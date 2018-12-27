College Football Playoff odds, line: Notre Dame vs. Clemson picks, 2018 Cotton Bowl predictions from expert who's 4-1

The first of two College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET when No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Notre Dame at the 2018 Cotton Bowl. Both teams are undefeated and have looked the part of title contenders all season. The Tigers, however, have been more dominant and they're favored by 12.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Clemson odds after they originally opened as an 11-point favorite. The total opened at 55 and has climbed to 56.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Clemson odds. With tandems like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne for Clemson and Ian Book and Dexter Williams for Notre Dame looking to take over the game, you'll want to check out the 2018 Cotton Bowl predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel before locking in your own Notre Dame vs. Clemson picks.

Nagel knows the Irish finished ninth in scoring defense this season, but their best performances all have one thing in common: they allowed 4.5 yards per play (their season average) or less to the opposing offense. Perhaps the best example was in that 36-3 win over Syracuse, an offense that averaged over 44 points per game in its other 11 contests.

By comparison, Syracuse managed at least 4.6 yards per play against Clemson's incredible defense, yet only managed 3.2 yards per play against the Fighting Irish.

But just because Notre Dame boasts a lock-down defense doesn't mean it will cover the College Football Playoff spread.

Their best way for Clemson to take control of the game will be to unleash its absurdly talented defensive line on Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish offensive line has been strong, allowing just 19 sacks all season and paving the way for a rushing attack that averaged well over 200 yards per game in their past five contests, but it hasn't seen anything like Clemson.

Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence have combined for 48 tackles for loss and 23 sacks, and those numbers don't really do them justice. Nor do they account for the fact that the Tigers are much deeper than just those four future NFL players, likely mitigating Lawrence being suspended.

