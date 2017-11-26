|
|
|WASHST
|WASH
Purple Haze: Washington routs Washington State 41-14
SEATTLE (AP) Given the chance to ruin their rivals hopes at a conference championship, Washington did more than simply cost Washington State a chance at the Pac-12 North.
The Huskies reasserted that for the fifth straight season the Apple Cup would remain decorated in purple with yet another rout of the Cougars.
''We wanted to put our foot on their neck from when the game started and keep it rolling through the game,'' Washington safety Ezekiel Turner said.
Myles Gaskin ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns, Washington forced four turnovers, and the No. 15 Huskies ended No. 14 Washington State's hopes for a division title with a 41-14 thumping Saturday night.
Washington (10-2, 8-2 Pac-12, No. 17 CFP) suffocating defense made life miserable for Luke Falk in the final regular season game of his career and the performance by Washington's defense was punctuated by Gaskin running wild through the Cougars.
Gaskin had 25 carries and averaged nearly 8 yards per touch. He had 114 yards rushing in the first half. The Huskies pummeled Washington State on the line of scrimmage, finishing with 328 yards rushing, the second-highest total this season. Gaskin had three short TD runs and a memorable 26-yard scoring run in the third quarter that will rank among the best of his career. Gaskin shook Sean Harper at the line of scrimmage, sprinted to the sideline and kept his balance enough while being pushed by Hunter Dale to leap for the pylon and finish off the TD.
''That one was cool,'' Gaskin said. ''I didn't know if I was going to get in there. They missed a tackle so I was like `I got to make it happen.'''
While Washington celebrated in the cold Seattle rain, the Cougars (9-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) were left to accept their flop. Washington State needed only a victory to win its first Pac-12 North title and earn a spot in the conference title game Friday against Southern California. Washington State had memorable Apple Cup wins over the Huskies in 1997 and 2007 in Seattle.
This is one the Cougars would like to immediately forget.
''I didn't feel like we collectively, the whole game, played well at any position,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said.
Falk, the Pac-12 record-holder in a number of passing categories, threw three interceptions and had a costly fumble. He was under pressure all night as Vita Vea and the rest of defensive front was able to get pressure while rushing just three defenders and closed off gaps in the secondary. Falk was 37-of-55 passing for 369 yards and a late TD to Tay Martin, helping continue Leach's streak of never being shut out.
But it was a hollow accomplishment in the scope of being overmatched by their rivals.
''It sucks because we all know what was at stake for this game and for the senior class and this team,'' Falk said. ''I'm really proud of the guys and where we come from, but definitely disappointed.''
What was a matchup of the top two defenses in the Pac-12 was completely one-sided. Washington dominated. Washington State was bullied.
The Cougars were allowing just 130 yards per game rushing and led the Pac-12 in sacks. The Huskies averaged 7.3 yards per carry and quarterback Jake Browning never was sacked until the first play of the fourth quarter.
''Once something starts clicking we kind of stick to it,'' Gaskin said. ''If it doesn't we'll go back to something else. That's just kind of the way it worked out today.''
Meanwhile, Falk was constantly under duress. Falk was sacked five times and his mistakes came at critical points when Washington State had opportunities to remain in touch with the Huskies. His fumble may have been the most critical as he was hit by Keishawn Bierria and fumbled at the Cougars 28. Two plays later, Browning plowed in from the 1 to give Washington a 14-0 lead.
''This is the right feeling for me to feel right now,'' Bierria said after finishing his career undefeated against the Cougars. ''Anything else, it would have felt totally awkward.''
FIRST-HALF FINISH
For the fourth straight season, Washington put the Apple Cup away in the first half. Washington led 24-0 at halftime and has outscored the Cougars 90-13 in the first half of the past four meetings since coach Chris Petersen arrived.
INJURIES
Washington dominated despite playing most of the night without leading receiver Dante Pettis and running back Lavon Coleman. Pettis suffered a left leg injury on a punt return in the first quarter and Coleman appeared to hurt his lower left leg later in the quarter. Both players were on the sideline but did not return. Petersen said the medical staff does not believe either has any broken bones.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington State: The undersized defensive line for the Cougars was overmatched, constantly getting pushed off the ball. It was only the second time this season the Cougars allowed an opponent to rush for more than 165 yards. Arizona had 310 yards rushing. It didn't help that defensive standout Hercules Mata'afa was flagged for targeting on the first drive of the second half and was ejected
Washington: Vea, a junior, wasn't announced with Washington's seniors but likely played his last home game for the Huskies. The junior showed why the NFL can't wait to get their hands on his combination of athleticism and power as he overmatched the Cougars offensive line.
UP NEXT
Washington State: Regular season over. The Cougars will wait a week to find out bowl assignment.
Washington: Regular season over. The Huskies wait a week to find out bowl assignment.
---
For more AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|1
|14
|Passing
|18
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|310
|415
|Total Plays
|69
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|-24
|328
|Rush Attempts
|14
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|-1.7
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|334
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|37-55
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-35
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-34
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.2
|5-44.6
|Return Yards
|125
|88
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|3--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-126
|1-5
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-85
|Kicking
|2/2
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|-24
|RUSH YDS
|328
|
|
|310
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Falk 4 QB
|L. Falk
|37/55
|369
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Morrow 25 RB
|J. Morrow
|5
|11
|1
|5
|
K. Harrington 24 RB
|K. Harrington
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Falk 4 QB
|L. Falk
|8
|-38
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Morrow 25 RB
|J. Morrow
|10
|76
|0
|18
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|5
|70
|1
|33
|
T. Martin Jr. 8 WR
|T. Martin Jr.
|5
|62
|0
|23
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|5
|60
|0
|21
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|34
|0
|22
|
I. Johnson-Mack 9 WR
|I. Johnson-Mack
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
K. Sweet 17 WR
|K. Sweet
|4
|21
|0
|12
|
R. Bell 81 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Molton 3 CB
|D. Molton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 S
|J. Thompson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Dale 26 S
|H. Dale
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dotson 31 LB
|I. Dotson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong 4 DB
|M. Strong
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Luvu 51 LB
|F. Luvu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 50 DL
|H. Mata'afa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 90 DL
|D. Ekuale
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tago 45 LB
|L. Tago
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. McBroom 99 DL
|G. McBroom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hanser 33 LB
|D. Hanser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pippins 21 CB
|M. Pippins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harper Jr. 27 DB
|S. Harper Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Begg 89 DL
|N. Begg
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Parker 10 DB
|K. Parker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Powell 46 K
|E. Powell
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Bell 81 WR
|R. Bell
|5
|19.2
|25
|0
|
K. Harrington 24 RB
|K. Harrington
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Morrow 25 RB
|J. Morrow
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|11/17
|93
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|25
|192
|4
|43
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|9
|82
|0
|27
|
R. Kinne 40 RB
|R. Kinne
|3
|23
|0
|19
|
L. Coleman 22 RB
|L. Coleman
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|4
|5
|1
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Pettis 8 WR
|D. Pettis
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Sample 88 TE
|D. Sample
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Fuller 12 WR
|A. Fuller
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Dissly 98 TE
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Murphy 1 DB
|B. Murphy
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bierria 7 LB
|K. Bierria
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rapp 21 DB
|T. Rapp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntosh 14 DB
|J. McIntosh
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dotson 10 DB
|J. Dotson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Joyner 4 DB
|A. Joyner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Constantine 34 LB
|S. Constantine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bartlett 17 LB
|T. Bartlett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DL
|V. Vea
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 LB
|B. Potoa'e
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Vergara 39 DB
|S. Vergara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Turner 24 DB
|E. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. McKinney 11 DB
|B. McKinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gaines 99 DL
|G. Gaines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wambaugh 53 LB
|J. Wambaugh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Brien 29 LB
|C. O'Brien
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bowman 96 DL
|S. Bowman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vizcaino 43 K
|T. Vizcaino
|2/2
|44
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|4
|45.8
|2
|52
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
-
BGREEN
EMICH
31
34
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BALLST
28
7
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
AKRON
14
24
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
14MISSST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
10
37
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
12TCU
22
45
Final FS1
-
NAVY
HOU
14
24
Final ESPN
-
2MIAMI
PITT
14
24
Final ABC
-
NILL
CMICH
24
31
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
24
31
Final ESP3
-
MIZZOU
ARK
48
45
Final CBS
-
NMEX
SDGST
10
35
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15UCF
42
49
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
9
62
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
NEB
56
14
Final FS1
-
WKY
FIU
17
41
Final beIN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
27
23
Final FOX
-
25VATECH
UVA
10
0
Final ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
27
30
Final FS1
-
ECU
20MEMP
13
70
Final ESPNU
-
KANSAS
19OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
24
31
Final ESP2
-
9OHIOST
MICH
31
20
Final FOX
-
TULANE
SMU
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY
21
22
Final ESNN
-
LVILLE
UK
44
17
Final SECN
-
FSU
FLA
38
22
Final ESPN
-
7UGA
GATECH
38
7
Final ABC
-
BC
CUSE
42
14
Final
-
DUKE
WAKE
31
23
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
UAB
7
28
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE
30
14
Final ESP3
-
FAU
CHARLO
31
12
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
GAST
31
10
Final ESP3
-
USM
MRSHL
28
27
Final TWTR
-
UNLV
NEVADA
16
23
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
10
41
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
67
50
Final ESP3
-
5WISC
MINN
31
0
Final ABC
-
23BOISE
FRESNO
17
28
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE
19
20
Final ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
21
33
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
MD
66
3
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
6AUBURN
14
26
Final CBS
-
WVU
4OKLA
31
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
TULSA
43
22
Final ESNN
-
IDAHO
NMEXST
10
17
Final ESP3
-
16MICHST
RUT
40
7
Final FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
42
24
Final SECN
-
22NWEST
ILL
42
7
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
30
42
Final PACN
-
WYO
SJST
17
20
Final ESP3
-
GAS
LALAF
34
24
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
OREG
10
69
Final ESP2
-
TXSA
LATECH
6
20
Final ESPU
-
TXAM
18LSU
21
45
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
24SC
34
10
Final ESPN
-
8ND
21STNFRD
20
38
Final ABC
-
13WASHST
17WASH
14
41
Final FOX
-
BYU
HAWAII
30
20
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
UTAH
13
34
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
35
38
Final ESP2