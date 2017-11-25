Drive Chart
KANSAS
OKLAST

No Text

Rudolph, No. 18 Oklahoma State rolls over Kansas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Mason Rudolph passed for 438 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in his final home game to lead Oklahoma State to a 58-17 victory over Kansas.

James Washington, Dillon Stoner and Marcel Ateman each went over 100 yards receiving for Oklahoma State (9-3, 6-3 Big 12, CFP No. 19), who were all but eliminated from the Big 12 championship race by losing to Kansas State last week.

''I was really proud of our seniors and the leadership they gave us during the week,'' Oklahoma State Mike Gundy said. ''When I talk about their class and character, part of that is being able to overcome a big win but then also come back after a game like last week. You got to come back and work hard and do it right, and that's what they do.''

Peyton Bender started in place of the injured Carter Stanley and was 17 of 32 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (1-11, 0-9), which lost its 45th consecutive road game.

''Carter had a knee injury from last week,'' said Jayhawks coach David Beaty. ''Peyton stepped in there, I thought he did some decent things early. When we protect him, he's got some talent now. We've just got to do a better job of keeping him upright.''

Oklahoma State's big-play offense delivered, scoring on five consecutive first-half possessions en route to a 34-10 lead at halftime. The Cowboys then made it 41-10 just one minute into the third quarter on Rudolph's 36-yard touchdown pass to Washington.

The Cowboys outgained Kansas 661 yards to 241, holding the Jayhawks to just two yards in the fourth quarter.

''We gave up way too many pass yards against them, we got to be better there,'' Beaty said. ''For that team right there not to be in the (conference) championship game is crazy to me. It just tells you how talented this conference is, from top to bottom.''

It was the fifth game this season that Rudolph has gone over 400 yards passing. He also has now been responsible for 45 touchdowns this season, breaking the OSU record of 44 set by Barry Sanders during his Heisman Trophy season of 1988.

''I think Barry Sanders did a lot for the university and obviously won a Heisman Trophy so I think he'll always be the best from Oklahoma State,'' Rudolph said. ''It takes a lot around you to get something like that done. I've been blessed with a lot of weapons to pass the ball to and it has been fun.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: Like most of their games this season, the Jayhawks had times where they played well and could compete on a level playing field, especially early on, but lapses here and there cost them as usual, and eventually they weren't able to sustain the positive stretches.

Oklahoma State: While there was still an air of disappointment hanging over the sparsely-populated stadium from the Cowboys' heart-breaking 45-40 loss last week, the team itself displayed no ill effects with their performance.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a lopsided victory over an opponent they were expected to handle relatively easily, Oklahoma State will likely stay around No. 18, depending on how teams above them fare.

NOT GOING ANYWHERE

There was some speculation that Beaty might be fired once the season was over, but that will not be happening. Kansas Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger issued a statement immediately after saying, ''While we know the results of this season are not acceptable, the rebuilding of this program is a process, and Coach Beaty will continue to lead us through it. I'm excited and encouraged about the coaching staff's recruiting efforts and the facility upgrades we've made thus far and those we are about begin.''

Beaty said: ''They understand and know the vision, and I've been very clear about how we build it. Unfortunately, when you go through rebuilds, there's not always a quick fix. Sometimes there is, but it will be short-lived if you're not careful. We're trying to do it the right way.''

UP NEXT

Kansas: Vacation time. The Jayhawks' season is over.

Oklahoma State: After missing out on the Big 12 Championship Game, the Cowboys will wait to see what their bowl game matchup will be.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:58
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
58
Touchdown 4:58
24-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
04:16
pos
17
57
Field Goal 10:47
49-M.Ammendola 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
69
yds
00:00
pos
17
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:12
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
48
Touchdown 2:12
2-M.Rudolph runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
03:29
pos
17
47
Point After TD 5:41
39-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
41
Touchdown 5:41
7-P.Bender complete to 11-S.Sims. 11-S.Sims runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
41
yds
02:20
pos
16
41
Point After TD 14:00
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
41
Touchdown 14:00
2-M.Rudolph complete to 28-J.Washington. 28-J.Washington runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:06
pos
10
40
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:07
39-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
Touchdown 0:07
7-P.Bender complete to 19-E.Fairs. 19-E.Fairs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
01:45
pos
9
34
Point After TD 2:00
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
34
Touchdown 2:00
24-L.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
01:13
pos
3
33
Field Goal 4:32
49-M.Ammendola 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
59
yds
04:27
pos
3
27
Point After TD 10:41
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 10:41
2-M.Rudolph complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
78
yds
00:31
pos
3
23
Point After TD 13:41
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 13:41
5-J.Hill runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
01:10
pos
3
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:41
39-G.Rui 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
46
yds
04:36
pos
3
10
Field Goal 6:27
49-M.Ammendola 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
14
yds
01:33
pos
0
10
Point After TD 12:05
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:05
2-M.Rudolph runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
02:49
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 29
Rushing 3 7
Passing 8 20
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-18 9-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 223 652
Total Plays 62 85
Avg Gain 3.6 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 69 167
Rush Attempts 30 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 4.1
Net Yards Passing 154 485
Comp. - Att. 17-32 32-44
Yards Per Pass 4.8 11.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 2-9
Penalties - Yards 3-19 4-30
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 10-36.1 3-41.0
Return Yards 196 43
Punts - Returns 2-37 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 8-159 2-37
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-6
Kicking 3/3 10/10
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 1-11 377017
19 Oklahoma State 9-3 1024141058
o68.0, OKLAST -41.0
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 154 PASS YDS 485
69 RUSH YDS 167
223 TOTAL YDS 652
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 172 2 1 112.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 1609 10 10 108.5
P. Bender 17/32 172 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Martin 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 286 3
T. Martin 17 60 0 13
D. Thompson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 86 0
D. Thompson 7 17 0 8
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 663 4
K. Herbert 2 5 0 3
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 -87 0
P. Bender 4 -13 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 839 6
S. Sims Jr. 9 69 1 13
E. Fairs 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 335 1
E. Fairs 2 44 1 33
R. Schadler 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 181 0
R. Schadler 2 31 0 33
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 92 0
K. Johnson Jr. 1 21 0 21
T. Martin 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 21 0
T. Martin 2 4 0 3
C. Harrell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 221 3
C. Harrell 1 3 0 3
B. Johnson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 363 1
B. Johnson 0 0 0 0
D. Thompson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
D. Thompson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wise 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Wise 1-1 0.5 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
K. Simmons 1-1 1.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
17/20 23/23
G. Rui 1/1 50 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Moos 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 36.1 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
84 39.5 0
C. Moos 8 36.1 0 44
K. Thompson 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 1
K. Thompson 2 36.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Schadler 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 22.2 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 22.5 27 0
R. Schadler 6 22.2 27 0
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.4 15 0
D. Charlot 2 13.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 6.4 35 0
S. Sims Jr. 2 18.5 35 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rudolph 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 438 2 0 173.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 4553 35 9 170.0
M. Rudolph 31/43 438 2 0
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 0 0 570.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 148 0 0 184.3
T. Cornelius 1/1 56 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
245 1347 14
J. Hill 16 58 1 17
L. Brown 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 48 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 211 3
L. Brown 8 48 2 29
Ja. Wilson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 49 0
Ja. Wilson 5 27 0 8
C. Lacy 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
C. Lacy 1 26 0 26
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 75 1
T. Cornelius 3 17 0 19
M. Rudolph 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -7 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 29 10
M. Rudolph 7 -7 2 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 541 5
D. Stoner 4 113 1 76
M. Ateman 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 1049 8
M. Ateman 4 107 0 54
J. Washington 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 106 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 1423 12
J. Washington 8 106 1 30
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 633 5
J. McCleskey 7 67 0 16
T. Alexander 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 68 0
T. Alexander 1 56 0 56
C. Lacy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 249 0
C. Lacy 3 24 0 8
B. Abbott 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
B. Abbott 1 11 0 11
J. Hill 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 191 1
J. Hill 2 7 0 9
S. Finefeuiaki 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
S. Finefeuiaki 1 5 0 5
T. Mwaniki 28 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Mwaniki 0 0 0 0
L. Brown 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Brown 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Murray 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Murray 1-0 1.0 0
D. Osborne 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Osborne 1-0 1.0 0
C. Whitener 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Whitener 0-0 0.0 1
J. Brailford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
J. Brailford 0-1 0.5 0
E. Smith Jr. 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Smith Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 7/7
SEASON FG XP
20/26 67/67
M. Ammendola 3/3 49 7/7 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Sinor 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 43.0 0
Z. Sinor 3 41.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 11 0
C. Walterscheid 1 11.0 11 0
L. Brown 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 22.0 26 0
L. Brown 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 KANSAS 21 1:40 3 9 Punt
8:49 KANSAS 23 0:44 3 -8 Punt
6:17 KANSAS 21 4:36 12 46 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 KANSAS 34 2:17 4 8 Punt
10:41 KANSAS 25 1:35 3 8 Punt
4:28 KANSAS 25 1:09 3 5 Punt
1:52 KANSAS 27 1:45 9 73 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 KANSAS 24 0:40 3 46 INT
13:56 KANSAS 19 1:22 3 5 Punt
11:42 KANSAS 20 2:16 4 16 Punt
8:01 OKLAST 41 2:20 7 41 TD
2:06 KANSAS 27 1:44 4 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 KANSAS 24 1:16 3 6 Punt
4:58 KANSAS 25 0:56 3 -4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 OKLAST 26 2:49 7 74 TD
10:14 OKLAST 32 1:15 3 8 Punt
8:00 KANSAS 42 1:33 5 14 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:36 OKLAST 25 1:10 10 75 TD
11:12 OKLAST 22 0:31 2 78 TD
8:59 OKLAST 23 4:27 12 59 FG
3:13 OKLAST 31 1:13 6 69 TD
0:03 OKLAST 36 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 KANSAS 30 0:06 1 30 TD
12:27 OKLAST 41 0:39 3 4 Punt
9:18 OKLAST 29 1:02 4 -2 Punt
5:41 OKLAST 25 3:29 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 OKLAST 8 0:00 12 60 FG
9:14 OKLAST 35 4:16 7 65 TD
3:56 OKLAST 44 3:42 7 36 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores