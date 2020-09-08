|
BYU rolls past Navy 55-3 in season-opener with no fans
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) BYU coach Kalani Sitake did a fine job of keeping his players safe from COVID-19 while getting them ready to open a new football season.
Ken Niumatalolo wished he could have done the same thing at Navy.
Tyler Allgeier ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cougars put the clamps on Navy's usually potent triple option in a season-opening 55-3 rout Monday night inside an eerily empty stadium at the Naval Academy.
BYU scored touchdowns on each of its first two possessions, led 31-0 at halftime and coasted to its most lopsided victory since a 70-6 blowout of Wagner in October 2015.
''We knew we had to be physical up front, tackle well and block well on offense,'' Sitake said. ''All of camp, our offense was doing this - and it made our defense better.''
Niumatalolo, on the other hand, put most of his emphasis in camp at doing whatever it took to keep his players safe from the coronavirus. That approach proved costly in the opener.
''Boy, that game was 1000 percent my fault,'' Niumatalolo said. ''Obviously, we weren't prepared. One team was playing football. There's nobody to blame but myself. I erred on the side of trying to keep our guys safe. I'd say it's the worst Navy football game we ever played.''
Also, the weirdest.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had none of the pageantry and atmosphere usually associated with a football game at Navy. There were no lavish tailgates in the parking lot, no flyover before the opening kickoff, the Brigade of Midshipmen was not allowed in the stadium and the 34,000 seats remained vacant due to restrictions ordered by the state of Maryland.
It took some doing to make this game happen. The Midshipmen were originally scheduled to open against Notre Dame and the Cougars were supposed to play Utah, but both those games got scrapped. So the athletic directors of Navy and BYU arranged this matchup, which marked the first time since 1989 these schools played each other.
With no one in the stands and no cheerleaders on the sideline, all the noise was made by the players - especially those in front of the Cougars bench. The offense yelled when the defense repeatedly stuffed Navy's bid to move the ball, and the defense roared as Allgeier, Lopini Katoa and quarterback Zach Wilson moved downfield at will.
Allgeier averaged 9.4 yards per carry, Katoa ran for 80 yards and scored twice, and Wilson went 13 for 18 for 232 yards with two touchdowns before leaving in the third quarter.
Navy went 11-2 last year and led the nation in rushing, averaging 360.5 yards per game with Malcolm Perry running the offense. Perry is now with the Dolphins, and his successor at quarterback, senior Dalen Morris, rushed for two yards on seven carries before being pulled with the score 38-0.
''We challenged our team to be physical and I'm glad that showed up,'' Sitake said. ''It was just a great thing to see as a head coach.''
BYU finished with 580 yards and Navy could muster only 149 - the second-lowest total in Niumatalolo's 13 years at the school. It was also the team's most lopsided defeat under his direction.
''You ever see us play like that before? You hope that it doesn't turn out like that, but there was a lot of concern,'' Niumatalolo said. ''The last time we tackled anybody was the bowl game, nine months ago. I made a decision on the safety side of it, and we were weren't prepared.''
The contrast in the teams was demonstrated during the first two series. Navy ran three times before punting, and on the Cougars' first play, Wilson launched long pass to Gunner Romney that fell incomplete.
That loosened up the Navy defense, which offered little resistance during a seven-play, 74-yard drive that ended on a 34-yard run by Allgeier.
After another three and out by the Midshipmen, Katoa ran for a 39-yard TD for a 14-0 lead.
The 31-0 deficit at halftime was Navy's largest at home since trailing by the same score against Connecticut in 2002.
THE TAKEAWAY
BYU: The Cougars were adept running the ball, efficient passing and dominant defensively. It was almost a flawless performance, one that bodes well for a team looking to sweep an eight-game schedule that includes North Alabama, Texas State, Troy and Western Kentucky.
Navy: Niumatalolo must find a way to keep his players safe while working on tackling, blocking and other such fundamentals. The Midshipmen has thus far avoided a major coronavirus scare, but they're not playing football very well.
UP NEXT
BYU faces another service academy, Army, on the road Sept. 19.
Navy opens play in the American Athletic Conference at Tulane on Sept. 19.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|7
|Rushing
|15
|6
|Passing
|12
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|580
|113
|Total Plays
|71
|47
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|2.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|301
|119
|Rush Attempts
|49
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|279
|-6
|Comp. - Att.
|16-22
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|12.7
|-0.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-54
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-56.0
|7-34.9
|Return Yards
|36
|41
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|-6
|
|
|301
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|580
|TOTAL YDS
|113
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|14
|132
|2
|34
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|10
|80
|2
|39
|
J. McChesney 21 RB
|J. McChesney
|11
|56
|1
|15
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Gunther 87 WR
|T. Gunther
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Wester 29 RB
|C. Wester
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Fall 1 WR
|T. Fall
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Jackson 22 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|2
|-3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|7
|4
|134
|1
|45
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|3
|3
|38
|0
|19
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|3
|3
|35
|0
|17
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|3
|32
|1
|15
|
K. Hill 12 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
C. Jackson 22 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pyper 10 DB
|M. Pyper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fevaleaki 44 DL
|S. Fevaleaki
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Livingston 20 DB
|H. Livingston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sh. Willis 29 DB
|Sh. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Haws 73 DL
|C. Haws
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 33 LB
|B. Bywater
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 57 DL
|A. Tofa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2/2
|34
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|2
|19.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|2/4
|16
|0
|0
|
P. Olsen 11 QB
|P. Olsen
|2/4
|14
|0
|0
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|3
|55
|0
|33
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|9
|28
|0
|6
|
P. Olsen 11 QB
|P. Olsen
|10
|25
|0
|31
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|7
|2
|0
|4
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Smith 24 RB
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|2
|-10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|3
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. High 28 WR
|D. High
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 7 DB
|K. Brennan
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 S
|J. Marshall
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuitele 45 LB
|T. Tuitele
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 41 LB
|T. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Blake 42 LB
|I. Blake
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly III 55 LB
|J. Kelly III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talbert-Loving 31 LB
|A. Talbert-Loving
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DT
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okafor 95 DT
|T. Okafor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lawley 46 LB
|T. Lawley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 92 DT
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adams 48 LB
|J. Adams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. West 6 DB
|M. West
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|1/1
|48
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|7
|33.1
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 27 for 2 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(14:32 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 30 for 3 yards. Team penalty on NAV Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at NAV 27. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 22(14:18 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 25 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:46 - 1st) 8-D.Morris scrambles to NAV 28 for 3 yards (99-Z.Dawe93-B.El-Bakri).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NAVY 28(13:09 - 1st) 42-D.Davies punts 46 yards from NAV 28 Downed at the BYU 26.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 89 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(12:56 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 26(12:48 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 34 for 8 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving11-E.Fochtman).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 34(12:03 - 1st) 5-D.Milne to BYU 37 for 3 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(11:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Romney.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 37(11:22 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 42 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 42(10:44 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to NAV 49 for 9 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(10:44 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 7-K.Brennan Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at NAV 49.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(10:17 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:07 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 26 for 1 yard (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(9:36 - 1st) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Fells.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 26(9:27 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 25 for -1 yard (99-Z.Dawe).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 25(8:53 - 1st) 42-D.Davies punts 27 yards from NAV 25 out of bounds at the BYU 48.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 52 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(8:43 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 50 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot7-K.Brennan).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 50(8:01 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne pushed ob at NAV 39 for 11 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(7:25 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:16 - 1st) 13-C.Warren pushed ob at NAV 30 for 5 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(6:50 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 33 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 33(6:14 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 38 for 5 yards (4-T.Warner49-P.Wilgar).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(5:52 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 34-J.Carothers False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 38. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - NAVY 33(5:35 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 36 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 36(5:07 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 40 for 4 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 40(4:33 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 42 for 2 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 42(4:05 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 32 yards from NAV 42 to BYU 26 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(3:47 - 1st) 13-C.Warren sacked at BYU 41 for -8 yards FUMBLES (53-I.Kaufusi). 75-S.Rattay to BYU 48 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 25 - NAVY 48(3:31 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 23-M.Fells. 23-M.Fells pushed ob at BYU 42 for 6 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - NAVY 42(3:01 - 1st) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Fells.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NAVY 42(2:52 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 31 yards from BYU 42 to BYU 11 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 89 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(2:45 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 16 for 5 yards (45-T.Tuitele54-D.Fagot).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 16(2:11 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 22 for 6 yards (3-C.Kinley45-T.Tuitele).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(1:38 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 39 for 17 yards (5-M.McMorris11-E.Fochtman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(0:53 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 44 for 5 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 44(0:13 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 47 for 3 yards (92-D.Williams45-T.Tuitele).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 47(15:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to NAV 24 for 29 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(14:20 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to NAV 15 for 9 yards (7-K.Brennan54-D.Fagot).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 15(13:38 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:31 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 39 for 14 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(13:20 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 40 for 1 yard (93-B.El-Bakri95-K.Tonga).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 40(12:52 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 38 for -2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - NAVY 38(12:15 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to NAV 48 for 10 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 48(11:40 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 48 for no gain (47-P.Tanuvasa).
BYU
Cougars
- FG (10 plays, 43 yards, 6:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(11:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Wake. 13-M.Wake to NAV 43 for 5 yards (11-E.Fochtman54-D.Fagot).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 43(10:54 - 2nd) 2-N.Pau'u to NAV 40 for 3 yards (7-K.Brennan45-T.Tuitele).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 40(10:12 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to NAV 34 for 6 yards (54-D.Fagot5-M.McMorris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(9:29 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to NAV 30 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot11-E.Fochtman).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 30(8:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to NAV 21 for 9 yards (46-T.Lawley7-K.Brennan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 21(8:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to NAV 16 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 16(7:47 - 2nd) 5-D.Milne to NAV 7 for 9 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - BYU 7(7:04 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to NAV 4 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot7-K.Brennan).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 4(6:24 - 2nd) 2-N.Pau'u to NAV 10 for -6 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - BYU 10(5:45 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to NAV 5 for 5 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BYU 5(5:06 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:00 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 22 for -3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 22(4:29 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 25 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:53 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to NAV 37 for 12 yards (20-H.Livingston). Penalty on NAV 72-L.Fratianne Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at NAV 25. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 22 - NAVY 13(3:26 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 16 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili47-P.Tanuvasa).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NAVY 16(2:50 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 40 yards from NAV 16 to BYU 44 fair catch by 5-D.Milne.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (11 plays, 56 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(2:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 48 for 4 yards (11-E.Fochtman31-A.Talbert-Loving).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 48(2:08 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to NAV 45 for 7 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(1:35 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 83-I.Rex False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 45. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - BYU 50(1:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to NAV 36 for 14 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BYU 36(1:09 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BYU 36(1:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to NAV 36 for no gain (96-J.Perkins).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 36(0:45 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to NAV 33 for 3 yards (55-J.Kelly).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 33(0:35 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to NAV 20 for 13 yards (3-C.Kinley54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(0:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 20(0:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u pushed ob at NAV 1 for 19 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BYU 1(0:13 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:08 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 26 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
BYU
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 83 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 17 for 17 yards (41-T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(14:56 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 22 for 5 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 22(14:25 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney pushed ob at NAV 45 for 33 yards (7-K.Brennan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(13:52 - 3rd) 22-C.Jackson to NAV 45 for no gain (7-K.Brennan55-J.Kelly).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 45(13:17 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:05 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (8 plays, 52 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 13-C.Warren to NAV 28 for 20 yards (33-B.Bywater34-K.Fonua).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(13:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 34 for 6 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 34(12:25 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 37(11:56 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 41 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(11:33 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen to BYU 28 for 31 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(11:11 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen to BYU 26 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 26(10:40 - 3rd) 24-J.Smith to BYU 26 for no gain (4-T.Warner57-A.Tofa).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 26(10:00 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen to BYU 22 for 4 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa41-K.Pili).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 4 - NAVY 22(9:22 - 3rd) 80-M.Walker to BYU 20 for 2 yards (3-C.Ah You49-P.Wilgar).
BYU
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(9:15 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 25 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 25(8:33 - 3rd) 5-D.Milne to BYU 40 for 15 yards (95-T.Okafor).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(8:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to NAV 17 for 43 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(7:21 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:10 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:05 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen to NAV 27 for 2 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa73-C.Haws).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 27(6:42 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen sacked at NAV 25 for -2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:24 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 23-M.Fells Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at NAV 25.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - NAVY 13(6:24 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 37 yards from NAV 13 out of bounds at the BYU 50.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 50(6:15 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to NAV 38 for 12 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(5:40 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to NAV 30 for 8 yards (55-J.Kelly3-C.Kinley).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 30(5:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 22-C.Jackson. 22-C.Jackson to NAV 17 for 13 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(4:18 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to NAV 22 for -5 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - BYU 22(3:59 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allgeier.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - BYU 22(3:53 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to NAV 17 for 5 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BYU 17(3:15 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- FG (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:09 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to NAV 35 for 10 yards (29-S.Willis).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(2:51 - 3rd) 23-M.Fells to BYU 32 for 33 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(2:23 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 32(2:18 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen to BYU 35 for -3 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - NAVY 35(1:46 - 3rd) 11-P.Olsen complete to 28-D.High. 28-D.High to BYU 31 for 4 yards (20-H.Livingston33-B.Bywater).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NAVY 31(1:00 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) 39-B.Fee kicks 61 yards from NAV 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 25 for 21 yards (32-I.Ruoss).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(0:49 - 3rd) 21-J.McChesney to BYU 32 for 7 yards (51-N.Straw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BYU 32(15:00 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to BYU 32 for no gain (99-A.Saipaia).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 32(14:19 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to BYU 33 for 1 yard (41-T.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 33(13:37 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 56 yards from BYU 33. 80-M.Walker to NAV 23 for 12 yards (87-B.Hogan).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(13:24 - 4th) 11-P.Olsen sacked at NAV 18 for -5 yards (44-S.Fevaleaki).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - NAVY 18(12:55 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to NAV 26 for 8 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 26(12:25 - 4th) 11-P.Olsen sacked at NAV 15 for -11 yards (7-G.Udo).
|Penalty
|
4 & 18 - NAVY 15(11:35 - 4th) Team penalty on NAV False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 15. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - NAVY 10(11:27 - 4th) 47-D.Davies punts 31 yards from NAV 10. 5-D.Milne to NAV 43 for -2 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving).
BYU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(11:15 - 4th) 36-T.Gunther to NAV 39 for 4 yards (41-T.Adams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 39(10:32 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to NAV 41 for -2 yards (42-I.Blake).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 41(9:47 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 12-K.Hill. 12-K.Hill to NAV 19 for 22 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 19(9:02 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to NAV 12 for 7 yards (1-J.Marshall6-M.West).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 12(8:15 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to NAV 9 for 3 yards (1-J.Marshall51-N.Straw).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BYU 9(7:32 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:26 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 7 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 32(7:02 - 4th) 11-P.Olsen to NAV 38 for 6 yards (10-M.Pyper44-S.Fevaleaki).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(6:37 - 4th) 11-P.Olsen to NAV 39 FUMBLES (31-M.Tooley). 10-M.Pyper to NAV 39 for no gain.
BYU
Cougars
- Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 5:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(6:30 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to NAV 38 for 1 yard (57-J.Hodges99-A.Saipaia).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 38(5:47 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to NAV 23 for 15 yards (1-J.Marshall6-M.West).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(5:02 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to NAV 17 for 6 yards (57-J.Hodges).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 17(4:16 - 4th) 11-T.Fall to NAV 15 for 2 yards (57-J.Hodges6-M.West).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 15(3:30 - 4th) 45-C.Wester to NAV 11 for 4 yards (51-N.Straw).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(2:50 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to NAV 3 for 8 yards (57-J.Hodges48-J.Adams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 3(2:01 - 4th) 21-J.McChesney to NAV 4 for -1 yard (42-I.Blake48-J.Adams).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 4(1:13 - 4th) 16-B.Romney kneels at NAV 7 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
4 & 6 - BYU 7(0:31 - 4th) 16-B.Romney kneels at NAV 10 for -3 yards.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 10(0:28 - 4th) 11-P.Olsen kneels at NAV 9 for -1 yard.