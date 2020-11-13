The 2020 college football season has been a season of change, and the SEC made two major tweaks to its scheduling matrix on Friday. Conference presidents reportedly approved Saturday, Dec. 19 -- the same day of the SEC Championship Game -- as a makeup date for the 12 teams that aren't playing for the SEC title. According to SI.com, the conference also approved a more flexible scheduling format that allows teams that have games affected by COVID-19 issues among opponents to play each other as long as the decision is made by the Monday before the scheduled Saturday game.

There are guidelines on what matchups can be rescheduled. Teams can't schedule rematches from games earlier in the season on the fly, and no new matchups can take place.

For instance, had Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's positive test traveled through the Arkansas program and forced a postponement this weekend vs. Florida, the Gators and Tennessee -- which had its game postponed due to COVID-19 problems at Texas A&M -- could have moved up their game that is scheduled for Dec. 5. In that same light, had Auburn not shut its football operation down after its game vs. Mississippi State was postponed earlier this week, the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama could have been moved up from Nov. 28.

This comes on the heels of a wild week in the SEC. Four of the seven games originally scheduled for this weekend were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing -- Auburn at Mississippi State, Alabama at LSU, Texas A&M at Tennessee and Georgia at Missouri.