Zion Webb and Ron Wiggins each rush for 2 touchdowns as Jacksonville State eases by FIU 41-16
MIAMI (AP) Quarterback Zion Webb and Ron Wiggins each rushed for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State beat Florida International 41-16 on Wednesday night.
Jacksonville State (7-2, 5-1 Conference USA) had already reached bowl eligibility in its debut season in FBS. Due to transition guidelines, the Gamecocks can only be selected for a bowl if there are not enough eligible teams to fill the 41 games.
Webb, who was coming off career-high 146 yards rushing and a touchdown in a come-from-behind 20-17 win over Western Kentucky, had 20 carries for 125 yards. Webb also completed 9-of-19 passes for 105 yards with one touchdown. Wiggins added nine rushes for 61 yards.
Jacksonville State scored 21 straight points in the first quarter before FUI got on the board with a 50-yard field goal by Chase Gabriel midway through the second quarter. The Gamecocks defense held FIU to just four first downs in the first half and 32 yards.
Grayson James had one passing touchdown and one rushing score for Florida International (4-5, 1-5). The Panthers finished with 249 total yards.
Jacksonville State plays at the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 4.
---
Z. Webb
10 QB
105 PaYds, PaTD, 116 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
G. James
3 QB
200 PaYds, PaTD, -5 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|12
|Rushing
|12
|4
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|370
|249
|Total Plays
|74
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|265
|31
|Rush Attempts
|55
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|0.8
|Yards Passing
|105
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|9-19
|14-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|9-92
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.3
|7-38.6
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|105
|PASS YDS
|218
|265
|RUSH YDS
|31
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|249
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
Z. Webb 10 QB
|Z. Webb
|9/19
|105
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Z. Webb 10 QB
|Z. Webb
|21
|116
|2
|30
R. Wiggins 26 RB
|R. Wiggins
|9
|61
|2
|22
A. Lewis 25 RB
|A. Lewis
|12
|45
|0
|21
M. Jackson 5 RB
|M. Jackson
|9
|37
|0
|10
R. Bennett 28 RB
|R. Bennett
|3
|4
|0
|4
L. Smothers 7 QB
|L. Smothers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Q. Lane 86 WR
|Q. Lane
|2
|2
|35
|0
|30
P. Wells 13 WR
|P. Wells
|6
|2
|32
|0
|17
A. Lewis 25 RB
|A. Lewis
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
S. Brown 17 TE
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
R. Wiggins 26 RB
|R. Wiggins
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
M. Pettway 2 WR
|M. Pettway
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
S. Galban 1 WR
|S. Galban
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. Hale 16 LB
|L. Hale
|5-4
|0.0
|0
K. Fuqua 23 DB
|K. Fuqua
|5-2
|0.0
|0
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|4-3
|0.0
|0
J. Harris 14 S
|J. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
K. Tarnue 7 CB
|K. Tarnue
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Swain 30 LB
|J. Swain
|3-3
|2.0
|0
C. Young Jr. 41 LB
|C. Young Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
C. Hardie 91 DL
|C. Hardie
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Marks 57 DL
|J. Marks
|1-1
|1.0
|0
D. Carter 13 CB
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Jemison 0 CB
|J. Jemison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
F. Perry 25 S
|F. Perry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Thomas 44 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Luttrell 92 DL
|J. Luttrell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
K. McCray 21 S
|K. McCray
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Karajic 47 K
|A. Karajic
|2/2
|38
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Dawson 87 P
|J. Dawson
|6
|37.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Galban 1 WR
|S. Galban
|3
|1.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|12/20
|200
|1
|0
K. Jenkins 1 QB
|K. Jenkins
|2/8
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Lawrence 0 RB
|S. Lawrence
|16
|56
|0
|17
K. Owens 5 RB
|K. Owens
|7
|4
|0
|3
A. Patterson 6 RB
|A. Patterson
|1
|1
|0
|1
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|8
|-5
|1
|8
K. Jenkins 1 QB
|K. Jenkins
|6
|-23
|0
|3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Mitchell 10 WR
|K. Mitchell
|9
|5
|109
|1
|60
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|3
|2
|24
|0
|15
E. Rivers 13 WR
|E. Rivers
|5
|3
|24
|0
|14
J. McDonald 85 TE
|J. McDonald
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
D. Patterson 11 WR
|D. Patterson
|4
|1
|21
|0
|21
R. Beers 89 TE
|R. Beers
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Owens 5 RB
|K. Owens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|5-1
|0.0
|0
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|5-2
|0.0
|0
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|4-7
|0.0
|0
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
C. Christian 4 DB
|C. Christian
|4-1
|0.0
|0
E. Anderson-Taylor 15 LB
|E. Anderson-Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
B. Salla Jr. 32 DB
|B. Salla Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Guerad 99 DL
|J. Guerad
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Potts 7 DB
|J. Potts
|2-3
|0.0
|0
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Daly 0 DL
|J. Daly
|2-3
|0.0
|0
T. Brewton 45 LB
|T. Brewton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Staten 87 TE
|B. Staten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Shannon 5 DL
|S. Shannon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
D. Redmon 25 WR
|D. Redmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Larkins 17 DL
|C. Larkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|1/1
|50
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|7
|38.6
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|4
|19.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Karajic kicks 64 yards from JVS 35 to the FIU 1. R.Fournet returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bustamante at FIU 31. PENALTY on FIU-B.Salla Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15(14:56 - 1st) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Hale at FIU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 24(14:21 - 1st) K.Jenkins rushed to FIU 27 for 3 yards. K.Jenkins ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 27(13:51 - 1st) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Swain; J.Luttrell at FIU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 27(13:08 - 1st) K.Jenkins rushed to FIU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hale at FIU 27.
|Sack
3 & 10 - FIU 27(12:33 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins sacked at FIU 19 for -8 yards (C.Hardie)
|Punt
4 & 18 - FIU 19(11:48 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 41 yards to JVS 40 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Galban.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(11:40 - 1st) A.Lewis rushed to FIU 39 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAXST 39(11:12 - 1st) A.Lewis rushed to FIU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Staten at FIU 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - JAXST 39(10:54 - 1st) Z.Webb pass complete to FIU 39. Catch made by P.Wells at FIU 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 22(10:17 - 1st) Z.Webb pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by A.Lewis at FIU 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Redmon at FIU 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - JAXST 15(9:56 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Daly; S.Shannon at FIU 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - JAXST 13(9:24 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to FIU End Zone for 13 yards. Z.Webb for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 1st) A.Karajic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 1st) A.Karajic kicks 64 yards from JVS 35 to the FIU 1. R.Fournet returns the kickoff. Tackled by Y.Green at FIU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 27(9:11 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for E.Rivers.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 27(9:05 - 1st) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by JVS at FIU 25.
|Sack
3 & 12 - FIU 25(8:25 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins sacked at FIU 22 for -3 yards (J.Swain)
|Punt
4 & 15 - FIU 22(7:55 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 39 yards to JVS 39 Center-FIU. S.Galban returned punt from the JVS 39. Tackled by L.Preston at JVS 39.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 39(7:45 - 1st) R.Wiggins rushed to FIU 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 49(7:17 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAXST 44(7:00 - 1st) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for S.Galban.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - JAXST 44(6:56 - 1st) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for JVS. PENALTY on FIU-D.Daniel Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 29(6:47 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Christian at FIU 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - JAXST 22(6:32 - 1st) R.Wiggins rushed to FIU End Zone for 22 yards. R.Wiggins for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 1st) A.Karajic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 1st) A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(6:23 - 1st) K.Owens rushed to FIU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hale at FIU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 28(5:51 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 28(5:45 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 28(5:41 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 32 yards to JVS 40 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Galban.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(5:34 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Salla at JVS 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - JAXST 44(5:16 - 1st) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 44. Catch made by M.Pettway at JVS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Brewton at JVS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAXST 50(4:44 - 1st) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Carter.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - JAXST 50(4:36 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - JAXST 43(4:04 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to FIU 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Salla at FIU 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 35(3:33 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to FIU 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(3:00 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Christian at FIU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - JAXST 16(2:37 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to FIU 16 for yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 16. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 11(1:59 - 1st) A.Lewis rushed to FIU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - JAXST 9(1:21 - 1st) Z.Webb pass complete to FIU 9. Catch made by S.Brown at FIU 9. Gain of 9 yards. S.Brown for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 1st) A.Karajic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 1st) A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:14 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson. PENALTY on JVS-J.Al-Amin Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 40(1:10 - 1st) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins sacked at FIU 25 for -15 yards (J.Marks)
|No Gain
2 & 25 - FIU 25(0:33 - 1st) K.Jenkins rushed to FIU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by JVS at FIU 25.
|-1 YD
3 & 25 - FIU 25(15:00 - 2nd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at FIU 24.
|Punt
4 & 26 - FIU 24(14:18 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 39 yards to JVS 37 Center-FIU. S.Galban MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by JVS-L.Curry at JVS 37. Tackled by FIU at JVS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(14:07 - 2nd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Christian at JVS 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - JAXST 44(13:40 - 2nd) A.Lewis rushed to JVS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Christian; A.Nobles at JVS 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 46(13:16 - 2nd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Daly at JVS 48.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - JAXST 48(12:46 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Potts; D.Manuel at JVS 44.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - JAXST 44(12:15 - 2nd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at JVS 44.
|Punt
4 & 12 - JAXST 44(11:36 - 2nd) J.Dawson punts 36 yards to FIU 20 Center-JVS. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20(11:30 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at FIU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 22(11:04 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at FIU 27.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 27(10:34 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by E.Rivers at FIU 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by F.Perry; J.Harris at FIU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41(10:07 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at FIU 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 46(9:39 - 2nd) K.Jenkins pass complete to FIU 46. Catch made by E.Rivers at FIU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jemison at FIU 50.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 50(9:01 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to JVS 33 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at JVS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 33(8:42 - 2nd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 33(8:35 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to JVS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Hale at JVS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FIU 32(8:04 - 2nd) K.Owens rushed to JVS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Hale; J.Swain at JVS 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - FIU 40(7:18 - 2nd) C.Gabriel 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the JVS End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(7:13 - 2nd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 25. Catch made by P.Wells at JVS 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at JVS 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(6:55 - 2nd) R.Wiggins rushed to JVS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Potts at JVS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAXST 42(6:34 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Carter.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JAXST 42(6:26 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Wells.
|Punt
4 & 8 - JAXST 42(6:22 - 2nd) J.Dawson punts 30 yards to FIU 28 Center-JVS. Downed by L.Hale.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(6:12 - 2nd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at FIU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FIU 29(5:46 - 2nd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.McCray; J.Marks at FIU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FIU 29(5:09 - 2nd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for K.Owens.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FIU 29(5:04 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 54 yards to JVS 17 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Galban.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 17(4:57 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brewton at JVS 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - JAXST 21(4:29 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson-Taylor at JVS 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - JAXST 25(3:50 - 2nd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 25. Catch made by A.Lewis at JVS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FIU at JVS 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 34(3:31 - 2nd) A.Lewis rushed to JVS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; D.Manuel at JVS 36.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - JAXST 36(2:58 - 2nd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Shannon at JVS 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - JAXST 33(2:46 - 2nd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at JVS 36.
|Punt
4 & 8 - JAXST 36(2:37 - 2nd) J.Dawson punts 29 yards to FIU 35 Center-JVS. Downed by G.Latimer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 35(2:31 - 2nd) K.Jenkins steps back to pass. K.Jenkins pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 35(2:24 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 30 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Hardie at FIU 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 15 - FIU 30(1:44 - 2nd) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hale at FIU 33.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FIU 33(1:35 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 41 yards to JVS 26 Center-FIU. Fair catch by S.Galban.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAXST 26(1:28 - 2nd) R.Wiggins rushed to JVS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at JVS 26.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - JAXST 26(1:07 - 2nd) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 45 for 29 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 45(0:50 - 2nd) R.Wiggins rushed to FIU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal; J.Daly at FIU 42.
