Marshall rolls 59-0 in dazzling debut for QB Wells
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Grant Wells threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to set and tie school records for a debut quarterback and Marshall rolled past Eastern Kentucky 59-0 on Saturday in both teams' season opener.
Wells, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-23 passing with his 307 yards besting Stan Hill's 202-yard game in 2002, and his four touchdowns tying another mark.
Marshall scored on every possession - eight touchdowns and a field goal - except those cut short the half and the game's end.
Wells threw touchdown passes in the first half ranging from 2 to 42 yards to Xavier Gaines, Talik Keaton, Garet Morrell and Jaron Woodyard. Brenden Knox ran for another TD and Shane Ciucci added a field goal for a 38-0 halftime lead.
Wells completed his day in the third quarter by leading another touchdown drive. The Herd added two more touchdowns and finished with eight different players scoring TDs.
The Herd piled up 627 yards offense, 345 in the air and 282 on the ground. The shutout was the first for Marshall since beating Kent State 21-0 in 2017.
Marshall made 12,000 tickets available for the game in 38,000-seat Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The school's plan was to have fans seated in every other row with no more than six in a group allowed and two seats empty on either side of groups. Masks were mandated and tailgating wasn't permitted.
The Colonels, under first-year head coach Walt Wells, opted out of the Ohio Valley Conference's move to possibly play in the spring, and stuck to a fall slate of games.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|34
|Rushing
|4
|20
|Passing
|3
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|156
|613
|Total Plays
|47
|1
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|613.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|282
|Rush Attempts
|31
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|70
|331
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.3
|7-3.1
|Return Yards
|65
|29
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-65
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|70
|PASS YDS
|331
|86
|RUSH YDS
|282
|156
|TOTAL YDS
|613
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
Pa. McKinney 18 QB
|Pa. McKinney
|7/10
|71
|0
|1
D. Allen 13 QB
|D. Allen
|3/5
|9
|0
|0
K. Cureton 1 QB
|K. Cureton
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
J. Jones 3 WR
|J. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Q. Pringle 24 RB
|Q. Pringle
|6
|39
|0
|23
A. Booth 34 RB
|A. Booth
|15
|33
|0
|7
D. Allen 13 QB
|D. Allen
|3
|15
|0
|7
M. Wilcox Jr. 6 WR
|M. Wilcox Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
K. Magloire 4 RB
|K. Magloire
|2
|4
|0
|3
K. Dixon 16 WR
|K. Dixon
|1
|1
|0
|1
K. Cureton 1 QB
|K. Cureton
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
Pa. McKinney 18 QB
|Pa. McKinney
|3
|-11
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Dixon 16 WR
|K. Dixon
|6
|3
|34
|0
|22
J. Beerman 17 WR
|J. Beerman
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
J. Jones 3 WR
|J. Jones
|6
|4
|9
|0
|3
M. Manning 81 WR
|M. Manning
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
M. Wilcox Jr. 6 WR
|M. Wilcox Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
Pe. McKinney WR
|Pe. McKinney
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Jackson 33 LB
|M. Jackson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
E. Hairston 44 LB
|E. Hairston
|6-4
|0.0
|0
T. Comstock 5 DB
|T. Comstock
|5-1
|0.0
|0
J. Hayes 12 DB
|J. Hayes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
K. Lundy 15 LB
|K. Lundy
|5-1
|0.0
|0
K. Richards 45 DE
|K. Richards
|4-2
|0.0
|0
A. Leapheart 21 DB
|A. Leapheart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Sayles 11 DB
|J. Sayles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
N. Cheeley 36 CB
|N. Cheeley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Norris 7 LB
|M. Norris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Bost 55 DE
|J. Bost
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Fitzpatrick 27 DB
|D. Fitzpatrick
|2-5
|0.0
|0
Q. Floyd 59 DL
|Q. Floyd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
E. Taylor 53 DL
|E. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. Smith 96 DE
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Herrud 28 LB
|J. Herrud
|2-3
|1.0
|0
J. Anderson 14 LB
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Carey 31 DB
|K. Carey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Ezirim 90 DL
|J. Ezirim
|1-3
|0.0
|0
D. Ross 10 WR
|D. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Ford 23 LB
|E. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Burks II 92 DL
|S. Burks II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Baker 91 DL
|D. Baker
|1-1
|1.0
|0
J. Brents 9 CB
|J. Brents
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Gniedziejko 51 LB
|K. Gniedziejko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Woznick 20 K
|A. Woznick
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Cook 8 P
|T. Cook
|6
|41.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Pringle 24 RB
|Q. Pringle
|3
|18.0
|20
|0
A. Booth 34 RB
|A. Booth
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. McDaniel 15 RB
|K. McDaniel
|14
|93
|0
|18
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|18
|85
|1
|10
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|8
|32
|1
|8
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|6
|30
|0
|25
L. Papillon 4 RB
|L. Papillon
|4
|22
|1
|13
L. Zban 17 QB
|L. Zban
|2
|17
|0
|10
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|1
|9
|0
|9
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|3
|2
|68
|1
|47
B. Thompson 13 WR
|B. Thompson
|6
|5
|67
|0
|26
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|4
|3
|49
|1
|22
G. Morrell 12 TE
|G. Morrell
|2
|2
|47
|1
|45
J. Woodyard 0 WR
|J. Woodyard
|2
|1
|42
|1
|42
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
S. Ahmed 80 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|2
|14
|0
|13
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
S. Scarcelle 19 WR
|S. Scarcelle
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
C. McMillan 81 WR
|C. McMillan
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
H. Hagler 87 TE
|H. Hagler
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
A. Richardson 21 TE
|A. Richardson
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|6-1
|0.0
|0
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|4-4
|0.5
|0
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|4-1
|0.0
|0
B. Cavicante 16 LB
|B. Cavicante
|3-1
|0.0
|0
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|1-1
|1.0
|0
N. Renalds 14 S
|N. Renalds
|1-2
|0.0
|0
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
JC. Anderson 25 LB
|JC. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bowers 10 DB
|J. Bowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Gray 18 DL
|C. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Mucker 91 DL
|R. Mucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Alston 58 DL
|E. Alston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|0-1
|0.5
|0
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
K. Taylor 95 DL
|K. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|0-2
|0.0
|0
D. Foster 19 DL
|D. Foster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Shirkey 35 K
|C. Shirkey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|1/1
|23
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|3
|4.0
|12
|0
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick kicks 61 yards from EKY 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 28 for 24 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(14:53 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 34 for 6 yards (45-K.Richards44-E.Hairston).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 34(14:26 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 34 for no gain (92-S.Burks). Penalty on EKY 33-M.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(14:13 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 43 for 4 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 43(13:47 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to EKY 40 for 17 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(13:24 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to EKY 31 for 9 yards (44-E.Hairston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 31(13:12 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to EKY 25 for 6 yards (45-K.Richards).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(12:54 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to EKY 22 for 3 yards (45-K.Richards).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 22(12:24 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (4 plays, -13 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci kicks 54 yards from MSH 35. 34-A.Booth to EKY 22 for 11 yards (13-N.Johnson14-N.Renalds).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - EKY 22(12:13 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney sacked at EKY 13 for -9 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - EKY 13(11:18 - 1st) 16-K.Dixon to EKY 14 for 1 yard (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - EKY 14(10:40 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney scrambles to EKY 14 for no gain (32-K.Cumberlander99-J.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
4 & 18 - EKY 14(9:50 - 1st) Team penalty on EKY Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EKY 14. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - EKY 9(9:47 - 1st) 8-T.Cook punts 59 yards from EKY 9. 9-T.Keaton 9-T.Keaton to MSH 30 for -2 yards (51-K.Gniedziejko11-J.Sayles).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(9:32 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to EKY 44 for 26 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(9:08 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to EKY 41 for 3 yards (96-A.Smith). Penalty on EKY 96-A.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at EKY 44. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 5 - MRSHL 39(8:50 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to EKY 18 for 21 yards (12-J.Hayes).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(8:33 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to EKY 8 for 10 yards (33-M.Jackson27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - MRSHL 8(8:13 - 1st) 20-B.Knox runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Downs (9 plays, 13 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 97-D.Montiel kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 22 for 20 yards (1-D.Pitts24-E.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 22(7:58 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 26 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett90-E.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EKY 26(7:22 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - EKY 26(7:17 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to EKY 34 for 8 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 34(6:54 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 35 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal99-J.Edwards).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - EKY 35(6:20 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 17-J.Beerman. 17-J.Beerman to MSH 37 for 28 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 37(5:48 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to MSH 33 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - EKY 33(5:26 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to MSH 37 for -4 yards (4-T.Beckett24-E.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - EKY 37(4:50 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to MSH 33 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett41-A.Beauplan).
|Sack
|
4 & 6 - EKY 33(4:13 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney sacked at MSH 35 for -2 yards (4-T.Beckett92-R.Croom).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(4:06 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 37 for 2 yards (44-E.Hairston7-M.Norris). Penalty on EKY 92-S.Burks Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 5 - MRSHL 40(3:50 - 1st) 1-W.Johnson to MSH 34 for -6 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 34(3:10 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 12-G.Morrell. 12-G.Morrell to EKY 21 for 45 yards (44-E.Hairston).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(2:53 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to EKY 16 for 5 yards (33-M.Jackson27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 16(2:22 - 1st) 8-G.Wells sacked at EKY 21 for -5 yards (91-D.Baker).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 21(2:05 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Interception (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to EKY 25 fair catch by 86-C.Sanchez.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(2:00 - 1st) 34-A.Booth to EKY 26 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal15-T.Johnson).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - EKY 26(1:22 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones INTERCEPTED by 13-N.Johnson at MSH 35. 13-N.Johnson to MSH 28 for -7 yards (16-K.Dixon). Team penalty on EKY Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (15 plays, 72 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(1:14 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 43 for 15 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(0:44 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines to EKY 48 for 9 yards (44-E.Hairston).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 48(15:00 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to EKY 43 for 5 yards (44-E.Hairston90-J.Ezirim).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(14:32 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to EKY 37 for 6 yards (15-K.Lundy27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 37(14:08 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to EKY 31 for 6 yards (15-K.Lundy44-E.Hairston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(13:39 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to EKY 27 for 4 yards (15-K.Lundy33-M.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 27(13:05 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 27(13:01 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to EKY 23 for 4 yards (10-D.Ross27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 23(12:25 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to EKY 21 for 2 yards (33-M.Jackson53-E.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(12:04 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to EKY 13 for 8 yards (33-M.Jackson5-T.Comstock).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 13(11:31 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to EKY 10 for 3 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(11:04 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Woodyard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 10(10:59 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to EKY 5 for 5 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 5(10:35 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to EKY 2 for 3 yards (96-A.Smith44-E.Hairston).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 2(10:06 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 12-G.Morrell. 12-G.Morrell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 21 for 18 yards (16-B.Cavicante41-A.Beauplan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 21(9:55 - 2nd) 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 23 for 2 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - EKY 23(9:15 - 2nd) 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 25 for 2 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - EKY 25(9:38 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 6-M.Wilcox. 6-M.Wilcox to EKY 29 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - EKY 29(7:55 - 2nd) 8-T.Cook punts 38 yards from EKY 29. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 45 for 12 yards (36-N.Cheeley).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(7:44 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 45(7:38 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|+47 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 45(7:34 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to EKY 8 for 47 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - MRSHL 8(7:18 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to EKY 6 for 2 yards (59-Q.Floyd7-M.Norris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 6(6:53 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to EKY 6 for no gain (53-E.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 6(6:16 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 6(6:11 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
EKY
Colonels
