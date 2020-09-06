|
UTEP beats Stephen F. Austin 24-14 in season opener
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Deion Hankins ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns to lead UTEP to a 24-14 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Gavin Hardison was 17-of-28 passing for 212 yards and tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Justin Garrett that pulled the Miners to 14-10 late in the second quarter. Hankins ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining before halftime, and added a 4-yard scoring run with 3:50 left that capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
Trae Self threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lawton Rikel for the Lumberjacks. Da'Leon Ward added a 1-yard TD run to put Stephen F. Austin up 14-3 early in the second quarter. Self finished 14 of 21 for 133 yards passing.
The attendance was 6,047 at the 51,500-seat Sun Bowl. There was no general admission seating. Tailgating was prohibited and masks inside the stadium were required.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|223
|360
|Total Plays
|44
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|152
|Rush Attempts
|23
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|39
|19
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-39
|2-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|126
|PASS YDS
|208
|97
|RUSH YDS
|152
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Self 2 QB
|T. Self
|14/21
|133
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Ward 21 RB
|D. Ward
|14
|51
|1
|8
J. McGowen 22 RB
|J. McGowen
|5
|39
|0
|31
T. Self 2 QB
|T. Self
|4
|7
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Q. Borders 85 WR
|Q. Borders
|2
|2
|41
|0
|33
X. Gipson 19 WR
|X. Gipson
|5
|3
|29
|0
|25
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|3
|2
|20
|0
|16
L. Rikel 15 WR
|L. Rikel
|2
|2
|18
|1
|17
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
J. Miller 11 WR
|J. Miller
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
D. Ward 21 RB
|D. Ward
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
J. McGowen 22 RB
|J. McGowen
|2
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Coleman 0 LB
|D. Coleman
|6-1
|0.0
|0
J. Walker 5 CB
|J. Walker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
J. Brown 28 LB
|J. Brown
|4-1
|1.0
|0
B. Thompson 3 DE
|B. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Evans 27 S
|J. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|0
T. Lloyd 25 DB
|T. Lloyd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
L. Cox 92 DT
|L. Cox
|3-1
|0.0
|0
C. Williams 69 DT
|C. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Randle 6 LB
|B. Randle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
M. Heard 32 S
|M. Heard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Murray 54 DE
|A. Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|2-1
|0.0
|0
W. Roberts 4 CB
|W. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
Da. Williams 39 LB
|Da. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Brooks 10 CB
|M. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
A. Hendrix 1 CB
|A. Hendrix
|1-0
|0.0
|1
C. Hill 98 DE
|C. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Nsoedo DB
|I. Nsoedo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Campos 58 K
|C. Campos
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Quick 37 P
|M. Quick
|3
|38.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
X. Gipson 19 WR
|X. Gipson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|17/28
|212
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|17
|113
|2
|41
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|11
|24
|0
|9
Q. Wadley 2 RB
|Q. Wadley
|3
|8
|0
|4
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|4
|4
|0
|9
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|2
|3
|0
|2
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|11
|7
|116
|0
|30
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|6
|5
|52
|1
|29
D. Cooper 1 WR
|D. Cooper
|5
|2
|19
|0
|10
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Inyang 5 DB
|D. Inyang
|6-0
|0.0
|0
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|4-0
|1.0
|0
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Harrell 28 DB
|B. Harrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Barnes 12 DB
|D. Barnes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|2-1
|0.0
|1
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Williams 42 DE
|D. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Johnson 32 CB
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|2
|9.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
SFA
Lumberjacks
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFA 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to SAU 26 for 1 yard (21-J.Prince47-S.Forester).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFA 26(14:42 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson runs ob at TEP 49 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFA 49(14:26 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to TEP 49 for no gain (7-K.Moss).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 49(13:58 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 85-Q.Borders. 85-Q.Borders to TEP 16 for 33 yards (28-B.Harrell29-D.Lowe).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFA 16(13:20 - 1st) Penalty on SAU 66-K.Holm False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 16. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - SFA 17(12:01 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 15-L.Rikel. 15-L.Rikel runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 1st) 58-C.Campos extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) 81-D.Brown kicks 54 yards from SAU 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 27 for 16 yards (41-E.Garrison).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(11:55 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 27(11:50 - 1st) 2-Q.Wadley to TEP 31 for 4 yards (3-B.Thompson).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 31(11:17 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs ob at SAU 44 for 25 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(10:58 - 1st) 2-Q.Wadley to SAU 41 for 3 yards (28-J.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 41(10:26 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 41(10:20 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-Q.Wadley.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTEP 41(9:26 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 39 yards from SAU 41 Downed at the SAU 2.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFA 2(9:21 - 1st) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 1 for -1 yard (12-D.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - SFA 1(9:00 - 1st) 22-J.McGowen to SAU 5 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SFA 5(8:35 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFA 5(8:00 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 48 yards from SAU 5 to TEP 47 fair catch by 17-J.Garrett.
UTEP
Miners
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(7:47 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to SAU 43 for 10 yards (10-M.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(7:20 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 40 for 3 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 40(6:55 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 39 for 1 yard (92-L.Cox99-D.Osagiede).
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 39(6:30 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett. Penalty on SAU 10-M.Brooks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAU 39. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 24(6:20 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to SAU 6 for 18 yards (27-J.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 6 - UTEP 6(5:55 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 6 for no gain (3-B.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 6(5:30 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 4 for 2 yards (28-J.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UTEP 4(5:00 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UTEP 4(3:30 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- TD (14 plays, 84 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 63 yards from TEP 35. 19-X.Gipson runs ob at SAU 16 for 14 yards.
|
1 & 10 - SFA 16(3:20 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to SAU 21 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFA 21(3:00 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to SAU 27 for 6 yards (9-J.VanHook21-J.Prince).
|
1 & 10 - SFA 27(2:30 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson. Penalty on TEP 5-D.Inyang Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAU 27. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 42(2:15 - 1st) 2-T.Self runs ob at TEP 45 for 13 yards.
|
1 & 10 - SFA 45(1:25 - 1st) 21-D.Ward to TEP 47 for -2 yards (7-K.Moss).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - SFA 47(0:45 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to TEP 31 for 16 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|
1 & 10 - SFA 31(15:00 - 2nd) 21-D.Ward to TEP 29 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight42-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFA 29(14:30 - 2nd) 22-J.McGowen to TEP 27 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
|
3 & 6 - SFA 27(14:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to TEP 22 for 5 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SFA 22(13:35 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 89-A.Yankowy Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at TEP 22. No Play.
|
1 & 10 - SFA 11(13:05 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFA 11(12:59 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Jones III.
|
3 & 10 - SFA 11(12:54 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to TEP 1 for 10 yards (12-G.Hardison).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SFA 1(12:08 - 2nd) 21-D.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 2nd) 58-C.Campos extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (16 plays, 83 yards, 9:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 81-D.Brown kicks 51 yards from SAU 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 17 for 3 yards (22-J.McGowen).
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(11:59 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 17(11:55 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 47 for 30 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(11:30 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 21-J.Fields. 21-J.Fields to SAU 42 for 11 yards (0-D.Coleman).
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(10:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to SAU 39 for 3 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 39(9:29 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to SAU 36 for 3 yards (32-M.Heard).
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 36(8:46 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz to SAU 35 for 1 yard (99-D.Osagiede).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - UTEP 35(8:32 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to SAU 30 for 5 yards (5-J.Walker).
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(8:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to SAU 26 for 4 yards (69-C.Williams).
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 26(7:26 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to SAU 26 for no gain (25-T.Lloyd).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 26(6:43 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to SAU 17 for 9 yards (27-J.Evans).
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(6:03 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to SAU 14 for 3 yards (27-J.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 14(5:19 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles runs ob at SAU 9 for 5 yards.
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 9(4:35 - 2nd) 2-Q.Wadley to SAU 7 for 2 yards (0-D.Coleman27-J.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTEP 7(3:50 - 2nd) 2-Q.Wadley to SAU 6 for 1 yard (92-L.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 6(3:06 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz to SAU 4 for 2 yards (92-L.Cox).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 4(2:13 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Fumble (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 55 yards from TEP 35. 9-R.Simmons to SAU 27 for 17 yards (19-D.Trotter). Penalty on SAU 8-L.Jones III Holding 10 yards enforced at SAU 27.
|
1 & 10 - SFA 17(1:58 - 2nd) 21-D.Ward to SAU 24 for 7 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFA 24(1:23 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SAU 25 FUMBLES (5-D.Inyang). 21-J.Prince to SAU 9 for 16 yards.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 40 yards from TEP 35 to SAU 25 fair catch by 9-R.Simmons.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(0:20 - 2nd) 2-T.Self kneels at SAU 23 for -2 yards.
UTEP
Miners
- Fumble (11 plays, 46 yards, 4:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 81-D.Brown kicks 55 yards from SAU 35 out of bounds at the TEP 10.
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(15:00 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(14:57 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 37 for 2 yards (3-B.Thompson6-B.Randle).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 37(14:20 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles runs ob at TEP 46 for 9 yards.
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(13:27 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 45 for -1 yard (28-J.Brown5-J.Walker).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 45(12:38 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 37 for -8 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 19 - UTEP 37(11:52 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to SAU 42 for 21 yards (1-A.Hendrix).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(11:10 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 26 for 16 yards (5-J.Walker).
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(10:50 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 26(10:43 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 26(10:39 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to SAU 17 for 9 yards.
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 17(10:03 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison to SAU 18 FUMBLES. 6-B.Randle to SAU 19 for no gain.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - SFA 19(9:58 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 85-Q.Borders. 85-Q.Borders to SAU 27 for 8 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFA 27(9:22 - 3rd) 21-D.Ward to SAU 32 for 5 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|
1 & 10 - SFA 32(8:44 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 32(8:38 - 3rd) 21-D.Ward to SAU 37 for 5 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFA 37(7:50 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 9-R.Simmons. 9-R.Simmons to TEP 49 for 14 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|
1 & 10 - SFA 49(7:21 - 3rd) 22-J.McGowen to TEP 46 for 3 yards (47-S.Forester42-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 46(6:45 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 15-L.Rikel. 15-L.Rikel to TEP 45 for 1 yard (5-D.Inyang).
|
3 & 6 - SFA 45(6:03 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 22-J.McGowen. 22-J.McGowen to SAU 49 for -6 yards (9-J.VanHook12-D.Barnes).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SFA 49(5:15 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 35 yards from SAU 49 Downed at the TEP 16.
UTEP
Miners
- Interception (11 plays, 2 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 16(5:05 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 21 for 5 yards (4-W.Roberts0-D.Coleman).
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 21(4:18 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 20 for -1 yard (54-A.Murray92-L.Cox).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 20(3:31 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 28 for 8 yards (5-J.Walker).
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(2:45 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 37 for 9 yards (0-D.Coleman32-M.Heard).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 37(2:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 46 for 9 yards (5-J.Walker).
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(1:25 - 3rd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 48 for 2 yards (98-C.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 48(0:49 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to SAU 47 for 5 yards (6-B.Randle28-J.Brown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 47(15:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing. Penalty on SAU 28-J.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAU 47. No Play.
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(14:56 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to SAU 32 for no gain (6-B.Randle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 32(14:15 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn pushed ob at SAU 27 for 5 yards (32-M.Heard).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 27(13:31 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper INTERCEPTED by 1-A.Hendrix at SAU 18. 1-A.Hendrix to SAU 18 for no gain.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Interception (10 plays, 2 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - SFA 18(13:22 - 4th) 21-D.Ward to SAU 24 for 6 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|
2 & 4 - SFA 24(12:53 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 23 for -1 yard (9-J.VanHook12-D.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFA 23(12:09 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 27 for 4 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|
4 & 1 - SFA 27(11:23 - 4th) 2-T.Self runs ob at SAU 30 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 30(10:54 - 4th) 21-D.Ward to SAU 33 for 3 yards (42-D.Williams7-K.Moss).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 33(10:20 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 21-D.Ward. 21-D.Ward to SAU 39 for 6 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|
3 & 1 - SFA 39(9:41 - 4th) 22-J.McGowen pushed ob at TEP 30 for 31 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 30(9:01 - 4th) 21-D.Ward to TEP 22 for 8 yards (12-D.Barnes21-J.Prince).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - SFA 22(8:15 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Miller. Penalty on TEP 12-D.Barnes Pass interference 9 yards enforced at TEP 22. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SFA 13(8:12 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-D.Lowe at TEP End Zone. 29-D.Lowe touchback.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(8:09 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 18 for -2 yards (54-A.Murray).
|
2 & 12 - UTEP 18(7:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 12 - UTEP 18(7:19 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett pushed ob at TEP 47 for 29 yards (4-W.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 47(6:31 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to SAU 44 for 9 yards (0-D.Coleman).
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 44(5:56 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 42 for 2 yards (69-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(5:22 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 42(5:19 - 4th) Team penalty on TEP Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SAU 42. No Play.
|+41 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTEP 47(5:19 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 6 for 41 yards (5-J.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTEP 6(4:32 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 4 for 2 yards (0-D.Coleman6-B.Randle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 4(3:56 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:51 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
SFA
Lumberjacks
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 8 for 8 yards (18-R.Corner).
|
1 & 10 - SFA 8(3:46 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 22-J.McGowen.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SFA 8(3:42 - 4th) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 1 for -7 yards (10-T.Knight).
|
3 & 17 - SFA 1(3:08 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SFA 1(3:05 - 4th) 37-M.Quick punts 33 yards from SAU 1 to the SAU 34 downed by 22-J.McGowen.
UTEP
Miners
- End of Game (5 plays, 33 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(2:55 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 31 for 3 yards (69-C.Williams).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 31(2:50 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 7 for 24 yards (32-M.Heard).
|
1 & 7 - UTEP 7(2:06 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 7 for no gain (6-B.Randle10-M.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 7(1:21 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to SAU 1 for 6 yards (39-D.Williams).