Drive Chart
|
|
|CMICH
|WMICH
Key Players
|
J. Bauer
8 QB
205 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 40 RuYds
|
H. Wolff
11 QB
333 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -14 RuYds
WMICH
1 Pass
15 Rush
39 YDS
3:20 POS
+4 YD
2ND & 2 CMICH 38
3:31
Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski; M.White at CMC 34.
+13 YD
1ST & 15 WMICH 49
4:42
J.Buckley rushed to CMC 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 38.
Penalty
1ST & 10 CMICH 46
4:57
H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by A.Sambucci at CMC 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41. PENALTY on WMC-J.Gideon Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+24 YD
3RD & 12 WMICH 30
5:10
H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 30. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Whiteside at CMC 46.
-3 YD
2ND & 9 WMICH 33
5:58
J.Buckley rushed to WMC 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at WMC 30.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 32
6:37
J.Buckley rushed to WMC 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McKinney at WMC 33.
CMICH
0 Pass
1 Rush
-5 YDS
1:14 POS
Punt
4TH & 15 CMICH 20
6:47
J.Walrath punts 48 yards to WMC 32 Center-CMC. Downed by CMC.
No Gain
3RD & 15 CMICH 20
7:01
J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for CMC.
No Gain
2ND & 15 CMICH 20
7:14
J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Parker. PENALTY on CMC-B.Swartout Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
-5 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 25
7:51
S.Hicks rushed to CMC 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Walker at CMC 20.
Touchdown 7:46
H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by L.Thomas at CMC 41. Gain of 41 yards. L.Thomas for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
41
yds
00:47
pos
28
34
Touchdown 9:12
J.Buckley rushed to CMC End Zone for 52 yards. J.Buckley for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
72
yds
1:26
pos
28
27
Touchdown 2:03
J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 33. Catch made by T.Davis at CMC 33. Gain of 67 yards. T.Davis for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
67
yds
00:09
pos
27
21
Touchdown 3:27
J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 3. Catch made by M.Collier at WMC 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Collier for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
16
yds
1:59
pos
20
21
Touchdown 6:01
J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 10. Catch made by M.Collier at WMC 10. Gain of 10 yards. M.Collier for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
65
yds
2:46
pos
13
21
Touchdown 2:19
H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 22. Catch made by A.Sambucci at CMC 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Sambucci for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
82
yds
2:45
pos
7
20
Touchdown 5:04
M.Lukes rushed to WMC End Zone for 17 yards. M.Lukes for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
3:46
pos
6
14
Touchdown 12:12
J.Buckley rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. J.Buckley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
52
yds
2:25
pos
0
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|418
|476
|Total Plays
|61
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|213
|143
|Rush Attempts
|36
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|205
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|10-76
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.8
|5-46.2
|Return Yards
|40
|9
|Punts - Returns
|4-31
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|333
|
|
|213
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bauer 8 QB
|J. Bauer
|14/25
|205
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|21
|147
|1
|17
|
J. Bauer 8 QB
|J. Bauer
|10
|40
|0
|27
|
B. Emanuel Jr. 3 QB
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Hicks 27 RB
|S. Hicks
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis 19 WR
|T. Davis
|4
|3
|86
|1
|67
|
C. Parker 13 WR
|C. Parker
|3
|2
|37
|0
|30
|
L. Lewis 20 WR
|L. Lewis
|2
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
T. Pannunzio 81 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
M. Collier 82 TE
|M. Collier
|2
|2
|13
|2
|10
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Bracey Jr. 10 WR
|S. Bracey Jr.
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Hicks 27 RB
|S. Hicks
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Prewitt III 17 WR
|J. Prewitt III
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Cochran 11 LB
|D. Cochran
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Kwiatkowski 12 LB
|J. Kwiatkowski
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McKinney 32 DB
|D. McKinney
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brown 40 LB
|L. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kent 4 DB
|D. Kent
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rikard 21 DB
|E. Rikard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 3 DB
|T. Jones
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spann 15 DB
|C. Spann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 91 DL
|J. Pace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Heldman 97 DL
|M. Heldman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 94 DL
|J. Williams
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Badgett 31 DB
|M. Badgett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 8 DB
|J. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Biggins 16 DB
|N. Biggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. White 0 DL
|M. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wiley 6 DB
|L. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lee 99 DL
|Q. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Mattson 42 K
|T. Mattson
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Walrath 13 P
|J. Walrath
|5
|44.8
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|5
|17.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wimberly 25 WR
|J. Wimberly
|4
|7.8
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|25/36
|333
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Buckley 29 RB
|J. Buckley
|19
|107
|2
|52
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|9
|39
|0
|11
|
C. Hester 3 RB
|C. Hester
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|5
|-14
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Womack 9 WR
|K. Womack
|16
|12
|135
|0
|25
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|3
|3
|64
|0
|35
|
L. Thomas 15 WR
|L. Thomas
|4
|3
|58
|1
|41
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|5
|3
|31
|1
|22
|
A. Hence 88 TE
|A. Hence
|1
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
M. Dieudonne 17 WR
|M. Dieudonne
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Buckley 29 RB
|J. Buckley
|4
|2
|10
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Lovely 2 CB
|K. Lovely
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Walker 93 DL
|C. Walker
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Wofford 25 CB
|A. Wofford
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Norris 39 LB
|N. Norris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 54 DL
|M. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hallock 3 S
|T. Hallock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nobles 98 DL
|J. Nobles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberson 4 LB
|D. Roberson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kone 1 CB
|B. Kone
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green 90 DL
|I. Green
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 99 DL
|M. Kneeland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 8 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hester 3 RB
|C. Hester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Cannon 33 LB
|Q. Cannon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Romphf 7 DB
|A. Romphf
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Allaire 47 K
|C. Allaire
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Voss 45 P
|C. Voss
|5
|46.2
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hailey 28 RB
|J. Hailey
|3
|18.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 38(3:31 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski; M.White at CMC 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - WMICH 49(4:42 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to CMC 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(4:57 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by A.Sambucci at CMC 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41. PENALTY on WMC-J.Gideon Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 30(5:10 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 30. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Whiteside at CMC 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 33(5:58 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at WMC 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(6:37 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McKinney at WMC 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CMICH 20(6:47 - 4th) J.Walrath punts 48 yards to WMC 32 Center-CMC. Downed by CMC.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CMICH 20(7:01 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for CMC.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CMICH 20(7:14 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Parker. PENALTY on CMC-B.Swartout Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:51 - 4th) S.Hicks rushed to CMC 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Walker at CMC 20.
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 4th) P.Domschke kicks 60 yards from WMC 35 to the CMC 5. Fair catch by J.Wimberly.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 4th) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 41(8:00 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 41. Catch made by L.Thomas at CMC 41. Gain of 41 yards. L.Thomas for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(8:38 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to CMC 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 41.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(8:53 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 40 for 17 yards. M.Lukes FUMBLES forced by K.Lovely. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-A.Wofford at CMC 40. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 4th) P.Domschke kicks 63 yards from WMC 35 to the CMC 2. M.Lukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Willis at CMC 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 4th) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+52 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 48(9:18 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to CMC End Zone for 52 yards. J.Buckley for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 45(9:29 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at WMC 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(9:47 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski at WMC 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 31(10:03 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 31. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Kwiatkowski at WMC 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(10:19 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Spann at WMC 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 3 - CMICH 36(10:24 - 4th) T.Mattson 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CMC Holder-CMC.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 33(11:04 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to WMC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Nelson at WMC 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 35(11:41 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to WMC 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Walker at WMC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(11:41 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by T.Davis at WMC 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 15. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(12:53 - 4th) J.Bauer scrambles to WMC 35 for 27 yards. Tackled by N.Norris at WMC 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 35(13:28 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Green at CMC 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 29(14:11 - 4th) J.Bauer scrambles to CMC 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at CMC 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(14:49 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at CMC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - WMICH 28(15:00 - 4th) C.Voss punts 52 yards to CMC 20 Center-WMC. J.Wimberly returned punt from the CMC 20. Tackled by S.Brown at CMC 37.
|Sack
3 & 14 - WMICH 34(0:17 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at WMC 28 for -6 yards (J.Williams)
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 38(0:48 - 3rd) H.Wolff rushed to WMC 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman at WMC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(0:55 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Buckley.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 34(1:10 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at WMC 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WMICH 34(1:31 - 3rd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at WMC 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 31(1:46 - 3rd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Stuart at WMC 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:04 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; D.Cochran at WMC 31.
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WMICH 26(2:21 - 3rd) C.Voss punts 41 yards to CMC 33 Center-WMC. J.Wimberly returned punt from the CMC 33. Tackled by N.Norris at CMC 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WMICH 26(2:27 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Buckley.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 21(3:11 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski at WMC 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(3:33 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McGaughy at WMC 21.
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. J.Hailey returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski at WMC 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 3rd) T.Mattson extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 3(3:36 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 3. Catch made by M.Collier at WMC 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Collier for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 12(4:18 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 12. Catch made by T.Davis at WMC 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 3.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 17(4:59 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 17. Catch made by L.Lewis at WMC 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at WMC 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 16(5:37 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 17.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - WMICH 13(5:44 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 25. Intercepted by D.Cochran at WMC 25. Tackled by J.Sherwin at WMC 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(5:47 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Womack.
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. J.Hailey returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 13.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:53 - 3rd) T.Mattson extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 10(6:10 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 10. Catch made by M.Collier at WMC 10. Gain of 10 yards. M.Collier for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(6:41 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Green; D.Willis at WMC 10.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(7:16 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC 17 for 16 yards. Tackled by B.Kone; D.Roberson at WMC 17.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CMICH 48(7:23 - 3rd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Parker. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. PENALTY on WMC-M.Kneeland Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(7:28 - 3rd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for S.Bracey.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(8:07 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 42. Catch made by T.Davis at CMC 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 48.
|+22 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 20(8:36 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 20. Catch made by L.Lewis at CMC 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at CMC 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(8:39 - 3rd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Parker. PENALTY on CMC-B.Swartout Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WMICH 25(8:48 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 28(9:05 - 3rd) C.Hester rushed to CMC 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pace at CMC 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 33(9:40 - 3rd) C.Hester rushed to CMC 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski at CMC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(9:46 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Womack.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 42(10:11 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski at CMC 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(10:37 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at WMC 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 25(10:54 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Biggins at WMC 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(11:08 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at WMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - CMICH 23(11:16 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely; D.Roberson at WMC 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 29(11:57 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by S.Bracey at WMC 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - CMICH 36(12:59 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to WMC 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Kone; N.Norris at WMC 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(12:59 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to WMC 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson at WMC 22. PENALTY on CMC-M.Young Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 14 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 37(13:40 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Kone at WMC 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(14:14 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Hester at WMC 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 13(14:32 - 3rd) C.Voss punts 39 yards to CMC 48 Center-WMC. J.Wimberly returned punt from the CMC 48. Tackled by K.Morris at WMC 45.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 12(14:37 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for WMC.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 18(14:43 - 3rd) H.Wolff rushed to WMC 13 for -5 yards. H.Wolff FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(15:00 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at WMC 18.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on WMC-B.Wooten Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 1 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
4 & 10 - CMICH(0:32 - 2nd) T.Mattson yard field goal attempt is returned Center-CMC Holder-CMC. Returned by K.Lovely at WMC End Zone. Tackled by CMC at WMC 47. PENALTY on WMC-M.Kneeland Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 37(0:39 - 2nd) J.Bauer scrambles to WMC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at WMC 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - CMICH 44(0:48 - 2nd) J.Bauer scrambles to WMC 37 for 7 yards. J.Bauer ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(0:59 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer sacked at WMC 44 for -7 yards (C.Walker)
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 33(1:06 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 33. Catch made by C.Parker at CMC 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock; A.Romphf at WMC 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - CMICH 22(1:16 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 22. Catch made by M.Lukes at CMC 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at CMC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CMICH 22(1:32 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.Prewitt.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(1:43 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 32. Catch made by C.Parker at CMC 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by WMC at CMC 50. PENALTY on CMC-D.Powell-Woods Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 26(1:48 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Nobles at CMC 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 21(2:14 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 21. Catch made by S.Hicks at CMC 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Nobles at CMC 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(2:17 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Nelson at CMC 21.
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 2nd) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the CMC End Zone. M.Lukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Norris at CMC 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+22 YD
2 & 17 - WMICH 22(2:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 22. Catch made by A.Sambucci at CMC 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Sambucci for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - WMICH 25(2:47 - 2nd) C.Hester rushed to CMC 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at CMC 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(2:55 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to CMC End Zone for yards. Z.Abdus-Salaam for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WMC-A.West Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(3:18 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 35. Catch made by B.Bosma at CMC 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by E.Rikard at CMC 15.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 46(3:37 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to CMC 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Badgett at CMC 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(4:14 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by L.Thomas at WMC 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Rikard at CMC 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 37(4:31 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski at WMC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 35(4:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski; E.Rikard at WMC 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(5:03 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Rikard at WMC 35.
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 59 yards from CMC 35 to the WMC 6. J.Hailey returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Spann at WMC 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:08 - 2nd) T.Mattson extra point is good.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 17(5:13 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC End Zone for 17 yards. M.Lukes for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 26(5:54 - 2nd) J.Bauer rushed to WMC 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Norris at WMC 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(6:00 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for T.Pannunzio.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 34(6:35 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Kone at WMC 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(7:02 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to WMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg; N.Norris at WMC 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 41(7:35 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to WMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Walker at WMC 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 48(8:14 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to WMC 48. Catch made by C.Parker at WMC 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(8:54 - 2nd) M.Lukes scrambles to WMC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Norris at WMC 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - WMICH 7(9:03 - 2nd) C.Voss punts 50 yards to CMC 43 Center-WMC. J.Wimberly returned punt from the CMC 43. Tackled by N.Norris at CMC 50.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WMICH 7(9:08 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for L.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WMICH 7(9:13 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Womack.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 11(9:49 - 2nd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 7 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.McKinney at WMC 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CMICH 37(10:03 - 2nd) J.Walrath punts 32 yards to WMC 31 Center-CMC. Downed by CMC. PENALTY on WMC-J.Willis Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. PENALTY on WMC-J.Willis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CMICH 37(10:13 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for CMC.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 34(10:55 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Willis; M.Kneeland at CMC 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 23(11:35 - 2nd) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Hallock at CMC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(11:41 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 35 for yards. Tackled by T.Hallock; J.Wahlberg at CMC 35. PENALTY on CMC-D.Powell-Woods Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(12:10 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 33 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at CMC 33.
