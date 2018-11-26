Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa was the hardest-working SEC player this week in blowout of Auburn
Tagovailoa got Alabama a big Iron Bowl win
Alabama closed out a dominant regular season in a big way on Saturday with a 52-21 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Auburn handed the Tide its one loss last year, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn't going to let the Tigers have an encore performance. Tagovailoa is the SEC's Hardest Working Player of the Week for rivalry week, and it's well earned.
Tagovailoa was lights out on Saturday, completing 25-of-32 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 26 yards on four rushes, and he added another touchdown to his total. All things told, Tagovailoa accounted for 42 of Alabama's 52 points, ultimately willing the Crimson Tide to their 12th win of the season.
Alabama is likely locked in for a College Football Playoff spot at this point, regardless of how the SEC Championship Game against Georgia goes, and Tagovailoa is the engine behind the team's outrageously good offense. He's put together what may well be a Heisman-quality year, but for Alabama, the prize is yet another national championship.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas Tech coaching candidates
Would Leach actually leave Washington State to return to Texas Tech?
-
Report: Mack Brown returning to UNC
UNC fired Larry Fedora after seven seasons Sunday
-
Leach interested in Texas Tech return?
Leach coached the Red Raiders from 2000-09 and did not leave on good terms
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State climbs up to No. 6
The Buckeyes are still in the College Football Playoff hunt with one more game to go
-
FSU responds to racist Facebook image
Taggert went 5-7 in his first season at Florida State
-
Week 14 CFP opening lines, odds
Championship Week lines are out, and oddsmakers expect a big game from Alabama yet again