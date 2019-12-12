College football awards show 2019: Complete list of all this season's winners

The awards for the 2019 season were handed out Thursday night at the College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA -- The stars are out at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, as awards for the 2019 season are being handed out to all of the nation's top players and coaches. Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Chase Young, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Brown and all of the nation's top coaches are all hoping to pick up hardware prior to bowl season and the College Football Playoff.

Some awards are already out. Young has already won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy given to the nation's top defensive player, Clemson's Isaiah Simmons has been given the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker and FAU's Harrison Bryant has been named the winner of the John Mackey Award for the nation's top tight end.

Check out the full list of winners for the 2019 college football season below:

Award

Category

2019 Winner

Maxwell Award

Player of the Year

Walter Camp Award

Player of the Year

Home Depot Award

Coach of the Year

Jim Thorpe Award

Best Defensive Back

Davey O'Brien Award

Best Quarterback

Rimington Award

Best Center

Lou Groza Award

Best Placekicker

Butkus Award

Best Linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Doak Walker Award

Best Running Back

Biletnikoff Award

Best Wide Receiver

John Mackey Award

Best Tight End

Harrison Bryant, FAU

Outland Trophy

Beset Interior Lineman

Ray Guy Award

Best Punter

Bednarik Award

Defensive Player of the Year

Chase Young, Ohio State

Nagurski Trophy

Defensive Player of the Year

Disney Spirit Award

Most Inspirational

William V. Campbell Trophy

Academic Heisman

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Weurffel Trophy

Community Service

Jon Wassink, Western Michigan

Broyles Award

Best Assistant Coach

Joe Brady, LSU

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories