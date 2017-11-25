|
|
|KANSAS
|OKLAST
Rudolph, No. 18 Oklahoma State rolls over Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Mason Rudolph passed for 438 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in his final home game to lead Oklahoma State to a 58-17 victory over Kansas.
James Washington, Dillon Stoner and Marcel Ateman each went over 100 yards receiving for Oklahoma State (9-3, 6-3 Big 12, CFP No. 19), who were all but eliminated from the Big 12 championship race by losing to Kansas State last week.
''I was really proud of our seniors and the leadership they gave us during the week,'' Oklahoma State Mike Gundy said. ''When I talk about their class and character, part of that is being able to overcome a big win but then also come back after a game like last week. You got to come back and work hard and do it right, and that's what they do.''
Peyton Bender started in place of the injured Carter Stanley and was 17 of 32 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (1-11, 0-9), which lost its 45th consecutive road game.
''Carter had a knee injury from last week,'' said Jayhawks coach David Beaty. ''Peyton stepped in there, I thought he did some decent things early. When we protect him, he's got some talent now. We've just got to do a better job of keeping him upright.''
Oklahoma State's big-play offense delivered, scoring on five consecutive first-half possessions en route to a 34-10 lead at halftime. The Cowboys then made it 41-10 just one minute into the third quarter on Rudolph's 36-yard touchdown pass to Washington.
The Cowboys outgained Kansas 661 yards to 241, holding the Jayhawks to just two yards in the fourth quarter.
''We gave up way too many pass yards against them, we got to be better there,'' Beaty said. ''For that team right there not to be in the (conference) championship game is crazy to me. It just tells you how talented this conference is, from top to bottom.''
It was the fifth game this season that Rudolph has gone over 400 yards passing. He also has now been responsible for 45 touchdowns this season, breaking the OSU record of 44 set by Barry Sanders during his Heisman Trophy season of 1988.
''I think Barry Sanders did a lot for the university and obviously won a Heisman Trophy so I think he'll always be the best from Oklahoma State,'' Rudolph said. ''It takes a lot around you to get something like that done. I've been blessed with a lot of weapons to pass the ball to and it has been fun.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: Like most of their games this season, the Jayhawks had times where they played well and could compete on a level playing field, especially early on, but lapses here and there cost them as usual, and eventually they weren't able to sustain the positive stretches.
Oklahoma State: While there was still an air of disappointment hanging over the sparsely-populated stadium from the Cowboys' heart-breaking 45-40 loss last week, the team itself displayed no ill effects with their performance.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With a lopsided victory over an opponent they were expected to handle relatively easily, Oklahoma State will likely stay around No. 18, depending on how teams above them fare.
NOT GOING ANYWHERE
There was some speculation that Beaty might be fired once the season was over, but that will not be happening. Kansas Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger issued a statement immediately after saying, ''While we know the results of this season are not acceptable, the rebuilding of this program is a process, and Coach Beaty will continue to lead us through it. I'm excited and encouraged about the coaching staff's recruiting efforts and the facility upgrades we've made thus far and those we are about begin.''
Beaty said: ''They understand and know the vision, and I've been very clear about how we build it. Unfortunately, when you go through rebuilds, there's not always a quick fix. Sometimes there is, but it will be short-lived if you're not careful. We're trying to do it the right way.''
UP NEXT
Kansas: Vacation time. The Jayhawks' season is over.
