORE-K.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(2:39 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by M.Price at TT 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at TT 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 35(2:22 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at TT 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(2:00 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. PENALTY on ORE-T.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(1:58 - 1st) X.White rushed to ORE 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; M.Uiagalelei at ORE 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(1:20 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 43. Catch made by M.Price at ORE 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Boettcher; T.Tuioti at ORE 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 37(0:58 - 1st) T.Shough rushed to ORE 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Boettcher; K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(0:18 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to ORE 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Williams at ORE 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29(15:00 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to ORE 22 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Williams at ORE 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(14:32 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to ORE 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Uiagalelei; J.Bassa at ORE 21.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 21(13:52 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by M.Tharp at ORE 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(13:21 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to ORE 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at ORE 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 7(13:08 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 7. Catch made by M.Tharp at ORE 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Tharp for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:01 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 62 yards from TT 35 to the ORE 3. G.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Lux at ORE 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 23(12:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-J.Conerly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 18(12:55 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 18. Catch made by J.James at ORE 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at ORE 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREG 27(12:22 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OREG 27(12:17 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for J.James.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREG 27(12:14 - 2nd) R.James punts 48 yards to TT 25 Center-L.Basso. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(12:07 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(12:02 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at TT 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 31(11:36 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to TT 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at TT 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(11:14 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by B.Cupp at TT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORE at TT 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXTECH 48(10:38 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Sparkman.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXTECH 48(10:35 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to ORE 40 for yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 40. PENALTY on TT-M.Mills Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - TXTECH 38(10:16 - 2nd) T.Shough scrambles to TT 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Tuioti at TT 43.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXTECH 43(9:39 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 52 yards to ORE 5 Center-J.Knotts. Downed by M.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 5(9:29 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Esters; C.Baskerville at ORE 8.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 8(8:58 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville; B.Roberts at ORE 9.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - OREG 9(8:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-J.Powers-Johnson False Start 4 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - OREG 5(8:19 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 5. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 5. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at ORE 10.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREG 10(7:30 - 2nd) R.James punts 63 yards to TT 27 Center-L.Basso. M.Price returned punt from the TT 27. Tackled by L.Basso at ORE 40. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(7:17 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(7:09 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to ORE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Basso at ORE 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - TXTECH 30(6:32 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to ORE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Aumavae at ORE 28.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - TXTECH 28(5:54 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by J.Bradley at ORE 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(5:34 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to ORE 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at ORE 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 18(4:56 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to ORE 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at ORE 12.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(4:15 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at ORE 34 for -22 yards (J.Hill) T.Shough FUMBLES forced by J.Hill. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-B.Dorlus at ORE 34. Tackled by TT at ORE 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(4:04 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts at ORE 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 37(3:36 - 2nd) B.Irving rushed to ORE 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at ORE 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - OREG 41(2:58 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 41. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at TT 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(2:37 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to TT 49. Catch made by T.Franklin at TT 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Linton at TT 40.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OREG 40(2:07 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for B.Irving.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 40(2:00 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to TT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 38.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(1:40 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by B.Irving at TT 38. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 13(1:21 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for G.Bryant. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - OREG 18(1:18 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for G.Bryant.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - OREG 18(1:13 - 2nd) B.Irving rushed to TT 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings; C.Esters at TT 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - OREG 18(1:10 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to TT 18. Catch made by N.Whittington at TT 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson; S.Linton at TT 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OREG 18(1:03 - 2nd) C.Lewis 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Basso Holder-R.James.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:59 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at TT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXTECH 26(0:52 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for TT. PENALTY on ORE-B.Dorlus Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(0:45 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 34 for -7 yards (M.Uiagalelei; T.Green) PENALTY on TT-M.Mills Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 25 - TXTECH 26(0:36 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to TT 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by ORE at TT 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 41(0:16 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 41. Catch made by X.White at TT 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at TT 42.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 42(0:13 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 38. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Good
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:06 - 2nd) G.Garcia 56 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Knotts Holder-A.McNamara.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(14:50 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to ORE 25 for 35 yards. Tackled by J.Shipley; B.Addison at ORE 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:27 - 3rd) T.Shough rushed to ORE 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 27.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXTECH 26(13:49 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 27(13:48 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by X.White at ORE 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; J.Hill at ORE 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 5(13:07 - 3rd) T.Shough rushed to ORE End Zone for 5 yards. T.Shough for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 3rd) G.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORE-J.Conerly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-7 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 20(12:58 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by B.Irving at ORE 20. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts; M.Cole at ORE 13.
