College football games on CBS Sports Network: Boise State vs. New Mexico, Army, Navy -- live stream info
It's a triple header Saturday of college football games in Week 12 on CBS Sports Network
After a three-game weekend, CBS Sports Network is back in full throat this week with games all weekend. On Thursday, we saw Toledo run past Kent State while North Texas narrowly escaped FAU. Friday will see Boise State playing New Mexico. Saturday will have a quadrupleheader featuring Colgate vs. Army, Tulsa vs. Navy, UConn vs. ECU and San Diego State and Fresno State. While the Mountain West is the conference to watch, Army and Navy's flavor of football is always fun to watch.
No. 25 Boise State vs. New Mexico
Date: Friday, Nov. 16 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines: It took five straight wins after a loss to San Diego State, but Boise State is ranked again. The No. 25 team in the country will put that ranking on the line against New Mexico as the Broncos look to continue their winning streak against the Lobos. The Mountain West is tough this year, with Boise State still looking up at Utah State, and New Mexico is just 1-5 in the conference. Unseating a ranked Boise State would be huge for New Mexico, but it'll be no easy feat. Perhaps playing at home, however, can give the Lobos an edge.
Colgate vs. Army
Date: Saturday, Nov. 17 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point Academy, New York
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines: Don't look now, but Army is on the precipice of taking a seven-game win streak into its game against Navy. The Black Knights have been on an absolute tear, most recently dismantling Lafayette with its relentless ground game. Kelvin Hopkins Jr. continues to be the most dangerous weapon on the Army offense, but with five players up over 40 yards rushing last week, the triple option is still impossible to pin down. Colgate will try to do so against a stubborn Army offense, but it's a tall order when you meet a team running like this.
Tulsa vs. Navy
Date: Saturday, Nov. 17 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines: Navy is having a hellish season, losing last week to UCF to drop to 1-5 in conference and 2-8 overall. Tulsa is tied with Navy in the AAC basement, so both teams would love to come out with a win. Navy's last four opponents have been Houston, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and UCF, so Tulsa should be a nice reprieve from that schedule. It's up to Zach Abey and Trey Walker to try to bring Navy up to a respectable record over the next two weeks before going up against the rolling Army.
UConn vs. East Carolina
Date: Saturday, Nov. 17 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines: UConn and East Carolina is a huge game for these teams in the sense that the winner will get its first conference win of 2018. East Carolina, a program looking to regain some of the prestige once associated with it, has looked abysmal this year -- whereas UConn has somehow looked worse. UConn's one win was against Rhode Island, but a win over ECU would still be big in its own right. Even a six-touchdown day from David Pindell couldn't put the Huskies over SMU. It's been a frustrating year, but these teams just want to press the reset button on the season. Not winning a single conference game would be a tough way to go out.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State
Date: Saturday, Nov. 17 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines: Fresno State is coming off its first conference loss of the season at the hands of Boise State. The Bulldogs now face another tough test: The only conference team to beat Boise State. San Diego State is 4-2 in the conference this year, and a win would draw it even with the Bulldogs. That's a tall order, but the Aztecs have proven they can run with anyone in conference. For Fresno State, this game would take it a step closer to being ranked again -- an honor that Boise State took with its win last week.
