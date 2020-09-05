|
Fine replacement: Bean 4 TDs as UNT beats HBU 57-31 to open
DENTON, Texas (AP) Jason Bean threw three touchdowns and ran for another one in his first start for North Texas, and the Mean Green set a school record with 721 total yards in a 57-31 win over FCS team Houston Baptist on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Jaelon Darden had three TD catches, scores of 33 and 19 yards from Bean and a 6-yarder thrown by former minor league outfielder Austin Aune in his UNT debut a day before his 27th birthday. Oscar Adaway added TD runs of 35 and 47 yards.
Bailey Zappe was 39-of-62 passing for 480 yards and three touchdowns for Houston Baptist. The senior led all FCS quarterbacks last season with 357 completions, and was second with 317.6 yards passing per game and 35 TDs.
The Huskies, in only their eighth season since starting the program, have only three games scheduled after the Southland Conference decided not to play league games this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. They face their first-ever Power Five opponent next week at Texas Tech, then go to C-USA team Louisiana Tech on Sept. 26.
Bean, a redshirt sophomore, was the primary backup last season for four-year starter Mason Fine, who graduated as the school's career passing leader. Bean completed 11 of 18 passes for 217 yards, with all the TD passes coming on the first three drives to match his 2019 total when he got into seven games. He also had a 37-yard TD run.
The Mean Green finished with 361 yards passing, and 360 yards rushing. Five UNT players had at least 41 yards rushing, led by Adaway's 118 yards on five carries.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|33
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|20
|15
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|565
|721
|Total Plays
|86
|86
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|360
|Rush Attempts
|24
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|476
|361
|Comp. - Att.
|39-62
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-78
|6-48
|Touchdowns
|4
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|63
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-63
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|476
|PASS YDS
|361
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|360
|
|
|565
|TOTAL YDS
|721
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
|B. Zappe
|39/62
|480
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|12
|48
|0
|11
|
J. Woods 25 RB
|J. Woods
|5
|29
|0
|9
|
B. Bentsen 18 QB
|B. Bentsen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
L. Turner 21 RB
|L. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenard II 13 LB
|D. Lenard II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
|B. Zappe
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ratzlaff 22 WR
|B. Ratzlaff
|8
|6
|108
|1
|71
|
Je. Sterns 8 WR
|Je. Sterns
|12
|11
|93
|0
|0
|
V. Harrell 14 WR
|V. Harrell
|2
|1
|61
|0
|51
|
Jo. Sterns 9 WR
|Jo. Sterns
|2
|2
|46
|1
|38
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|7
|6
|40
|0
|10
|
D. Sherfield 6 WR
|D. Sherfield
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Dormeus 5 WR
|D. Dormeus
|10
|5
|31
|0
|11
|
J. Alfaro 15 TE
|J. Alfaro
|4
|2
|29
|1
|22
|
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|4
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Fuller 17 WR
|I. Fuller
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Nowell 16 WR
|C. Nowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Walker 11 WR
|B. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Johnson 9 LB
|C. Johnson
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 5 CB
|C. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 42 LB
|B. Young
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wolfe 1 S
|P. Wolfe
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Ossai 48 LB
|P. Ossai
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Wallis 45 DL
|V. Wallis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ijiyera 54 DL
|S. Ijiyera
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 16 CB
|D. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenard II 13 LB
|D. Lenard II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hargrove 11 CB
|D. Hargrove
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Guillory 15 LB
|C. Guillory
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vincent 10 DL
|G. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Cash 3 S
|I. Cash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dickey 2 CB
|K. Dickey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Et. Beek 4 CB
|Et. Beek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Johnson Jr. 6 CB
|F. Johnson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 90 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 24 CB
|D. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mason 49 DL
|D. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Couch 46 DE
|C. Couch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Garcia 37 K
|G. Garcia
|1/4
|50
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Patterson 12 P
|B. Patterson
|4
|45.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|5
|12.6
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|11/18
|217
|3
|1
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|6/11
|111
|1
|0
|
K. Martin 17 QB
|K. Martin
|4/5
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|5
|118
|2
|47
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|11
|85
|0
|25
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|3
|48
|1
|37
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|14
|41
|0
|9
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|7
|41
|1
|16
|
E. Johnson 7 RB
|E. Johnson
|6
|17
|0
|5
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|5
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|2
|2
|76
|1
|44
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|6
|2
|72
|0
|49
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|8
|5
|71
|3
|33
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|4
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
K. Jackson 81 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Burns 24 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Thompson 80 WR
|L. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 11 DB
|Ca. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 LB
|T. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 14 LB
|K. Wood
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rucker 4 DB
|J. Rucker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gibbs 31 S
|J. Gibbs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crosby 22 DB
|K. Crosby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ga. Murphy 35 LB
|Ga. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCrae 2 DL
|D. McCrae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
|D. LeBlanc
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Gr. Murphy 42 LB
|Gr. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 17 DB
|D. Gaddie
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 18 DB
|U. Stout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Booker-Brown 45 DL
|J. Booker-Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Williams 49 K
|Z. Williams
|1/1
|30
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|2
|42.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:56 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 28 for 3 yards (48-P.Ossai).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 28(14:30 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to HB 49 for 23 yards (2-K.Dickey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(13:58 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to HB 46 for 3 yards (5-C.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 46(13:43 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to HB 45 for 1 yard (5-C.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 45(13:19 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to HB 41 for 4 yards (45-V.Wallis48-P.Ossai).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 41(12:56 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to HB 39 for 2 yards (9-C.Johnson45-V.Wallis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(12:54 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to HB 33 for 6 yards (16-D.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 33(12:42 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 33(12:37 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:31 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Downs (9 plays, 85 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 61 yards from NTX 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 20 for 16 yards (23-K.Davis7-E.Johnson). Penalty on HB 18-B.Bentsen Holding 10 yards enforced at HB 20.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 10(12:25 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 2-E.Beek. 2-E.Beek to HB 14 for 4 yards (30-L.Nixon97-D.Novil).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 14(12:01 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 14-V.Harrell.
|+61 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOUBP 14(11:58 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 14-V.Harrell. 14-V.Harrell to NTX 25 FUMBLES (17-D.Gaddie). 5-D.Dormeus to NTX 25 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(11:15 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to NTX 19 for 6 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOUBP 19(10:53 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 5-D.Dormeus. 5-D.Dormeus to NTX 13 for 6 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 13(10:31 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to NTX 14 for -1 yard (14-K.Wood).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOUBP 14(9:53 - 1st) 8-J.Sterns to NTX 6 for 8 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOUBP 6(9:04 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to NTX 5 for 1 yard (30-L.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - HOUBP 5(8:30 - 1st) 13-D.Lenard to NTX 5 for no gain (23-K.Davis).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (9 plays, 95 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 5(8:23 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 11 for 6 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 11(8:06 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 15 for 4 yards (5-C.Miller9-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(7:41 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(7:36 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(7:29 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 88-J.Pirtle. 88-J.Pirtle to NTX 42 for 27 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(7:06 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to HB 49 for 9 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 49(6:46 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to HB 47 for 2 yards (5-C.Miller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(6:24 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter. Penalty on HB 2-K.Dickey Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HB 47. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(6:17 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Missed FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 64 yards from NTX 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 18 for 17 yards (18-U.Stout23-K.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 18(6:01 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 5-D.Dormeus. 5-D.Dormeus to HB 25 for 7 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOUBP 25(5:32 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 31 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 31(5:10 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dormeus.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 31(5:04 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 15-J.Alfaro. 15-J.Alfaro to NTX 47 for 22 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 47(4:36 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to NTX 44 for 3 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOUBP 44(4:08 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to NTX 38 for 6 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOUBP 38(3:46 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to NTX 30 for 8 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 30(3:32 - 1st) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Nowell.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 30(3:17 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to NTX 27 for 3 yards (5-T.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - HOUBP 27(2:41 - 1st) Penalty on HB 14-V.Harrell False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 27. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - HOUBP 32(2:27 - 1st) 2-E.Beek to NTX 26 for 6 yards (5-T.Davis).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - HOUBP 26(1:48 - 1st) 37-G.Garcia 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (8 plays, 74 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(1:43 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 31 for 5 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 31(1:15 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 42 for 11 yards (16-D.Smith).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(1:02 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to HB 33 for 25 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(0:47 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(0:39 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to HB 31 for 2 yards (9-C.Johnson42-B.Young).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 31(0:01 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to HB 22 for 9 yards (13-D.Lenard42-B.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(15:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean scrambles to HB 19 for 3 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 19(14:40 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(14:35 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams extra point is no good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:35 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 61 yards from NTX 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 19 for 15 yards (23-I.Johnson34-K.Howell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 19(14:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to HB 25 for 6 yards (18-U.Stout).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOUBP 25(14:08 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to HB 31 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 31(13:41 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 36 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOUBP 36(13:05 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe to HB 36 for no gain (97-D.Novil).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOUBP 36(12:24 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOUBP 36(12:18 - 2nd) 12-B.Patterson punts 46 yards from HB 36. 1-J.Darden to NTX 23 for 5 yards (13-D.Lenard).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (2 plays, 48 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(12:06 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 23 for no gain (54-S.Ijiyera).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(11:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-P.Wolfe at NTX 29. 1-P.Wolfe to NTX 29 for no gain.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 29(11:35 - 2nd) 8-J.Sterns to NTX 25 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 25(11:03 - 2nd) 2-E.Beek to NTX 19 for 6 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 19(10:46 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 5-D.Dormeus. 5-D.Dormeus to NTX 15 for 4 yards (4-J.Rucker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 15(10:15 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to NTX 7 for 8 yards (11-C.Johnson14-K.Wood).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - HOUBP 7(9:44 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 15-J.Alfaro. 15-J.Alfaro runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 2nd) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(9:39 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 20 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(9:16 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 47 for 2 yards (49-D.Mason).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 47(8:55 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 49 for 2 yards (90-K.Baugh9-C.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 49(8:19 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to HB 48 for 3 yards (5-C.Miller).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 48(7:54 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 48 yards from HB 48 to HB End Zone. touchback.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Missed FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 20(7:44 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to HB 25 for 5 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOUBP 25(7:14 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to HB 28 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOUBP 28(6:54 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe to HB 31 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 31(6:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dormeus.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 31(6:16 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOUBP 31(6:11 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to NTX 37 for 32 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 37(5:52 - 2nd) Team penalty on HB False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - HOUBP 42(5:43 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Sterns.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - HOUBP 42(5:39 - 2nd) Penalty on HB 69-D.Omerhi False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 42. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 20 - HOUBP 47(5:39 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to NTX 29 for 18 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOUBP 29(5:00 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to NTX 13 for 16 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 13(4:47 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 13(4:44 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOUBP 13(4:36 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Alfaro.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - HOUBP 13(4:30 - 2nd) 37-G.Garcia 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (9 plays, 67 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(4:25 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune to NTX 26 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 26(4:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune to NTX 29 for 3 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 29(3:51 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 42 for 13 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(3:30 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+49 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(3:23 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to HB 9 for 49 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - NTEXAS 9(3:01 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to HB 8 for 1 yard (54-S.Ijiyera).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 8(2:43 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to HB 1 for 7 yards (1-P.Wolfe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 1(2:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on NTX Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at HB 1. No Play.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 6(2:02 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune to HB 13 FUMBLES (42-B.Young). 2-A.Aune to HB 13 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - NTEXAS 13(1:22 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams 30 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on HB 11-D.Hargrove Running into kicker declined.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Halftime (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(1:18 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 2-E.Beek. 2-E.Beek to HB 36 for 11 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 36(1:08 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 2-D.McCrae Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at HB 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 49(1:08 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 30-L.Nixon Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NTX 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 34(1:08 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Walker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 34(0:50 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOUBP 34(0:45 - 2nd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 2-E.Beek. 2-E.Beek to NTX 33 for 1 yard (23-K.Davis17-D.Gaddie).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - HOUBP 33(0:02 - 2nd) 37-G.Garcia 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Missed FG (11 plays, 42 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to HB 25 fair catch by 2-E.Beek.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 36 for 11 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 36(14:47 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 36(14:41 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 38 for 2 yards (14-K.Wood17-D.Gaddie).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOUBP 38(14:04 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to HB 48 for 10 yards (31-J.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 48(13:42 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 5-D.Dormeus. 5-D.Dormeus to NTX 49 for 3 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOUBP 49(13:04 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to NTX 43 for 6 yards (5-T.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOUBP 43(12:33 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe scrambles to NTX 38 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 38(12:07 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to NTX 39 for -1 yard (14-K.Wood17-D.Gaddie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - HOUBP 39(11:31 - 3rd) Penalty on HB 8-J.Sterns False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 39. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 16 - HOUBP 44(11:28 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to NTX 33 for 11 yards (5-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOUBP 33(10:53 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - HOUBP 33(10:47 - 3rd) 37-G.Garcia 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(10:41 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 33 for no gain (9-C.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(10:16 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 34 for 1 yard (9-C.Johnson42-B.Young).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 34(9:40 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 44 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(9:24 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 1 yard (5-C.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 45(9:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean to HB 47 for 8 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 47(8:41 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to HB 37 for 10 yards (17-T.Fluellen9-C.Johnson).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(8:34 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(8:23 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Alfaro.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 25(8:18 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to HB 29 for 4 yards (23-K.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HOUBP 29(7:50 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dormeus.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - HOUBP 29(7:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Patterson punts 50 yards from HB 29. 1-J.Darden to NTX 21 for no gain (1-P.Wolfe).
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (3 plays, 79 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(7:46 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to HB 35 for 44 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(7:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(7:16 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to HB 25 fair catch by 2-E.Beek.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(7:08 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 30 for 5 yards (45-J.Booker-Brown).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOUBP 30(6:50 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to HB 28 for -2 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOUBP 28(6:14 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 2-E.Beek.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOUBP 28(6:07 - 3rd) 12-B.Patterson punts 42 yards from HB 28 out of bounds at the NTX 30.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(5:56 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(5:46 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 36 for 6 yards (42-B.Young9-C.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 36(5:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 87-J.Roberts. 87-J.Roberts to NTX 49 for 13 yards.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(5:02 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to HB 26 for 25 yards (42-B.Young).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(4:41 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to HB 21 for 5 yards (45-V.Wallis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 21(4:11 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin. Penalty on HB 11-D.Hargrove Pass interference 13 yards enforced at HB 21. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - NTEXAS 8(4:04 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to HB 6 for 2 yards (42-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 6(3:48 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 6(3:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to HB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(3:37 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Sherfield.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 25(3:28 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 5-D.Dormeus. 5-D.Dormeus to HB 36 for 11 yards (2-D.McCrae22-K.Crosby).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 36(3:13 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 6-D.Sherfield. 6-D.Sherfield to NTX 31 for 33 yards (4-J.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 31(2:54 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 31(2:46 - 3rd) 2-E.Beek to NTX 29 for 2 yards (35-G.Murphy4-J.Rucker).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOUBP 29(2:14 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns to NTX 21 for 8 yards (4-J.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 21(1:59 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Sterns.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOUBP 21(1:55 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Ratzlaff.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - HOUBP 21(1:47 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe sacked at NTX 25 for -4 yards (23-K.Davis).
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - HOUBP 25(1:17 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns. Penalty on NTX 2-D.McCrae Offside 5 yards enforced at NTX 25. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 9 - HOUBP 20(0:50 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 8-J.Sterns. 8-J.Sterns to NTX 9 for 11 yards (4-J.Rucker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - HOUBP 9(0:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dormeus. Penalty on NTX 4-J.Rucker Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NTX 9. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - HOUBP 2(0:35 - 3rd) 4-B.Zappe complete to 2-E.Beek. 2-E.Beek to NTX 2 for no gain. Penalty on NTX 11-C.Johnson Holding 1 yards enforced at NTX 2. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - HOUBP 1(0:33 - 3rd) 18-B.Bentsen runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 3rd) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(0:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 1 yard (48-P.Ossai).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 26(0:07 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to NTX 50 for 24 yards (16-D.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Aune to HB 47 for 3 yards.
