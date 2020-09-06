|
|
|ARKST
|MEMP
White has 4 TD passes, leads Memphis over Arkansas St. 37-24
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Brady White threw four touchdown passes, coach Ryan Silverfield collected his first regular season win at Memphis, and the Tigers beat Arkansas State 37-24 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
White, who is the Football Bowl Subdivision's only 4,000-yard passer from last season, was 26-of-36 passing for 275 yards. He had two touchdown passes in the first half and added a pair of scoring throws from inside the 10-yard line in the third quarter that stretched the Tigers' lead to 34-17.
Sean Dykes had 10 catches for 137 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Memphis. Calvin Austin III and Damonte Coxie also caught TD passes. Rodrigues Clark had 105 yards rushing on 20 carries that included a 14-yard touchdown run.
Logan Bonner was 14-of-23 passing for 133 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Arkansas State. Isaiah Azubuike and Ryan Graham each ran for a score.
The attendance was 4,537 for 58,325-seat Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The stadium was divided into four quadrants and fans were not allowed to move between quadrants. Masks were mandatory along with 12 feet of social distancing. Tailgating was not permitted.
Silverfield was named head coach on Dec. 19, 2019 and coached in the Cotton Bowl.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|29
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|398
|502
|Total Plays
|79
|84
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|227
|Rush Attempts
|36
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|273
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|27-43
|26-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|12-102
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|38
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|2-24
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|273
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|13/20
|166
|0
|0
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|14/23
|133
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|15
|64
|0
|10
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|5
|39
|1
|25
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|5
|33
|0
|13
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|3
|9
|1
|5
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|5
|-7
|0
|3
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|3
|-13
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Da. Green 4 WR
|Da. Green
|11
|5
|99
|0
|39
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|10
|6
|65
|0
|13
|
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
|B. Ogbebor
|6
|4
|45
|0
|26
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|4
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|2
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
G. Amos 85 TE
|G. Amos
|3
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|3
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
T. Ayers 45 TE
|T. Ayers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Hawes 0 WR
|J. Hawes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Brown 28 LB
|Je. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Switzer 7 DB
|A. Switzer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
De. Green 20 DB
|De. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Doss 37 CB
|T. Doss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bean 30 LB
|D. Bean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hervey 24 LB
|F. Hervey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Iwuchukwu 41 DE
|N. Iwuchukwu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
|S. Tuitavake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fegans 3 S
|A. Fegans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ahoia 90 DL
|T. Ahoia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|2
|47.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|26/36
|275
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|20
|105
|1
|14
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|14
|52
|0
|16
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|6
|39
|0
|18
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Taylor 21 RB
|T. Taylor
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Fleming 24 RB
|C. Fleming
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|10
|10
|137
|2
|38
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|11
|8
|90
|1
|17
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Taylor 21 RB
|T. Taylor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|5
|3
|11
|1
|9
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Jones 14 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|6-1
|1.0
|1
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cartwright 95 DL
|J. Cartwright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 LB
|J. Clemons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Co. Mashburn 46 DE
|Co. Mashburn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 43 LB
|J. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|1/2
|26
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|3
|37.7
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rogers 18 DB
|G. Rogers
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (12 plays, 72 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - ARKST 11(1:49 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 11(1:53 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 11(2:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Ogbebor.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(2:18 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor to MEM 11 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - ARKST 25(2:27 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs ob at MEM 17 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 25(2:47 - 4th) 21-J.Jones pushed ob at MEM 25 for no gain (8-X.Cullens).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 31(2:52 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler runs ob at MEM 25 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(2:58 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(3:06 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to MEM 31 for 38 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 25(3:17 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 31 for 6 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 19(3:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ARKS 25 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(3:44 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ARKS 19 for 2 yards (8-X.Cullens).
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 24 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 41(3:50 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 24 yards from ARKS 41 out of bounds at the ARKS 17.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - MEMP 47(3:58 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 41 for 6 yards (92-F.Merrill7-A.Switzer).
|-13 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 34(4:08 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 47 for -13 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(4:51 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 34 for 7 yards (24-F.Hervey).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 49(5:26 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to ARKS 41 for 8 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 46(5:33 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 49 for -3 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(5:59 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 46 for 7 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 41(6:40 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 47 for 6 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 36(7:09 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 41 for 5 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(7:42 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 36 for 1 yard (42-V.Scott).
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 4th) 47-T.Mattson kicks 41 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the MEM 24.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (16 plays, 84 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 1(7:48 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 45-T.Ayers. 45-T.Ayers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 2(7:48 - 4th) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 1 yards enforced at MEM 2. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - ARKST 2(7:52 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 11(7:57 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling. Penalty on MEM 22-T.Lindsey Pass interference 9 yards enforced at MEM 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(8:00 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Ogbebor.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(8:07 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on MEM 1-O.Goodson Roughing the passer 12 yards enforced at MEM 23. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(8:17 - 4th) Penalty on MEM 94-J.Dorceus Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MEM 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 46(8:21 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to MEM 38 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 46(8:26 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 46(8:50 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to MEM 46 for no gain (8-X.Cullens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(9:15 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to MEM 46 for 7 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 34(9:32 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 47 for 13 yards (22-T.Lindsey41-S.Blake).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(9:51 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 34 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 24(10:18 - 4th) 23-I.Azubuike pushed ob at ARKS 30 for 6 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 18(11:02 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to ARKS 24 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(11:37 - 4th) 23-I.Azubuike to ARKS 18 for 2 yards (15-Q.Johnson46-C.Mashburn).
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 16 for 16 yards (39-H.Nash).
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (14 plays, 75 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MEMP 8(11:47 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 8(11:55 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Jones.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 3(12:31 - 4th) to ARKS 7 FUMBLES. 3-B.White to ARKS 8 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - MEMP 3(12:36 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|+38 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 41(12:58 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to ARKS 3 for 38 yards (20-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 41(13:04 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(13:10 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - MEMP 46(13:55 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 21-T.Taylor. 21-T.Taylor to ARKS 41 for 13 yards (20-D.Green14-A.Fletcher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - MEMP 41(14:34 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 21-T.Taylor. 21-T.Taylor to MEM 46 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 38(15:00 - 4th) 21-T.Taylor runs ob at MEM 41 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(0:10 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 50 for 2 yards. Penalty on MEM 28-A.Martin Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 48. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 23(0:48 - 3rd) 94-J.Dorceus pushed ob at MEM 48 for 25 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 25(1:38 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 23 for -2 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 21(2:13 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 25 for 4 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(2:40 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to MEM 21 for 4 yards (37-T.Doss).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(2:50 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green INTERCEPTED by 11-S.Oliver at MEM 17. 11-S.Oliver to MEM 17 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 32(3:06 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 45 for 13 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(3:28 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to ARKS 32 for 4 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 59 yards from MEM 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 28 for 22 yards (30-R.Owens).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 7(3:38 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 2(3:54 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 73-T.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 2. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - MEMP 6(4:33 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 2 for 4 yards (37-T.Doss).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 24(5:03 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes pushed ob at ARKS 6 for 18 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 24(5:36 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 24 for no gain (42-V.Scott18-J.Rice).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(5:59 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 24 for 5 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(6:32 - 3rd) 3-B.White scrambles to ARKS 29 for 18 yards (7-A.Switzer).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Fumble (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
3 & 18 - ARKST 34(6:43 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 48 FUMBLES (23-J.Russell). 46-C.Mashburn to ARKS 47 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - ARKST 34(7:13 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 0-J.Hawes. 0-J.Hawes to ARKS 34 for no gain (15-Q.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(7:48 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 34 for -8 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:03 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 42 for 17 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(8:03 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is no good.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - MEMP 8(8:08 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(8:43 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to ARKS 8 for 14 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 29(9:06 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to ARKS 22 for 7 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(9:38 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to ARKS 29 for 6 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 44(9:56 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 35 for 9 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 48(10:33 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to ARKS 44 for 4 yards (97-T.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 45(11:03 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 48 for 7 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(11:03 - 3rd) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 50. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 15 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM 50 downed by 10-D.Coxie.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARKST 11(11:09 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 10(11:52 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to MEM 11 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus15-Q.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 17 - ARKST 24(12:25 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at MEM 10 for 14 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(12:55 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at MEM 24 for -7 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 25(13:13 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to MEM 17 for 8 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 28(13:33 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to MEM 25 for 3 yards (30-R.Owens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(13:39 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
MEMP
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, 57 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 17(13:48 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Green at MEM 28. 20-D.Green runs ob at MEM 28 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 18(14:31 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 17 for -1 yard (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(14:59 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 18 for 3 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 50 yards from ARKS 35. 28-A.Martin runs ob at MEM 15 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Halftime (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:24 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 34 for 9 yards (41-S.Blake).
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 9(0:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(0:35 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to ARKS 9 for 7 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(0:40 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington. Penalty on ARKS 37-T.Doss Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 31. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(0:49 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles pushed ob at ARKS 31 for 11 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 42(1:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at ARKS 42 for 16 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(1:11 - 2nd) 3-B.White to MEM 47 for 1 yard. Penalty on MEM 3-B.White Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at MEM 47.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(1:26 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 46 for 12 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 19(1:33 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 34 for 15 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 19(1:40 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(2:10 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 19 for -1 yard.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - ARKST 43(2:17 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 57 yards from ARKS 43 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 46(2:28 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 43 for -11 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 46(2:35 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(2:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to MEM 46 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens97-W.Ducksworth).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 39(3:21 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at MEM 49 for 12 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(3:36 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul pushed ob at ARKS 39 for 8 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 20(3:49 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to ARKS 31 for 11 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 13(4:11 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 20 for 7 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(4:17 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Hawes.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 40(4:25 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 47 yards from MEM 40 to ARKS 13 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 41(5:00 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 40 for -1 yard (17-S.Tuitavake90-T.Ahoia).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 39(5:41 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 41 for 2 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(6:12 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to MEM 39 for 4 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 18(6:28 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at MEM 35 for 17 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(6:55 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 18 for 3 yards (92-F.Merrill).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (9 plays, 12 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - ARKST 48(7:03 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 37 yards from ARKS 48 to MEM 15 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|Penalty
|
4 & 21 - ARKST 47(7:03 - 2nd) Team penalty on ARKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - ARKST 47(7:10 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ARKST 38(7:29 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor pushed ob at MEM 24 for 14 yards (2-T.Carter). Penalty on ARKS 60-W.Luebke Holding 9 yards enforced at MEM 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARKST 40(8:05 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to MEM 38 for 2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(8:38 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to MEM 40 FUMBLES. 12-L.Bonner to MEM 40 for no gain.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARKST 38(9:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor to MEM 36 for 26 yards (41-S.Blake).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 46(9:11 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to MEM 43 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens). Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 16 yards enforced at MEM 46. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(9:44 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to MEM 46 for 6 yards (94-J.Dorceus8-X.Cullens).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(10:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 48 for 12 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
MEMP
Tigers
- Missed FG (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 36(10:05 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 36(10:11 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 38(10:48 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to ARKS 36 for 2 yards (97-T.Hampton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(11:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to ARKS 38 for 1 yard (22-C.Bonner41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(11:46 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to ARKS 39 for 12 yards (28-J.Brown).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 38(11:52 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-X.Cullens at MEM 49. 8-X.Cullens to MEM 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 38(11:58 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(12:34 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 38 for 1 yard (8-X.Cullens10-M.Joseph).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:49 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 37 for 12 yards (41-S.Blake).
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 77 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:49 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 14(12:55 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(13:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to ARKS 14 for 2 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 31(13:48 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to ARKS 16 for 15 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 36(14:15 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 31 for 5 yards (28-J.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(14:26 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 31. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(14:43 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to ARKS 31 for 22 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 42(15:00 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 47 for 5 yards (41-N.Iwuchukwu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 40(0:18 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 42 for 2 yards (97-T.Hampton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(0:48 - 1st) 24-C.Fleming to MEM 40 for 6 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(1:03 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 34 for 11 yards (24-F.Hervey).
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 42 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM 23 downed by 28-A.Martin.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (9 plays, 86 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 3(1:07 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 3(1:07 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to MEM 1 for 2 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARKST 6(1:30 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to MEM 3 for 3 yards (95-J.Cartwright).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 31(1:42 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to MEM 6 for 25 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(1:50 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 41(2:12 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to MEM 31 for 10 yards (43-J.Sims).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(2:39 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to MEM 41 for 2 yards (95-J.Cartwright).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 18(3:08 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to MEM 43 for 39 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(3:21 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 18 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens).
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 42(3:27 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 42 to ARKS 16 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 42(3:32 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 42(3:39 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 45(4:02 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 48 for 7 yards (14-A.Fletcher). Penalty on MEM 10-D.Coxie Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 48.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(4:30 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 45 for 3 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 31(4:40 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 27 yards from ARKS 31 to the MEM 42 downed by 9-T.Thomas.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 32(5:20 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner to ARKS 31 for -1 yard (1-O.Goodson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 34(5:28 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner to ARKS 37 for 3 yards. Penalty on ARKS 12-L.Bonner Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at ARKS 37.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(5:53 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 34 for 9 yards (41-S.Blake).
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:53 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 12(5:59 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - MEMP 9(6:41 - 1st) 3-B.White to ARKS 12 FUMBLES. 2-R.Clark to ARKS 12 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 20(7:18 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to ARKS 9 for 11 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(7:51 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to ARKS 20 for 2 yards (30-D.Bean).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(8:08 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles to ARKS 22 for 11 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(8:26 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to ARKS 33 for 11 yards (30-D.Bean6-J.Reimonenq).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 50(8:49 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at ARKS 44 for 6 yards (4-T.Herring-Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(9:20 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 50 for 9 yards (14-A.Fletcher97-T.Hampton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 40(9:37 - 1st) 3-B.White to MEM 41 for 1 yard (8-A.Fegans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 40(9:45 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(10:05 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 40 for 9 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(10:28 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 31 for 16 yards (28-J.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35. 18-G.Rogers to MEM 25 for 24 yards (8-A.Fegans). Team penalty on MEM Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 25.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 1(10:40 - 1st) 18-R.Graham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARKST 6(10:57 - 1st) 18-R.Graham to MEM 1 for 5 yards (41-S.Blake).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(11:04 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on MEM 11-S.Oliver Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 21. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 24(11:35 - 1st) 18-R.Graham to MEM 21 for 3 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(12:17 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor to MEM 24 for 9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 37(12:31 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor to MEM 33 for 4 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 37(12:38 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(13:10 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to MEM 37 for 9 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 44(13:32 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to MEM 46 for 10 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(14:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 44 for 8 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 28(14:15 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 36 for 8 yards (11-S.Oliver). Team penalty on MEM Illegal substitution declined.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 26(14:41 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 28 for 2 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 26 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.