Drive Chart
|
|
|SJST
|UNLV
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|198.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|238.2
|
|
|198.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|189.6
|
|
|396
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|427.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro
|C. Cordeiro
|188/306
|2300
|17
|4
|
J. Butterfield
|J. Butterfield
|7/11
|80
|1
|0
|
N. Nash
|N. Nash
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson
|K. Robinson
|141
|959
|16
|52
|
Q. Conley
|Q. Conley
|108
|747
|8
|68
|
C. Cordeiro
|C. Cordeiro
|71
|208
|3
|28
|
I. Jernagin
|I. Jernagin
|11
|84
|0
|45
|
J. Bates
|J. Bates
|11
|30
|0
|7
|
K. Collins
|K. Collins
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Mazotti
|D. Mazotti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Nash
|N. Nash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Higgins
|K. Higgins
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
J. Butterfield
|J. Butterfield
|2
|-2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Nash
|N. Nash
|44
|597
|8
|58
|
D. Mazotti
|D. Mazotti
|22
|311
|2
|44
|
C. Ross
|C. Ross
|22
|287
|1
|35
|
Q. Conley
|Q. Conley
|22
|257
|0
|61
|
M. Miller
|M. Miller
|19
|233
|1
|25
|
K. Robinson
|K. Robinson
|16
|197
|2
|63
|
S. Olson
|S. Olson
|12
|133
|1
|29
|
I. Jernagin
|I. Jernagin
|11
|130
|1
|42
|
M. Coleman
|M. Coleman
|11
|105
|0
|29
|
S. Loving-Black
|S. Loving-Black
|4
|41
|0
|29
|
J. Bates
|J. Bates
|8
|30
|0
|12
|
B. Alvarez
|B. Alvarez
|2
|25
|1
|19
|
K. Bullard Jr.
|K. Bullard Jr.
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Rogers
|C. Rogers
|1
|10
|1
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cole
|J. Cole
|0-0
|0
|3
|
A. Jenkins
|A. Jenkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Dansby
|M. Dansby
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Jenkins
|T. Jenkins
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Parham
|B. Parham
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Pollard
|J. Pollard
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Tago
|M. Tago
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Halvorsen
|K. Halvorsen
|7/11
|0
|48/49
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Maiava
|J. Maiava
|167/261
|2407
|13
|6
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|23/41
|201
|0
|2
|
M. Nichols
|M. Nichols
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis Jr.
|V. Davis Jr.
|109
|579
|5
|69
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|97
|453
|9
|46
|
D. Lester
|D. Lester
|89
|426
|9
|66
|
J. Maiava
|J. Maiava
|59
|235
|3
|34
|
C. Reese
|C. Reese
|56
|213
|4
|32
|
J. Younge-Humphrey
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|12
|96
|1
|32
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|19
|63
|1
|35
|
D. Irvin Jr.
|D. Irvin Jr.
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Conerly
|T. Conerly
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Friel
|C. Friel
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
R. White
|R. White
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. De Jesus
|J. De Jesus
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White
|R. White
|71
|1197
|7
|82
|
J. De Jesus
|J. De Jesus
|41
|426
|2
|48
|
K. Ballungay
|K. Ballungay
|15
|286
|2
|84
|
S. McKie
|S. McKie
|19
|264
|0
|28
|
D. Gicinto
|D. Gicinto
|7
|124
|1
|43
|
T. Conerly
|T. Conerly
|7
|71
|0
|23
|
V. Davis Jr.
|V. Davis Jr.
|5
|65
|1
|27
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|7
|62
|0
|19
|
S. Zeon III
|S. Zeon III
|5
|44
|0
|12
|
C. Earls
|C. Earls
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
Z. Griffin
|Z. Griffin
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
D. Lester
|D. Lester
|4
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Reese
|C. Reese
|4
|11
|0
|13
|
L. Rogers
|L. Rogers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Baldwin
|J. Baldwin
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Anderson
|T. Anderson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Q. Moten
|Q. Moten
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Oliver
|C. Oliver
|0-0
|0
|3
|
J. Turner
|J. Turner
|0-0
|0
|4
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Woodard
|J. Woodard
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD