Alabama RB Damien Harris, Missouri QB Drew Lock among stars on coaches All-SEC team

The SEC released the coaches preseason All-SEC team on Thursday, and it's littered with some of the biggest stars in college football.

Alabama running back Damien Harris, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock and Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham are just a few of the stars who earned the ultimate respect from the league's coaches.

Take a look at who the coaches think are the best of the best in the SEC (coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players):

First Team Offense

QB: Drew Lock, Missouri

RB: Damien Harris, Alabama

RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky

WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL: Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL: Martez Ivey, Florida

OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee

C: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

All-Purpose: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

First Team Defense

DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL: Cece Jefferson, Florida

DL: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

DL: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

LB: Devin White, LSU

LB: Mack Wilson, Alabama

LB: Josh Allen, Kentucky

DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB: Greedy Williams, LSU

DB: Mike Edwards, Kentucky

DB: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida*

DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia*

First Team Special Teams

PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Corey Fatony, Missouri

Return Specialist: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second Team Offense

QB: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia

WR: Ryan Davis, Auburn

WR: Terry Godwin, Georgia

TE: Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL: Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL: Garrett Brumfield, LSU

OL: Lester Cotton, Alabama

C: Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

All-Purpose: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Second Team Defense

DL: Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL: Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

DL: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

LB: Deshaun Davis, Auburn

LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB: D'Andre Walker, Georgia

DB: Jamel Dean, Auburn

DB: CJ Henderson, Florida

DB: Deionte Thompson, Alabama

DB: Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

Second Team Special Teams

PK: Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

Return specialist: Mecole Hardman, Georgia

Third Team Offense

QB: Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB: Aeris Williams, Mississippi State

RB: Jordan Scarlett, Florida

WR: Emanuel Hall, Missouri

WR: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

TE: C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

OL: Zack Bailey, South Carolina

OL: Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

OL: Marquel Harrell, Auburn

OL: Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State*

OL: Brian Wallace, Arkansas*

OL: Javon Patterson, Ole Miss*

C: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

Third Team Defense

DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL: Landis Durham, Texas A&M

DL: Dontavius Russell, Auburn

LB: De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB: Charles Wright, Vanderbilt*

LB: David Reese, Florida*

LB: Leo Lewis, Mississippi State*

DB: Grant Delpit, LSU

DB: Javaris Davis, Auburn

DB: Marco Wilson, Florida

DB: Jamal Peters, Mississippi State*

DB: Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss*

DB: Santos Ramirez, Arkansas*

DB: LaDarius Wiley, Vanderbilt*

DB: DeMarkus Acy, Missouri*

Third Team Special Teams

PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Return Specialist: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*

Return Specialist: De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*

*= ties