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - JAXST 42(0:36 - 2nd) Z.Webb pass complete to FIU 12. Catch made by Q.Lane at FIU 12. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Christian at FIU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 12(0:32 - 2nd) R.Wiggins rushed to FIU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAXST 10(0:17 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Wells.
|Field Goal
3 & 8 - JAXST 18(0:08 - 2nd) A.Karajic 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JVS Holder-JVS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 40 yards from FIU 35 to the JVS 25. Fair catch by M.Pettway.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Lewis rushed to JVS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at JVS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - JAXST 29(14:38 - 3rd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by FIU at JVS 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - JAXST 29(14:06 - 3rd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 29. Catch made by Q.Lane at JVS 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at JVS 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - JAXST 34(13:46 - 3rd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at JVS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAXST 35(13:36 - 3rd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for A.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAXST 35(13:31 - 3rd) A.Lewis rushed to JVS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; D.Daniel at JVS 35.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAXST 35(13:17 - 3rd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Wells.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAXST 35(13:14 - 3rd) J.Dawson punts 47 yards to FIU 18 Center-JVS. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 20(12:59 - 3rd) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Daly at FIU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAXST 19(12:40 - 3rd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Wells.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JAXST 19(12:31 - 3rd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Carter.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - JAXST 28(12:28 - 3rd) A.Karajic 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JVS Holder-JVS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 3rd) A.Karajic kicks 61 yards from JVS 35 to the FIU 4. R.Fournet returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Lewis; Y.Green at FIU 28.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(12:18 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to JVS 12. Catch made by K.Mitchell at JVS 12. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by K.Tarnue at JVS 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 12(11:45 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to JVS 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Swain; Q.Drake at JVS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FIU 5(11:14 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to JVS 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Luttrell at JVS 5.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FIU 5(10:41 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to JVS 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fuqua at JVS 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 2(10:14 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to JVS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fuqua; L.Hale at JVS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 1(9:39 - 3rd) G.James rushed to JVS End Zone for 1 yards. G.James for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:32 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Lawrence rushed to JVS 3 for yards. Tackled by F.Perry; J.Swain at JVS 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the JVS End Zone. Touchback.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 16(9:32 - 3rd) Z.Webb FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by JVS-Z.Webb at JVS 16. Z.Webb rushed to JVS 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by FIU at JVS 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - JAXST 16(9:08 - 3rd) R.Wiggins rushed to JVS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at JVS 18.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - JAXST 18(8:30 - 3rd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 18. Catch made by R.Wiggins at JVS 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Potts at JVS 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAXST 25(8:05 - 3rd) J.Dawson punts 33 yards to FIU 42 Center-JVS. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 42(8:00 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 42(7:53 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Tarnue at JVS 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 38(7:21 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to JVS 38. Catch made by E.Rivers at JVS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Fuqua at JVS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FIU 32(6:44 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to JVS 25 for yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 25. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - FIU 42(6:27 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - FIU 42(6:18 - 3rd) S.Lawrence rushed to JVS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fuqua at JVS 37.
|+19 YD
4 & 9 - FIU 37(5:40 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to JVS 37. Catch made by R.Beers at JVS 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at JVS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 18(5:06 - 3rd) G.James rushed to JVS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Tarnue at JVS 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 18(4:26 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to JVS 18. Catch made by J.McDonald at JVS 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at JVS 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FIU 9(3:53 - 3rd) G.James rushed to JVS 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 9.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - FIU 9(3:23 - 3rd) G.James rushed to JVS 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Perry at JVS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 8(2:35 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to JVS 8. Catch made by K.Mitchell at JVS 8. Gain of 8 yards. K.Mitchell for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 61 yards from FIU 35 to the JVS 4. Fair catch by M.Pettway.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(2:29 - 3rd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Salla at JVS 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - JAXST 31(2:09 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at JVS 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(1:41 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at JVS 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - JAXST 41(1:08 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson-Taylor at JVS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JAXST 42(0:37 - 3rd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - JAXST 42(0:29 - 3rd) J.Dawson punts 49 yards to FIU 9 Center-JVS. Downed by M.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9(0:17 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 9. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 9. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at FIU 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 21(15:00 - 4th) S.Lawrence rushed to FIU 26 for 5 yards. S.Lawrence FUMBLES forced by JVS. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-S.Lawrence at FIU 26. Tackled by K.Fuqua at FIU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FIU 26(14:24 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 26(14:20 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 26. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at FIU 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 47(13:53 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 43 for -4 yards (J.Swain)
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - FIU 43(13:25 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fuqua at FIU 44.
|Sack
3 & 13 - FIU 44(12:44 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 38 for -6 yards (C.Young)
|Punt
4 & 19 - FIU 38(12:10 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 24 yards to JVS 38 Center-FIU. S.Galban returned punt from the JVS 38. Tackled by FIU at JVS 37. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 48(12:04 - 4th) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 18 for 30 yards. FIU ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 18(11:37 - 4th) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - JAXST 16(10:58 - 4th) R.Wiggins rushed to FIU End Zone for 16 yards. R.Wiggins for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 4th) A.Karajic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 4th) A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(10:48 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 25(10:45 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - FIU 25(10:39 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-N.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - FIU 20(10:39 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JVS at FIU 29.
|+15 YD
4 & 6 - FIU 29(10:01 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 29. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at FIU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 44(9:28 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake; L.Hale at FIU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 44(8:49 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Rivers.
|-5 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 38(8:43 - 4th) G.James FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-G.James at FIU 44. G.James rushed to FIU 39 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Swain at FIU 39.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - FIU 39(8:07 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 30 for -9 yards. G.James FUMBLES forced by J.Swain. Fumble RECOVERED by JVS-Q.Drake at FIU 30. Tackled by FIU at FIU 39. Jacksonville State challenged the fumble and the play was overturned. G.James pass incomplete intended for.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 39(7:59 - 4th) A.Lewis rushed to FIU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; D.Manuel at FIU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAXST 38(7:16 - 4th) A.Lewis rushed to FIU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - JAXST 38(6:36 - 4th) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAXST 34(6:29 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-FIU Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 19(6:12 - 4th) A.Lewis rushed to FIU 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - JAXST 10(5:26 - 4th) A.Lewis rushed to FIU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; S.Shannon at FIU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAXST 10(5:18 - 4th) Z.Webb rushed to FIU 10 for yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 10. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAXST 5(4:55 - 4th) A.Lewis rushed to FIU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; R.Peterson at FIU 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - JAXST 5(4:50 - 4th) R.Wiggins rushed to FIU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Daly at FIU 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - JAXST 3(4:44 - 4th) Z.Webb rushed to FIU End Zone for 3 yards. Z.Webb for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 4th) A.Karajic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 4th) A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 25(4:40 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by J.McDonald at FIU 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by JVS at FIU 32. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 22 - FIU 13(4:21 - 4th) G.James rushed to FIU 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by JVS at FIU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - FIU 21(3:43 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - FIU 21(3:39 - 4th) G.James pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by J.McDonald at FIU 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Fuqua; Q.Drake at FIU 33.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 33(2:59 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to FIU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Hale; K.McCray at FIU 34.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 34(2:53 - 4th) R.Bennett rushed to FIU 38 for -4 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson-Taylor at FIU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - JAXST 38(2:07 - 4th) R.Bennett rushed to FIU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson-Taylor; B.Salla at FIU 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - JAXST 34(1:19 - 4th) R.Bennett rushed to FIU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad; C.Larkins at FIU 30.
|+2 YD
4 & 6 - JAXST 30(0:43 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to FIU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 28.