Drive Chart
FAU
CHARLO

CHARLO
3 Pass
63 Rush
31 YDS
6:03 POS
+12 YD
3RD & 16 CHARLO 44
1:39
J.Jones pass complete to CHA 44. Catch made by J.Mack at CHA 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 44.
-6 YD
2ND & 10 CHARLO 50
2:25
J.Mack rushed to CHA 44 for -6 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 44.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CHARLO 50
2:32
J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for CHA.
+2 YD
4TH & 1 CHARLO 48
3:14
T.Kellman rushed to FAU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 50.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 CHARLO 46
3:49
J.Jones rushed to CHA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 48.
+8 YD
2ND & 11 CHARLO 38
4:27
J.Jones pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by C.Weber at CHA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 46.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 39
5:02
T.Kellman rushed to CHA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 38.
+7 YD
3RD & 3 CHARLO 32
5:39
J.Jones pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by J.Bearns at CHA 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 39.
+4 YD
2ND & 7 CHARLO 28
6:20
T.Kellman rushed to CHA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 32.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 25
6:53
T.Kellman rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 28.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:53
C.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 6:53
D.Richardson pass complete to CHA 4. Catch made by Z.Moore at CHA 4. Gain of 4 yards. Z.Moore for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
41
yds
1:53
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:51
K.Cunanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Booker Holder-G.Gonya.
13
plays
43
yds
6:14
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 6
Rushing 1 4
Passing 1 1
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 0-0 2-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 41 74
Total Plays 6 22
Avg Gain 6.8 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 20 47
Rush Attempts 3 15
Avg Rush Yards 6.7 3.1
Yards Passing 21 27
Comp. - Att. 3-3 3-7
Yards Per Pass 7.0 3.9
Penalties - Yards 1-15 3-32
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 3-4 7---7
Charlotte 2-5 3---3
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, NC
 21 PASS YDS 27
20 RUSH YDS 47
41 TOTAL YDS 74
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 1 0 268.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 1044 5 6 113.8
D. Richardson 3/3 21 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 472 4
L. McCammon III 2 12 0 10
M. Johnson Jr.  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 32 3
M. Johnson Jr. 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 156 0
L. McCammon III 2 2 17 0 17
Z. Moore  48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 41 1
Z. Moore 1 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Morris  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Morris 3-0 0.0 0
A. Wansley  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Wansley 2-0 0.0 0
C. McBride  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McBride 1-0 0.0 0
E. Anderson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Tisdol  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tisdol 1-0 0.0 0
M. Antoine Jr.  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Antoine Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wester  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wester 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Davis  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Davis 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jones  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 27 0 0 131.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 564 2 4 112.2
J. Jones 3/4 27 0 0
T. Ivey  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.0% 601 2 4 114.1
T. Ivey 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Byrd  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 188 0
S. Byrd 4 23 0 10
T. Kellman  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 192 0
T. Kellman 6 13 0 4
J. Jones  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 446 4
J. Jones 3 12 0 10
J. Bearns III  35 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Bearns III 1 5 0 5
J. Mack  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Mack 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Mack  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 213 1
J. Mack 1 1 12 0 12
C. Weber  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 188 0
C. Weber 3 1 8 0 8
J. Bearns III  35 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Bearns III 1 1 7 0 7
D. Thomas Jr.  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 157 0
D. Thomas Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Howard  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hollins  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hollins 1-0 0.0 0
E. Okie-Anoma  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Okie-Anoma 1-0 0.0 0
D. Knight II  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Knight II 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fontaine  58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Fontaine 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Cunanan  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/5 8/8
K. Cunanan 1/1 46 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:46 FAU 25 1:53 6 73 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 6:14 13 58 FG
6:53 CHARLO 25 6:03 10 31

CHAR
49ers

Result Play
+12 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 44
(1:39 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 44. Catch made by J.Mack at CHA 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 44.
-6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(2:25 - 1st) J.Mack rushed to CHA 44 for -6 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(2:32 - 1st) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for CHA.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 48
(3:14 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to FAU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 50.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 46
(3:49 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 48.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 38
(4:27 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by C.Weber at CHA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 46.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(5:02 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 38.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(5:39 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by J.Bearns at CHA 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 39.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(6:20 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(6:53 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 28.
Kickoff
(6:53 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 73 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:53 - 1st) C.Davis extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 4
(6:59 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CHA 4. Catch made by Z.Moore at CHA 4. Gain of 4 yards. Z.Moore for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 15
(7:23 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to CHA 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 7. PENALTY on CHA-A.Ali Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 3 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 31
(7:44 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by L.McCammon at CHA 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at CHA 31. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Face Mask (15 Yards) 14 yards accepted.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 41
(7:56 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to CHA 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Howard at CHA 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(8:30 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to CHA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Okie-Anoma A.Fontaine at CHA 41.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(8:46 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Hollins at FAU 42. PENALTY on CHA-S.Handy Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(8:46 - 1st) K.Cunanan kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.

CHAR
49ers
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 58 yards, 6:14 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - CHARLO 36
(8:51 - 1st) K.Cunanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Booker Holder-G.Gonya.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CHARLO 17
(8:57 - 1st) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(9:38 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to FAU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at FAU 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(9:45 - 1st) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for C.Weber.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 22
(10:20 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to FAU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley E.Anderson at FAU 20.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 22
(10:58 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to FAU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 22.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(11:17 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to FAU 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(11:23 - 1st) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for C.Weber.
No Gain
2 & 6 - CHARLO 46
(11:28 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 43 for -11 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 43. PENALTY on FAU-J.Wester Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50
(12:22 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to FAU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson J.Wester at FAU 46.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(13:01 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to FAU 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Tisdol M.Antoine at FAU 50.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(13:43 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at CHA 40.
No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(14:21 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at CHA 30.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Bearns rushed to CHA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at CHA 30.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
