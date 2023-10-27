Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: UConn 1-6, Boston College 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

What to Know

The UConn Huskies will head out on the road to face off against the Boston College Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game UConn was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but UConn had to settle for a 24-21 defeat against South Florida.

The losing side was boosted by Cam Edwards, who rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown. Ta'Quan Roberson also helped with two touchdowns in total.

Meanwhile, Boston College had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 3 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They took down Georgia Tech 38-23.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Thomas Castellanos, who rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries, and Kye Robichaux, who rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.9 yards per carry. Robichaux was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 57 yards.

UConn's loss was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 1-6. As for Boston College, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Going forward, Boston College is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

UConn was able to grind out a solid win over Boston College in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, winning 13-3. The rematch might be a little tougher for UConn since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston College is a big 14-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

Boston College has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UConn.