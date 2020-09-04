|
|
|CAR
|UAB
UAB sets Conference USA record with 19th straight home win
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Spencer Brown rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and UAB beat Central Arkansas 45-35 on Thursday night to set a Conference USA record with its 19th straight home victory.
Jermaine Brown Jr. added 75 yards rushing and a touchdown for UAB (1-0). Lucious Stanley scored on one of his five carries and Tyler Johnston III threw for 143 yards and two scores. UAB totaled 233 yards on the ground.
Johnston connected with Gerrit Prince on two scoring plays in the first half, the second for a 28-7 lead with 5:31 left. But Central Arkansas took advantage of two late UAB turnovers to pull within 28-21 at the break on Robert Rochell's 35-yard fumble return.
UAB scored 17 unanswered points to start the second half - with a 30-yard score by Brown.
Breylin Smith threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Central Arkansas (1-1). Kierre Crossley rushed for 59 yards and Lujuan Winningham caught six passes for 53 yards and two scores.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|29
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|277
|459
|Total Plays
|67
|83
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|233
|Rush Attempts
|21
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|177
|226
|Comp. - Att.
|25-46
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|8-83
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.0
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|152
|66
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-116
|3-49
|Int. - Returns
|1-34
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|226
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|233
|
|
|277
|TOTAL YDS
|459
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Crossley 21 RB
|K. Crossley
|10
|59
|0
|34
|
C. Myers 28 RB
|C. Myers
|5
|32
|1
|17
|
B. Smith 3 QB
|B. Smith
|6
|9
|0
|16
|
B. Myers 84 WR
|B. Myers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Winningham 5 WR
|L. Winningham
|12
|6
|53
|2
|15
|
T. Enlow 8 WR
|T. Enlow
|5
|4
|46
|0
|18
|
C. Richmond 81 WR
|C. Richmond
|5
|3
|43
|0
|35
|
T. Hudson 1 WR
|T. Hudson
|5
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
C. Myers 28 RB
|C. Myers
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Perkinson 87 WR
|M. Perkinson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Camargo 19 TE
|S. Camargo
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
J. Barnes 2 WR
|J. Barnes
|7
|4
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Short 85 TE
|J. Short
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Blakey 6 WR
|D. Blakey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossley 21 RB
|K. Crossley
|3
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Matthews 45 LB
|D. Matthews
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 15 LB
|T. Campbell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godfrey 4 DB
|C. Godfrey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kershner 25 DB
|C. Kershner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Norris 86 DL
|A. Norris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 94 DE
|N. Grant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jessup 91 DL
|L. Jessup
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 18 LB
|M. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Brown 97 DL
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Nakwaasah 7 DB
|N. Nakwaasah
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrison 16 DB
|D. Harrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 90 DL
|A. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rochell 9 DB
|R. Rochell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 50 DE
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gray 96 LB
|J. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunn 39 LB
|T. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dotson 38 DB
|S. Dotson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mackey Jr. 12 DB
|S. Mackey Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 26 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bedell 55 DL
|J. Bedell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anusiem 22 DB
|W. Anusiem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Ray 53 K
|H. Ray
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|
C. Caughron 57 K
|C. Caughron
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hughes-Ford 44 P
|S. Hughes-Ford
|5
|36.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Richmond 81 WR
|C. Richmond
|4
|29.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hudson 1 WR
|T. Hudson
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Johnston III 17 QB
|T. Johnston III
|17/25
|143
|2
|1
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|7/9
|83
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|24
|127
|1
|23
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|17
|75
|1
|30
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|5
|21
|1
|8
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Lucero 12 QB
|B. Lucero
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
|A. Watkins Jr.
|9
|7
|72
|0
|16
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|5
|4
|47
|1
|28
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|4
|3
|37
|0
|16
|
G. Prince 20 TE
|G. Prince
|5
|4
|31
|2
|10
|
R. Johnson 7 WR
|R. Johnson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
L. Stanley 2 RB
|L. Stanley
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Shropshire 15 WR
|T. Shropshire
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Davis 81 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Rudolph 35 WR
|S. Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 14 S
|D. Turner
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 8 CB
|T. Marshall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eason Jr. 37 LB
|N. Eason Jr.
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brasher 32 LB
|L. Brasher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner 10 DL
|T. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Oliver Jr. 24 LB
|D. Oliver Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 3 CB
|C. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 2 CB
|K. Swoopes
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Stanley 95 DL
|M. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fair 90 DL
|T. Fair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 16 LB
|A. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/1
|23
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|4
|45.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|2
|24.5
|29
|0
|
A. Watkins Jr. 6 WR
|A. Watkins Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
CAR
Bears
- Missed FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 64 yards from UAB 35. 81-C.Richmond to UCA 27 for 26 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 27(14:55 - 1st) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 33 for 6 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 33(14:24 - 1st) 3-B.Smith complete to 5-L.Winningham. 5-L.Winningham to UCA 42 for 9 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(14:04 - 1st) 21-K.Crossley to UAB 24 for 34 yards (6-K.Moll).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(13:50 - 1st) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to UAB 28 for -4 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAR 28(13:15 - 1st) 21-K.Crossley to UAB 27 for 1 yard (6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CAR 27(12:30 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnes.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - CAR 27(12:23 - 1st) 53-H.Ray 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 27(12:18 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 26 for -1 yard (45-D.Matthews).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 26(11:49 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 31 for 5 yards (45-D.Matthews).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 31(11:16 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 46 for 15 yards (94-N.Grant).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 46(10:59 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UCA 48 for 6 yards (94-N.Grant).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 48(10:43 - 1st) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UCA 25 for 23 yards (25-C.Kershner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:20 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UCA 24 for 1 yard (90-A.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 24(9:40 - 1st) 1-J.Brown pushed ob at UCA 19 for 5 yards (15-T.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UAB 19(9:08 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UCA 14 for 5 yards (4-C.Godfrey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 14(8:41 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 14(8:35 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 4-S.Brown. 4-S.Brown to UCA 6 for 8 yards (25-C.Kershner15-T.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UAB 6(7:57 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UCA 6 for no gain (94-N.Grant9-R.Rochell).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - UAB 6(7:08 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 1st) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 81-C.Richmond to UCA 19 for 19 yards (24-D.Oliver).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 19(6:58 - 1st) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 20 for 1 yard (8-T.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CAR 20(6:27 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Blakey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CAR 20(6:22 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Blakey.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CAR 20(6:17 - 1st) 44-S.Hughes-Ford punts 35 yards from UCA 20 to UAB 45 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell. Penalty on UAB 20-G.Prince Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at UAB 45.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(6:10 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to UAB 28 for -2 yards (86-A.Norris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - UAB 28(5:38 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins pushed ob at UAB 32 for 4 yards (45-D.Matthews).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 32(5:15 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 41 for 9 yards (16-D.Harrison).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(5:01 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 46 for 5 yards (16-D.Harrison).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 46(4:24 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to UCA 48 for 6 yards (25-C.Kershner).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 48(3:58 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UCA 20 for 28 yards (25-C.Kershner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(3:29 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Davis.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 20(3:21 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UCA 5 for 15 yards (45-D.Matthews22-W.Anusiem).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UAB 5(2:51 - 1st) 4-S.Brown runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
- Missed FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 1st) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UCA End Zone. touchback.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(2:46 - 1st) 3-B.Smith complete to 81-C.Richmond. 81-C.Richmond to UAB 40 for 35 yards (14-D.Turner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(2:30 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Winningham.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 40(2:21 - 1st) 3-B.Smith complete to 21-K.Crossley. 21-K.Crossley to UAB 44 for -4 yards (10-T.Turner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - CAR 44(1:40 - 1st) 3-B.Smith complete to 81-C.Richmond. 81-C.Richmond to UAB 33 for 11 yards (14-D.Turner). Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 34(1:24 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Winningham.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 34(1:17 - 1st) 21-K.Crossley to UAB 27 for 7 yards (14-D.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CAR 27(0:42 - 1st) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Richmond.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - CAR 27(0:37 - 1st) 53-H.Ray 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (2 plays, 69 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 27(0:32 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UAB 27(0:29 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Shropshire INTERCEPTED by 18-M.Wilson at UAB 38. 18-M.Wilson to UAB 4 for 34 yards (51-J.Jones62-S.Wells).
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) 53-H.Ray kicks 40 yards from UCA 35 to UAB 25 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell. Penalty on UCA 36-J.Harvell Offside 5 yards enforced at UCA 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) 44-S.Hughes-Ford kicks 69 yards from UCA 30. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 30 for 29 yards (25-C.Kershner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(15:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for 5 yards (4-C.Godfrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 35(14:28 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 35 for no gain (86-A.Norris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UAB 35(13:57 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Rudolph.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UAB 35(13:48 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 35. 1-T.Hudson to UCA 15 for 3 yards (4-S.Brown25-L.Wooden).
CAR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 15(13:38 - 2nd) 28-C.Myers to UCA 17 for 2 yards (10-T.Turner6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CAR 17(13:11 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Hudson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CAR 17(13:06 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Richmond.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CAR 17(13:00 - 2nd) 44-S.Hughes-Ford punts 38 yards from UCA 17 to the UAB 45 downed by 6-D.Blakey.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(12:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UCA 42 for 13 yards (50-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(12:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UCA 36 for 6 yards (18-M.Wilson7-N.Nakwaasah).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 36(12:05 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UCA 20 for 16 yards (4-C.Godfrey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(11:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UCA 18 for 2 yards (7-N.Nakwaasah).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 18(11:00 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
- Fumble (9 plays, 21 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 64 yards from UAB 35. 81-C.Richmond to UCA 42 for 41 yards (28-J.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 42(10:42 - 2nd) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 42 for no gain (22-J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 42(10:26 - 2nd) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 46 for 4 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CAR 46(9:45 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnes. Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Pass interference 6 yards enforced at UCA 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(9:40 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 48(9:35 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Winningham.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAR 48(9:30 - 2nd) 21-K.Crossley to UAB 35 for 13 yards (12-G.Cash).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(9:17 - 2nd) 21-K.Crossley to UAB 27 for 8 yards (6-K.Moll21-W.Boler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAR 27(8:59 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes pushed ob at UAB 22 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
|-15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(8:35 - 2nd) 21-K.Crossley to UAB 27 FUMBLES (95-M.Stanley). 10-T.Turner to UAB 37 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 37(8:27 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Johnson. Penalty on UCA 15-T.Campbell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UAB 37. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 48(8:21 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins pushed ob at UCA 32 for 16 yards (16-D.Harrison).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(8:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 26 for 6 yards (7-N.Nakwaasah).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UAB 26(7:19 - 2nd) Penalty on UCA 90-A.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at UCA 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(7:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 21 for no gain (50-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 21(6:34 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 21(6:29 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to UCA 12 for 9 yards (45-D.Matthews4-C.Godfrey).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UAB 12(5:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UCA 10 for 2 yards (97-C.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 10(5:38 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
- Fumble (9 plays, 31 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 2nd) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UCA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(5:31 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Hudson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(5:27 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Winningham.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAR 25(5:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 5-L.Winningham. 5-L.Winningham to UCA 35 for 10 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(5:10 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 85-J.Short. 85-J.Short to UCA 38 for 3 yards (12-G.Cash).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CAR 38(4:45 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 33 for -5 yards (37-N.Eason).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - CAR 33(4:02 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Perkinson. Penalty on UAB 99-F.McWilliams Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UCA 33. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 48(3:55 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 28-C.Myers. 28-C.Myers to UAB 48 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 48(3:38 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith complete to 81-C.Richmond. 81-C.Richmond to UAB 44 for 4 yards (90-T.Fair6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CAR 44(2:51 - 2nd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Perkinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CAR 44(2:47 - 2nd) 44-S.Hughes-Ford punts 27 yards from UAB 44. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 15 FUMBLES. 7-N.Nakwaasah recovers at the UAB 15. 7-N.Nakwaasah to UAB 15 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) 44-S.Hughes-Ford kicks 65 yards from UCA 35. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 20 for 20 yards (4-C.Godfrey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(2:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 20 for no gain (86-A.Norris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 20(1:46 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 20(1:38 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley pushed ob at UAB 33 for 13 yards (18-M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(1:32 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 15-T.Shropshire. 15-T.Shropshire to UAB 35 FUMBLES (9-R.Rochell). 9-R.Rochell runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 2nd) 57-C.Caughron extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 2nd) 44-S.Hughes-Ford kicks 65 yards from UCA 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(1:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 25 for no gain (55-J.Bedell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(0:36 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 23 for -2 yards (45-D.Matthews). Penalty on UCA 94-N.Grant Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at UAB 23.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(0:24 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 45 for 17 yards (7-N.Nakwaasah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 45(0:16 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 45(0:12 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 7-R.Johnson. 7-R.Johnson runs ob at UCA 34 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(0:08 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero pushed ob at UCA 31 for 3 yards (25-C.Kershner).
CAR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-S.Hughes-Ford kicks 65 yards from UCA 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 30 for 5 yards (90-A.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 30(14:29 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 31 for 1 yard (15-T.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAR 31(13:55 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 37 for 6 yards (12-S.Mackey).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(13:24 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 45 for 18 yards (4-C.Godfrey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 45(12:56 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 39 for 6 yards (96-J.Gray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CAR 39(12:25 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAR 39(12:18 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UCA 43 for -4 yards (15-T.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CAR 43(11:41 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 33 yards from UCA 43 to UCA 10 fair catch by 1-T.Hudson.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (11 plays, 48 yards, 6:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 10(11:34 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Crossley.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 10(11:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith scrambles to UCA 13 for 3 yards (16-A.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 13(10:50 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes runs ob at UCA 12 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UAB 12(10:11 - 3rd) 44-S.Hughes-Ford punts 41 yards from UCA 12 to the UAB 47 downed by 39-T.Dunn.
CAR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 47(9:58 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown pushed ob at UCA 49 for 4 yards (96-J.Gray).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 49(9:24 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown pushed ob at UCA 36 for 13 yards (9-R.Rochell). Penalty on UAB 7-R.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at UCA 36.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 46(8:59 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UCA 45 for 1 yard (45-D.Matthews).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 45(8:18 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 41 for 4 yards (15-T.Campbell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(7:44 - 3rd) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins pushed ob at UCA 30 for 11 yards (25-C.Kershner).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(7:18 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 32 for -2 yards (15-T.Campbell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAR 32(6:42 - 3rd) 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UCA 23 for 9 yards (4-C.Godfrey).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 23(6:01 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 13 for 10 yards (15-T.Campbell25-C.Kershner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 13(5:24 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 7 for 6 yards (4-C.Godfrey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 7(4:45 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 5 for 2 yards (97-C.Brown38-S.Dotson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CAR 5(4:06 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UCA 5 for no gain (86-A.Norris).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CAR 5(3:11 - 3rd) 19-M.Quinn 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 81-C.Richmond pushed ob at UCA 33 for 30 yards (0-K.Swoopes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(3:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith complete to 5-L.Winningham. 5-L.Winningham to UCA 39 for 6 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 39(2:33 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith to UCA 36 FUMBLES. 3-B.Smith to UCA 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UAB 36(1:47 - 3rd) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Crossley.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UAB 36(1:41 - 3rd) 44-S.Hughes-Ford punts 39 yards from UCA 36 to UAB 25 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 30 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(1:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown pushed ob at UAB 44 for 19 yards (4-C.Godfrey). Penalty on UAB 51-J.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 25. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 20 - UAB 15(1:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Brown to UAB 10 for -5 yards (94-N.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - UAB 10(0:09 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 25 - UAB 10(0:04 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 16 for 6 yards (97-C.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - UAB 16(15:00 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 53 yards from UAB 16. 1-T.Hudson to UCA 31 FUMBLES (31-K.Harrell). 39-J.Fuqua to UCA 30 for no gain.
