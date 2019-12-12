College football awards show 2019: Complete list of all this season's winners

ATLANTA -- The stars are out at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, as awards for the 2019 season are being handed out to all of the nation's top players and coaches. Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Chase Young, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Brown and all of the nation's top coaches are all hoping to pick up hardware prior to bowl season and the College Football Playoff.

Some awards are already out. Young has already won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy given to the nation's top defensive player, Clemson's Isaiah Simmons has been given the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker and FAU's Harrison Bryant has been named the winner of the John Mackey Award for the nation's top tight end.

Check out the full list of winners for the 2019 college football season below: