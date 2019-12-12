College football awards show 2019: Complete list of all this season's winners
The awards for the 2019 season were handed out Thursday night at the College Football Hall of Fame
ATLANTA -- The stars are out at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, as awards for the 2019 season are being handed out to all of the nation's top players and coaches. Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Chase Young, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Brown and all of the nation's top coaches are all hoping to pick up hardware prior to bowl season and the College Football Playoff.
Some awards are already out. Young has already won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy given to the nation's top defensive player, Clemson's Isaiah Simmons has been given the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker and FAU's Harrison Bryant has been named the winner of the John Mackey Award for the nation's top tight end.
Check out the full list of winners for the 2019 college football season below:
Award
Category
2019 Winner
Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
Walter Camp Award
Player of the Year
Home Depot Award
Coach of the Year
Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
Davey O'Brien Award
Best Quarterback
Rimington Award
Best Center
Lou Groza Award
Best Placekicker
Butkus Award
Best Linebacker
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Doak Walker Award
Best Running Back
Biletnikoff Award
Best Wide Receiver
John Mackey Award
Best Tight End
Harrison Bryant, FAU
Outland Trophy
Beset Interior Lineman
Ray Guy Award
Best Punter
Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
Chase Young, Ohio State
Nagurski Trophy
Defensive Player of the Year
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational
William V. Campbell Trophy
Academic Heisman
Justin Herbert, Oregon
Weurffel Trophy
Community Service
Jon Wassink, Western Michigan
Broyles Award
Best Assistant Coach
Joe Brady, LSU
