|
|
|MTSU
|ARMY
McCoy runs for three touchdowns and Army wins 42-0
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Sandon McCoy ran for three first-half touchdowns and Army opened its season with a 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
McCoy scored on runs of 1, 2 and 4 yards, twice finishing drives that began after Blue Raiders turnovers.
Quarterback Christian Anderson added a 24-yard run up the middle in the third quarter and Anthony Adkins' 22-yard run completed a 99-yard drive for the Black Knights' final score in the fourth quarter. Army's longest touchdown came on a 43-yard interception return by Jon Rhattigan.
Army's triple-option offense rushed for 340 yards on an average of 5.5 yards per carry on 62 attempts.
The shutout was the first since a 21-0 win at Air Force in 2017 and the largest shutout win over an FBS team since a 47-0 victory over Wake Forest in 1963.
Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara, who rushed for 1,058 yards last season, ran for just 37 yards on 10 carries and was 9-of-14 passing for 46 yards and two interceptions before being replaced.
Army limited fan attendance to the academy's approximately 4,300 cadets who were spread out over Michie Stadium, which has a capacity of 38,000. As the academy is under federal jurisdiction, they were not limited by New York state Covid-19 restrictions regarding crowds.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|6
|21
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|13-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|182
|368
|Total Plays
|48
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|340
|Rush Attempts
|24
|62
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|28
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-53
|7-74
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-51.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|82
|58
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-82
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|28
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|340
|
|
|182
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|7/10
|63
|0
|0
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|9/14
|46
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|5
|27
|0
|21
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|10
|18
|0
|11
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|3
|13
|0
|10
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|4
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|5
|5
|24
|0
|7
|
W. Gilchrist 32 RB
|W. Gilchrist
|1
|1
|24
|0
|21
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Marshall 6 WR
|J. Marshall
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 86 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DE
|J. Ferguson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McWilliams 39 LB
|C. McWilliams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 21 CB
|K. Major
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 38 LB
|J. Butler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nix 92 DT
|T. Nix
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wood 96 DT
|Z. Wood
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DT
|J. Branch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Myers-Glover 30 S
|M. Myers-Glover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 19 CB
|T. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mency 94 DL
|R. Mency
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dinkins 93 DL
|V. Dinkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 88 DT
|J. Wyatt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|2
|51.5
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|3
|17.0
|23
|0
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|2/4
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|9
|94
|0
|37
|
C. Anderson 4 QB
|C. Anderson
|10
|51
|1
|24
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|15
|50
|3
|6
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|4
|34
|1
|22
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|9
|33
|0
|6
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|5
|33
|0
|14
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|5
|28
|0
|14
|
M. Bellan 9 QB
|M. Bellan
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Lescouflair 28 RB
|J. Lescouflair
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Alston 86 WR
|I. Alston
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Roberts 14 WR
|M. Roberts
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Rhattigan 47 LB
|J. Rhattigan
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McDuffie 3 DB
|J. McDuffie
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 27 DB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. John 6 DB
|C. John
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 44 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Duran III 91 DL
|R. Duran III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Voyne 38 LB
|F. Voyne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Catoe 42 LB
|W. Catoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ciarlo 7 S
|J. Ciarlo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marshall 20 DB
|A. Marshall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baker 37 S
|H. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Salyers 1 K
|L. Salyers
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|
Q. Maretzki 29 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Fumble (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 2-J.McDonald.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 2-J.McDonald. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 28 for 3 yards (3-J.McDuffie).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 28(14:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 36 for 8 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(14:16 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 45 for 9 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 45(13:54 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 44 FUMBLES (22-C.Cunningham). 47-J.Rhattigan to MTS 43 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (9 plays, 43 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(13:46 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 40 for 3 yards (49-J.Starling90-R.Poydras).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 40(13:11 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to MTS 32 for 8 yards (49-J.Starling).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(12:47 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 28 for 4 yards (49-J.Starling).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 28(12:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 25 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 25(11:39 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to MTS 21 for 4 yards (33-D.Patterson49-J.Starling).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 21(11:06 - 1st) 32-A.Hobbs to MTS 7 for 14 yards (20-D.Thomas12-R.Blankenship).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARMY 7(10:53 - 1st) 40-C.Barnard to MTS 4 for 3 yards (99-J.Branch).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 4(10:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 1 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler12-R.Blankenship).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 1(9:51 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 60 yards from ARM 35. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 28 for 23 yards (57-J.Penick).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(9:36 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 30 for 2 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 30(9:14 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 28 for -2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 28(8:38 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Marshall. Team penalty on MTS Personal Foul declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MTSU 28(8:31 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 57 yards from MTS 28 out of bounds at the ARM 15.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (21 plays, 85 yards, 7:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 15(8:19 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 17 for 2 yards (90-R.Poydras99-J.Branch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 17(7:45 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 18 for 1 yard (3-G.Grate).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 18(7:08 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson complete to 86-I.Alston. 86-I.Alston to ARM 36 for 18 yards (21-K.Major).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(6:36 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 42 for 6 yards (21-K.Major).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 42(6:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 44 for 2 yards (43-B.Shepherd94-R.Mency).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 44(5:41 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 49 for 5 yards (33-D.Patterson96-Z.Wood).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 49(5:20 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to MTS 47 for 4 yards (43-B.Shepherd21-K.Major).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 47(4:56 - 1st) Penalty on ARM 55-J.Hunter False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 47. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARMY 48(4:43 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson complete to 14-M.Roberts. 14-M.Roberts to MTS 42 for 10 yards (42-C.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 42(4:05 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 38 for 4 yards (3-G.Grate88-J.Wyatt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:55 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to MTS 34 for 4 yards (92-T.Nix).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 34(3:00 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to MTS 26 for 8 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(2:28 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to MTS 25 for 1 yard (94-R.Mency91-J.Ferguson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 25(1:50 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to MTS 15 for 10 yards (21-K.Major).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 15(1:42 - 1st) Penalty on ARM 40-C.Barnard Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 15. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(1:23 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to MTS 18 for 12 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(0:40 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 18(0:33 - 1st) 4-C.Anderson to MTS 13 for 5 yards (49-J.Starling).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 13(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 7 for 6 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARMY 7(14:39 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 2 for 5 yards (21-K.Major49-J.Starling).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 2(14:10 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(14:06 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 63-W.Kelly False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MTSU 20(14:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 20 for no gain (2-M.Morrison53-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - MTSU 20(13:22 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.McDuffie at ARM 49. 3-J.McDuffie to ARM 49 for no gain. Penalty on ARM 3-J.McDuffie Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(13:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 6-J.Marshall. 6-J.Marshall to MTS 32 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan6-C.John).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 32(12:31 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 35 for 3 yards (97-K.Bonsu20-M.Broughton).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 35(11:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Mobley INTERCEPTED by 2-M.Morrison at MTS 41. 2-M.Morrison to MTS 41 for no gain (5-C.Mobley).
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (10 plays, 28 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(11:39 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 38 for 3 yards (96-Z.Wood).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 38(11:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to MTS 36 for 2 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 36(10:25 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to MTS 30 for 6 yards (38-J.Butler).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(9:57 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to MTS 18 for 12 yards (3-G.Grate). Penalty on ARM 14-M.Roberts Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 18.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARMY 28(9:29 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to MTS 26 for 2 yards (92-T.Nix).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 26(8:45 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson to MTS 27 for -1 yard (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 27(8:07 - 2nd) 4-C.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Howard.
|
4 & 7 - ARMY(8:01 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers 44 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on MTS 33-D.Patterson Roughing the kicker 13 yards enforced at MTS 27. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(7:56 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to MTS 11 for 3 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 11(7:30 - 2nd) 32-A.Hobbs to MTS 4 for 7 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARMY 4(7:19 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:19 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Halftime (17 plays, 151 yards, 7:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 62 yards from ARM 35. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 21 for 18 yards (57-J.Penick13-C.Skyers).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(7:06 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 19 for -2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan52-A.West).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 19(6:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 2-J.McDonald.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - MTSU 19(6:24 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 30 for 11 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 30(5:32 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 95-N.Cockrill Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MTS 30. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(5:21 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to ARM 44 for 21 yards (3-J.McDuffie).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(4:57 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to ARM 39 for 5 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 39(4:18 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to ARM 36 for 3 yards (91-R.Duran).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 36(3:42 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Tinsley.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 36(3:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to ARM 28 for 8 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(3:02 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to ARM 20 for 8 yards (6-C.John).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 20(2:43 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to ARM 15 for 5 yards (3-J.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(2:14 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to ARM 13 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan53-A.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 13(1:31 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to ARM 16 for -3 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MTSU 16(0:52 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Mobley. Penalty on ARM 53-A.Smith Pass interference 14 yards enforced at ARM 16. No Play.
|-12 YD
|
1 & 2 - MTSU 2(0:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to ARM 14 for -12 yards (38-F.Voyne).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - MTSU 14(0:02 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to ARM 7 for 7 yards (47-J.Rhattigan3-J.McDuffie).
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt kicks 51 yards from MTS 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 29 for 15 yards (10-J.Campbell36-D.McClendon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(14:55 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 33 for 4 yards (12-R.Blankenship43-B.Shepherd).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 33(14:13 - 3rd) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 32 for -1 yard (33-D.Patterson).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 32(13:33 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to MTS 31 for 37 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 31(12:47 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to MTS 27 for 4 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 27(12:13 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to MTS 26 for 1 yard (43-B.Shepherd).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 26(11:30 - 3rd) 40-C.Barnard to MTS 24 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas92-T.Nix).
|+24 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARMY 24(10:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 57 yards from ARM 35. 2-J.McDonald to MTS 18 for 10 yards (49-K.Yow).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(10:43 - 3rd) 7-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 20 for 2 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 20(10:14 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 22 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 22(9:41 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 30 for 8 yards (22-C.Cunningham53-A.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(9:17 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 35 for 5 yards (6-C.John).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 35(8:44 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 39 for 4 yards (47-J.Rhattigan20-A.Marshall).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 39(8:02 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 41 for 2 yards (2-M.Morrison37-H.Baker).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(7:28 - 3rd) 7-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 39 for -2 yards (52-A.West).
|Int
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 39(6:43 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 47-J.Rhattigan at MTS 43. 47-J.Rhattigan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (21 plays, 99 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 3rd) 29-Q.Maretzki kicks 55 yards from ARM 35. 4-Q.Riley to MTS 25 for 15 yards (42-W.Catoe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(6:27 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 29 for 4 yards (6-C.John).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(6:04 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 42 for 13 yards (3-J.McDuffie22-C.Cunningham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(5:31 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 48 for 6 yards (3-J.McDuffie).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 48(4:54 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 5-C.Mobley. 5-C.Mobley to ARM 49 for 3 yards (44-N.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 49(4:05 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to ARM 46 for 3 yards (27-C.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(3:27 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to ARM 38 for 8 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 38(2:55 - 3rd) 1-F.Peasant to ARM 37 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan38-F.Voyne).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 37(2:12 - 3rd) 1-F.Peasant to ARM 37 for no gain (22-C.Cunningham). Penalty on MTS 55-J.Ryles Holding 10 yards enforced at ARM 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARMY 47(1:51 - 3rd) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Anderson. Penalty on MTS 65-M.Greer Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined. Penalty on MTS 55-J.Ryles Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARMY 47(1:47 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards from ARM 47 Downed at the ARM 1.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Fumble (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 1(1:32 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 6 for 5 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 6(0:52 - 3rd) 4-C.Anderson to ARM 9 for 3 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 9(0:16 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 11 for 2 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(15:00 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 15 for 4 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 15(14:30 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 20 for 5 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 20(13:47 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 22 for 2 yards (96-Z.Wood57-M.Cook).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(13:04 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 36 for 14 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(12:29 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to ARM 40 for 4 yards (3-G.Grate33-D.Patterson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 40(11:50 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 44 for 4 yards (91-J.Ferguson93-V.Dinkins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 44(11:09 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 46 for 2 yards (43-B.Shepherd19-T.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(10:27 - 4th) 32-A.Hobbs to ARM 46 for no gain (43-B.Shepherd92-T.Nix).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 46(9:42 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to MTS 37 for 17 yards (94-R.Mency). Penalty on ARM 6-A.Howard Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at ARM 46. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 25 - MTSU 31(9:12 - 4th) 7-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 29-C.Caterbone. Penalty on MTS 43-B.Shepherd Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARM 31. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(9:05 - 4th) 28-J.Lescouflair to ARM 50 for 4 yards (19-T.Ross).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 50(8:24 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to MTS 42 for 8 yards (12-R.Blankenship43-B.Shepherd).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(7:48 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to MTS 39 for 3 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 39(7:02 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to MTS 37 for 2 yards (39-C.McWilliams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 37(6:18 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to MTS 31 for 6 yards (39-C.McWilliams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(5:39 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to MTS 27 for 4 yards (90-R.Poydras88-J.Wyatt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 27(4:52 - 4th) 7-J.Jones to MTS 22 for 5 yards (39-C.McWilliams).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 22(4:14 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- End of Game (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 4th) 99-A.Bagley kicks 53 yards from ARM 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 28 for 16 yards (57-J.Penick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(3:57 - 4th) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 32 for 4 yards (27-C.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 32(3:19 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 42 for 10 yards (10-J.Ciarlo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(2:42 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 43 for 1 yard (42-W.Catoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 43(2:01 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARMY 43(1:53 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Lane.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 9 - ARMY 43(1:47 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane runs ob at ARM 47 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(1:41 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to ARM 41 for 6 yards (21-A.Bibbins). Penalty on MTS 11-B.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at ARM 47. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARMY 43(1:21 - 4th) 16-C.Cunningham complete to 32-W.Gilchrist. 32-W.Gilchrist to ARM 33 FUMBLES (27-C.Jones). 17-I.Morris to ARM 33 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 33(1:13 - 4th) 9-M.Bellan to ARM 40 for 7 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 40(0:35 - 4th) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 45 for 5 yards (39-C.McWilliams).
