It's an unprecedented week in the QB Power Rankings with five newcomers to the top 10. It's the most changeover we've had in one week during the season (so, you know, since I began these rankings last year), and it reflects how good this year's quarterback pool has been.There are too many good options!

I rank 10 excellent quarterbacks every week, and every week I have about five to 10 fan bases yelling at me for not including their guy, who is clearly the greatest QB ever to grace the planet. Apparently, I would know that if I wasn't an idiot and actually watched the games, which I obviously don't, according to them.

I certainly know which fan base I'll hear from the most this week: Penn State.

Drew Allar does not grace this week's rankings, just like he wasn't ranked last week or the week before. It's not that I don't like him, because I do. It's that, as good as Allar has been and as good as Penn State has looked as a whole, Allar doesn't stack up as well statistically as you might think. Since nobody ever believes me, here's a table for you to ignore when yelling at me about how wrong I am.

Drew Allar Stat Rank (of 125 qualified passers) Passing Efficiency 149.0 43rd Completion Rate 67.2% 33rd Touchdown Rate 6.4% 47th Interception Rate 0.9% T-1st Yards per Attempt 7.2 78th Yards per Completion 10.8 99th Air Yards per Attempt 5.5 122nd EPA per Dropback 0.33 25th

Here's the good news: While Allar is mostly dinking and dunking, I don't think it reflects his ability; my gut tells me it's mostly the efforts of Penn State's coaching staff trying to protect a young QB. While Olu Fashanu may be one of the best pass-blocking tackles in the country, he can't block the entire defense by himself. As a whole, Penn State ranks 40th in pressure rate allowed. Yet, despite that, they're fourth in sack rate allowed. That's because of Allar. He's shown the poise and judgment of a QB with much more experience than he has. He doesn't hold onto the ball. Penn State's lack of multiple playmakers at the receiver spot plays a role, too. While KeAndre Lambert-Smith has played well, he's the only player on the team with more than 100 yards receiving through four games.

My theory is Penn State is taking it slowly with Allar and could open things up more as he grows more comfortable in the offense. When they do that, and he plays well, he'll likely join these rankings. Or he might not. As I said, there are a lot of really good QBs across the country this year, so this list isn't easy to crack.

QB Power Rankings 1 Michael Penix Jr. Washington Huskies QB I couldn't hold off any longer. As was the case when I put Quinn Ewers here after Texas' win over Alabama, this has nothing to do with my feelings for Caleb Williams. This is strictly about Penix being the head of a flame-throwing dragon known as the Washington Huskies. There is not a throw Penix can't make right now. He's lighting everybody up. (Last Week: 4) 2 Caleb Williams USC Trojans QB USC messed around with Arizona State on Saturday, but as he's known to do, Williams made plays when he had to late to put the game away. He also survived a snap to the groin. You have to love a QB tough enough to battle through the adversity of a football to the groin. That's grit, folks. (1) 3 Bo Nix Oregon Ducks QB Nix and Oregon took it personally. He completed 28 of his 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a fourth in Oregon's decimation of Colorado. Of course, he also threw his first interception of the season, but we'll forgive him for it. It's one thing to throw a pick when trying to win a game, it's another when your team is cruising and you're taking shots. (6) 4 Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns QB The most impressive thing about the performance of Ewers and Texas this week wasn't the statistics or even the final score. Yes, Ewers averaged 12.7 yards per attempt while completing nearly 80% of his passes, but it was the intensity with which the Longhorns played. This program has played up or down to its competition for years, but on Saturday, it looked like a team that has learned if you want to be the best, you play like it every week. (5) 5 Cameron Ward Washington State Cougars QB Any time you lead your team to a Pac-2 conference championship like Ward did, you will break into the top 10. Ward has been incredible this season. He came to Pullman, Washington, with a lot of hype last year but was a bit up and down. Not this season, where he's up and up and up some more. Ward had his best game of the season against Oregon State, throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars beat the Beavers 38-35. (NR) 6 Tyler Van Dyke Miami (FL) Hurricanes QB Van Dyke isn't returning to the rankings because he was incredible against Temple. I'm simply showing respect for the consistency he's shown all season. While the five touchdowns against Texas A&M were the high point, TVD is fourth nationally in passing efficiency and has been putting on a passing clinic weekly. (NR) 7 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles QB Travis looked as if he were playing with one arm tied behind his back against Clemson, and considering his sore shoulder, he kind of was. While it wasn't his best game statistically, Travis still led the Seminoles to a huge road win against their primary competition in the ACC. Say what you want about Clemson being 2-2, it's still one of the best defenses in the country. When he had to make plays against it, Travis delivered. (9) 8 Kyle McCord Ohio State Buckeyes QB I originally had Sam Hartman here but swapped him out for McCord. It felt fitting seeing how McCord went on the road and outplayed Hartman in his house. McCord didn't throw a touchdown in Ohio State's win over Notre Dame, but he made plenty of huge throws late in the game to help the Buckeyes win. Like with Jordan Travis above, it doesn't always have to be pretty as long as you get the job done. (NR) 9 Spencer Rattler South Carolina Gamecocks QB Listen, South Carolina is 2-2 and it's lost to the two best teams it's played, but have you seen Rattler this year? The Gamecocks have won those two games because of him and he's the sole reason they weren't blown out by either North Carolina or Georgia. He's made huge strides this season and is playing more consistently than ever before while taking an absolute beating behind a bad offensive line. He's a warrior. (NR) 10 Jack Plummer Louisville Cardinals QB Going out on a limb to say Louisville fans probably don't miss Scott Satterfield. Not only are they off to a 4-0 start under Jeff Brohm, but they've been a fun team to watch on both sides of the ball. And Plummer seems to be settling in. Plummer threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Boston College, averaging 18.5 yards per attempt. Yes, that's right, he averaged 18.5 yards per attempt. It might only be for a week, but I'm putting you in these rankings when you average 18.5 yards per attempt in a game. That's insane. (NR)

Honorable Mention: Drew Allar, Penn State; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Sam Hartman, Notre Dame; Mikey Keene, Fresno State; Drake Maye, North Carolina