Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa was the hardest-working SEC player this week in blowout of Auburn

Alabama closed out a dominant regular season in a big way on Saturday with a 52-21 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Auburn handed the Tide its one loss last year, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn't going to let the Tigers have an encore performance. Tagovailoa is the SEC's Hardest Working Player of the Week for rivalry week, and it's well earned.

Tagovailoa was lights out on Saturday, completing 25-of-32 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 26 yards on four rushes, and he added another touchdown to his total. All things told, Tagovailoa accounted for 42 of Alabama's 52 points, ultimately willing the Crimson Tide to their 12th win of the season.

Alabama is likely locked in for a College Football Playoff spot at this point, regardless of how the SEC Championship Game against Georgia goes, and Tagovailoa is the engine behind the team's outrageously good offense. He's put together what may well be a Heisman-quality year, but for Alabama, the prize is yet another national championship.