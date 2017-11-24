Drive Chart
BAYLOR
TCU

No Text

No. 10 TCU gets Big 12 title shot with 45-22 win over Baylor

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2017

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) No. 10 TCU will get another shot against No. 3 Oklahoma. This one will be closer to home with a chance to win a Big 12 trophy - and maybe even make a case for more.

''I relish the chance to win a championship,'' Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said.

Kenny Hill threw three touchdowns and ran 3 yards for another score as the Horned Frogs clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game in nearby Arlington, with a 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday.

The Horned Frogs (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 12) will play No. 3 Oklahoma for the Big 12 title on Dec. 2. That will come three weeks after TCU's 38-20 loss to the Sooners.

''That's really what it is, win a Big 12 championship,'' linebacker Ty Summers said.

With No. 2 Miami suffering its first loss Friday, and still games Saturday before the conference championship games next weekend, there's even the chance TCU could get back in the conversation for a playoff spot.

''There's a lot of football to be played this next week. There's a lot of good-on-good going on. It'll be interesting to see how that works,'' Patterson said. ''Remember, I went from third to sixth after 55-3. So I can promise you there can be a lot of movement. ... Hint, hint.''

Back in 2014, the first year of the four-team College Football Playoff when the Big 12 didn't have a title game, TCU was third before finishing the regular season with a 55-3 win over Iowa State. The Horned Frogs dropped to sixth in the final CFP rankings the next day.

''Maybe we'll go from eight to three if we can win,''' Patterson said.

Baylor (1-11, 1-8) led 9-0 less than 2 minutes into the game, including a safety when Hill was sacked and fumbled in the end zone. But TCU was ahead for good after Hill's 7-yard TD pass to Jarrison Stewart made it 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

''A disappointing end to a disappointing year,'' Rhule said. ''As it has been in many games, we proved for long stretches of the game that we can hang in there with a team of that caliber. And then, a mistake here, a mistake there, a play here, a play there, and the game gets away from us.''

Hill completed 26 of 36 passes for 325 yards a week after he didn't even travel to Texas Tech because of an apparent concussion.

''I felt great. Started the game a little slow, not the way we wanted to start it,'' Hill said. ''We did good rallying back.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: Only four seniors started the finale of what has been a transition season for the Bears in Rhule's first year. Baylor started 11 true freshmen this season, including quarterback Charlie Brewer and RB John Lovett, and half of their starters over the course of the entire season have been freshmen or sophomores. There were 27 players who made their first-ever collegiate starts this season, the third-most in Division I football.

TCU: The Horned Frogs get their much-desired rematch with Oklahoma even though they weren't always sharp against Baylor, though that tends to happen often in rivalry games.

FIGHT!

Things got chippy with a bit of a brawl late in the third quarter when Baylor's JaMycal Hasty was being pulled down near the Bears sideline by another defender when defensive tackle Chris Bradley came in and hit him hard from behind. A Baylor lineman then shoved Bradley, and another TCU defender got involved.

After a lot of shoving and a few punches thrown, and Patterson among those trying to keep his players from running all the way across the field into the fray, officials announced that every player on both teams had been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

SACK MAN

Defensive end Mat Boesen, a champion wrestler in high school, set a TCU single-game record by recording 5 1/2 of the eight sacks by the Horned Frogs.

EARLY FINISH

Brewer was 19-of-29 passing for 301 yards with two touchdowns, including a 54-yard catch-and-run by Blake Lynch only 1:34 into the game. Brewer also had an interception before leaving late with a separated shoulder.

SIGNING ON FOR MORE

TCU announced after the game Patterson had signed a contract extension through the 2023 season. Patterson is 159-56 in 17 seasons with the Horned Frogs.

UP NEXT

Baylor: With the season over, Rhule and his staff immediately went on the road recruiting and were watching prep football playoff games Friday night. The 2018 season opener is Sept. 1 against Abilene Christian.

TCU: The Frogs will be about 20 miles from their campus for the Big 12 championship game at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium, where TCU has gone 2-1 in regular-season games.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:48
37-C.Bunce 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
24
yds
03:24
pos
22
45
Point After TD 13:36
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
42
Touchdown 13:36
7-K.Hill runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
00:00
pos
22
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
35
Touchdown 1:39
7-K.Hill complete to 18-J.Reagor. 18-J.Reagor runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
03:15
pos
22
34
Field Goal 9:59
96-C.Martin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
59
yds
02:33
pos
22
28
Point After TD 12:32
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
28
Touchdown 12:32
7-K.Hill complete to 10-D.White. 10-D.White runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
33
yds
01:20
pos
19
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
96-C.Martin 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
42
yds
02:40
pos
19
21
Point After TD 5:23
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
Touchdown 5:23
12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
60
yds
01:26
pos
15
21
Point After TD 11:30
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
Touchdown 11:30
33-S.Olonilua runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
91
yds
01:59
pos
9
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:26
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
14
Touchdown 0:26
7-K.Hill complete to 14-J.Stewart. 14-J.Stewart runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
93
yds
02:23
pos
9
13
Point After TD 8:59
37-C.Bunce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 8:59
21-K.Hicks runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BAY 12 players declined.
6
plays
30
yds
02:08
pos
9
6
Point After TD 13:26
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
Touchdown 13:26
12-C.Brewer complete to 21-B.Lynch. 21-B.Lynch runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
60
yds
00:37
pos
8
0
Safety 14:17
7-K.Hill sacked at TCU End Zone for -8 yards FUMBLES (32-L.Jones ). to the TCU End Zone downed by 77-L.Niang to TCU End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 25
Rushing 4 9
Passing 10 13
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 3-14 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 356 414
Total Plays 63 72
Avg Gain 5.7 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 79 112
Rush Attempts 29 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 3.1
Net Yards Passing 277 302
Comp. - Att. 21-34 26-36
Yards Per Pass 8.1 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 8-37 4-23
Penalties - Yards 10-75 3-23
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-41.1 5-41.4
Return Yards 90 93
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-17
Kickoffs - Returns 5-90 4-76
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 4/5 7/8
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 2/3 1/2
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Baylor 1-11 9103022
12 TCU 10-2 147141045
o53.0, TCU -25.5
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 277 PASS YDS 302
79 RUSH YDS 112
356 TOTAL YDS 414
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 301 2 1 168.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 1562 11 4 146.3
C. Brewer 19/29 301 2 1
Z. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 13 0 1 21.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 1471 8 8 118.9
Z. Smith 2/5 13 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 166 0
C. Brewer 9 49 0 51
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 121 2
T. Ebner 6 15 0 8
W. Schrepfer 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
W. Schrepfer 1 9 0 9
J. Hasty 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 314 1
J. Hasty 9 9 0 11
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 445 5
J. Lovett 1 5 0 5
T. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 255 1
T. Williams 1 2 0 2
Z. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 -79 0
Z. Smith 2 -10 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Lynch 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 110 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 269 1
B. Lynch 4 110 1 54
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 267 3
T. Ebner 6 89 1 58
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
J. Atkinson 3 49 0 25
D. Mims 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 1087 8
D. Mims 2 26 0 23
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 344 0
T. Nicholson 2 15 0 8
M. Jones 34 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
M. Jones 1 12 0 12
I. Wainright 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 2
I. Wainright 2 12 0 6
J. Hasty 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 105 0
J. Hasty 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Lewis 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Lewis 1-0 1.0 0
L. Jones Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Jones Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
G. Arnold 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
G. Arnold 1-0 1.0 0
J. Pitre 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitre 1-0 0.0 0
B. Nance 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Nance 0-1 0.5 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Roy 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Martin 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
20/24 29/30
C. Martin 2/3 48 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Martin 96 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 40.3 3
C. Martin 7 41.1 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 17.9 33 0
J. Lovett 4 20.3 33 0
O. Okeke 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 9 0
O. Okeke 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hill 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 325 3 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.6% 2604 19 5 150.6
K. Hill 26/36 325 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 271 7
S. Olonilua 10 71 1 32
K. Hill 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 214 4
K. Hill 9 20 1 20
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 93 2
K. Turpin 1 18 0 18
K. Hicks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 565 4
K. Hicks 10 11 1 7
K. Snell 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 84 1
K. Snell 3 2 0 3
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
G. Muehlstein 1 -2 0 -2
S. Boyd 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -4 0
S. Boyd 1 -2 0 -2
T. Slanina 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Slanina 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Stewart 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 84 1
J. Stewart 6 72 1 33
D. White 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 362 4
D. White 4 69 1 29
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 134 0
S. Olonilua 3 40 0 24
J. Reagor 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 377 6
J. Reagor 4 39 1 30
T. Slanina 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 76 0
T. Slanina 2 33 0 17
K. Hicks 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 208 1
K. Hicks 1 26 0 26
J. Austin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 242 0
J. Austin 2 18 0 9
J. Diarse 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 477 2
J. Diarse 1 17 0 17
T. Williams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
T. Williams 1 7 0 7
C. Hunt 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
C. Hunt 1 4 0 4
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 343 1
K. Turpin 0 0 0 0
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 59 1
D. Thomas 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Boesen 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 5.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 5.5
M. Boesen 6-1 5.5 0
B. Banogu 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Banogu 1-0 1.0 0
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
T. Summers 1-0 1.0 1
J. Broadnax Jr. 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Broadnax Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
M. Simmons 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Bunce 37 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
3/4 11/12
C. Bunce 1/2 23 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 39.6 2
A. Nunez 3 40.0 2 47
A. David 22 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.5 0
A. David 2 43.5 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 34.0 22 1
K. Turpin 2 18.5 22 0
C. Hunt 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 8 0
C. Hunt 1 8.0 8 0
J. Reagor 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 30.5 31 0
J. Reagor 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. White 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 3 0
D. White 2 2.0 3 0
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 14.1 8 1
K. Turpin 2 6.5 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 BAYLOR 40 0:37 2 60 TD
11:47 BAYLOR 14 0:31 2 15 Fumble
8:53 BAYLOR 33 2:38 6 11 Punt
4:33 BAYLOR 33 1:32 4 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:22 BAYLOR 19 0:17 5 20 Punt
11:30 BAYLOR 25 2:32 7 53 FG Miss
6:49 BAYLOR 40 1:26 3 60 TD
2:41 BAYLOR 28 2:40 7 42 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 25 1:03 3 42 INT
12:32 BAYLOR 35 2:33 5 59 FG
8:40 BAYLOR 21 3:39 10 40 Punt
1:33 BAYLOR 21 1:02 4 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 BAYLOR 10 1:08 3 3 Fumble
8:45 BAYLOR 25 1:07 3 -7 Punt
3:10 BAYLOR 3 0:46 3 68 INT
0:12 BAYLOR 32 0:00 1 9 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TCU 8 0:36 2 12 Safety
13:22 TCU 33 1:22 3 6 Punt
11:07 BAYLOR 25 2:08 6 30 TD
6:04 TCU 14 1:23 3 7 Punt
2:49 TCU 22 2:23 10 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 TCU 9 1:59 6 91 TD
8:53 TCU 22 1:59 3 -3 Punt
5:08 TCU 33 2:22 7 39 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 BAYLOR 33 1:20 3 33 TD
9:50 TCU 32 1:00 3 6 Punt
4:54 TCU 10 3:15 7 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 TCU 36 0:00 6 64 TD
12:12 BAYLOR 44 3:24 8 39 FG
7:32 BAYLOR 48 4:12 7 13 Punt
2:18 BAYLOR 29 2:02 4 -3 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores