|
|
|SMU
|TXSTSM
SMU holds on to win first game at Texas State, 31-24
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Shane Buechele threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and SMU held on despite two second-half turnovers to win its first game at Texas State, 31-24 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Buechele threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. in the third quarter that gave the Mustangs the lead for good, 24-21 late in the third quarter.
TJ McDaniel ran for 130 yards and a 9-yard touchdown early in the third quarter for the Mustangs. Ulysses Bentley IV had two touchdown runs from 6 and 12 yards in the second quarter and finished with 49 yards rushing.
Roberson finished with six catches for 99 yards. Rashee Rice added five catches for 101 yards for the Mustangs.
Brady McBride was 21-of-39 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at Texas State. McBride tossed a 3-yard TD pass Jeremiah Haydel, who made a spectacular one-handed diving catch in the corner of the end zone in the second quarter.
The Bobcats played without tight ends due to quarantine restrictions and had offensive linemen fill the position. Calvin Hill ran for 100 yards and Brock Sturges added 95 yards rushing and a 4-yard touchdown run for Texas State.
Kordell Rodgers intercepted a Buechele pass and McBride answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Speights five plays later that tied the game 21-21 midway through the third quarter. McDaniel fumbled the ball to the Bobcats early in the fourth but Texas State turned it back over two plays later with a fumble.
Seating was limited to 7,500 at 30,000-seat Bobcat Stadium. Masks were mandated upon entry and encouraged while seated but not required. There was no general-admission seating.
It was the third meeting between the teams. SMU won last season and in 2008, both at home.
TCU was scheduled to host SMU next Saturday but the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among student-athletes and support staff in the TCU football program.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|22
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|541
|391
|Total Plays
|80
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|189
|Rush Attempts
|44
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|364
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|26-36
|21-39
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|4-43
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-31.3
|5-38.6
|Return Yards
|75
|64
|Punts - Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|2-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|364
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|541
|TOTAL YDS
|391
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|26/36
|367
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|27
|130
|1
|15
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|11
|49
|2
|12
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|3
|0
|0
|7
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|6
|5
|101
|0
|39
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|8
|6
|99
|1
|51
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|5
|4
|72
|0
|38
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|2
|2
|39
|0
|29
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|6
|4
|37
|0
|17
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|3
|3
|6
|0
|9
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 43 LB
|B. Holloway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|1/1
|32
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fraanje 7 P
|M. Fraanje
|2
|38.0
|2
|41
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|1
|18.0
|0
|18
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|21/39
|227
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|13
|100
|0
|19
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|14
|95
|1
|35
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|10
|3
|0
|7
|
J. Gipson 7 QB
|J. Gipson
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|4
|3
|59
|0
|24
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|4
|4
|52
|1
|23
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|9
|4
|42
|0
|21
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|8
|4
|37
|1
|26
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Spears 14 S
|T. Spears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Stephens 42 LS
|A. Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 13 S
|D. Mask
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 S
|Z. Childress
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Graham 4 LB
|G. Graham
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Onyirioha 96 DL
|K. Onyirioha
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 5 S
|K. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Rodgers 3 CB
|K. Rodgers
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Taylor 18 LB
|C. Taylor
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 DL
|G. Daniels
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Isidore 2 S
|G. Isidore
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Haynes 22 LB
|K. Haynes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Luper 20 S
|B. Luper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ray 93 DE
|D. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 94 DL
|J. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Obiang 92 DL
|S. Obiang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Orona 37 K
|A. Orona
|1/2
|47
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|5
|38.6
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Mask 13 S
|D. Mask
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Missed FG (11 plays, 61 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 19 for 19 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(14:55 - 1st) 2-B.McBride to TXST 18 for -1 yard (40-E.Chatman).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 18(14:34 - 1st) 7-J.Gipson to TXST 9 FUMBLES. 7-J.Gipson to TXST 9 for no gain.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 9(14:01 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges pushed ob at TXST 44 for 35 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(13:36 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to SMU 33 for 23 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(13:16 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to SMU 32 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson40-E.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 32(12:50 - 1st) 2-B.McBride to SMU 32 for no gain (23-B.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 32(12:20 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+26 YD
|
4 & 9 - TXSTSM 32(12:12 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel pushed ob at SMU 6 for 26 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXSTSM 6(11:51 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to SMU 8 for -2 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(11:18 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 42-A.Stephens.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(11:09 - 1st) 2-B.McBride sacked at SMU 20 for -12 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|No Good
|
4 & 20 - TXSTSM 20(10:28 - 1st) 37-A.Orona 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (11 plays, 62 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(10:22 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 22 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels98-G.Daniels).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 22(10:04 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 29 for 7 yards (20-B.Luper).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 29(9:36 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 36 for 7 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(9:22 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 36 for no gain (55-S.Tupou).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 36(8:49 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 44 for 8 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 44(8:14 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 46 for 2 yards (4-G.Graham).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(7:32 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 7-S.Buechele Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SMU 46. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - SMU 41(7:11 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 44 for 3 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+56 YD
|
2 & 12 - SMU 44(6:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 56 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SMU 8-R.Roberson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 45.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SMU 40(6:26 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 40 for no gain (94-J.Pierce92-S.Obiang).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 16 - SMU 40(5:50 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 25-T.McDaniel. 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 37 for -3 yards (5-K.Anderson18-C.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SMU 37(5:12 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 18 yards from SMU 37 out of bounds at the TXST 45.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(5:08 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(5:02 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(4:57 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(4:52 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 31 yards from TXST 45 to the SMU 24 downed by 4-G.Graham.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 24(4:43 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 38 for 14 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 38(4:13 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel pushed ob at SMU 45 for 7 yards (3-K.Rodgers).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 45(3:56 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 41 for -4 yards (4-G.Graham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SMU 41(3:22 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page. Penalty on SMU 71-J.Thomas Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SMU 41(3:14 - 1st) 7-M.Fraanje punts 41 yards from SMU 41 to the TXST 18 downed by 62-D.Steckler.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(3:03 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 21 for 3 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(2:37 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 26 for 5 yards (9-S.Hailey18-C.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 26(2:08 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 26(2:05 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from TXST 26 to SMU 31 fair catch by 5-D.Gray.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(1:57 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 39 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SMU 39(1:27 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - SMU 39(1:22 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 46 for 7 yards (20-B.Luper).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(0:55 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 39 for -7 yards (33-B.Stringer95-N.Ezidore).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - SMU 39(0:19 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 46 for 7 yards (27-L.Harris33-B.Stringer).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 46(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to TXST 48 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SMU 48(14:20 - 2nd) 7-M.Fraanje punts 35 yards from TXST 48 to TXST 13 fair catch by 13-D.Mask.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(14:13 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 26 for 13 yards (18-C.Cromartie43-B.Holloway).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(13:52 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 33 for 7 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 33(13:30 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 40 for 7 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(13:09 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Spears INTERCEPTED by 24-J.Phillips at TXST 42. 24-J.Phillips to TXST 40 for 2 yards (9-D.Jackson). Penalty on SMU 53-G.Madison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 40.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 45(12:57 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 44 for -1 yard (98-G.Daniels).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 11 - SMU 44(12:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to TXST 37 for 19 yards (4-G.Graham18-C.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(12:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to TXST 35 for 2 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 35(11:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to TXST 6 for 29 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - SMU 6(11:01 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:56 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 29 for 4 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(10:36 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 33 for 4 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(10:03 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 38 for 5 yards (5-A.Johnson50-R.McBryde).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(9:39 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 45 for 7 yards (97-T.Coxe21-D.Clay).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 45(9:20 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 50 for 5 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(9:00 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 49 for -1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 49(8:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to SMU 43 for 8 yards (23-B.Stephens38-T.Ndukwe).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 43(7:52 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to SMU 31 for 12 yards (5-A.Johnson11-C.Calloway).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(7:24 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to SMU 8 for 23 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(6:55 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Holding 3 yards enforced at SMU 8. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXSTSM 5(6:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to SMU 4 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson50-R.McBryde).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 4(6:12 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 4(6:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 2nd) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 30 yards from TXST 35 out of bounds at the SMU 35.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(6:04 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 37 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 37(5:35 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 50 for 13 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 50(5:18 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 45 for 5 yards (98-G.Daniels91-J.Revels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 45(4:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 45(4:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice pushed ob at TXST 21 for 24 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 21(4:17 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TXST 12 for 9 yards (27-L.Harris55-S.Tupou).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 12(3:53 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(3:47 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Sturges.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(3:42 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 44 for 19 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(3:17 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 46 for 2 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 46(2:47 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 46(2:44 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to SMU 47 for 7 yards (16-T.Denbow55-G.Wiley).
|+27 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 47(2:06 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges pushed ob at SMU 20 for 27 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(1:59 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride to SMU 21 for -1 yard (16-T.Denbow).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 21(1:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to SMU 18 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 18(0:42 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee. Penalty on SMU 23-B.Stephens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 18. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TXSTSM 3(0:36 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 5-D.Gray pushed ob at SMU 27 for 27 yards (2-G.Isidore).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 27 for 2 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 27(14:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to TXST 35 for 38 yards (3-K.Rodgers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(14:00 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TXST 32 for 3 yards (96-K.Onyirioha).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 32(13:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to TXST 22 for 10 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 22(13:35 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TXST 17 for 5 yards (13-D.Mask18-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 17(13:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 17(13:10 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TXST 7 for 10 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - SMU 7(12:45 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TXST 9 for -2 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 9(12:20 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:12 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 29 for 4 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(11:38 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 39 for 10 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(11:07 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(10:59 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 45 for 6 yards (24-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 45(10:26 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 45(10:21 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 49 yards from TXST 45 Downed at the SMU 6.
SMU
Mustangs
- Interception (7 plays, 49 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 6(10:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 27 for 21 yards (2-G.Isidore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 27(10:03 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 27(9:58 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 29 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels98-G.Daniels).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - SMU 29(9:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 35 for 6 yards (11-Z.Childress33-B.Stringer). Penalty on TXST 33-B.Stringer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 35.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 50(9:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TXST 31 for 19 yards (4-G.Graham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(8:84 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 31 for no gain (95-N.Ezidore).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - SMU 31(8:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice INTERCEPTED by 3-K.Rodgers at TXST 25. 3-K.Rodgers to SMU 45 for 30 yards (25-T.McDaniel).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (5 plays, 45 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(8:11 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SMU 43 for 2 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 43(7:43 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride to SMU 37 for 6 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 37(7:16 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SMU 32 for 5 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(6:54 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SMU 14 for 18 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(6:24 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 3rd) 37-A.Orona extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (6 plays, 83 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 64 yards from TXST 35. 5-D.Gray to SMU 17 for 16 yards (23-R.Brown27-L.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 17(6:08 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 19 for 2 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 19(5:40 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 28 for 9 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(5:18 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 29 for 1 yard (96-K.Onyirioha27-L.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 29(4:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice pushed ob at SMU 46 for 17 yards (2-G.Isidore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 46(4:24 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 49 for 3 yards (93-D.Ray22-K.Haynes).
|+51 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 49(3:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(3:26 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 26 for 1 yard (23-B.Stephens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 26(3:02 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 0-J.Morris. 0-J.Morris to TXST 28 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(2:28 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread runs ob at TXST 49 for 21 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(2:13 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges pushed ob at SMU 33 for 18 yards (3-D.Robinson). Penalty on TXST 50-R.Jordan Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 49. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 39(1:56 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 43 for 4 yards (3-D.Robinson18-C.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 43(1:22 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 43(1:16 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to SMU 48 for 9 yards (55-G.Wiley).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 48(0:32 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 28 yards from SMU 48 out of bounds at the SMU 20.
SMU
Mustangs
- Fumble (9 plays, 77 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(0:23 - 3rd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 22 for 2 yards (95-N.Ezidore98-G.Daniels).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 22(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 39 for 17 yards (13-D.Mask91-J.Revels).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(14:35 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TXST 22 for 39 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 22(14:05 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 17 for 5 yards (4-G.Graham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 17(13:31 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 6 for 11 yards (11-Z.Childress18-C.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - SMU 6(13:12 - 4th) Team penalty on TXST Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at TXST 6. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - SMU 3(13:12 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SMU 7-S.Buechele Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TXST 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - SMU 8(13:12 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 6 for 2 yards (0-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SMU 6(13:08 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 6(12:32 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 1 FUMBLES. 11-Z.Childress touchback.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Fumble (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(12:24 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 19 FUMBLES (16-T.Denbow). 5-B.Sturges to TXST 19 for no gain.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 19(12:00 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 44 FUMBLES (18-C.Cromartie). 11-C.Calloway to TXST 44 for no gain.
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(11:50 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 25-T.McDaniel. 25-T.McDaniel pushed ob at TXST 35 for 9 yards (22-K.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SMU 35(11:20 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 25-T.McDaniel. 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 35 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 35(11:00 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 30 for 5 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 30(10:33 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 26 for 4 yards (27-L.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 26(9:21 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to TXST 21 for 5 yards (11-Z.Childress3-K.Rodgers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SMU 21(9:21 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to TXST 21 for no gain (0-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SMU 21(9:02 - 4th) 83-K.Granson to TXST 21 for no gain (22-K.Haynes).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(8:52 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(8:44 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges to TXST 31 for 10 yards (1-B.Crossley11-C.Calloway).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(8:22 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 29 for -2 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 29(7:47 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-A.Johnson at SMU 42. 5-A.Johnson to SMU 42 for no gain. Team penalty on SMU Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 29. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 34(7:40 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 35 for 1 yard (11-C.Calloway55-G.Wiley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 35(7:02 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 35(6:57 - 4th) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards from TXST 35. 4-T.Page to TXST 47 for 30 yards (25-D.Martinez).
SMU
Mustangs
- Interception (5 plays, -11 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(6:45 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to TXST 41 for 6 yards (13-D.Mask18-C.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SMU 41(6:14 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 36 for 5 yards (91-J.Revels96-K.Onyirioha).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(5:43 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 34 for 2 yards (96-K.Onyirioha).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 34(5:15 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|Int
|
3 & 8 - SMU 34(5:10 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-G.Isidore at TXST 27. 2-G.Isidore to TXST 42 for 15 yards (78-B.Morris).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(5:04 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges to TXST 47 for 5 yards (33-J.Aho).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 47(4:37 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 50 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 50(4:02 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 50(3:56 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
SMU
Mustangs
- FG (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 50(3:51 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 35 for 15 yards (0-J.Morris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(3:51 - 4th) Penalty on TXST 20-B.Luper Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TXST 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(3:22 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 16 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 16(2:38 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TXST 15 for 1 yard (91-J.Revels).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SMU 15(2:30 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SMU 15(2:24 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(2:20 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 29 for 4 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(2:00 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 40 for 11 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(1:50 - 4th) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 47 for 7 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(1:25 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to SMU 36 for 17 yards (23-B.Stephens16-T.Denbow). Penalty on SMU 97-T.Coxe Offside declined.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(1:10 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to SMU 21 for 15 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(1:06 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(1:01 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to SMU 17 for 4 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 17(0:54 - 4th) 2-B.McBride sacked at SMU 30 for -13 yards (97-T.Coxe).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - TXSTSM 30(0:49 - 4th) 37-A.Orona 47 yards Field Goal is Good.