CAR
Bears
- Interception (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(14:51 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UCA 21 for 9 yards (15-T.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 21(14:07 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UCA 20 for 1 yard (90-A.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 20(13:24 - 4th) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at UCA 8 for 12 yards (26-T.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CAR 8(12:47 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 43 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to UCA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(12:41 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 81-C.Richmond. 81-C.Richmond to UCA 29 for 4 yards (14-D.Turner).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 29(12:17 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 1-T.Hudson. 1-T.Hudson pushed ob at UCA 42 for 13 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(11:50 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 2-J.Barnes. 2-J.Barnes to UCA 47 for 5 yards (0-K.Swoopes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 47(11:24 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Winningham.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 47(11:19 - 4th) 3-B.Smith scrambles pushed ob at UAB 44 for 9 yards (21-W.Boler).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UAB 44(10:59 - 4th) 3-B.Smith sacked at UCA 45 for -11 yards (37-N.Eason).
|Int
|
2 & 21 - UAB 45(10:21 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnes INTERCEPTED by 0-K.Swoopes at UAB 38. 0-K.Swoopes to UCA 43 for 19 yards (28-C.Myers).
CAR
Bears
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 43(10:12 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UCA 39 for 4 yards (91-L.Jessup).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 39(9:36 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UCA 37 for 2 yards (91-L.Jessup).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAR 37(8:58 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 7-R.Johnson. 7-R.Johnson to UCA 30 for 7 yards (18-M.Wilson).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(8:22 - 4th) 1-J.Brown runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 4th) 19-M.Quinn extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 4th) 97-W.Beaverstock kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 out of bounds at the UCA 2.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(8:12 - 4th) 21-K.Crossley to UCA 36 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams). Team penalty on UAB 12 players 5 yards enforced at UCA 35. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 5 - UAB 40(7:59 - 4th) 28-C.Myers to UAB 43 for 17 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(7:43 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 5-L.Winningham. 5-L.Winningham pushed ob at UAB 38 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UAB 38(7:23 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Hudson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UAB 38(7:18 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 1-T.Hudson. 1-T.Hudson to UAB 28 for 10 yards (3-C.Daniels).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 28(7:00 - 4th) 28-C.Myers to UAB 24 for 4 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 24(6:28 - 4th) 3-B.Smith scrambles to UAB 8 for 16 yards (20-D.Bynum).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - UAB 8(5:50 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 5-L.Winningham. 5-L.Winningham runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 4th) 57-C.Caughron extra point is good.
CAR
Bears
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 4th) 44-S.Hughes-Ford kicks 65 yards from UCA 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(5:43 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 30 for 5 yards (91-L.Jessup).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAR 30(4:57 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley pushed ob at UAB 36 for 6 yards (18-M.Wilson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(4:10 - 4th) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 32 for -4 yards (39-T.Dunn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAR 32(3:24 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (91-L.Jessup).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - CAR 34(3:17 - 4th) 1-J.Brown to UAB 32 for -2 yards (38-S.Dotson).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CAR 32(3:12 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 41 yards from UAB 32 to UCA 27 fair catch by 1-T.Hudson. Penalty on UCA 14-L.Rucks Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UCA 27.
UAB
Blazers
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 17(3:05 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 87-M.Perkinson. 87-M.Perkinson to UCA 24 for 7 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 24(2:43 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 8-T.Enlow. 8-T.Enlow to UCA 42 for 18 yards (24-D.Oliver8-T.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(2:16 - 4th) 3-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Enlow.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 42(0:50 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 8-T.Enlow. 8-T.Enlow to UCA 46 for 4 yards (24-D.Oliver).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 46(0:50 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 28-C.Myers. 28-C.Myers to UAB 25 for 29 yards (14-D.Turner). Penalty on UAB 37-N.Eason Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at UAB 25.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(0:50 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 8-T.Enlow. 8-T.Enlow to UAB 6 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 6(0:38 - 4th) 3-B.Smith complete to 19-S.Camargo. 19-S.Camargo runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 4th) 57-C.Caughron extra point is good.
-
CAR
UAB
35
45
Final ESP3
-
SALA
USM
32
21
Final CBSSN
-
EKY
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESPN
-
MTSU
ARMY
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
SMU
TXSTSM
0
069 O/U
+22.5
Sat 4:30pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
074 O/U
-19
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
SFA
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
BYU
NAVY
0
049.5 O/U
+2
Mon 8:00pm ESPN