|+47 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 47(14:38 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams kicks 61 yards from NTX 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 19 for 15 yards (34-K.Howell19-J.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 19(14:18 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns to HB 17 FUMBLES (11-C.Johnson). 9-J.Sterns to HB 17 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - HOUBP 17(13:45 - 4th) Penalty on HB 22-B.Ratzlaff False start 5 yards enforced at HB 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - HOUBP 12(13:39 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dormeus.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - HOUBP 12(13:30 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Sterns.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - HOUBP 12(13:24 - 4th) 12-B.Patterson punts 43 yards from HB 12 out of bounds at the NTX 45.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(13:15 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Torrey.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(13:07 - 4th) 2-A.Aune to NTX 50 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 50(12:31 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 81-K.Jackson. 81-K.Jackson to HB 40 for 10 yards (9-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(12:31 - 4th) Penalty on HB 9-C.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HB 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(12:22 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(12:15 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson to HB 25 for no gain (10-G.Vincent).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:49 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to HB 16 for 9 yards (11-D.Hargrove).
|+16 YD
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 16(11:27 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams extra point is good.
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 97 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 2-E.Beek to HB 3 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 3(11:19 - 4th) 25-J.Woods to HB 11 for 8 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOUBP 11(10:59 - 4th) 25-J.Woods to HB 16 for 5 yards (10-M.Sanders30-L.Nixon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 16(10:35 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to HB 23 for 7 yards (23-K.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - HOUBP 23(10:07 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Dormeus.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOUBP 23(10:01 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff to HB 29 for 6 yards (14-K.Wood).
|+71 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 29(9:34 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 4th) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(9:36 - 4th) 7-E.Johnson to NTX 27 for 2 yards (54-S.Ijiyera).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(9:12 - 4th) 17-K.Martin complete to 81-K.Jackson. 81-K.Jackson to NTX 35 for 8 yards (11-D.Hargrove).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(8:40 - 4th) 7-E.Johnson to NTX 40 for 5 yards (3-I.Cash42-B.Young).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 40(8:22 - 4th) 7-E.Johnson to NTX 41 for 1 yard (9-C.Johnson17-T.Fluellen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 41(7:54 - 4th) 17-K.Martin incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 41(7:44 - 4th) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from NTX 41. 8-J.Sterns to HB 23 for no gain (80-L.Thompson29-N.Durham).
HOUBP
Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 23(7:35 - 4th) 25-J.Woods to HB 32 for 9 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOUBP 32(7:11 - 4th) 25-J.Woods to HB 35 for 3 yards (42-G.Murphy16-J.Shorter).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 35(6:58 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 17-I.Fuller. 17-I.Fuller to HB 49 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 49(6:33 - 4th) 25-J.Woods to NTX 47 for 4 yards (91-D.LeBlanc42-G.Murphy).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOUBP 47(6:05 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 1-T.Thompson. 1-T.Thompson to NTX 38 for 9 yards (10-M.Sanders14-K.Wood).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOUBP 38(5:49 - 4th) 4-B.Zappe complete to 9-J.Sterns. 9-J.Sterns runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 4th) 37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- End of Game (12 plays, 59 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) 12-B.Patterson kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(5:36 - 4th) 7-E.Johnson to NTX 30 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(4:54 - 4th) 7-E.Johnson to NTX 31 for 1 yard (15-C.Guillory11-D.Hargrove).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 31(4:09 - 4th) 17-K.Martin complete to 81-K.Jackson. 81-K.Jackson to NTX 36 for 5 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(3:50 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson to NTX 38 for 2 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 38(3:23 - 4th) 17-K.Martin complete to 23-I.Johnson. 23-I.Johnson to NTX 44 for 6 yards (6-F.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 44(2:36 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson to NTX 45 for 1 yard (13-D.Lenard46-C.Couch).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 45(2:12 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson to NTX 50 for 5 yards (15-C.Guillory).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(1:50 - 4th) 17-K.Martin complete to 82-D.Hair-Griffin. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to HB 36 for 14 yards (4-E.Beek).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(1:31 - 4th) 7-E.Johnson to HB 33 for 3 yards (45-V.Wallis15-C.Guillory).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 33(1:15 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson to HB 24 for 9 yards (13-D.Lenard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(0:52 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson to HB 18 for 6 yards (17-T.Fluellen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 18(0:31 - 4th) 23-I.Johnson to HB 16 for 2 yards (48-P.Ossai).