The College Football Playoff selection committee will not unveil its final rankings on Sunday, Dec. 6, as originally scheduled. Instead, the CFP announced that it has moved its "Selection Sunday" back two weeks to Sunday, Dec. 20 in response to several conferences moving their championship games to Dec. 12, 18 or 19 as they continue to navigate through the uncertainties brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee will meet for the final time this season in Grapevine, Texas, from Dec. 18-20. A full schedule of the committee's meetings will be released at a later date.

"With recent schedule changes for the regular season, it makes sense for the committee to make its final rankings after the conference championship games, when it can get a complete picture of the season," executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information."

Despite the delay in revealing the playoff field, the games themselves are still scheduled for their normal dates. The semifinals at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl remain slated for Friday, Jan. 1, while the College Football Playoff National Championship is still on for Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens. This all, of course, is assuming that enough football is played to see a postseason.