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 2nd) P.Domschke kicks 61 yards from WMC 35 to the CMC 4. M.Lukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Wooten at CMC 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 1(12:17 - 2nd) J.Buckley rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. J.Buckley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WMICH 6(12:39 - 2nd) J.Buckley rushed to CMC 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brown at CMC 1.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(12:59 - 2nd) J.Buckley rushed to CMC 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 6.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 24(13:26 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 24. Catch made by M.Dieudonne at CMC 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.McKinney at CMC 12.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 22(14:01 - 2nd) H.Wolff rushed to CMC 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran; Q.Lee at CMC 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(14:19 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 31. Catch made by B.Bosma at CMC 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at CMC 22.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(14:40 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 48. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at CMC 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CMICH 15(14:49 - 2nd) J.Walrath punts 37 yards to WMC 48 Center-CMC. Downed by CMC.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 15(14:53 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.Prewitt. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 15(15:00 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.Prewitt.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(0:25 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson at CMC 15.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 2(0:47 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Kone; A.Wofford at CMC 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - WMICH 46(0:47 - 1st) C.Voss punts 49 yards to CMC 5 Center-WMC. Downed by WMC. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - WMICH 45(1:08 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.McKinney at WMC 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - WMICH 46(1:43 - 1st) C.Hester rushed to WMC 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brown at WMC 45.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WMICH 49(1:43 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(1:55 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 49(2:35 - 1st) C.Hester rushed to CMC 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brown at CMC 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 46(3:16 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to WMC 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brown at WMC 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 45(3:57 - 1st) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at WMC 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(4:37 - 1st) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pace at WMC 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 31(5:10 - 1st) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Wiley at WMC 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(5:31 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 23. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at WMC 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - WMICH 15(5:48 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 15. Catch made by L.Thomas at WMC 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.McKinney; J.Williams at WMC 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 10(6:26 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 10. Catch made by J.Buckley at WMC 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at WMC 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 7(6:53 - 1st) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.White at WMC 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 41(7:01 - 1st) J.Walrath punts 52 yards to WMC 7 Center-CMC. Fair catch by Z.Abdus-Salaam.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 39(7:41 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Cannon; I.Green at CMC 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 32(8:22 - 1st) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 32. Catch made by T.Pannunzio at CMC 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson; A.Wofford at CMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(8:27 - 1st) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.Prewitt.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 19(9:05 - 1st) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 19. Catch made by T.Pannunzio at CMC 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at CMC 32.
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 56 yards from WMC 35 to the CMC 9. M.Lukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Willis at CMC 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(9:19 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 23. Catch made by A.Hence at CMC 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Hence for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - WMICH 31(9:42 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 31. Catch made by A.Sambucci at CMC 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 32(10:18 - 1st) J.Buckley rushed to CMC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Heldman at CMC 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 39(10:49 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 39. Catch made by K.Womack at CMC 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Stepney; J.Whiteside at CMC 32.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WMICH 34(11:04 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-A.West False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(11:26 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to CMC 39. Catch made by J.Buckley at CMC 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 50(11:42 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 50. Catch made by K.Womack at WMC 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Spann at CMC 39.
|+35 YD
3 & 15 - WMICH 15(12:12 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to WMC 15. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 15. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by D.Kent; D.McKinney at WMC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WMICH 15(12:21 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Womack.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WMICH 15(12:50 - 1st) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at WMC 15.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(12:50 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-J.Gideon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CMICH 34(13:30 - 1st) J.Walrath punts 55 yards to WMC 11 Center-CMC. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 11. Tackled by J.Kwiatkowski at WMC 20.
|Sack
3 & 7 - CMICH 46(13:36 - 1st) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer sacked at CMC 34 for -12 yards (I.Green)
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 43(14:15 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at CMC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(14:21 - 1st) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.Prewitt.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(14:53 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by N.Norris; C.Walker at CMC 43.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 61 yards from WMC 35 to the CMC 4. M.Lukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Brown at CMC 27.