Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Appalachian State 5-3; Coastal Carolina 7-1

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Brooks Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Coastal Carolina beat the Marshall Thundering Herd 24-13 last week. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for the Chanticleers, but they got scores from QB Bryce Carpenter and TE Jacob Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State ran circles around the Robert Morris Colonials last week, and the extra yardage (514 yards vs. 147 yards) paid off. The Mountaineers were completely in charge, breezing past Robert Morris 42-3 at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Appalachian State had established a 35-3 advantage. It was another big night for their QB Chase Brice, who passed for four TDs and 185 yards on 24 attempts.

Coastal Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Chanticleers up to 7-1 and the Mountaineers to 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. Appalachian State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with only four thrown interceptions, good for 24th best in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Appalachian State have won four out of their last five games against Coastal Carolina.