Oklahoma State: After missing out on the Big 12 Championship Game, the Cowboys will wait to see what their bowl game matchup will be.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|29
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|8
|20
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|223
|652
|Total Plays
|62
|85
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|167
|Rush Attempts
|30
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|154
|485
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|32-44
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|11.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-18
|2-9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-19
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-36.1
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|196
|43
|Punts - Returns
|2-37
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-159
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kicking
|3/3
|10/10
|Extra Points
|2/2
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|154
|PASS YDS
|485
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|652
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|17/32
|172
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Martin 24 RB
|T. Martin
|17
|60
|0
|13
|
D. Thompson 26 RB
|D. Thompson
|7
|17
|0
|8
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|4
|-13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|9
|69
|1
|13
|
E. Fairs 19 WR
|E. Fairs
|2
|44
|1
|33
|
R. Schadler 33 WR
|R. Schadler
|2
|31
|0
|33
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Martin 24 RB
|T. Martin
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Harrell 3 WR
|C. Harrell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Johnson 84 TE
|B. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 26 RB
|D. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wise 96 DT
|D. Wise
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Simmons 98 DT
|K. Simmons
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Rui 39 K
|G. Rui
|1/1
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Moos 36 P
|C. Moos
|8
|36.1
|0
|44
|
K. Thompson 38 P
|K. Thompson
|2
|36.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Schadler 33 WR
|R. Schadler
|6
|22.2
|27
|0
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|2
|18.5
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
|M. Rudolph
|31/43
|438
|2
|0
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|1/1
|56
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|16
|58
|1
|17
|
L. Brown 24 RB
|L. Brown
|8
|48
|2
|29
|
Ja. Wilson 22 RB
|Ja. Wilson
|5
|27
|0
|8
|
C. Lacy 15 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|3
|17
|0
|19
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
|M. Rudolph
|7
|-7
|2
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|4
|113
|1
|76
|
M. Ateman 3 WR
|M. Ateman
|4
|107
|0
|54
|
J. Washington 28 WR
|J. Washington
|8
|106
|1
|30
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|7
|67
|0
|16
|
T. Alexander 10 WR
|T. Alexander
|1
|56
|0
|56
|
C. Lacy 15 WR
|C. Lacy
|3
|24
|0
|8
|
B. Abbott 41 TE
|B. Abbott
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Hill 5 RB
|J. Hill
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
|S. Finefeuiaki
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Brown 24 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Murray 92 DT
|C. Murray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Osborne 91 DT
|D. Osborne
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Whitener 45 LB
|C. Whitener
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Brailford 94 DE
|J. Brailford
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Smith Jr. 56 DT
|E. Smith Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|3/3
|49
|7/7
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Sinor 29 P
|Z. Sinor
|3
|41.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
|C. Walterscheid
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
L. Brown 24 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BGREEN
EMICH
31
34
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BALLST
28
7
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
AKRON
14
24
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
14MISSST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
10
37
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
12TCU
22
45
Final FS1
-
NAVY
HOU
14
24
Final ESPN
-
2MIAMI
PITT
14
24
Final ABC
-
NILL
CMICH
24
31
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
24
31
Final ESP3
-
MIZZOU
ARK
48
45
Final CBS
-
NMEX
SDGST
10
35
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15UCF
42
49
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
9
62
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
NEB
56
14
Final FS1
-
WKY
FIU
17
41
Final beIN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
27
23
Final FOX
-
25VATECH
UVA
10
0
Final ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
27
30
Final FS1
-
ECU
20MEMP
13
70
Final ESPNU
-
KANSAS
19OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
24
31
Final ESP2
-
9OHIOST
MICH
31
20
Final FOX
-
TULANE
SMU
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY
21
22
Final ESNN
-
LVILLE
UK
44
17
Final SECN
-
FSU
FLA
38
22
Final ESPN
-
7UGA
GATECH
38
7
Final ABC
-
BC
CUSE
42
14
Final
-
DUKE
WAKE
31
23
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
UAB
7
28
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE
30
14
Final ESP3
-
FAU
CHARLO
31
12
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
GAST
31
10
Final ESP3
-
USM
MRSHL
28
27
Final TWTR
-
UNLV
NEVADA
16
23
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
10
41
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
67
50
Final ESP3
-
5WISC
MINN
31
0
Final ABC
-
23BOISE
FRESNO
17
28
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE
19
20
Final ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
21
33
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
MD
66
3
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
6AUBURN
14
26
Final CBS
-
WVU
4OKLA
31
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
TULSA
43
22
Final ESNN
-
IDAHO
NMEXST
10
17
Final ESP3
-
16MICHST
RUT
40
7
Final FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
42
24
Final SECN
-
22NWEST
ILL
42
7
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
30
42
Final PACN
-
WYO
SJST
17
20
Final ESP3
-
GAS
LALAF
34
24
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
OREG
10
69
Final ESP2
-
TXSA
LATECH
6
20
Final ESPU
-
TXAM
18LSU
21
45
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
24SC
34
10
Final ESPN
-
8ND
21STNFRD
20
38
Final ABC
-
13WASHST
17WASH
14
41
Final FOX
-
BYU
HAWAII
30
20
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
UTAH
13
34
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
35
38
Final ESP2