- Downs (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 2nd) 97-D.Montiel kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to EKY 25 fair catch by 24-Q.Pringle.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(6:07 - 2nd) 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 31 for 6 yards (1-D.Pitts13-N.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - EKY 31(5:34 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 35 for 4 yards (32-K.Cumberlander).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 35(5:06 - 2nd) 6-M.Wilcox to EKY 40 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - EKY 40(4:31 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 42 for 2 yards (55-O.Porter).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - EKY 42(3:55 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 44 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - EKY 44(3:18 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 42 for -2 yards (55-O.Porter4-T.Beckett).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (1 plays, 42 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(3:13 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 0-J.Woodyard. 0-J.Woodyard runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 2nd) 97-D.Montiel kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 19 for 16 yards (17-C.Bell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 19(3:02 - 2nd) 3-J.Jones incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 19(2:54 - 2nd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 21 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - EKY 21(2:11 - 2nd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to EKY 24 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - EKY 24(1:50 - 2nd) 8-T.Cook punts 43 yards from EKY 24. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 35 for 2 yards (6-M.Wilcox). Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSH 35.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Halftime (8 plays, 22 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(1:41 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to MSH 34 for 9 yards (21-A.Leapheart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 34(1:30 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Thompson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 34(1:26 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 39 for 5 yards (7-M.Norris91-D.Baker).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(1:05 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells sacked at MSH 30 for -9 yards (28-J.Herrud).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - MRSHL 30(0:25 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 5 yards (14-J.Anderson28-J.Herrud). Penalty on EKY 55-J.Bost Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSH 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(0:10 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 50(0:02 - 2nd) Penalty on MSH 83-D.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 50. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - MRSHL 45(0:02 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 47 for 2 yards (28-J.Herrud).
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to EKY End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 26 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - EKY 26(14:24 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to EKY 27 for 1 yard (1-D.Pitts2-D.Hodge).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - EKY 27(13:48 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 16-K.Dixon. 16-K.Dixon to EKY 49 for 22 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 49(13:15 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Beerman.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 49(13:07 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to MSH 46 for 5 yards (24-E.Neal32-K.Cumberlander).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - EKY 46(12:31 - 3rd) 18-P.McKinney complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to MSH 44 for 2 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp13-N.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - EKY 44(12:17 - 3rd) 8-T.Cook punts 34 yards from MSH 44 to MSH 10 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (12 plays, 90 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(12:09 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 12 for 2 yards (33-M.Jackson15-K.Lundy).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 12(11:34 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 23 for 11 yards (12-J.Hayes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(11:07 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 2 yards (59-Q.Floyd33-M.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 25(10:33 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 10 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(10:03 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to MSH 44 for 9 yards (12-J.Hayes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 44(9:43 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 47 for 3 yards (96-A.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(9:18 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 13-B.Thompson. 13-B.Thompson to EKY 47 for 6 yards (12-J.Hayes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 47(8:53 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to EKY 44 for 3 yards (53-E.Taylor59-Q.Floyd).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 44(8:27 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to EKY 43 for 1 yard (92-S.Burks).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(8:02 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to EKY 31 for 12 yards (12-J.Hayes).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(7:33 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to EKY 6 for 25 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MRSHL 6(7:09 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:04 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Missed FG (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to EKY End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(7:04 - 3rd) 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 48 for 23 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 48(6:29 - 3rd) 13-D.Allen to MSH 45 for 7 yards (6-M.Abraham).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - EKY 45(5:48 - 3rd) 24-Q.Pringle to MSH 39 for 6 yards (16-B.Cavicante).