South Alabama tops Southern Miss for 1st road win since 2017
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Desmond Trotter threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Tolbert had 169 yards receiving and two scores, and South Alabama beat Southern Mississippi 32-21 on Thursday night for its first road victory since 2017.
South Alabama, which had five combined wins in its last two seasons, snapped a 15-game road losing streak.
Tolbert highlighted the first half with a 73-yard catch-and-run on the third play of the game. He added an acrobatic grab for a 31-yard score on South Alabama's first possession of the second half for a 10-point lead.
Southern Miss pulled to 29-21 with under six minutes to play, but South Alabama sealed it with a eight-play, 59-yard drive ending in a 34-yard field goal by Diego Guajardo.
Jalen Wayne caught six passes for 101 yards, marking the first time in South Alabama's history to have two 100-yard receivers in the same game. Trotter also carried it nine times for 41 yards for the Jaguars (1-0).
Jack Abraham was 22-of-32 passing for 314 yards and Tim Jones made six catches for 139 yards for Southern Miss (0-1). Frank Gore Jr. added 32 yards on the ground.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|20
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|526
|393
|Total Plays
|68
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|95
|Rush Attempts
|38
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|363
|298
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|12.1
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|7-49
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|4-32.3
|Return Yards
|27
|84
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|2-61
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Safeties
|0
|0
|363
|PASS YDS
|298
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|526
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|16/27
|299
|2
|2
|
C. Lovertich 5 QB
|C. Lovertich
|2/3
|64
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|15
|85
|0
|40
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|9
|41
|0
|11
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|8
|26
|1
|7
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Phillips 22 RB
|A. Phillips
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|10
|6
|169
|2
|73
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|9
|6
|101
|0
|49
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|6
|4
|82
|1
|52
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Thomas 7 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|4-11
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 9 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 96 DL
|W. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 5 S
|T. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flenord 1 CB
|D. Flenord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 99 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|2/3
|34
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|22/32
|314
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|12
|32
|0
|11
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|8
|30
|0
|15
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|7
|28
|0
|35
|
D. Ragsdale 3 RB
|D. Ragsdale
|7
|7
|1
|2
|
N. Driver 38 TE
|N. Driver
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones 5 WR
|T. Jones
|10
|6
|139
|0
|47
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|7
|5
|54
|0
|26
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|4
|3
|37
|0
|16
|
M. McCoy 87 WR
|M. McCoy
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
A. Willis 11 WR
|A. Willis
|3
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
D. Jones 26 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Ragsdale 3 RB
|D. Ragsdale
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
|E. Scott Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 2 DL
|E. Kitchen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Portlock 56 LB
|Z. Portlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 15 DB
|J. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moody 36 DB
|T. Moody
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ragsdale 3 RB
|D. Ragsdale
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|2/3
|28
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(14:55 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 27 for 2 yards (6-S.Latham47-D.Quewon).
|+73 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 27(14:12 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:57 - 1st) 10-T.McGee incomplete.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:57 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to USM 26 for 1 yard (4-R.Cole46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USM 26(13:24 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 23-D.Baker. 23-D.Baker to USM 26 for no gain (5-T.Young46-N.Mobley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - USM 26(12:41 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 7-C.Henderson Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - USM 31(12:16 - 1st) Penalty on USM 17-J.Brownlee False start 5 yards enforced at USM 31. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - USM 26(11:50 - 1st) Penalty on USM 68-B.Foxworth False start 5 yards enforced at USM 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - USM 21(11:29 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to USM 25 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley3-A.DeShazor). Penalty on USM 20-V.Brown Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 25(10:58 - 1st) 16-M.Hunt punts 44 yards from USM 25 out of bounds at the SAB 31.
SALA
Jaguars
- Interception (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(10:48 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 34 for 3 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 34(10:22 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 35 for 1 yard (6-S.Latham46-A.Habas).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 35(9:57 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to SAB 41 for 6 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(9:18 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 45 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts3-D.Ragsdale).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - SALA 45(8:49 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert INTERCEPTED by 12-E.Scott at USM 15. 12-E.Scott to USM 35 for 20 yards (4-J.Wayne).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(8:35 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs ob at SAB 48 for 17 yards. Penalty on USM 63-A.Fletcher Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at USM 35. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 15 - USM 30(8:10 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 50 for 20 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 50(7:46 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to USM 50 for no gain (4-R.Cole).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 50(7:13 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to SAB 34 for 16 yards (5-T.Young).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(6:55 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to SAB 32 for 2 yards (55-M.Strong30-C.Coleman).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 32(6:17 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to SAB 34 for -2 yards (3-A.DeShazor46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 34(5:33 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 34(5:27 - 1st) 16-M.Hunt punts 33 yards from SAB 34 to the SAB 1 downed by 29-C.Harrell.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (9 plays, 99 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 1(5:17 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 14 for 13 yards (9-M.Shorts18-N.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 14(4:48 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 20 for 6 yards (24-T.Cherry6-S.Latham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 20(4:15 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 23 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman2-E.Kitchen).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 23(3:43 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 28 for 5 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 28(3:13 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 28(3:03 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 46 for 18 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(2:39 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to SAB 49 for 3 yards (9-M.Shorts28-S.Bozeman).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 49(2:08 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to USM 2 for 49 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SALA 2(1:36 - 1st) 25-T.Avery runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:30 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 24 for -1 yard (9-K.Johnson12-J.Littles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - USM 24(0:53 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - USM 24(0:46 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 14 for -10 yards (48-G.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - USM 14(15:00 - 2nd) 16-M.Hunt punts 21 yards from USM 14 out of bounds at the USM 35.
SALA
Jaguars
- Interception (2 plays, -44 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(14:51 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to USM 33 for 2 yards (25-T.Barnes).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - SALA 33(14:23 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker INTERCEPTED by 25-T.Barnes at USM 18. 25-T.Barnes to USM 21 for 3 yards.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 21(14:15 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 11-A.Willis. 11-A.Willis pushed ob at USM 29 for 8 yards (9-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 29(13:48 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 33 for 4 yards (99-W.Thomas46-N.Mobley).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(13:31 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 11-A.Willis. 11-A.Willis to USM 49 for 16 yards (18-D.Luter46-N.Mobley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(12:58 - 2nd) 3-D.Ragsdale to SAB 50 for 1 yard (99-W.Thomas30-C.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - USM 50(12:39 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to USM 45 for -5 yards (6-D.Rockette). Penalty on USM 87-M.Mccoy Holding 9 yards enforced at USM 50. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - USM 41(12:17 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to SAB 49 for 10 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+47 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 49(11:33 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to SAB 2 for 47 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - USM 2(11:13 - 2nd) 3-D.Ragsdale to SAB 2 for no gain (17-R.Melton4-R.Cole).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 2(10:38 - 2nd) 3-D.Ragsdale runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:27 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Missed FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 15-K.Baker to SAB 15 for 15 yards (9-M.Shorts83-B.Barham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(10:21 - 2nd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 21 for 6 yards (25-T.Barnes18-N.Brooks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 21(9:46 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis runs ob at SAB 29 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(9:17 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 35 for 6 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 35(8:42 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 40 for 5 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(8:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs ob at USM 49 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(8:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to USM 43 for 6 yards (46-A.Habas47-D.Quewon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 43(7:23 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter pushed ob at USM 32 for 11 yards (32-H.Maples).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 32(6:46 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 32(6:41 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to USM 25 for 7 yards (46-A.Habas32-H.Maples).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 25(6:04 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to USM 28 for -3 yards (9-M.Shorts32-H.Maples).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - SALA 28(5:30 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (13 plays, 64 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(5:24 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 39 for 11 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(4:59 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 45 for 6 yards (17-R.Melton12-J.Littles).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 45(4:33 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 46 for 1 yard (12-J.Littles11-J.Sheriff).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - USM 46(4:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to SAB 38 for 16 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(3:35 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to SAB 37 for 1 yard (11-J.Sheriff46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USM 37(2:59 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to SAB 37 for no gain (4-R.Cole11-J.Sheriff).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 37(2:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to SAB 24 for 13 yards (18-D.Luter4-R.Cole).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 24(2:17 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to SAB 18 for 6 yards (18-D.Luter4-R.Cole).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 18(1:50 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to SAB 11 for 7 yards (18-D.Luter33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 11(1:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 11-A.Willis. 11-A.Willis to SAB 6 for 5 yards (6-D.Rockette46-N.Mobley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 6(0:49 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to SAB 5 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 5(0:25 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles runs ob at SAB 3 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - USM 3(0:18 - 2nd) Team penalty on USM Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at SAB 3. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - USM 8(0:18 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Halftime (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 36 yards from USM 35 to SAB 29 fair catch by 46-N.Mobley.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(0:14 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne pushed ob at SAB 41 for 12 yards (46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(0:08 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Davis.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 41(0:05 - 2nd) 5-C.Lovertich kneels at SAB 40 for -1 yard.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(14:52 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to USM 25 for no gain (55-M.Strong).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 25(14:14 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 25(14:09 - 3rd) 16-M.Hunt punts 31 yards from USM 25 to the SAB 44 downed by 35-T.Newsome.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(14:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 44(13:52 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to USM 44 for 12 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(13:26 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to USM 44 for no gain (32-H.Maples47-D.Quewon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 44(12:40 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to USM 37 for 7 yards (36-T.Moody).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SALA 37(12:08 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 3 - SALA 37(12:04 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at USM 25 for 12 yards (9-M.Shorts). Penalty on SAB 8-J.Tolbert Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 25.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SALA 35(11:35 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to USM 33 for 2 yards (35-T.Newsome2-E.Kitchen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 33(11:25 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to USM 31 for 2 yards (92-J.Brooks46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SALA 31(10:40 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 31(10:31 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 55 yards from SAB 35. 23-D.Baker to USM 34 for 24 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(10:18 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 39 for 5 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 39(9:46 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins pushed ob at USM 46 for 7 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(9:38 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 46(9:33 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to SAB 41 for 13 yards (4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 41(8:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 41(8:52 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins runs ob at SAB 26 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(8:32 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee. Penalty on SAB 6-D.Rockette Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 11(8:27 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to SAB 10 for 1 yard (12-J.Littles11-J.Sheriff).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 10(7:45 - 3rd) 6-T.Whatley to SAB 11 for -1 yard (3-A.DeShazor12-J.Littles).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USM 11(7:07 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - USM 11(7:01 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (12 plays, 85 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 3rd) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 12 for 12 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 12(6:51 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 12 for no gain (28-S.Bozeman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 12(6:15 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 19 for 7 yards (12-E.Scott).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 19(5:43 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 24 for 5 yards (15-J.Perry).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(5:12 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 40 for 16 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(4:55 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on USM 18-N.Brooks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 45(4:50 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to USM 40 for 5 yards (12-E.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SALA 40(4:14 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SALA 40(4:08 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Thomas.
|+31 YD
|
4 & 5 - SALA 40(4:03 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to USM 9 for 31 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - SALA 9(3:38 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to USM 7 for 2 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 7(3:02 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to USM 3 for 4 yards (9-M.Shorts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SALA 3(2:28 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SALA 3(2:20 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Missed FG (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 61 yards from SAB 35. 5-T.Jones to USM 41 for 37 yards (36-D.Guajardo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 41(2:06 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 41 for no gain (48-G.Johnson4-R.Cole).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 41(1:32 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 87-M.Mccoy. 87-M.Mccoy runs ob at SAB 26 for 33 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(0:54 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to SAB 25 for 1 yard (48-G.Johnson4-R.Cole).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - USM 25(0:14 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter. Penalty on SAB 1-D.Flenord Pass interference 8 yards enforced at SAB 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 17(0:06 - 3rd) 21-F.Gore to SAB 15 for 2 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 15(15:00 - 4th) 3-D.Ragsdale to SAB 14 for 1 yard (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USM 14(14:17 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Ragsdale.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - USM 14(14:13 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois 31 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(14:08 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 18 for -2 yards (32-H.Maples28-S.Bozeman).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - SALA 18(13:30 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 29 for 11 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 29(12:52 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 31 for 2 yards (2-E.Kitchen29-C.Harrell).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(12:35 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 41 for 10 yards (46-A.Habas3-T.Sykes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(11:51 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 46 for 5 yards (56-Z.Portlock3-T.Sykes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 46(11:08 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to SAB 48 for 2 yards (93-J.Ratcliff29-C.Harrell).
|+52 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 48(10:31 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(10:20 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is no good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 40 yards from SAB 35 to USM 25 fair catch by 35-T.Newsome.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(10:20 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham scrambles runs ob at USM 26 for 1 yard.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 26(9:56 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to SAB 32 for 42 yards (33-K.Gallmon5-T.Young).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 32(9:30 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to SAB 37 FUMBLES. 15-J.Abraham to SAB 37 for no gain (49-C.Bell).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - USM 37(8:55 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to SAB 20 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(8:40 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 89-G.Gunter. 89-G.Gunter to SAB 15 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 15(8:14 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to SAB 11 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 11(7:41 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to SAB 9 for 2 yards (7-C.Henderson46-N.Mobley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 9 - USM 9(7:17 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to SAB 2 for 7 yards (33-K.Gallmon9-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USM 2(6:56 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to SAB 2 for no gain (9-K.Johnson46-N.Mobley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 2(6:23 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to SAB 1 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley6-D.Rockette).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - USM 1(5:47 - 4th) 38-N.Driver runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:42 - 4th) 38-N.Driver complete to 88-L.Baker. 88-L.Baker to SAB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 4th) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 15-K.Baker.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:42 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 25 for no gain (32-H.Maples3-T.Sykes).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(4:56 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to USM 35 for 40 yards (28-S.Bozeman9-M.Shorts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(4:10 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to USM 33 for 2 yards (32-H.Maples28-S.Bozeman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SALA 33(3:37 - 4th) 5-C.Lovertich incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on USM 2-E.Kitchen Offside 5 yards enforced at USM 33. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 28(3:20 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to USM 21 for 7 yards (28-S.Bozeman9-M.Shorts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(2:40 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to USM 19 for 2 yards (16-B.Hayes46-A.Habas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 19(1:56 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to USM 17 for 2 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 17(1:50 - 4th) 22-A.Phillips to USM 16 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman2-E.Kitchen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SALA 16(1:46 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (8 plays, 70 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 40 yards from SAB 35 to USM 25 fair catch by 35-T.Newsome.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:40 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to SAB 49 for 26 yards (1-D.Flenord).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(1:33 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to SAB 45 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 45(1:00 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins pushed ob at SAB 41 for 4 yards.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 41(0:54 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham scrambles runs ob at SAB 6 for 35 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - USM 6(0:43 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 6(0:36 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to SAB 3 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - USM 3(0:30 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham sacked at SAB 5 for -2 yards (12-J.Littles).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - USM 5(0:10 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mccoy.
