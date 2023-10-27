Drive Chart
|
|
|FAU
|CHARLO
CHARLO
3 Pass
63 Rush
31 YDS
6:03 POS
+12 YD
3RD & 16 CHARLO 44
1:39
J.Jones pass complete to CHA 44. Catch made by J.Mack at CHA 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 44.
-6 YD
2ND & 10 CHARLO 50
2:25
J.Mack rushed to CHA 44 for -6 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 44.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CHARLO 50
2:32
J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for CHA.
+2 YD
4TH & 1 CHARLO 48
3:14
T.Kellman rushed to FAU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 50.
+2 YD
3RD & 3 CHARLO 46
3:49
J.Jones rushed to CHA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 48.
+8 YD
2ND & 11 CHARLO 38
4:27
J.Jones pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by C.Weber at CHA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 46.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 39
5:02
T.Kellman rushed to CHA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 38.
+7 YD
3RD & 3 CHARLO 32
5:39
J.Jones pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by J.Bearns at CHA 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 39.
+4 YD
2ND & 7 CHARLO 28
6:20
T.Kellman rushed to CHA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 32.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CHARLO 25
6:53
T.Kellman rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 28.
Touchdown 6:53
D.Richardson pass complete to CHA 4. Catch made by Z.Moore at CHA 4. Gain of 4 yards. Z.Moore for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
41
yds
1:53
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:51
K.Cunanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Booker Holder-G.Gonya.
13
plays
43
yds
6:14
pos
0
3
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|6
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|41
|74
|Total Plays
|6
|22
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|47
|Rush Attempts
|3
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|21
|27
|Comp. - Att.
|3-3
|3-7
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|21
|PASS YDS
|27
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|41
|TOTAL YDS
|74
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|3/3
|21
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
M. Johnson Jr. 6 QB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|2
|2
|17
|0
|17
|
Z. Moore 48 TE
|Z. Moore
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Morris 4 DB
|J. Morris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 23 S
|A. Wansley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tisdol 9 LB
|D. Tisdol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine Jr. 24 DB
|M. Antoine Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Davis 36 K
|C. Davis
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|4
|23
|0
|10
|
T. Kellman 0 RB
|T. Kellman
|6
|13
|0
|4
|
J. Jones 4 QB
|J. Jones
|3
|12
|0
|10
|
J. Bearns III 35 TE
|J. Bearns III
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Mack 12 WR
|J. Mack
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mack 12 WR
|J. Mack
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Weber 18 TE
|C. Weber
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Bearns III 35 TE
|J. Bearns III
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Thomas Jr. 10 WR
|D. Thomas Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Howard 16 DB
|K. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollins 15 DB
|D. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie-Anoma 0 DL
|E. Okie-Anoma
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 28 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fontaine 58 DL
|A. Fontaine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Cunanan 98 K
|K. Cunanan
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 44(1:39 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 44. Catch made by J.Mack at CHA 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 44.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 50(2:25 - 1st) J.Mack rushed to CHA 44 for -6 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(2:32 - 1st) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 48(3:14 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to FAU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 46(3:49 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 38(4:27 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by C.Weber at CHA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(5:02 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32(5:39 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by J.Bearns at CHA 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(6:20 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(6:53 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 1st) C.Davis extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 4(6:59 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CHA 4. Catch made by Z.Moore at CHA 4. Gain of 4 yards. Z.Moore for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 15(7:23 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to CHA 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 7. PENALTY on CHA-A.Ali Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 31(7:44 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by L.McCammon at CHA 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at CHA 31. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Face Mask (15 Yards) 14 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 41(7:56 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to CHA 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Howard at CHA 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43(8:30 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to CHA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Okie-Anoma A.Fontaine at CHA 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(8:46 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Hollins at FAU 42. PENALTY on CHA-S.Handy Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) K.Cunanan kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CHARLO 36(8:51 - 1st) K.Cunanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Booker Holder-G.Gonya.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHARLO 17(8:57 - 1st) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20(9:38 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to FAU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at FAU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(9:45 - 1st) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for C.Weber.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 22(10:20 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to FAU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley E.Anderson at FAU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 22(10:58 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to FAU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 31(11:17 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to FAU 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(11:23 - 1st) T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for C.Weber.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHARLO 46(11:28 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 43 for -11 yards. Tackled by FAU at CHA 43. PENALTY on FAU-J.Wester Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(12:22 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to FAU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson J.Wester at FAU 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(13:01 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to FAU 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Tisdol M.Antoine at FAU 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30(13:43 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at CHA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(14:21 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at CHA 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Bearns rushed to CHA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at CHA 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.