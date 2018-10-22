College football schedule, Week 10 TV times: Alabama-LSU in prime time as part of CBS doubleheader

One of the best environments in all of college football will be on display in prime time as one of the biggest games of the year, No. 1 Alabama at No. 4 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, takes center stage as the feature game of an SEC on CBS doubleheader on Nov. 3. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off at 8 p.m. ET.

Night games in Death Valley have always carried a particular mystique, but when LSU is in the mix for the SEC title and its Nick Saban coming to town with Alabama, the atmosphere promises to be otherworldly. The winner of the game will have a leg up in the SEC West race, an in-road to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game and arguably the best win in the country for its College Football Playoff profile.

The SEC on CBS doubleheader starts at its usual 3:30 p.m. ET time with one of two games that carries equal importance to deciding who plays for the SEC title. CBS and the SEC have ordered a six-day hold on that slot, waiting to choose between the two best games from the SEC East: Georgia at Kentucky and Missouri at Florida. The No. 9 Gators and No. 7 Bulldogs are featured this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS with the winner likely playing again on CBS next week.

But the SEC isn't the only conference pitting its top teams against each other in Week 10. Washington and Stanford will play in a crucial game for the Pac-12 North, Utah hits the road to play Arizona State, Michigan will welcome Penn State to the Big House, and Notre Dame has arguably one of its toughest remaining games with a trip to Evanston to play Northwestern.

Additional schedule release details will be added below as they are announced for Week 10.

Week 10 kickoff, TV times

(All times Eastern)

SEC

Noon -- South Carolina at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network



Noon or 4 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Auburn, TV: SEC Network



Noon or 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. -- Missouri at Florida, TV: ESPN, CBS or SEC Network



Noon or 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. -- Georgia at Kentucky, TV: ESPN, CBS or SEC Network



4 p.m. -- Charlotte at Tennessee, TV: SEC Network



7:30 p.m. -- Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State, TV: SEC Network



8 p.m. -- Alabama at LSU, TV: CBS



ACC