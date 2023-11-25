away team background logo
Drive Chart
SJST
UNLV

1234T
San Jose State 6-5 -----
UNLV 9-2 -----
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 198.0 AVG PASS YDS 238.2
198.0 AVG RUSH YDS 189.6
396 AVG TOTAL YDS 427.8
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 2300 17 4 140.3
C. Cordeiro 188/306 2300 17 4
J. Butterfield 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 80 1 0 154.7
J. Butterfield 7/11 80 1 0
N. Nash 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Nash 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robinson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
141 959 16
K. Robinson 141 959 16 52
Q. Conley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 747 8
Q. Conley 108 747 8 68
C. Cordeiro 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 208 3
C. Cordeiro 71 208 3 28
I. Jernagin 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 84 0
I. Jernagin 11 84 0 45
J. Bates 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
J. Bates 11 30 0 7
K. Collins 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Collins 2 9 0 6
D. Mazotti 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Mazotti 1 0 0 0
N. Nash 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Nash 1 0 0 0
K. Higgins 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Higgins 1 -1 0 0
J. Butterfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Butterfield 2 -2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Nash 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 597 8
N. Nash 44 597 8 58
D. Mazotti 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 311 2
D. Mazotti 22 311 2 44
C. Ross 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 287 1
C. Ross 22 287 1 35
Q. Conley 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 257 0
Q. Conley 22 257 0 61
M. Miller 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 233 1
M. Miller 19 233 1 25
K. Robinson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 197 2
K. Robinson 16 197 2 63
S. Olson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 133 1
S. Olson 12 133 1 29
I. Jernagin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 130 1
I. Jernagin 11 130 1 42
M. Coleman 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 105 0
M. Coleman 11 105 0 29
S. Loving-Black 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
S. Loving-Black 4 41 0 29
J. Bates 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 30 0
J. Bates 8 30 0 12
B. Alvarez 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
B. Alvarez 2 25 1 19
K. Bullard Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
K. Bullard Jr. 1 24 0 24
C. Rogers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
C. Rogers 1 10 1 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Cole 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Cole 0-0 0 3
A. Jenkins 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jenkins 0-0 0 1
M. Dansby 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Dansby 0-0 0 1
T. Jenkins 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Jenkins 0-0 0 2
B. Parham 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Parham 0-0 0 1
J. Pollard 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Pollard 0-0 0 2
M. Tago 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Tago 0-0 0 1
C. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Halvorsen 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/11 48/49
K. Halvorsen 7/11 0 48/49 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Maiava 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.0% 2407 13 6 153.3
J. Maiava 167/261 2407 13 6
D. Brumfield 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 201 0 2 87.5
D. Brumfield 23/41 201 0 2
M. Nichols 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 12 0 0 200.8
M. Nichols 1/1 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Davis Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 579 5
V. Davis Jr. 109 579 5 69
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 453 9
J. Thomas 97 453 9 46
D. Lester 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 426 9
D. Lester 89 426 9 66
J. Maiava 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 235 3
J. Maiava 59 235 3 34
C. Reese 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 213 4
C. Reese 56 213 4 32
J. Younge-Humphrey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 96 1
J. Younge-Humphrey 12 96 1 32
D. Brumfield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 63 1
D. Brumfield 19 63 1 35
D. Irvin Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Irvin Jr. 1 19 0 19
T. Conerly 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Conerly 2 9 0 5
C. Friel 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Friel 1 1 1 1
R. White 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. White 1 1 0 1
J. De Jesus 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
J. De Jesus 3 -3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. White 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 1197 7
R. White 71 1197 7 82
J. De Jesus 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 426 2
J. De Jesus 41 426 2 48
K. Ballungay 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 286 2
K. Ballungay 15 286 2 84
S. McKie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 264 0
S. McKie 19 264 0 28
D. Gicinto 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 124 1
D. Gicinto 7 124 1 43
T. Conerly 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 0
T. Conerly 7 71 0 23
V. Davis Jr. 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
V. Davis Jr. 5 65 1 27
J. Thomas 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
J. Thomas 7 62 0 19
S. Zeon III 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
S. Zeon III 5 44 0 12
C. Earls 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Earls 2 25 0 14
Z. Griffin 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
Z. Griffin 2 14 0 12
D. Lester 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Lester 4 12 0 7
K. Williams 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Williams 1 12 0 12
C. Reese 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
C. Reese 4 11 0 13
L. Rogers 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Rogers 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Baldwin 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Baldwin 0-0 0 2
T. Anderson 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Anderson 0-0 0 1
Q. Moten 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Moten 0-0 0 1
C. Oliver 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Oliver 0-0 0 3
J. Turner 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Turner 0-0 0 4
J. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
J. Woodard 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Woodard 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pizano 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
22/23 45/45
J. Pizano 22/23 0 45/45 0
A. Meono 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Meono 0/0 0 2/2 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
