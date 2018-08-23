Alabama RB Damien Harris, Missouri QB Drew Lock among stars on coaches All-SEC team
There's no respect like the respect of your coaches
The SEC released the coaches preseason All-SEC team on Thursday, and it's littered with some of the biggest stars in college football.
Alabama running back Damien Harris, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock and Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham are just a few of the stars who earned the ultimate respect from the league's coaches.
Take a look at who the coaches think are the best of the best in the SEC (coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players):
First Team Offense
QB: Drew Lock, Missouri
RB: Damien Harris, Alabama
RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky
WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL: Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL: Martez Ivey, Florida
OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee
C: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
All-Purpose: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
First Team Defense
DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL: Cece Jefferson, Florida
DL: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
DL: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
LB: Devin White, LSU
LB: Mack Wilson, Alabama
LB: Josh Allen, Kentucky
DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB: Greedy Williams, LSU
DB: Mike Edwards, Kentucky
DB: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida*
DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia*
First Team Special Teams
PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P: Corey Fatony, Missouri
Return Specialist: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second Team Offense
QB: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia
WR: Ryan Davis, Auburn
WR: Terry Godwin, Georgia
TE: Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL: Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL: Garrett Brumfield, LSU
OL: Lester Cotton, Alabama
C: Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
All-Purpose: Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Second Team Defense
DL: Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL: Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
LB: Deshaun Davis, Auburn
LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB: D'Andre Walker, Georgia
DB: Jamel Dean, Auburn
DB: CJ Henderson, Florida
DB: Deionte Thompson, Alabama
DB: Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
Second Team Special Teams
PK: Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
Return specialist: Mecole Hardman, Georgia
Third Team Offense
QB: Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB: Aeris Williams, Mississippi State
RB: Jordan Scarlett, Florida
WR: Emanuel Hall, Missouri
WR: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
TE: C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
OL: Zack Bailey, South Carolina
OL: Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
OL: Marquel Harrell, Auburn
OL: Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State*
OL: Brian Wallace, Arkansas*
OL: Javon Patterson, Ole Miss*
C: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
All-Purpose: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
Third Team Defense
DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL: Landis Durham, Texas A&M
DL: Dontavius Russell, Auburn
LB: De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB: Charles Wright, Vanderbilt*
LB: David Reese, Florida*
LB: Leo Lewis, Mississippi State*
DB: Grant Delpit, LSU
DB: Javaris Davis, Auburn
DB: Marco Wilson, Florida
DB: Jamal Peters, Mississippi State*
DB: Zedrick Woods, Ole Miss*
DB: Santos Ramirez, Arkansas*
DB: LaDarius Wiley, Vanderbilt*
DB: DeMarkus Acy, Missouri*
Third Team Special Teams
PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri
P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Return Specialist: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*
Return Specialist: De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*
*= ties
