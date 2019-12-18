College football recruiting rankings 2020: Where teams stand during early National Signing Day 2019

The 2019-20 postseason begins later this week with the Bahamas Bowl, but before the season starts wrapping up, we need to take a look into the future of college football. On Wednesday, many of the top recruits in the nation will put pen to paper, inking National Letters of Intent to join their preferred college football programs on National Signing Day.

While the college football recruiting rankings include some current verbal commitments that will not sign from Dec. 18-20, the early signing period brings about the opportunity for dramatic changes in those rankings thanks to some surprise signees and flips. Decisions made by some of the top players in the country will drastically change the formula, leaving the status of the top-10, top-five and even No. 1 class in the country up in the air through the traditional National Signing Day in February.

While the rankings below do not guarantee a national championship, they have proven to be a great indicator of success. According to 247Sports, of the 14 different teams to appear in the last 16 national championship games, not a single one did so without at least one five-star player on its roster. Alabama's 2018 team was on the more star-studded end of the spectrum with 18 five-stars on last year's team, while Oregon (in both 2010 and 2014 title game losses) featured just three five-star players.

But it's not just about five-star prospects, though. You need to be able to build out a full class that will rank among the best in the country. In that same span of the last 16 national championship games, all but those Oregon teams were assembled with at least one top-10 recruiting class. So that's why all this matters and why we're so excited to see how things shake out on Wednesday as the top players in the country put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the day as these rankings will constantly change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

