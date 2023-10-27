On Friday night, the FAU Owls (3-4) will head to Jerry Richardson Stadium to play the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) in a Conference USA matchup. This game involves offenses that have struggled throughout the year. Charlotte ranks last in Conference USA in scoring (14.6). Meanwhile, the Owls sit in the ninth spot (24.1).

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Owls are 3.5-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. Charlotte odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on FAU vs. Charlotte. Here are several college football odds and trends for Charlotte vs. FAU:

FAU vs. Charlotte spread: Owls -3.5

FAU vs. Charlotte over/under: 45.5 points

FAU vs. Charlotte money line: Owls -166, 49ers +141

CHAR: Charlotte is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games at home

FAU: FAU is 5-1 in its last six games against Charlotte

Why FAU can cover

The FAU defense has difference-makers on all three levels of the unit. Senior linebacker Jackson Ambush has great awareness and instincts in the middle of the field. Ambush is leading the team in total tackles (50) with 3.5 tackles for loss. The Maryland native has logged at least eight total tackles in four games this season.

Junior defensive end Marlon Bradley is FAU's best edge rusher. Bradley uses his speed and quickness to get past blockers. The Florida native ranks first on the team in sacks (3) with 21 total tackles. Senior defensive back Jarron Morris has great play recognition in the secondary. Morris is second on the team in total tackles (41) but first in pass deflections (4) and interceptions (2).

Why Charlotte can cover

The 49ers swarm to the ball on defense. This unit has two linebackers that have recorded at least 45-plus tackles. Junior linebacker Demetrius Knight II has superb play recognition skills to quickly diagnose plays. Knight II ranks 11th in the conference in total tackles (49) with 5.5 tackles for loss. He's logged at least seven total tackles in five games thus far.

Junior linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green joins Knight II in the middle of the field. Hill-Green is another secure tackler who has great speed and downhill-hitting ability. The Pennsylvania native has secured 47 total tackles with two sacks. On Sept. 30 versus SMU, Hill-Green logged a team-high 11 tackles.

How to make FAU vs. Charlotte picks

The model projects the teams to combine for 49 points and one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations.

So who wins Charlotte vs. FAU, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?