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - OREG 13(12:21 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 13. Catch made by B.Irving at ORE 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at ORE 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OREG 24(11:49 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for ORE.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OREG 24(11:40 - 3rd) R.James punts 17 yards to ORE 41 Center-L.Basso. Downed by ORE.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(11:24 - 3rd) T.Shough pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 25. Intercepted by K.Jackson at ORE 25. Tackled by TT at ORE 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(11:19 - 3rd) B.Irving rushed to ORE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Ramirez at ORE 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 29(10:48 - 3rd) B.Irving rushed to ORE 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts; J.Adedire at ORE 28.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 28(10:21 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by TT at ORE 44.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(9:40 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 44. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(9:10 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to TT 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OREG 17(8:40 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to TT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Esters; B.Burris at TT 17.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OREG 17(8:03 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to TT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Esters; M.Dunlap at TT 17.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OREG 17(7:25 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to TT 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 17.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(7:20 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 17. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 17. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at TT 35.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(6:45 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by D.McCray at TT 35. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Florence at ORE 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(6:18 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to ORE 34. Catch made by J.Bradley at ORE 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Bradley for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 3rd) G.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(6:16 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by B.Irving at ORE 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at ORE 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 33(5:53 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at ORE 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(5:39 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by B.Irving at ORE 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at ORE 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 42(5:18 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 42(5:11 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at ORE 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts at ORE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 49(4:43 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 49(4:36 - 3rd) B.Irving rushed to ORE 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Smith at ORE 48.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - OREG 48(3:55 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to TT 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Owens at TT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 39(3:37 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 39(3:26 - 3rd) B.Irving rushed to TT 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at TT 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 33(2:47 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to TT 33. Catch made by T.Franklin at TT 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:15 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by N.Whittington at TT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 17(1:35 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to TT 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Burris at TT 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 14(0:56 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to TT 14. Catch made by J.James at TT 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Owens at TT 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 9(0:19 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by P.Herbert at TT 9. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts at TT 7.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 7(15:00 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to TT 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Ramirez at TT 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 3(14:50 - 4th) B.Irving rushed to TT End Zone for 3 yards. B.Irving for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:47 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 4th) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:47 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by M.Tharp at TT 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at TT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29(14:21 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at TT 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 29(13:47 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 29. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at TT 33.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TXTECH 33(13:04 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; T.Taimani at TT 33.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33(12:59 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to TT 33. Catch made by G.Bryant at TT 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 24(12:36 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to TT 24. Catch made by P.Herbert at TT 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Esters; W.Smith at TT 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13(11:51 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to TT 13. Catch made by T.Johnson at TT 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jordan at TT 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 10(11:16 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to TT 10. Catch made by N.Whittington at TT 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ORE at TT 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OREG 5(10:31 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OREG 13(10:31 - 4th) C.Lewis 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Basso Holder-R.James.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 4th) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:27 - 4th) PENALTY on TT-M.Mills False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TXTECH 20(10:27 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for D.McCray.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - TXTECH 20(10:22 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by M.Tharp at TT 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TT 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(9:46 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to ORE 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(9:17 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to ORE 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 42(8:55 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to ORE 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 41.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXTECH 41(8:37 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to ORE 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 37. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(8:19 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to ORE 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; B.Addison at ORE 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 31(7:45 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to ORE 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taimani at ORE 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 27(7:27 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to ORE 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Tuioti at ORE 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(6:50 - 4th) X.White rushed to ORE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Uiagalelei at ORE 20.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TXTECH 20(6:12 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at ORE 27 for -7 yards (P.Aumavae)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXTECH 27(5:28 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for TT.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - TXTECH 35(5:18 - 4th) G.Garcia 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 62 yards from TT 35 to the ORE 3. G.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Smith at ORE 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(5:09 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to ORE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts at ORE 22.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 22(4:39 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 22. Catch made by T.Johnson at ORE 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at ORE 36.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(3:53 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by P.Herbert at ORE 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sanford at TT 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43(3:25 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by B.Irving at TT 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 41. PENALTY on TT-R.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 26(3:14 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to TT 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at TT 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 19(2:24 - 4th) J.James rushed to TT 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 14(1:41 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to TT 14. Catch made by N.Whittington at TT 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 11(1:24 - 4th) J.James rushed to TT 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Esters at TT 7.
|-4 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 7(1:19 - 4th) J.James rushed to TT 11 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at TT 11.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - OREG 11(1:14 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-ORE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - OREG 24(1:14 - 4th) C.Lewis 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Basso Holder-R.James.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 4th) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:10 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by X.White at TT 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TT 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(1:02 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by X.White at TT 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at TT 47.
|Int
2 & 5 - TXTECH 47(0:45 - 4th) T.Shough pass INTERCEPTED at TT 42. Intercepted by J.Bassa at TT 42. J.Bassa for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 4th) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 4th) C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the TT End Zone. D.McCray returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORE at TT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(0:29 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 31(0:24 - 4th) T.Shough scrambles to ORE 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at ORE 48. PENALTY on TT-M.Mills Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. PENALTY on ORE-K.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(0:16 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 36. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 36. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 33.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(0:08 - 4th) T.Shough pass INTERCEPTED at ORE End Zone. Intercepted by B.Addison at ORE End Zone. Tackled by TT at ORE 2.