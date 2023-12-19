Former Oklahoma offensive tackle Cayden Green is transferring to Missouri, he announced via social media Tuesday. Green, who played a major role for the Sooners as a true freshman, is the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 prospect overall in 247Sports' transfer rankings. He is one of just six offensive linemen, regardless of position, with a four-star grade.

The 6-foot-5 and 316-pound Green signed with Oklahoma in 2023 out of Lee's Summit, Missouri. He ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri -- behind fellow Sooners signee Adepoju Adebawore -- and was the No. 11 offensive tackle in the Top247.

Though his frame and wingspan both fit the tackle profile, Green actually made an impact at left guard with the Sooners. He made his first appearance of the season off the bench in a blowout win against Tulsa and ended up starting five games when Savion Byrd went down with injury.

Green's versatility means he could settle in at a few different spots with the Tigers. Missouri has an immediate need at left tackle with longtime starter, likely NFL Draft pick and 2023 All-SEC selection Javon Foster out of eligibility. Left guard Xavier Delgado, who started all 12 games, will have to move on as well, and right guard Cam'Ron Johnson has one year left but he has yet to announce any plans for the future.

Missouri on the rise

Missouri and coach Eli Drinkwitz are riding the momentum from a breakout 10-2 season that saw them secure a spot in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State. The Tigers are already hitting big in the transfer portal with Green being the latest in a run of high-impact additions. The Tigers were able to secure commitments from Clemson cornerback transfer Toriano Pride, the No. 3 corner in 247Sports' transfer rankings, and four-star Georgia State running back transfer Marcus Carroll, who should step in nicely for Burlsworth Trophy winner Cody Schrader.

Mizzou is also set to ink a top-30 class in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings during Wednesday's early signing period, headlined by five-star defensive lineman and No. 5 overall prospect Williams Nwaneri. The in-state product would be the second-highest ranked recruit to ever commit to the Tigers and will give the program its second five-star signee in three years.