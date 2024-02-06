A vast majority of top 2024 prospects have already signed and enrolled, and it looks like Georgia will take home the top class in the 247Sports Composite as the late National Signing Day 2024 arrives on Wednesday. The rich could get even richer, however, as the Bulldogs are still working to pry five-star athlete Terry Bussey away from his commitment to Texas A&M. That's one of the big 2024 National Signing Day stories to watch as the late signing period gets underway.

Three-star edge rusher Naki Tuakoi, four-star running back J'Marion Burnette and three-star safety CJ Heard are some of the other prospects set to unveil their decisions. Where will all the unsigned prospects land on NSD, and what other team and recruiting news do you need to know about for your team as the focus shifts to the 2025 recruiting cycle? If you want to stay locked in on the latest college football news heading into 2024 National Signing Day, join 247Sports now, especially since they are offering 60% off* your first year of an annual subscription.

Top 2024 National Signing Day storylines

Few programs have seen as much offseason roster movement as Texas A&M as the Aggies have transitioned from Jimbo Fisher to Mike Elko. The Aggies are fighting to hold on to 247Sports composite five-star athlete Terry Bussey heading into NSD. Bussey, a high school quarterback, is projected to play receiver or defensive back in college and he's the No. 11 player in composite rankings.

He's been committed to the Aggies since September, but LSU and Georgia are charging hard. Bussey is the elite recruit who is the most up in the air heading into the week, and 247Sports has all the latest updates on where he'll land. Join 247Sports to see the latest updates here.

One late development is the saga of receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman. The Missouri City, Texas, native signed with Arkansas in the early signing period in December. However, Arkansas wide receiver coach Kenny Guiton left for Wisconsin, and Bethel-Roman asked for and was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent.

That leaves him open to sign with a new program starting on Wednesday. Texas A&M is a school to watch here as the Aggies are looking to replace Ainias Smith (NFL Draft) and Evan Stewart (transfer), their top two receivers from last year. Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Nebraska are some of the other programs who have been involved in his recruitment.

It appears that other top recruits who have not enrolled have found their future homes, though a National Signing Day stunner is always a possibility. Five-star receiver Ryan Williams cancelled a late trip to Auburn and solidified his commitment to Alabama, while LSU is well-positioned to hold on to five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley after he decommitted from Texas A&M following Fisher's departure. Receiver Gatlin Bair out of Burley, Idaho, originally committed to Boise State, but after becoming a priority for major programs like Michigan and Oregon, he committed to the Ducks over the weekend ahead of National Signing Day.

Nothing is final on any of these recruits until the ink dries, so be sure to join 247Sports to stay in the know on any NSD stunners.

How to get 247Sports updates

With 247Sports, you can find out where every top remaining unsigned prospect is going ahead of College Football National Signing Day 2024. Check out the latest team recruiting rankings and get exclusive VIP content, all at 60% an annual subscription for one day only.

Who are the top remaining players available, and where will they sign? Go to 247Sports to see all the latest college football recruiting news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience, and even get 60% off the first year of an annual subscription right now.

*Terms: This deal will end at 11:59 p.m. ET 02/05/2023. This promotion is for new annual members only. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.