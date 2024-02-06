The early signing period for the 2024 college football recruiting cycle came and went without any huge shockers in December -- well, outside of five-star DB KJ Bolden flipping from Florida State to Georgia -- thanks largely to early commitments and transfer portal movement. As such, Wednesday's traditional National Signing Day is also shaping up to be void of drama.

There was hope for chaos down the stretch, but with five-star WR Gatlin Bair committing to Oregon over the weekend, four-star EDGE Amaree Williams -- who reclassified from 2025 to 2024 -- committing to Florida State and five-star WR Ryan Williams -- who also reclassified -- reaffirming his commitment to Alabama, much of the drama has gone by the wayside.

Still, there are several top recruits to keep an eye during Wednesday's National Signing Day festivities.

Top recruits to watch on National Signing Day 2024

Five-star WR Terry Bussey: The two-way star from Tipton, Texas, remains committed to Texas A&M. He didn't sign with the Aggies during the early signing period, however, so they're holding on for dear life. In their way? LSU and Georgia. All three schools have reason for optimism, though the Aggies remain in the pole position. Bussey will announce his decision live at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. 247Sports Crystal Ball: Texas A&M

Five-star DL Dominick McKinley: McKinley committed to LSU on New Year's Eve, and nothing has changed in that respect. All signs point to the Lafayette (La.) Acadiana star to ink with the Tigers. Crystal Ball: LSU



Four-star WR Ashton Bethel-Roman: Bethel-Roman appeared to be done in December when he signed with Arkansas. But with his primary recruiter, Kenny Guiton, leaving the Razorbacks, he asked for a release from his National Letter of Intent earlier this month. It still looks like an old Southwest Conference battle for Bethel-Roman with Baylor, Houston and Texas A&M all in contention to land him when the dust settles. Crystal Ball: Texas A&M

Four-star ATH Rahshawn Clark: A long-time Cal commit, Clark flipped late to Arizona. But with Jedd Fisch leaving for Washington and bringing cornerbacks coach -- and Clark's primary recruiter -- John Richardson along with him, it now looks like the Huskies will keep the local product home. Clark visited Washington officially last weekend, so all signs are pointing to him becoming a hometown Husky. Crystal Ball: Washington

Four-star RB J'Marion Burnette: When it comes to Burnette, Arkansas looked like the team to beat for a while, but the Razorbacks canceled his official visit after taking a transfer. At this point, I believe Houston is in the best position to secure his signature fresh off a great visit this weekend, though Auburn is making a late charge. Crystal Ball: Auburn (50%), Houston (25%), Arkansas (25%)

Three-star DL Keona Wilhite: Once committed to Fisch and Arizona, Wilhite flipped his pledge to Kalen DeBoer and Washington. But with DeBoer leaving for Alabama and Fisch taking the Washington job, it doesn't look like those two will end up together. The Huskies tried with Wilhite, but UCLA, Michigan State and Nebraska have all made late pushes. Crystal Ball: Nebraska

Three-star DB CJ Heard: It seems as though one team is sitting in the top spot for Heard. Despite chatter regarding UCLA and Colorado being his top two with official visits on deck, he never made it to visit either school. However, he did find his way into the Sunshine State for an FAU visit. I expect the Owls and coach Tom Herman to get this one done. Crystal Ball: FAU

Three-star DB Khamani Hudson: Lamar landed a commitment from the Houston native, but he didn't sign in December. That opened the door for a few schools including Houston and Cal. He visited both programs, and as it stands right now, I like the Cougars to get that one done. Crystal Ball: Cal

Three-star WR Zycarl Lewis: The Venice, Florida, native was committed to Colorado, but things didn't work out down the stretch for both sides. Sources at 247Sports believe Tulane is sitting in the best position, as National Signing Day approaches. Crystal Ball: N/A