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 39(4:34 - 3rd) 34-A.Booth to MSH 32 for 7 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - EKY 32(4:34 - 3rd) Team penalty on EKY False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - EKY 37(4:22 - 3rd) 24-Q.Pringle to MSH 37 for no gain (18-C.Gray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - EKY 37(3:42 - 3rd) 13-D.Allen incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - EKY 37(3:37 - 3rd) 20-A.Woznick 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(3:30 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 45 for 8 yards (15-K.Lundy).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 45(3:02 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 37 for 18 yards (7-M.Norris9-J.Brents).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(2:43 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 35 for 2 yards (55-J.Bost).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 35(2:09 - 3rd) 17-L.Zban complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to EKY 22 for 13 yards (11-J.Sayles).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(1:50 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 14 for 8 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 14(1:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Papillon to EKY 13 for 1 yard (90-J.Ezirim44-E.Hairston).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 13(0:51 - 3rd) 4-L.Papillon runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 3rd) 97-D.Montiel kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to EKY End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(0:43 - 3rd) 13-D.Allen complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to EKY 27 for 2 yards (55-O.Porter14-N.Renalds).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - EKY 27(15:00 - 4th) 13-D.Allen to EKY 34 for 7 yards (55-O.Porter95-K.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - EKY 34(14:22 - 4th) 13-D.Allen to EKY 35 for 1 yard (25-J.Anderson55-O.Porter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 35(13:50 - 4th) 13-D.Allen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 35(13:47 - 4th) 34-A.Booth to EKY 40 for 5 yards (16-B.Cavicante14-N.Renalds).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - EKY 40(13:20 - 4th) 13-D.Allen complete to 3-J.Jones. 3-J.Jones to EKY 42 for 2 yards (16-B.Cavicante95-K.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - EKY 42(12:38 - 4th) 8-T.Cook punts 33 yards from EKY 42 out of bounds at the MSH 25.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 8:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(12:24 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 35 for 10 yards (45-K.Richards90-J.Ezirim).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(11:52 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 38 for 3 yards (44-E.Hairston45-K.Richards).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 38(11:15 - 4th) 17-L.Zban complete to 87-H.Hagler. 87-H.Hagler to MSH 43 for 5 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 43(10:48 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 46 for 3 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(10:15 - 4th) 17-L.Zban complete to 80-S.Ahmed. 80-S.Ahmed to MSH 47 for 1 yard (11-J.Sayles).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 47(9:37 - 4th) 17-L.Zban to EKY 43 for 10 yards (44-E.Hairston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(9:02 - 4th) 4-L.Papillon to EKY 39 for 4 yards (11-J.Sayles33-M.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 39(8:29 - 4th) 17-L.Zban complete to 81-C.McMillan. 81-C.McMillan to EKY 31 for 8 yards (9-J.Brents).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(7:54 - 4th) 4-L.Papillon to EKY 27 for 4 yards (23-E.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 27(7:16 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 24 for 3 yards (55-J.Bost90-J.Ezirim).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 24(6:31 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 19 for 5 yards (15-K.Lundy27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(5:40 - 4th) 17-L.Zban complete to 19-S.Scarcelle. 19-S.Scarcelle to EKY 11 for 8 yards (36-N.Cheeley45-K.Richards).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 11(5:05 - 4th) 17-L.Zban to EKY 4 for 7 yards (36-N.Cheeley59-Q.Floyd).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - MRSHL 4(4:39 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 3 for 1 yard (7-M.Norris28-J.Herrud).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 3(4:07 - 4th) 17-L.Zban complete to 21-A.Richardson. 21-A.Richardson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 4th) 97-D.Montiel kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to EKY 25 fair catch by 24-Q.Pringle.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EKY 25(4:02 - 4th) 4-K.Magloire to EKY 28 for 3 yards (58-E.Alston16-B.Cavicante).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - EKY 28(3:31 - 4th) 13-D.Allen complete to 81-M.Manning. 81-M.Manning to EKY 33 for 5 yards (21-E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - EKY 33(3:02 - 4th) 4-K.Magloire to EKY 34 for 1 yard (59-I.Bush19-D.Foster).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - EKY 34(2:23 - 4th) 8-T.Cook punts 41 yards from EKY 34 to MSH 25 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- End of Game (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(2:16 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 34 for 9 yards (51-K.Gniedziejko).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 34(1:45 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 49 for 17 yards (31-K.Carey9-J.Brents).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(0:11 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 43 for 6 yards (36-N.Cheeley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 43(0:39 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to EKY 43 for no gain (55-J.Bost28-J.Herrud).
