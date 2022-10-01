Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young injured his right shoulder early in the second quarter of Saturday's game against No. 20 Arkansas. With the No. 2 Crimson Tide holding a 14-0 lead on the road, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner landed awkwardly while being tackled by his ankles outside the pocket as he attempted to throw the ball away.

Despite missing most of the second quarter, Young emerged from the locker room at the start of the second half. Though he was listed as questionable to return to the game, he never stepped foot on the field as backup Jalen Milroe helped lead the Tide to a 49-26 win over the Razorbacks.

After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban referred to Young's injury as a sprained shoulder, though he did not provide further details as to Young's status going forward.

Though Young remained in for the next play after his fall, he grimaced on the ensuing throw and quickly made his way to the injury tent. He did not emerge for the next series as Milroe led Alabama on two quick scoring drives to give the visitors a 28-0 lead. Between those touchdowns, Young jogged off into the locker room still wearing his pads.

Milroe completed 3 of 5 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown along with his rushing score before halftime; he started the second half for the Tide but only threw for 3 more yards on four additional attempts. Milroe charged 77 yards down the field on a broken play to setup a touchdown, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs took over the game with fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards.

Young entered Alabama's fifth game of the season having completed 68.6% of his passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions with two more scores on the ground. He was 7 of 13 for 173 yards with a touchdown and a pick before leaving the game.

A potential No. 1 overall pick in the forthcoming 2023 NFL Draft, Young threw for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns passing, three more rushing and seven interceptions as he led the Tide to a College Football Playoff runner-up finish last season.